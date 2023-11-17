Duchess Meghan made a surprise appearance at Variety’s Power of Women event

Last night, Variety held their annual Power of Women event. Last year, the Duchess of Sussex was one of the Power of Women honorees, but then QEII passed away and Meghan didn’t go to the event (although Variety still released their cover interview with her). So this year, Meghan attended and here she is! We didn’t know she was going to this, so it was such a pleasant surprise to see her fly solo.

Meghan wore a customized Proenza Schouler dress which would probably retail for $1400 or more. The original look was tea-length and made of leather, and Meghan had it turned into a gown. Like… this is far from my favorite thing I’ve ever seen her wear. In fact, it definitely feels like she’s not beating the Sad Beige allegations anytime soon. She paired the look with what some have identified as a Proenza Schouler minibag, plus her favored slicked-back tight chignon. Her heels are likely Aquazzura.

On the red carpet (I actually think it was a blue or black carpet), Meghan spoke to several media outlets, including the Variety reporter. She confirmed that she’s working on exciting new projects and Variety asked her about the absolutely bonkers streaming numbers for Suits. Variety said that over 45 billion minutes of Suits have been streamed, which surprised Meghan. She said:

“Isn’t that wild? It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting. Things that make people feel– I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right?. And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”

[From Variety]

I’m glad she went out solo – while it would have been amazing to see Harry at this event too – and he’s super-popular within these kinds of crowds, it was an event honoring women.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex talks about the success of #Suits and the projects she hopes to make. | Variety #PowerOfWomen presented by @lifetimetv https://t.co/oGSpRQ4GyP pic.twitter.com/KV0kmvZjYV — Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2023

