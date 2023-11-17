They’re trying to say that Prince William won the ‘sexiest bald man’ survey

CB is the one who enjoys bald men. I prefer furry men, hirsute barrel-chested bears or stringbeans with beards. So I’m probably not the one to ask about “the sexiest bald men.” If a man is truly sexy, his hair (or lack thereof) doesn’t really matter – see Mark Strong or Zinedine Zidane or Stanley Tucci. If a man is a trash person, the state of his hair doesn’t matter either. All of which to say, Prince William is ugly, violent, lazy, stupid and cruel. He’s also bald, but his ugliness is because of all of the other things. Still, someone is spending a lot of money to rig these polls, because William was just named “the sexiest bald man” again.
Prince William has been named the sexiest bald man alive, according to a new study based on Google searches. Marketing agency Reboot conducted the study by looking at how many times the Royal had been searched for, alongside the words “shirtless” or “naked”.
They also analysed celebrities’ heights, net worths and how shiny their scalps are to come up with a total “sexy” score out of 10.
William topped the list with a 9.88, closely followed by actors Vin Diesel and Jason Statham, who excelled on search result scores and the “shine factor” of their heads. Samuel L. Jackson came fourth and businessman Jeff Bezos (no, really) came fifth, with his immense net worth of $168bn pumping up his score.
In sixth place came former basketball player, Michael Jordan, who is officially the sexiest bald sports star of 2023. With a height of 6 ft 5 and the highest net worth of sport stars on the list, at $2.6bn, it comes as no surprise that MJ, in all his bald glory, is seen as seductive, study authors said.
[From Indy100]
What kind of methodology is this?? “Marketing agency Reboot conducted the study by looking at how many times the Royal had been searched for, alongside the words ‘shirtless’ or ‘naked’.” How is it possible – unless it’s by rigging the Google results – that more people searched for William versus Jason Statham? That makes zero sense. Unless there’s some Kensington Palace intern whose job it is to Google “Prince William bald sexy” and “Prince William handsome bachelor bald does not need hairplugs” and “Prince William hot chest bald” for eight hours every single day. Which is entirely possible. It’s especially weird because William has such major Lurch energy these days.
Jason Statham will always be #1 in the sexy bald man category over William. There isn’t even a contest. William is disgusting and being a psychopath is a major turn-off.
I *KNOW* right? And he hits that sweet spot of sexy bald BUT also is a manly man with a hairy chest not a slicked up hairless dolphin.
How much of the Duchy money did William have to throw around to make this fairy tale a reality?!
It’s all that missing Prince’s Trust money.
This poor sad bald man wants so badly to be sexy. It is both funny and sad.
But for some of us that is Patrick Stewart. Nomnom.
William is NOT the sexiest Bald man, he’s not sexy at all! Even those children told him he looked 57, and how old is he 41, 42? But age doesn’t determine whether you are sexy either because like others have said, Patrick Stewart is quite sexy & he is not young. William is obsessed with anything having to do with Harry, and being sexy is a Harry thing! People have been saying that Harry looks so good now, he’s dressing sharp, looks rested and has a glow and that he is “oh so sexy” since he and Meghan left the firm, but the comments are organic. This survey is something William’s team “invented” because I don’t know a single woman, or gay man, that thinks William is sexy. I asked a bunch of people I know yesterday about this survey. So I did my own survey at work, and from my small survey of about 25 people, some of them said, “he’s not good looking at all,” some said, “he’s just meh,” some said, “he’s a little effeminate, that’s not sexy to me” (to each his own, being effeminate is not a bad thing, it’s just a preference, not a judgement) but most said, “ewww he’s gross!” The people who said he was gross were basing this on his treatment of Harry, Meghan & even on how he behaves toward Kate. And others said, “why does the future king need to be sexy?” That’s the real question, he doesn’t! It’s disgusting that the future King of England is so jealous & obsessed with his younger brother that he can’t focus on the needs of his own people. His behavior is so unhinged that the needs of his immediate family and especially his wife go unnoticed and to make himself look good he has to pay for and buy a survey that says he’s sexy, so he can force his subjects to know that he is sexy and they might even believe it.
Truly Pathetic!
Has no one ever SEEN Boris Kodjoe!??
This is so sad and pathetic. KP should donate this money to charity instead of wasting it on bogus polls.
For sure.
It just reeks of desperation – like William is super sensitive about going bald and so they’re making up these polls to make him feel better about it.
the thing about the other bald men listed – they’re bald and confident. They’re sexy in large part bc of their baldness, not despite it.
