Kylie Jenner: ‘I actually was always super confident and loved my body’

Kylie Jenner covers the latest issue of WSJ. Magazine, The Innovators Issue. For years, Kylie was the most successful person in her family, then Kim got jealous of Kylie’s success and launched Skims, which is actually much more profitable than Kylie’s cosmetics lines. Still, Kylie is already a billionaire or close to it, and she’s still branching out into different projects. Her latest is a clothing label called Khy, which sounds a tad like Angelina Jolie’s Atelier Jolie. Meaning, more of a fashion collective with different designers doing different things all under the same shingle. Anyway, this interview was interesting from a business perspective, and Kylie does have some notable quotes. Some highlights:
She’s not always made up: “I love bare skin and no makeup. People think the opposite of me sometimes.”
On being called a ‘self-made billionaire’: Jenner, for her part, says that she has not “inherited a dime” but understands why people responded so strongly. “I had such leverage to start with, coming from this famous family and having such a head start.”
What is Khy? This fall, she launches Khy, a fashion line in partnership with co-founders Kris Jenner and Popular Culture’s Emma and Jens Grede, a married couple who are also involved in the multibillion-dollar juggernauts Skims and Good American. Khy—a play on a nickname of Jenner’s—will feature different guest designers and concepts throughout the year. The brand aims to produce investment pieces at an affordable price point. “The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe, and the different moods that I’m in,” Jenner says. Nothing in Khy’s first release costs over $200.
On Timothee Chalamet: While Jenner is not ready to comment on their relationship, the pair has been photographed recently at a New York dinner for Ackermann’s collaboration with skin-care brand Augustinus Bader, making out at a Beyoncé concert as well as enjoying Honey Deuces and chicken fingers at the U.S. Open. Jenner is a big fan of sci-fi and fantasy… she still loves genre narratives like Game of Thrones. She’s seen House of the Dragon a mind-boggling five times already. And Dune, the Denis Villeneuve sci-fi saga starring Zendaya and Chalamet? Jenner smiles. “I do love that movie.”
Changing her son’s name to Aire: “That was the hardest thing that I’ve ever done in my life. I’m still like, ‘Did I make the right decision?’ The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn’t even make a decision or think straight. And it just destroyed me. I could not name him. And I was like, ‘I feel like a failure. I don’t have a name for my son.’ So it took me a while. And then the longer I waited, the harder it was to name him.”
Coparenting with Travis Scott: “It’s going…. I think we’re doing the best job that we can do.”
Early mistakes: Those mistakes, she says, include “surgery when I was younger. I’ve never touched my face, but just even getting my breasts done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, not obviously planning to be pregnant at 19. And I was never insecure about myself. I actually was always super confident and loved my body. I was just having fun. I was influenced by amazing boobs and was like, that’s what I wanted to do, and had fun with it.” Now, she realizes, “I probably just should have waited until I maybe had kids or let my body just develop.” She says that, for her, motherhood is about “teaching our kids to do better than us, be better versions of who we were.”
How many times is she going to lie about what she did or did not do to her face and body? My god, at this point, it’s not like I even care about the work, but just be honest or stick to one story. As for naming her son… yeah, it’s a massively privileged statement to say that was the “hardest thing” she’s ever had to do, but I also think that she was going through postpartum issues and that one thing became a catch-all for how miserable she felt and/or how she couldn’t make a decision. As for the clothing line… I’m sure it will sell, but whatever, it just sounds like she’s kind of bored.
Photos courtesy of WSJ. Magazine.
I know Kendall has the more typical model height/body but Kylie is definitely the best (or at least the most interesting) model in that family.
It’s like she’s in denial that there are photos of her old face all over the internet. Why can’t she just admit that she’s had plastic surgery? It’s obvious that she had some work done.
I find it both ironic and quite funny that (iirc) her first leap into fame was her lip kit, post massive lip augmentation. I can recall photos of her- while my top lip is small, hers was nearly non-existent- but I suppose copping to the truth may hurt sales.
What’s the excuse for the sudden appearance of the pinocchio butt?
