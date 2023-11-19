Kylie Jenner: ‘I actually was always super confident and loved my body’

Kylie Jenner covers the latest issue of WSJ. Magazine, The Innovators Issue. For years, Kylie was the most successful person in her family, then Kim got jealous of Kylie’s success and launched Skims, which is actually much more profitable than Kylie’s cosmetics lines. Still, Kylie is already a billionaire or close to it, and she’s still branching out into different projects. Her latest is a clothing label called Khy, which sounds a tad like Angelina Jolie’s Atelier Jolie. Meaning, more of a fashion collective with different designers doing different things all under the same shingle. Anyway, this interview was interesting from a business perspective, and Kylie does have some notable quotes. Some highlights:

She’s not always made up: “I love bare skin and no makeup. People think the opposite of me sometimes.”

On being called a ‘self-made billionaire’: Jenner, for her part, says that she has not “inherited a dime” but understands why people responded so strongly. “I had such leverage to start with, coming from this famous family and having such a head start.”

What is Khy? This fall, she launches Khy, a fashion line in partnership with co-founders Kris Jenner and Popular Culture’s Emma and Jens Grede, a married couple who are also involved in the multibillion-dollar juggernauts Skims and Good American. Khy—a play on a nickname of Jenner’s—will feature different guest designers and concepts throughout the year. The brand aims to produce investment pieces at an affordable price point. “The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe, and the different moods that I’m in,” Jenner says. Nothing in Khy’s first release costs over $200.

On Timothee Chalamet: While Jenner is not ready to comment on their relationship, the pair has been photographed recently at a New York dinner for Ackermann’s collaboration with skin-care brand Augustinus Bader, making out at a Beyoncé concert as well as enjoying Honey Deuces and chicken fingers at the U.S. Open. Jenner is a big fan of sci-fi and fantasy… she still loves genre narratives like Game of Thrones. She’s seen House of the Dragon a mind-boggling five times already. And Dune, the Denis Villeneuve sci-fi saga starring Zendaya and Chalamet? Jenner smiles. “I do love that movie.”

Changing her son’s name to Aire: “That was the hardest thing that I’ve ever done in my life. I’m still like, ‘Did I make the right decision?’ The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn’t even make a decision or think straight. And it just destroyed me. I could not name him. And I was like, ‘I feel like a failure. I don’t have a name for my son.’ So it took me a while. And then the longer I waited, the harder it was to name him.”

Coparenting with Travis Scott: “It’s going…. I think we’re doing the best job that we can do.”

Early mistakes: Those mistakes, she says, include “surgery when I was younger. I’ve never touched my face, but just even getting my breasts done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, not obviously planning to be pregnant at 19. And I was never insecure about myself. I actually was always super confident and loved my body. I was just having fun. I was influenced by amazing boobs and was like, that’s what I wanted to do, and had fun with it.” Now, she realizes, “I probably just should have waited until I maybe had kids or let my body just develop.” She says that, for her, motherhood is about “teaching our kids to do better than us, be better versions of who we were.”