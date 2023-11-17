“Vanessa Kirby wore Vivienne Westwood to the UK ‘Napoleon’ premiere” links
  • November 17, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Vanessa Kirby wore Vivienne Westwood to the Napoleon premiere in London. This is such a great dress but I kind of wish her hair was different. [RCFA]
Ariana Grande supported her boyfriend Ethan Slater at the Broadway opening night of Spamalot. Ari is super-blonde right now. It doesn’t suit her. [Just Jared]
Snoop Dogg says he’s “giving up the smoke.” [Hollywood Life]
Travis Scott reflects on the Astroworld tragedy. [LaineyGossip]
A conversation about why people should leave Twitter. [Pajiba]
I stopped watching Fargo but the first few seasons were amazing, especially the Martin Freeman-Billy Bob Thornton season. [Go Fug Yourself]
Dolly Parton talks about maintenance and plastic surgery. [Seriously OMG]
IKEA responds to Balenciaga’s dumb towel-skirt. [OMG Blog]
Is a Seeking Sister Wife family looking for a fourth wife? [Starcasm]
An Elon Musk biopic? Pass. [Socialite Life]
The dark & gross underbelly of casino life. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to ““Vanessa Kirby wore Vivienne Westwood to the UK ‘Napoleon’ premiere” links”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    November 17, 2023 at 12:35 pm

    Did Vanessa get an eyebrow lift? I agree that her hairstyle should be different. Maybe all pulled back?

    Ariana’s blonde is very harsh and her boyfriend is still unfortunate.

    Reply
    • Laura says:
      November 17, 2023 at 12:43 pm

      That’s the first thing I thought when I saw her face; something is different…

      Maybe it’s the hairstyle/makeup combo, but she doesn’t look like she did just last year…

      Reply
    • Sara says:
      November 17, 2023 at 12:53 pm

      Maybe if they used a warmer blonde and didn’t bleach her eyebrows Ari would look better?

      Reply
    • Kirsten says:
      November 17, 2023 at 1:22 pm

      I don’t think she had work done – I think her make up + the lighting are just off here.

      Reply
  2. Ameerah M says:
    November 17, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    Vanessa looks amazing. Her makeup is perfect, the fit of the dress is perfect.

    Reply
  3. sparrow says:
    November 17, 2023 at 12:39 pm

    First impression was wow! Second is how uncomfortable that must be for the wearer: the feeling that you’re about to slip out on the right, and even the left shoulder looks as though it could slip down because it has been thrown wide to create balance to the right. But that’s Westwood; she was all for building onto the body and enabling cloth to build support through draping and winding.

    Reply
  4. Sara says:
    November 17, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    2 things- Vanessa Kirby s make up person did her dirty blend people blend and she looks better as a brunette.

    Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      November 17, 2023 at 12:44 pm

      That blend is perfection lol.

      Reply
      • Sara says:
        November 17, 2023 at 12:51 pm

        See, to me it looks like she has a giant dirt streak running down the side of her face and that is all I can see. The dress IS perfection on her though

      • Ameerah M says:
        November 17, 2023 at 1:09 pm

        @Sara – that’s fine. The look itself is specific. I do makeup and so I get what the look is. And I think it’s stunning. Not all makeup is MEANT to look natural. Sometimes it literally is for a specific aesthetic. And to me the look is stunning. It’s editorial and smokey and perfection.

  5. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    November 17, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    I have an aversion to corsetted dresses, so Westwood is always a pass for me,

    As for Dolly, her interview is why people don’t judge her too harshly for the work she’s had done. She’s open about it, and unlike other celebrities, is not trying to call the public liars for noticing a difference, or implying that OTHER women need work done, but not *them* because *they* are soooo genetically superior. All it takes is honesty, and the public understands.

    Reply
  6. bettyrose says:
    November 17, 2023 at 1:05 pm

    There are two links I’m interested in knowing about but can’t bring myself to click:
    1. Does Travis Scott have anything to say that doesn’t come across as totally insincere or navel gazing
    2. Why would any woman willingly participate in patriarchal monogamy? I’ve heard explanations like “I want to have a huge family/help raising kids/be part of community” all of which describe non-patriarchal polyamory.

    Since we have the weekend to discuss these topics, just puttin’ them out there. 😉

    Reply
  7. ariel says:
    November 17, 2023 at 1:30 pm

    I LOVED the Billy Bob season of fargo- it was amazing.
    I liked the Kirsten Dunst season.
    The Ewan MacGregor season was so bad i quit midway through and therefore couldn’t even bring myself to watch the Chris Rock season.

    I would re-watch that first season though- it really was GREAT.

    Reply
  8. Connor says:
    November 17, 2023 at 2:04 pm

    Her eyebrows are ridiculous. Bushy eyebrows aren’t attractive or feminine.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment