Duchess Meghan made a surprise appearance at Variety’s Power of Women event

Last night, Variety held their annual Power of Women event. Last year, the Duchess of Sussex was one of the Power of Women honorees, but then QEII passed away and Meghan didn’t go to the event (although Variety still released their cover interview with her). So this year, Meghan attended and here she is! We didn’t know she was going to this, so it was such a pleasant surprise to see her fly solo.
Meghan wore a customized Proenza Schouler dress which would probably retail for $1400 or more. The original look was tea-length and made of leather, and Meghan had it turned into a gown. Like… this is far from my favorite thing I’ve ever seen her wear. In fact, it definitely feels like she’s not beating the Sad Beige allegations anytime soon. She paired the look with what some have identified as a Proenza Schouler minibag, plus her favored slicked-back tight chignon. Her heels are likely Aquazzura.
On the red carpet (I actually think it was a blue or black carpet), Meghan spoke to several media outlets, including the Variety reporter. She confirmed that she’s working on exciting new projects and Variety asked her about the absolutely bonkers streaming numbers for Suits. Variety said that over 45 billion minutes of Suits have been streamed, which surprised Meghan. She said:
“Isn’t that wild? It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting. Things that make people feel– I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right?. And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”
I’m glad she went out solo – while it would have been amazing to see Harry at this event too – and he’s super-popular within these kinds of crowds, it was an event honoring women.
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex talks about the success of #Suits and the projects she hopes to make. | Variety #PowerOfWomen presented by @lifetimetv https://t.co/oGSpRQ4GyP pic.twitter.com/KV0kmvZjYV
— Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2023
Good for Meghan, get out there, let them choke on it.
As for the fashion, I love the look, the dress maybe a bit long, but that is how she does it.
I think the look is absof*ckinglutely amazing!!!!! She’s just perfection!!
One of the most beautiful women in the world!!!
She looks amazing! Love the dress, a bit long and im not sure about that ruched side, makes it look like a saggy boob! I love that she is out and having fun and unsilenced!!! A royal with a voice and thoughts and opinions! Allelujah!
I love how she’s popped up unexpectedly again and getting honored!
As to the dress: I like the general cut and fit, but I find it too long and the wrong color for her.
I agree, the dress is fabulous. She looks effortlessly elegant and beautiful whilst being totally understated. I love it!
That’s a good description, I totally agree with this assessment.
LOVE THIS for her so much!!
I love that dress – I do think another color would have popped more, but the dress is striking on its own and Meghan is striking on her own, so I don’t think she needs help “popping,” you know?
So good to see her doing events like this. I can’t imagine how many salty tears there are this morning, hahaha. M’s interview with the reporter sounded better than someone’s planned “keynote” address.
The royal rota is silent and I love it.
They’re just trying to decide what she “overshadowed” before they write their hit pieces.
They need time to come up with lies and untruths. They’re all not that smart…
The only thing I’ve seen so far is slamming her for wearing beige, a color she “hated” when she was with the RF.
@Eurydice: That’s all they got? LOL. The fact is she’s free to wear anything and any colour she wants now.
What strikes me about Meghan’s interview is how prepared she is. Not that the exact words were prepared, but that she knows why she’s there, the purpose of the event, the key points that need to be stressed, the kinds of questions that might be asked. I think this allows her to be so calm and engaged. And I love how she gives all of her attention to the interviewer – so many would be scanning the room to look for the cameras or who else might be there.
The same ones who thought Kate looked great in her purple Barney suit yesterday always gave something slick to say about Meghan.
I adore this dress on her and imho, the color is perfect. It sets off her glowing skin perfectly. She’s so TINY though!
I think she is tiny too ! I know she has the body type to have thin legs and arms, but she has gotten very thin ! I hope the stress of all the attention she is getting is not too much. It must be hard to live with the very real safety issues she now has.
And she does it without having to overdo the jewelry.
The video clips really show how great she looks. No photoshop needed there. Also the dress displays better in motion than photos. It’s a great clean look.
She looks beautiful, but the dress is not great, neither the colour (too light?) Nor the fit work super well.
Agree. This dress does her no favors.
I think she looks effortlessly elegant. It
proves she doesn’t need gaudy blood jewelry, she’s just that gorgeous. But Meghan also looks amazing in colors. I look forward to her adding more bright solids like yellow and green, both of which she’s worn before, though I must admit to being personally a taupe and brown girl ma’self, so I can relate. Go back to her pre-royal red carpet, You’ll see that Meghan just isn’t the flashy person the British Media has tried to make her out to be.
Agreed on the dress. But she’s a natural out there, speaking to the press. Effortless.
I agree with the comments that the dress is too long and the off-shoulder could have been tailored better. Not one of her best looks but, hey she still looks a lot better than a certain try-hard on the other side of the pond. 😉
I LOVE that she made this appearance at a high profile event and the BM heard about it second hand. May they continue to rue the day they chased her out of the UK.
I love, love, love this dress, but from the waist down, I’m just not a fan of the amount of material (that should have been the shoulder) hanging, you know! But Meg can wear a sackcloth and make it look like a million bucks expensive, that’s how much of a natural she is. I love that she left that salty fcuckin family and reclaimed her voice. To me, she can never do no wrong, just for sticking to her guns and refusing to be abused and molded into what that horrendous BRF would have wanted to turn her into. I loved princess Di for that too, she said absofuckinlutely NOT, and vamoosed. I hate that family with a passion of 1000 fires, of course except Meg, Harry, Archie and Lili.
Agree. I’ve commented down thread about this dress in motion, where it looks like a better quality fabric, almost silk, and the colour seems to have more about it, almost a green base that makes the beige more golden. But, yes, in and of itself, it isn’t great. The problem is this kind of fabric can look cheap and flat coloured. Designers seem to use it more and more these days. However, she’s always much more than what she wears, and looks lovely and most important happy.
I love everything about this including her outfit. Meghan has moved on and I’m here for this and more appearances.
I liked the gown, just not the colour. I guess I just love seeing her break out the bright colours – they make her look so vibrant. But she looked lovely and happy, so that was nice to see!
I don’t have long hair, so to my long-haired peeps – does that style hurt? It looks like it’s pulled back soooo tight! LOL
Good for her getting out. I’m glad they have things coming up. I’m not fond of this dress not because it’s beige but the whole cut of the dress.
I actually really like her look. Just a low-key gown to show support for an event that wasn’t about her and I think that’s what she was aiming for. She still looked beautiful. I’m glad she spoke about how proud she was of suits. It wasn’t my personal cup of tea but streaming figures don’t lie and glad it’s still popular.
Totally agree that she chose a minimalist look in order not to overshadow the honorees.
Meghan just innately knows how to wear minimal with impact. She has flawless taste and dresses for her figure.
That’s exactly it! This minimalistic look is gorgeous for her! I know that some didn’t like the dress and I partly agree but the thing with Meghan is that she elevates whatever she wears… just take a look to the dress in the company’s site: it’s really awful but Meghan wears it and suddenly it has impact! No gaydy jewels, just a clean slick updo and the rest is history
She looked amazing. She sounded amazing. Duchess Meghan IS. Amazing.
I think the dress was lovely. A bit Angelina Jolie-esq.
I’m glad she was able to attend this years Power of Woman event. She was honored last year and had to miss out as Qll died, leaving her to deal with those racist jackals.
So I’m actually very into this dress on Meghan. It’s a typical Meghan dress in that at first you’re like huh. Okay very simple but then the more you look at it, the more you start to love it. Love the off the shoulder drape. Definitely sad beige😂 but it fits bc Meghan isn’t going to wear a big pop of color when she’s not the nominee or speaker. But overall, it’s simple, minimal and she glows. So very Meghan ❤️
I’m not a fan of the dress, but she still looks stunning. I honestly can’t think of another celeb who can pull off the nearly barefaced look as well as Meghan does. The woman is downright luminous!
I like the off-shoulder line, I think it looks elegant and modern on her (don’t like that it’s beige, but I’m just a beige hater generally speaking. A bit like Kaiser and bangs 😉). Her make-up is on point, as always, and she has excellent posture, I think that elevates any outfit she wears. She looks relaxed and happy! ☺️
Love the dress. Love that she went solo. LOVE that she worked the carpet and spoke to reporters.