William just seems so sensitive about his baldness (as Harry pointed out in Spare, hahaha), so it makes him seem insecure and that is not sexy.
Harry gets a lot of comments on social media saying he’s sexy. So of Course William demands the same thing. And has anyone looked into this company that supposedly did the research? Is it’s address Kensington Palace?
I know nothing about this technology but suggest either
a) rigged survey
or
b) bots running google searches to make the data tell this story
Now if you’ll excuse me I’m feeling queasy at the thought of anyone running those searches and need some air. Or maybe I’ll put a Jason Statham movie on.
Same thought, SarahCS, that this is manipulative technology at work. Someone is desperately trying to convince [the world? women?] that an uncharismatic, man is against all evidence to the contrary, sexy. He is not. However this isn’t even the forst time he’s “won” the supposed sexiness survey. So, clearly this is what his suck-up flatterers believe will make PW very happy. The question is why this is being forced on the rest of us time and again.
The sad thing is, this is probably for an audience of one.
This is just another competition with Harry. There are a lot of comments saying Harry is sexy. So of course William demands the same thing.
This isn’t a survey and no one voted. Marketing agency Reboot created an arbitrary list of traits “backed by science!” to yield the results they were paid to provide. I wonder how many categories they played with until they found the perfect blend of Rich Shiny Head to give William the win.
The real question is: where’s Putin?
Just here to say I really enjoyed the phrasing of the title of this article
Honestly, I keep coming back here for the writing! And the inspired photo choices.
I don’t know if William wants to do this. Last time he won “sexiest bald man” the internet absolutely roasted him. Which is to say, I hope this gets picked up and we can have round two of “literally anyone is sexier than William how dare -“
No Barry O? Make it make sense
Hate to say this because it might convey approval, but Jeff Bezos is about 100X sexier than the tragically unhip William.
It can happen – that’s how the puteketeke became the Bird of the Century. I can imagine William’s fans/derangers spending hours and hours googling “William, bald, naked.”
There was an actual survey for the Bird of the Century. According to this piece the William is the sexist bald man because of Google searches. It’s more likely that KP paid some bots to rig the google searches. There’s no way in hell that a majority of people think that William is the sexiest bald man in the world.
This “study” doesn’t seem to be about who people, in general, think is the sexiest bald man. Whoever did the study picked out some criteria of their own – wealth, shiny scalp, vocal attractiveness, height and added in google searches for naked and shirtless.
According to the helpful chart on the website – it looks like Will got 37,000 searches for “shirtless, naked” in the last year. Considering how many people on the planet use Google, that’s seems about right.
Wow! Pegs is giving a supreme lack of confidence! Must be wretched to have to pay people to declare you “sexy”. This need of his is so cringe.
Right? Big midlife crisis energy, too.
This is hilarious. What about Patrick Stewart, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham? The Egg shouldn’t even make the top 25.
Yes to all of those, but also add in: Tyrese Gibson, Taye Diggs, Kevin Garnett, Omar Epps, Mark Strong, Boris Kodjoe, Terry Crews, Stanley Tucci, Corey Stoll, Common, Morris Chestnut, Bruce Willis, Jamie Foxx, Samuel L. Jackson, Vin Diesel, Michael Jordan, Ed Harris, John Malkovich. It’s super funny that there are a number of 60-80 year-old bald celebrities who are far sexier than Wills.
Yes to everyone you both said, but I gotta add in a shoutout to Robert Saleh, coach of the NY Jets. Hate the Jets, but the coach is hot hot hot.
Pegs is about as sexy as an open, rotting wound from a flesh eating virus.
Polls lie!! Polls are rigged!! A hard boiled egg is sexier than Peg!! If I have to pick a bald man I would pick Patrick Stewart. He played Jean Luc Picard on Star Trek then next generation.
Yes! I rediscovered my love for him during COVID pandemic when he would read a sonnet a day on Twitter. ::swoon::
This is a made up poll. William is the sexiest bald man alive when the following bald men are RIGHT THERE?:
Jason Statham
Stanley Tucci
Dwayne Johnson
Shemar Moore
Patrick Stewart
Mike Colter
Corey Stoll
Chris Daughtry
Mark Strong
Hell I’d put the baldies like Vin Diesel, John Travolta and the actual Voldemort ahead of William.
This induced a deep belly laugh I needed to get my Friday going.
