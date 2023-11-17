A Manchester youth asked Prince William how much money he has in his bank account

To quote Whitney Houston, I believe the children are our future. The children of the UK keep on brutalizing Prince William’s ego and reputation. I would be shocked if they hadn’t already nicknamed Prince Oldhead. Just a few weeks ago, William asked a group of schoolkids to guess his age. They guessed “57.” Then, on Thursday, William was in Manchester to introduce yet another baroque scheme of “donating” a small amount of money while saddling several charities with a lot of rules and bureaucracy. This time, the Royal Foundation is putting up part of a £100,000 charitable scheme spread out over three years. This is… not a lot of money, especially given that it’s spread out over multiple charities, over three years. One of the children at William’s event must have done the math on it and the child started asking the right questions:
The Prince of Wales has said he “doesn’t know” how much money is in his bank account after a question from an 11-year-old boy.
The Prince was visiting Manchester’s Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence with Andy Burnham, the city’s mayor. He announced a £100,000 scheme, funded jointly by the Royal Foundation and the Labour politician’s office, which will bolster the work of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance.
As he met young people and volunteers at the Hideaway Youth Project, which is a lead partner of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance, the Prince sat down with some schoolchildren working on a collage.
Amir Hassan, 11, made the Royal laugh when he asked him: “How much do you have in your bank account?”
The schoolboy said afterwards the future king had quipped he “didn’t know”.
Prince William was also asked whether he wanted to join the art project, where the children were cutting out hairstyles they thought were empowering and positive, and replied: “I’m literally the last person you should ask. My hair is disappearing.” He also briefly joined a game of pool and produced groans from the watching guests when he twice failed to pot a yellow ball.
[From The Telegraph]
William was overheard stage-whispering “seize him” to an aide and the child was quickly taken to the Tower of London. I jest, but you know that William probably wasn’t happy at the peasant child’s impertinence. If an 11-year-old boy questions why a rich prince is donating such a small amount, imagine what the adults think. And by the way, William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall tax-free. The Duchy is a vast real estate empire worth around $1.5 billion, and William gets an annual income of around $7.5 million from the duchy. He also has money that his mother left him, plus whatever he’s embezzled from the Royal Foundation, plus everything else. The child was right to ask him about his bank account.
He truly went Full Lurch on Thursday.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits the Hideaway Youth Project, lead partner of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance during his visit to Moss Side on November 16, 2023 in Manchester, England. The Prince of Wales has unveiled a three year commitment to help reduce youth violence in Manchester, supporting the work of Manchester Peace Together Alliance.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 822432199, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits the Hideaway Youth Project, lead partner of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance during his visit to Moss Side on November 16, 2023 in Manchester, England. The Prince of Wales has unveiled a three year commitment to help reduce youth violence in Manchester, supporting the work of Manchester Peace Together Alliance.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 822432293, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales visits the Hideaway Youth Project, lead partner of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance during his visit to Moss Side on November 16, 2023 in Manchester, England. The Prince of Wales has unveiled a three year commitment to help reduce youth violence in Manchester, supporting the work of Manchester Peace Together Alliance.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 822432415, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales arriving for his visit to The Hideaway Youth Project in Moss Side, Manchester, to mark the launch of Royal Foundation Community Impact Project and to learn more about the work of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance to reduce violence amongst young people.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Manchester, United Kingdom
When: 16 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales plays pool during his visit to The Hideaway Youth Project in Moss Side, Manchester, to mark the launch of Royal Foundation Community Impact Project and to learn more about the work of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance to reduce violence amongst young people.
Where: Manchester, United Kingdom
When: 16 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales plays pool during his visit to The Hideaway Youth Project in Moss Side, Manchester, to mark the launch of Royal Foundation Community Impact Project and to learn more about the work of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance to reduce violence amongst young people.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Manchester, United Kingdom
When: 16 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales speaks to service users during a visit to The Hideaway Youth Project in Moss Side, Manchester, to mark the launch of Royal Foundation Community Impact Project and to learn more about the work of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance to reduce violence amongst young people.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Manchester, United Kingdom
When: 16 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during his visit to The Hideaway Youth Project in Moss Side, Manchester, to mark the launch of Royal Foundation Community Impact Project and to learn more about the work of the Manchester Peace Together Alliance to reduce violence amongst young people
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: MANCHESTER, United Kingdom
When: 16 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I love the accompanying pic of him looking ever so much like full on Mr. Burns gloating over piles of money.
