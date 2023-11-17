Royalist: The next time Prince William will speak to Harry will be their father’s funeral

In the first excerpts of Omid Scobie’s Endgame, Scobie writes that multiple sources within Prince William’s camp have told him for years that William despises Harry, that William still believes Harry and Meghan “blindsided the family” with the Sussexit (which is a lie) and that William often bitches and whines about the Sussexes “oh so California” self-importance. In addition to all of that, Scobie’s sources say that wannabe mental-health advocate William believes Harry has been “brainwashed by an army of therapists.” All of this reporting on William’s “perspective” rang true to me because sources truly have been saying similar things for years now. Whenever Harry and Meghan do anything, “sources close to William” furiously stomp their feet and, with an incandescent rage, tell everyone far and wide that William loathes his brother for going to therapy, living in America, having a hot wife and making his own money. The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes has reported that perspective for years now. And wouldn’t you know, Sykes has an update:
William’s friends confirm everything Scobie reports is accurate: Friends of Prince William were quick to confirm the accuracy of Scobie’s insights to The Daily Beast. “He absolutely f–king hates him,” one old friend of William’s said, succinctly, when asked about the status of his relationship with Harry. The why is no mystery to William’s circle and can be simply summed up by one word: betrayal. “Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” the friend said.
But Charles is genuine in his attempts to reconcile: A friend of the king told The Daily Beast that there was nothing cynical about Charles’ wish to build bridges with his son, and that he would be “delighted” about the renewal of contact with Harry. But the friend also said they doubted William would be minded to follow his father’s example, saying: “Charles has kept the door open to Harry. He has been very explicit about that, saying he loves him. That’s what parents do. William doesn’t have the same forgiving attitude. That dynamic is not unique in family arguments.”
William will only see Harry at their father’s funeral: A second friend of William’s, who used also to be friendly with Harry but has not had contact with him since Harry left the country, told The Daily Beast that there was “zero prospect” of a rapprochement between the two, and that they believed the next time they would meet would be at a family funeral. “There are some relatives whose deaths would bring Harry and William together under one roof but other than that, realistically it’s probably Charles’ funeral. And if things stay as they are, which is basically mutual loathing, you would have to say William would be unlikely to invite Harry to his coronation.”
Why William is still so incandescent: Asked for the specific reasons why William has developed a “loathing” of the brother he was once so close to, this friend also cited “betrayal.” They said: “I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding. They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through. How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers? Well, multiply that by a thousand. Harry is never going to apologize, at least not while he is married to Meghan, and William is never going to apologize either. So that’s that.” Asked if Scobie’s book was likely to worsen relations, the friend said: “No, but only because you can’t get lower than absolute zero.”
At some point, hopefully soon, larger questions will be asked of both Charles and William and what their attitudes about Harry say about their leadership and family. William was incandescent with rage long before Harry “sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars.” In fact, the whole “incandescent with rage” story came from a report in January 2020, when Harry and Meghan were simply trying to exit the institution. This is the root of William’s violent rage towards Harry – William can’t control Harry, can’t boss him around, can’t bully him. William has been seething with contempt for Harry because… Harry left. Harry decided his wife and son were more important to him than service to an abusive family (and even then, he offered to continue to serve part-time). Of course, William’s violent abuse of Harry predates the Sussexit, but that also was about control and about… Meghan.
As for “William will see Harry at their father’s funeral” – it’s chilling. William is a f–ing psycho, but I’ve known that for a while. Ten bucks says that William will actually throw a tantrum about not wanting to invite Harry to their father’s funeral.
“Ten bucks says that William will actually throw a tantrum about not wanting to invite Harry to their father’s funeral.” … And he will likely get his way because at that point he will be the King of England.
Yeah. That’s what I think. PW will bar him from the funeral. Hopefully, by that point PH will no longer care. It’s not like you have to attend some big, formal, televised shindig to mourn someone anyway.
PWT is sounds like like a malignant narcissist. Everything is me, me, me. Abusive, violent people are dangerous and should be treated as such. H & M shouldn’t go anywhere near that country, that awful bunch or their government henchmen.
Yes, I’d be very shocked if he were allowed to be there. It’d be a terrible look for him to be absent but W doesn’t care about optics,. Hopefully he and Charles make their peace before….
More needs to be made of the fact that William was a fan of Suits. He probably felt some kind of ownership over her because of his being a fan when Harry wasn’t.
My mom hardly knows any royal gossip, but as soon as I said, “Will and Kate were apparently Suits fans,” she was immediately all, “oh, that explains it!”