My first thought was, “Not while Stanley Tucci, Patrick Stewart or Shemar Moore exist”. I like your list!
William just looks sloppy and nasty to me. He has zero glow is not charismatic and he reminds me of lurch the monster because of how violent and nasty he is. If it makes him feel good those diabolical folks in the gutter press will say it about him and his wife. But those of us who live in the real world know he is just an aging heir trying to be relevant while failing badly.
Lesbians on Twitter had a field day with this one. My side hurt I was laughing so hard.
Where can we find this? Waity is the only one I can think of who is probably laughing harder than anyone else.
What a bogus ranking! Just off the top of my head I can think of Statham, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, and McAvoy (when he was bald). Justice for bald men!
This is hysterical. I’m hard pressed to think of a bald man less sexy than Prince William.
Someone is obviously full of it or there was some stimulus put out there to get people to google this out of curiousity. Try Shemar Moore shirtless. Someone should put up some comparison pix with a few other bald men shirtless.
Well, speaking of his bald head, I think he needs to do some maintenance and just get rid of those weird whisps at the top.
Not again ?!
Might I suggest “Prince William bald, sexy, mooseknucle” as a research definitely googled by the interns ?
Good grief. They’re really going all in on this “William as hunk / sex god” narrative, aren’t they? (But why??)
And yet, we have eyes.
William sexy?! 😂
That man is not sexy ! He looks terrible for his age and is just plain ugly inside and outside.
Is someone doing feasibility studies to test the dating pool?
Could separation news be imminent?
He should be absolutely embarrassed by this, the desperation is screaming.
Heatherc
2nd, 3rd and 4th that comment: the desperation is strong with KP….
I’m curious as to whether William himself is actually requesting this sort of coverage, because I can’t imagine lacking self-awareness to the extent that I wouldn’t be embarrassed by this shit. But I guess no one has been blowing sunshine up my ass since the day I was born and telling me that I’m literally God’s gift to my country.
In the days since Peg spent taxpayer money to have himself announced as Sexiest Bald Egg, the number of Google searches for “Hard (Boiled) Peg Sexy Naked” has grown exponentially. And during the same period, the number of Amazon Prime orders for Pepto Bismol has risen at a commensurate rate.
(… for my fellow Marvel fans.)
Well, now we know where Kate’s wig budget went.
HAHAHAHAHA
Excuse me while I fall down with laughter. Wank the lurch is not sexy in no way shape or form. In the words of Martin and sandford, you uggglllyyyy.
What’s next, a pic of a shirtless Peg on the cover of Vogue? I hope not.
They really do pull this crap out of their behinds, don’t they? There WAS no poll. Stop trying to polish the ugly turd will you! So pathetic. They had the bots out in full force under Kate’s YT video too of her “landmark speech,” where she stood and read it, praising her to the heavens for … reading it. Ugh.
Who else was in this survey… Shrek? It’s funny because I can’t think of any other unattractive bald men. William is at the bottom of the list and that’s including Shrek in the list. At least the only thing that’s an ass about Shrek is his friend Donkey.
Lord Farquaad, I presume. Just add a wig to William and you have Lord Farquaad in living color.
BAHAHA who in their right mind would do a google search for “shirtless William”.
TBH I am actually tempted right now just to see what comes up, but you know what they say- “what has been seen cannot be unseen…”
Not while Stanley Tucci graces this earth.
This is a ridiculous survey and the criteria are just…weirdly specific. Heights? Net worth?? Google keyword searches? That tells me that they knew he would not win on a subjective measurement!
I also wonder if reports of Will’s rumoured outdoor unclothed activities around Norfolk contributed to more searches for him with the word “naked”.
😂😂😂😂😂😂I’m sorry but 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂, look everyone knows that Billy fell out of the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down!
What I want to know is how Billy boy has more money than Besos?? And who (other than Kate, her mother, rose and the new ahem (valet) have been looking for pictures of him naked. I didn’t realise that you could get R. S. I from doing so many Google searches? Is THAT why Kate keeps taping up her fingers?? Mind you, willy is saving money at the barbers, now he just asks for a short back and shine!!
So if I am understanding the search terms correctly people out there are looking for pictures of Prince William naked? The only thing worse than William’s “people” wanting him to win a poll like this (rigging a poll like this!) would be people out there actually LOOKING for pictures of a naked Prince William. There is not enough brain bleach in the world….
Speaking of Addams Family characters, Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester is a sexier bald man than William.