There he is, being Mr Sexiest Bald Guy 2023. Raaaaaarrrrrrrr….
Boy, William is as dull as dishwater and that he doesn’t know how much he has in his bank account tells you that he has too much money.
Yeah, rich people dont know how much they have in their bank account. Poor people know every penny.
William has probably never even seen a bank statement in his life.
No doubt the bank account is offshore. And probably more than one.
Yes, ‘which one’ was probably his first thought. Of course he has no idea, he has people to deal with dirty day to day matters like that. Common folk.
Although, as I type I’m also imagining him Scrooge McDuck style sitting in a vault counting his money endlessly.
Could also be read as how much of our taxpayer money do you have, in offshore accounts? Of course he doesn’t know since Liz went to great lengths to hide it.
William has the duchy money now. He will get to see the monarch’s bank accounts when he becomes King.
LOL to the photo selection for the title 😂. For someone who has SPACE when it comes to his brother, he really has an issue with not knowing how to create appropriate space when around people at his engagements lately. I feel uncomfortable with how close he is to the people seated in front of him. It reminds me of the many times he was literally in your face at some engagements.
LOL. hilarious kid. they always say the most ridiculous things to clown face people. willy has no idea how much blood money is in the bank bc it’s all royal blood money. similar to his brother before, both just got handed monies and have no concept of anything financial bc they know they’ll never run out and can just ask daddy.
You mean Harry? The one who shopped bargain sales? The one Meghan bought a couch for? Is that who you are saying never ran out of money?
Who Harry? The guy who hated that he had to be dependent on his father for financing?
The Harry who had to shop end of year sales at a discount store? The Harry whose shoes had holes in them because he didn’t have money for new ones? The Harry who was told by his billionaire father that Meghan should keep working because there wasn’t enough money to support her? The Harry who carried his clothes back from school in a literal black trash bag? The Harry whose wife bought their furniture and (probably) paid for the entire Frogmore Cott renovation with her own savings?
Ahhhhh yes, I can see why you lump Harry and his brother, Peg the Egghead, into the same category when it comes to financial access and parental financial support. Their experiences were exactly the same. /s
Peg the egg head !! !
Harry spoke about that in spare actually and seems to recognize how sheltered he was from making financial decisions. Imagine he’s had a steep learning curve since leaving. Think he made a joke recently in that video for veterans about checking something with his financial advisors.
Why is he aiming at the yellow ball and not the white one?
Also, I hate to make a cue ball joke looking at these photos of William, but the it’s RIGHT. THERE!
I assume he’s aiming at the white ball but in both snooker pics his cue stick is positioned at a ludicrous distance from the target. As a refined man of leisure you’think he’d at least be good at what was once a “gentleman’s sport”. Sorry, Wills. Next time take those marginalized youth on a fox hunt and really show them who’s boss!
This man should just stay home. Even floating around his country he looks awkward and awful. Such a waste|
Next question should be how much does William donate to charity
I would have liked the follow up question to have been, “do you pay as much tax as my parents?”
If he ever comes to DC, I’ll ask him. 100k is a drop in the bucket for these types of programs. It’ll end up being roughly 1200 per charity per year. It’s absolute bs
@Tessa – that would be the more pertinent question but, no-one would dare ask him.
As for the youngster I thought it was a ‘cute’ question rather than a rude one which is probably why PW laughed. After all we’re all raised on the Disney belief that kings and princes have more money than anyone-else in the land. It’s only when we get older and see these people for who they really are that we realise the majority of them are a bunch of greedy con artists.
“Turning to financial results, this year’s distributable surplus for the Duchy of Cornwall estate was £24m, increased from £23m last year.” (Duchy of Cornwall Integrated Annual Report for 2023; June 29, 2023) Approximate 1.24 USD / ￡1 ≃ $29.76M, or 4X the annual income stated in article
Yep. And shouldn’t PW, as the supposed owner of the duchy know that information? Hopefully, this child and his peers will continue to question monarchy finances.
I was just coming on to say this. PW’s annual Duchy income is considerably more than $7m – that figure was for a partial financial year due to the Queen’s death (i.e. PW got access to the Duchy cash when the Queen died which was part way through a financial year – income for a full financial year is in excess of £20m).
Not sure how William should’ve answered that question but saying I don’t know feels like a privileged answer. Like he has so much that he doesn’t even know the exact number😂 But it’s not like he can say any true number so again not sure what he could’ve said here.