Yes! If he thinks he has ownership of an entire continent – Africa – why wouldn’t he own an American TV show?
I read Spare and there is nothing to suggest that Harry and William were that close to begin with. This kind of separation between siblings is really not that unusual. They have different interests, goals, journeys.
Except for William’s strange obsession over “owning” Harry which I think deluded William into thinking they were “close.”
The betrayal is truly bc the 🥚 is a lazy, jealous, ignoramus who feels entitled to ride Harry’s coattails. 🥚 thought Harry would stick around so he and bones could do f-k all. Will is mad bc he is now having to do something without Harry handling all of the real work. He’s also jealous bc he had to settle for his stalker, couldn’t divorce her without Harry and Meghan as his cover, and how dare Harry be free! That’s his problem. He should have been reigned in as a child, but bc chuck is a punk, 🥚 has been in an extended adolescence.
And that’s really what all of this is about. To use the above numbering system, the palace pr always made it seem like William and Harry were a 8/10 relationship, but Spare showed me they were already a 1/10 long before Meghan arrived. They were never best friends, or even good friends. They were presented as a double-act going back to the Diana days, but that just wasn’t true. It’s easier to understand Harry’s actions once you are exposed to the false narrative.
“How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers? Well, multiply that by a thousand. ”
So everything Harry said is true, and he’s not lying about how horrible William is. Got it.
It never ceases to amaze me how these mofos tell on themselves. The betrayal isn’t Harry revealing secrets. It’s that those secrets are ugly.
Exactly! They never deny that what Harry has said is true. And also, they must recognize that Harry went easy on them. I’m sure Harry knows a lot more secrets and scandals and chose (for now) to keep quiet. Those friends of Pegs should really stop poking the bear!
Edited to add, for me it’s the hypocrisy of that first quote. That’s exactly what Harry experienced for most of his life. But there is no recognition that they were the perpetrators of what they’re now complaining about. It blows my mind.
I’m sure PH knows how that feels also since his father and brother have been doing that to him for the majority of his life.
That “how would you feel?” bit got me.
I mean, gosh, I guess I’d probably feel almost as hurt as if my own brother physically assaulted me because I wouldn’t stand for him and his wife being bigoted, snobbish, making cruel racist remarks about my unborn child, and conspiring with their staff to spread heinous lies about my emotionally vulnerable pregnant spouse…
William’s “all or nothing” thinking will be his undoing. When I see him, I think of the film The Last Emperor and how his life aligns with Pu Yi. I feel he’s on the same path (obviously not taking the throne as a young child). He seems to be just as sadistic as Pu Yi.
I know it’s sad for Harry to probably know this is true but it’s honestly the best thing that could have happened to him, as messed up as it sounds. Harry’s safe from his psycho brother and I think there is good reason Harry is concerned for his safety when he goes to England and it’s not just the media he’s afraid of.
Peg is a first class schmuck. He is full of hate and evil. Funny how on this particular subject they are in agreement with what Omid writes. Let’s see how it goes if Omid spills some dark tea about Peg and his secrets.
Omid Scobie has done the Lord’s work in exposing the royal family’s truths. But given some of the sinister actions of late, I’d genuinely be worried for Omid’s safety if he goes too far.
William sold out his mother for his Sun payout. I will never not believe him calling his mother paranoid isn’t connected to that settlement.
Harry and Meghan will stay married. Harry won’t sacrifice his marriage to be able to speak to petulant william.
Interesting how they’re already planning for Charles” funeral. And interesting how they think there might be a possibility that Harry will apologize…if Meghan is not around.
I think that’s just delusional thinking from the palace and the British tabloids.
“And interesting how they think there might be a possibility that Harry will apologize…if Meghan is not around.”
Can I ask why you say “interesting” here? That is not the word I’d choose, but I’m sure you have a reason.
Well, I could say I was being sarcastic and that would be part of it, but I do think it’s odd/interesting that in the middle of all this talk about absolute zero, nope, nada, never going to happen, over Charles’ dead body, and William’s hot, hot hate of a million suns…there creeps in this teeny tiny hope that Harry might apologize if only Meghan weren’t around.
“if Meghan is not around” sounds so ominous and threatening, that they keep entertaining the possibility of Harry crawling back to England if only his wife and the mother of his children were absent is just.
So Pegs feels betrayed because Harry and Meghan, on record, told their story? And yet, Peg’s and king Chuckles have leaking to the media about Harry since childhood to save their own secrets from being told. How does this “friend” not see the hypocrisy? Complaining about leaking to the press as you are literally leaking to the press.