I actually find her response to the “self-made” riches question more interesting because she seems to be willing to admit that she had a head start with “fame” but doesn’t mention the money. Before the fame and the tv show, Kim went around like Paris Hilton’s hanger-on. I’m not a Kardashian expert but, to my knowledge, they only got the fame part after their reality show took off. So, fame was not the head start that Kylie is making it out to be. She also minimizes what her father, a rich practicing lawyer, left the family when he died. She says that she didn’t inherit a dime but the fact that she may not have received a check at the reading of his will may just be because she was young when he died, so her mother was left with her inheritance, or the mother was managing it for her, either way money and a big house was left for her to make her life very comfortable which is why she appears to have not considered going to college to “make something of herself” like other young people. So, I think she lies about the “self-made” issue too and wants to preserve that unearned label. And, my God, what happened to her lips!
Her dad is Caitlin Jenner. Not the late Robert Kardashian.
She sounds bored. She’s boring.
Vain, vapid woman just like the rest of her family.
I should know better than to click on Kardashian posts. Ridiculous family, famous for being famous with none having any discernible talent.
And they owe it all to Ray J!
So confident she went and had a stack of plastic surgery for her 18th birthday
She’s such a liar and so very insecure. She altered her face and body and has told the same lies over and over. She’s even insecure about her lies. Tell us the truth, Kylie. You might feel better about yourself.
I honestly can’t believe she lied about her face. It is so plainly apparent that she majorly altered her face with surgery.
Lol
How is Aire even pronounced? Is it Air or Air-ee? I don’t remember reading she and Travis broke up. They broke up and made up so many times I must have missed the last one.
Is it just me or have the Kardashians gotten a lot more desperate lately? Kylie’s revisionist history about her plastic surgery, Kim clearly angling for a reconciliation with Taylor Swift… it’s like they know their old shtick isn’t working anymore and they don’t know what to do. Chasing trends instead of setting them.
The Kartrashians: never been a fan of any of them and never will be.
Unfortunately I do think it is just you. They are world wide famous and richer than god. Not all of the Kardashians but they are definitely in the Beyoncé / Oprah realm.
The clothing line has been savaged on TT for poor fit, sizing and lack of creativeness.
For the super confident,she does not look like her original version.
That black outfit she’s wearing looks like she’s taking a lunch break during the filming of a superhero movie in which she plays the villain. During this break she’s advertising a rival beverage to her sister Kendall’s (who saved the world from racism in her commercial). If these two black and white outfits are representative of her clothing, I’m not sure where you’d regularly wear it?
I try to extend a little grace to all these women. We are all battling our own insecurities and societal pressures, just most of us had the ability to do so off camera and not since we were 12.
It’s irrelevant what she thinks about being makeup-free when her actual impact on the world is based on makeup and plastic surgery.
Well yes she is confident now because she had work done so yes now she is confident until she sees something she would like changed.
Lols!!! Okey doke, Kylie!! Is that why you had a dozen plastic surgery procedures to your body ALONE before you turned 18????
Cuz you were so super confident?? Is that why your gross ma gifted you like 100k in butt injections??
Someone please post a picture of her original face on social media to remind her, and everyone else, of what used to look like. Times must be tough for this grifter and her family to come up with this BS.
Well, if you spent large amounts of money on a brand new face, you should be super confident. Once again for those in the back: The Kardashians don’t “launch” anything they are basically the face of a brand that already existed and get a cut of the profits in exchange for publicity. Someone else’s hard work and ingenuity, they just get the credit.
Kylie’s unphotoshopped face looks like a pile of lumpy mashed potatoes. The fact that she wants everyone to believe that she has barely been touched by plastic surgery is insane. How short does she think the general publics attention span is?
Which is why you bemoaned your “small lips” and had your jaw shaved down, and had all kinds of fillers put into your body?? Basically had your whole face enhanced with plastic to the point where it doesn’t move much?? Lying t w*t.
Post-truth. We live in a post-truth era, that’s all I have.
Horrible vulgar grifters.
If you look at old pictures it’s obvious that she got at the very least a nose and chin job. No amount of makeup contouring can do that. She obviously wanted to look more like a Kardashien and less like a Jenner.
I think she got a lot of stuff done together with her bf Stassie who also had major major plastic surgery to look like a blow up sex doll.
Didn’t she previously admit to having work done on her lips after she lied about what she did to make them fuller and kids started ending up in the ER after trying what she said did it?
So, back to lying?
After all these years it’s kind of funny that she still think people are going to believe her when she says that her lips are all due to lipstick. Girl, we are not that dumb.