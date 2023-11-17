“Vanessa Kirby wore Vivienne Westwood to the UK ‘Napoleon’ premiere” links

Vanessa Kirby wore Vivienne Westwood to the Napoleon premiere in London. This is such a great dress but I kind of wish her hair was different. [RCFA]
Did Vanessa get an eyebrow lift? I agree that her hairstyle should be different. Maybe all pulled back?
Ariana’s blonde is very harsh and her boyfriend is still unfortunate.
That’s the first thing I thought when I saw her face; something is different…
Maybe it’s the hairstyle/makeup combo, but she doesn’t look like she did just last year…
Maybe if they used a warmer blonde and didn’t bleach her eyebrows Ari would look better?
I don’t think she had work done – I think her make up + the lighting are just off here.
Vanessa looks amazing. Her makeup is perfect, the fit of the dress is perfect.
First impression was wow! Second is how uncomfortable that must be for the wearer: the feeling that you’re about to slip out on the right, and even the left shoulder looks as though it could slip down because it has been thrown wide to create balance to the right. But that’s Westwood; she was all for building onto the body and enabling cloth to build support through draping and winding.
2 things- Vanessa Kirby s make up person did her dirty blend people blend and she looks better as a brunette.
That blend is perfection lol.
See, to me it looks like she has a giant dirt streak running down the side of her face and that is all I can see. The dress IS perfection on her though
@Sara – that’s fine. The look itself is specific. I do makeup and so I get what the look is. And I think it’s stunning. Not all makeup is MEANT to look natural. Sometimes it literally is for a specific aesthetic. And to me the look is stunning. It’s editorial and smokey and perfection.
I have an aversion to corsetted dresses, so Westwood is always a pass for me,
As for Dolly, her interview is why people don’t judge her too harshly for the work she’s had done. She’s open about it, and unlike other celebrities, is not trying to call the public liars for noticing a difference, or implying that OTHER women need work done, but not *them* because *they* are soooo genetically superior. All it takes is honesty, and the public understands.
There are two links I’m interested in knowing about but can’t bring myself to click:
1. Does Travis Scott have anything to say that doesn’t come across as totally insincere or navel gazing
2. Why would any woman willingly participate in patriarchal monogamy? I’ve heard explanations like “I want to have a huge family/help raising kids/be part of community” all of which describe non-patriarchal polyamory.
Since we have the weekend to discuss these topics, just puttin’ them out there. 😉
I LOVED the Billy Bob season of fargo- it was amazing.
I liked the Kirsten Dunst season.
The Ewan MacGregor season was so bad i quit midway through and therefore couldn’t even bring myself to watch the Chris Rock season.
I would re-watch that first season though- it really was GREAT.
Her eyebrows are ridiculous. Bushy eyebrows aren’t attractive or feminine.