A bunch of fcuking abusive clowns.
This is industrial level projection. William seems to have convinced himself that Harry is the one who sold out the family to the media. Bassakwards, William.
William encompasses the (future of the) monarchy. He the institution. He is the family.
In his mind, he probably believes Harry’s role as his spare was to do all the work William didn’t want to do, and swoop in to take the credit. William saw Harry as both his workhorse and his shield. Harry choosing himself and his own family, instead of choosing William, was the betrayal.
I can see Will doing everything he can to prevent Harry from attending Charles’ funeral. And if Camilla outlives Chuck – she will be right by Will’s side making sure Harry can’t attend.
William is a proper psychopath. The other family and firm members should make plans to leave while they can. His reign will be ugly.
Will’s “friends” do him—and the monarchy—no favors with their insights. He comes off as petty and vindictive. Not aspirational or kingly. Much like his father about Diana. I can’t think the people of the UK and commonwealth countries, seeing the abysmal state of both domestic and foreign affairs, would feel comforted knowing the future king is not at all noble.
As an optomist, I really want to believe his “friends” are doing all the favors for the public and trying to warn people ahead of time.
This is what gets me. It is William who betrayed Harry. William had already been leaking and planting negative stories about Harry and Meghan well before Oprah or anything else. Flybe was a betrayal. Putting out a statement that Harry signed something that he never did was a betrayal. William’s decision to befriend the BM at Harry’s expense was a betrayal. What did William expect was going to happen? That Harry wouldn’t fight back? Just bc Harry didn’t fight back physically didn’t mean William was safe from Harry. Fighting back against William’s media games is what William considers a betrayal. Harry said no to the heirarchy.
He was supposed to take it like he had for the majority of his life. He was supposed to understand that was his purpose in life as the “spare”. That is why they blame Meghan and Harry’s therapists. They formed a support system for Harry and showed him a better life. Now they are delusional enough to think that if Meghan weren’t around, Harry wouldn’t be strong enough to continue in his better life.
Harry didn’t tell “all his secrets,” about Will and Charles. Not even close. He was remarkably generous toward them both and repeatedly expressed empathy for their unique struggles. If Harry didn’t have so much grace, he’d really spill the tea. William is still terrified of what he could say if he chose to do so.
That lead photo certainly speaks volumes. I do think Charles is kinder in his approach but what worries me is that W&K stir up the nasty in him because they have a purely unforgiving agenda. I also think the BRF is flummoxed that Harry – someone many of us Brits grew up with as supposedly ‘nice but dim’, and the rogue-ish brother Kate thought secretly fancied her – has grown up and gone. The man has a depth they ignored. And I ask myself, what did they expect? What exactly has he betrayed? He was thoroughly unhappy here; these photos they snap claiming that Meghan has made him unhappy are off chance things, when he was growing up practically every photo showed a boy who hated his public life. A woman came along who helped him get out. But you can’t take someone who doesn’t want to go, just like you can’t break a marriage that’s not already breaking. He was ready to leave and thank god she was there. They tried. They went.
He better be careful because Prince Harry becoming an American citizen and making his oath on the same day as they crown Peggy could happen… guess what people would watch 🤷🏻♀️
What I picked up from reading Spare was that they were never really close. It seemed that W resented the freedom H had of not being the heir. He seemed to try to undermine him and have this one sided competition with him. W along with the staff, his father, and his side piece treated H horribly and regularly fed stories to the press in exchange for burying damning stories about them. It was always understood that this was his role. I don’t think they ever expected him to marry or it was discouraged. The turning point was when H started going to therapy and pushing back. W didn’t want the dynamics of the relationship to change because he could always get away with being abusive.
Welp, this portrait of the future king, Willy, makes him sound like an even bigger a-hole than I thought. Willy is the one who clearly needs some therapy in his life to deal with his rage. And to suggest Harry is a traitor when he forced Harry out is what a psycho would do. Imagine giving a raging psycho the power to be king of England. Oh well, let’s see what karma vs. destiny has in store for him. One should never be so sure of oneself…
Also, I bet he rages at his father because Charles wants a relationship with Harry. Psycho’s always try to isolate their victims.
William is a gaslighting psychopath. He and Harry were never close and he’s just angry that he lost control over him. Harry was supposed to continue to accept William’s abuse and controlling ways and never say anything about it. There’s no way that William is not controlling and abusive to Kate.