Look sickening and make ’em EAT it, Duchess.
MEGHAN🥺🥺🥺
I’m not a fan of the look so much, the sad beige isn’t doing it for me this time. But I’m envious she can make the slicked back bun look good because I swear I’d look like an egg if I did it lol. Fashion aside, I’m so glad to hear her speak off the cuff with reporters and sound happy again (her thanking that reporter in South Africa for asking if she was okay will forever break my heart), and get to attend events like these again just makes me so happy for her.
I can’t wait for their projects to be ready and be released!!!
Woooo! That face card!! Never declined.
Her glam is always on point.
However the dress is just fine. Maybe with better accessories I could like it. But as it’s styled it’s just Meh.
I don’t like the gown and not sure if a different colour would make any difference, however Meghan looks so beautiful! Seeing her stress free after all she and Harry endured while living in the UK really warms my heart.
wow. this dress is doing nothing for her. this color really is true sad beige and it is washing her out and she looks less like her radiant self. i don’t mind the cut and the length…the color is atrocious. makeup spot on, styling great, just need another color dress. she actually looks amazing in jewel colors and vibrant colors (that sky blue dress with umbrella pic with harry; the green with envy dress she wore before them leaving)…but she consistently goes to this sad color.
You aren’t being slick… just say it with your whole chest…
Disagree that it’s doing nothing for her. She glows in this dress. Sure, it’s beige, sad beige, and yet Meghan makes it glow and turns it into luminescent beige. That’s her power. And she saves the popping color dresses for specific moments.
It reminds me of the type of dress Angelina Jolie started wearing when she was trying to turn the discussion to her causes rather than fashion.
Omg, you’re so right!
Good call @Bettyrose. 🙂
Yeah, too much beige for me.
But, her being at this event is AMAZING. Her doing red carpet interviews and mentioning projects is a significant change as well. She’s getting ready to launch!!
Not only does she look beautiful she sounds so happy and boy does she deserve all the happiness.
I’ve seen numerous photos on Twitter. The dress fits her like a glove and she looks drop dead GORGEOUS.
I love the look and I love the dress. If she had been an honoree, then I’d say go for more color, but Meghan makes a splash just by being there – and I think the look is elegant just as it is.
I agree she looks elegant as is. The color is a great choice for her skin and allows the honorees to wear brighter colors that ‘pop.’ I especially love the way she focuses all her attention on the interviewer.
She looked so good during this interview – well rested and glowing.
Getting away from that family has been a game changer for these two.
I’m always struck by how poised and confident she is, how at ease speaking with reporters or making presentations. She’s always warm and friendly, but there’s also a sort of grace and self-possession. Good lord, she’s just naturally regal, and those people are SUCH fools for chasing her off their team. She would make them look good, if they had been smart (/human) enough to just be nice to her.
Meghan looked absolutely stunning. Sad beige? I will take that any day if I looked as good and healthy as she does. Loved the cut of the dress, the 1 shoulder and the fit. From any angle, this woman looks stunning and glowing.
Meghan looks beautiful. She is so elegant & graceful.
It’s exciting to see her out at this event alone. Their love and partnership with each other doesn’t tie them together and I that is crucial in a healthy loving relationship.
She looks breathtakingly beautiful. I’m always amazed at how she stands out regardless of the color, style or simplicity of whatever she wears. I love this because she isn’t about meeting others expectations, but her own. She made something into her own and I love that. This color looks gorgeous against her skin and she doesn’t require lots of makeup or a big hairdo to be stunning.
She looks fabulous. I love the gown.
This look is really minimal and so is her makeup and jewelry, but all it says to me is that even in a low-key mood, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex is impeccably gorgeous.
One of my favourite Meghan looks… ON HER. I’d look destitute in it but she pulls it off because posture, skin tone and Doria’s gorgeous features (send your mom a thank you note, Ms Meghan!).
I need her to announce and release soon because I’m parched. I like Harry, I really do but I hopped on this train for Meghan, and her public image has been monopolized by his ashy family’s shenanigans. We are READY for this new era. Outsidapalooza!