He could say “I have millions. Thank your parents for their contribution in supporting me.”
He could have asked the boy to guess how much money he thought he had and make a joke with the answer. Some people have the charisma and humour to politely dodge those type of questions but his PR dropped the ball there.
I’m surprised that after the last outing when he was asked how old he is he would have had his aides tell the people at future events to not let the children ask questions.
Many of us UK citizens are disgusted by the RF’s greed and that they live outside the rules which apply to the rest of us, mainly so they can keep coining it at our expense. It makes everything they do look hollow; this money is a drop in the ocean in comparison to (just alone) their tax evasion over the years. And we don’t even know if PW is personally contributing anything.
Also: is it just me, or does PW never seem to really smile? That his ‘smiles’ are just grimaces that never seem to reach his eyes?
His new dresser likes putting him in darker suits that aren’t as great for his coloring. It makes his facial features disappear into the fleshy tone of his skin when he’s walking outside. The indoor pictures seem to have been taken in a way to include black/ dark objects close to his head to balance that out. Or with more contrast.
Too bad W was never going to answer the question about his bank account. Hopefully there will be parents who pump their kids full of questions to ask him in the future (like why not donate large sums of money at once), because the kids are getting access to ask him questions that adults are not.
The kid did a better job in one sentence than the rr ever did in a million fawning and dishonest sentences.
His hair isn’t “disappearing”. It’s long gone. I predict William will stop doing these events where he’s expected to interact with children. Kids are just so brutally honest.
Give that kid a medal because he seems to be the only one asking the right questions.
This RF pantomime has to end and the kids seem like the only ones honest enough not to go along with the clownery.
Well William gives off creepy Scrooge vibes so the kid probably picked up on that and figured there’s money hidden away somewhere, lol.
It’s a funny story and a nice thought, but I really don’t think this kid was making a political statement about the RF’s imperial coffers. A kid can assume that a prince will be rich and that the money will be in a bank, but that’s about it.
I feel that William’s response could have been more nimble than just, “I don’t know,” but I don’t know if he even has a bank account in the way ordinary people do – that is, with his name on it and with him making personal payments from it.
Yes. If he had any sense whatsoever (which we know he doesn’t), he could have tried (or been briefed by his staff, if this came up) to make some comment on social inequalities. Like: I’m really fortunate that I’m financially secure but so many people are struggling in the areas of (name the charity focus) and that’s why we’re donating £££ to help support families through these difficult times.
Or SOMETHING! He’s just so stupid, doesn’t prepare ahead of time, and can’t think of anything not wrapped in an insult or racism (like the food delivery guy being searched because he was a POC) to say off the cuff.
He’s just so awful.
Exactly this! I commented on the post about Meghan about how prepared she is – not with prepared speeches, but with being aware of where she is, why she’s there, the purpose of the event, who is in the room. Once you’ve gotten yourself oriented and in the zone, then off the cuff remarks will be easier and not random.
Yes to all the scathing comments about his finances.
I would like to add that it’s interesting the Torygraph is commenting on his refusal to join in the hair exercise and then:
“He also briefly joined a game of pool and produced groans from the watching guests when he twice failed to pot a yellow ball.”
Briefly.
So he didn’t engage long enough to actually have a game (giving up when he couldn’t do what he was trying to do). How long was he there overall? Twenty minutes?
“William gets an annual income of around $7.5 million from the duchy.”
Interesting, considering Harry was having to shop the bargain bins at their version of TJ Maxx. Truly ‘The Prince and the Pauper’ scenario until Harry left. No wonder Harry has major family issues.
He may have more money that he’ll ever be able to count, but wow, Pegs the 57yo Penis with Teeth is suuuuuch a loser!!! Giving 100k to multiple charities over multiple years is basically useless. Pegs looks both uncomfortable (that frightening rictus smile!) and also like he’s trying to be intimidating by standing over the kids on the couch. Sit down, you rude ass.
Peg staffers, I beg of you, please keep sending him to events with children. Please let him continue to be asked these kinds of questions or told that he looks like a grandpa. I love this for him. More, more!
As I said above, these events with kids will soon be history. They do tend to go off the rails from William’s point of view.
I feel like these children are trolling him. Kids are smart and VERY aware of what’s going on. They know Wills is a jacka$$.
Someone give that boy the George Orwell Memorial Prize please. He’s asking the real questions the rest of the media are too scared to ask.