I can ESPECIALLY see in the live interview tape…because the lighting is different…how GLORIOUS the dress color pops against her skin…and I ❤️ it❣️
Yes I saw the interview clips first and I think that’s why I like the dress so much. She’s glowing.
Video really shows how this outfit works. Photos don’t do that as much.
Too bad for the RF couldn’t learn that lesson about supporting each other. It’s something they really need to learn.
She looks beautiful and natural, that’s the serve here. No flash necessary when you have a light inside and intelligent things to say
With the strikes over, I suspect we won’t have to wait very much longer to hear about what they’ve been cooking up!
The shape of this dress is immaculate. She looks like a sculpture. I like it when outfits emphasize the texture of the fabric.
I agree. I think some projects and announcements were pushed back because of the strikes.
Meghan is so gorgeous
I absolutely love everything about this. I’m so glad she’s doing red carpets again, hopefully we see her outside more now the strikes are over.
She looks gorgeous and happy! Love the dress too! And the makeup is flawless… but I think it’s her radiant face that makes her more beautiful. Love that she came out to this !
Meghan knows how to dress based on event and her part within the event. When she’s the focus as an honoree, participate, or organizer, it’s WOW. She stands out. When she’s in the supported role, it’s wow. She fits in. She looks amazing either way but she understands who the attention should belong to. It doesn’t matter that she automatically draws attention because she is an amazing person. Her SIL should take note. IJS
Love how Meghan knows how to colorize for the occasion. When her husband was the honoree for the Intrepid Awards, she wore that amazing red color. When she was on her way out from “ThatFamily,”.she colorized her outfits to perfection. When she was the honoree for the Ms. Foundation award she wore the beautiful gold color. When her and her husband were honored with the NAACP award, she colorized to perfection. Because she missed the Variety Awards last year when she was an honoree, she chose to wear a muted color this year pretty sure to allow the current honoree’s to shine. This is what you call being thoughtful and supportive.
Astute assessment…and one I think is accurate!
Meg was kind enough not to add: “and to think that apparently half of those Suits rewatch numbers came directly from two households in the U.K. who kept the entire series on a continuous obsessive loop for the last three years…”
That is truly hilarious! I had never heard of Suits before Meghan. It isn’t on UK main stations TV. However, weren’t W&K watching it prior to Meghan and Harry? It must have been such a kick in the gut to start hating someone you’d liked before.
Love the drape of the fabric and the sleek silhouette. I like the beige color on her, which she elevates. And I lovelovelove that Meghan is positive, glowing…and Sussexful.
The “sad beige” label is just ridiculous to me. There is nothing sad about the color. Meghan never said she disliked neutrals. She said she initially tried to wear neutrals because she was concerned about clashing or matching with the other royal women and she didn’t want to draw to much attention to herself. Now she is clearly choosing the color palette for personal preference. Which is a wonderful thing. The color looks amazing with her skin and the cut of the dress is wonderful. Neutral colors like black, white and beige can be powerful, strong choices. They provide a foundation, a frame. She is the highlight of outfit.
She looks so gorgeous and elegant! And I hope this puts to rest that lie going around saying how “Meghan and Harry begged Charles to come back as working royals!” Nah, boo that ain’t happening!
Love that Meghan came out looking fine, talking about the event and future projects. Everyone knows she’s royal but she doesn’t sell it. She has access to Diana’s jewelry and the pearl earrings the late queen gave her. She could have worn those but didn’t; she chose to keep it low key.
Fabric is a funny thing. In movement this dress looks like molten silk, in the stills it looks dry and no so nice; in movement the colour is beautiful, in stills it looks a bit wash out. However, she is utterly lovely looking, motion or still.
Great point. I think that is exactly what she did with the Invictus games. The problem is that, despite her best efforts, the media is going to make it about her clothes, because the royal family has emphasized frivolity, especially post Diana, and mostly because the men-childs, Willy and Chuck, shall never be overshadowed. Thus, when Kate came on the scene, she was promoted as the anti-Di, just a mannequin. Meghan has tried to change that, but she’s not married to the heir.