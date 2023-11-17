Cassie sued Sean Combs in federal court for physical abuse, human trafficking

Sean Combs’ love life has been extremely complicated, to put it mildly. Combs likes to have an official girlfriend or partner, someone with whom he cheats on openly and treats like sh-t publicly. For a while, that person was Kim Porter, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 47. In 2005, he met Cassie Ventura, who was then just 19 years old, and they likely began “dating” around then as well, only he didn’t make Cassie his official girlfriend until 2012. They ended things – she ended things – circa 2018. Cassie has just sued Combs for years of abuse, rape and human trafficking.
Sean Combs, the producer and music mogul who has been one of the most famous names in hip-hop for decades, was sued in federal court on Thursday by Cassie, an R&B singer once signed to his label, who accused Mr. Combs of rape, and of repeated physical abuse over about a decade.
In the suit, filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura — and who had long been Mr. Combs’s romantic partner — says that not long after she met him in 2005, when she was 19, he began a pattern of control and abuse that included plying her with drugs, beating her and forcing her to have sex with a succession of male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters. In 2018, the suit says, near the end of their relationship, Mr. Combs forced his way into her home and raped her.
“After years in silence and darkness,” Ms. Ventura said in a statement, “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”
In response, a lawyer for Mr. Combs, Ben Brafman, said: “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”
Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Ms. Ventura, said the parties had spoken before the suit was filed. “Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” he said. “She rejected his efforts.”
You can read more about the lawsuit at the Times link. I’ll admit, I did not have the stomach to read all of it. I believe Cassie. While I don’t visit certain message boards where these issues have been discussed for years, even I was aware that there have always been rumors about Sean Combs’ propensity for violence towards his intimate partners. Especially when Kim Porter passed away, a lot of that stuff got brought up again, how Sean treated her and what he might have done to her.
👏🏾 Good for her! Rumors have flown around for decades about his treatment of his partners, but she was a girl when he took hold of her. Disgusting piece of 💩. #TeamCassie
They were all teens when he got hold of them.
I believe her and the rumors.
“Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit.”
I mean, has a guiltier sentence ever been uttered? This is the statement equivalent of P Andrew’s million dollar settlement for doing “nothing” to Virginia Guiffre.
Cannot imagine how difficult this is for Cassie. All the support for her.
@jais, this must be terrifying for her. One of the crazier things I’ve noticed since this news broke was how few people don’t believe her. I’m so used to people immediately jumping to the man’s defense. No one is doing that. Some people are making light if it and cracking jokes but almost everyone believes he did it. Like we all recognized that a sociopath was in our midst.
@Steph the number of posts I’ve seen since I saw this headline saying something to the effect that “everyone knew” is giving Epstein.
I hope Cassie is safe, this shit is DARK.
Super dark. I managed to read the whole article and it’s just heartbreaking what he did to her. The part about him possibly blowing up kid cudi’s car is also insane. I truly hope she’s got proper protection.
I believe Cassie and I hope she wins her case.
I believe EVERY word she said! 😡
My god. What a sick man.
This man is a sociopathic menace and I hope he joins r-kelly in prison.
Good. I hope she gets justice! I don’t believe he abused all his past partners(domestic abusers rarely do) but there have been rumours about how he treated Cassie and Kim for awhile. And Cassie was so young when they got together.
I’m glad she’s in a place in her life that she can pursue this.
God that is vile. All the support to Cassie and good for her for standing up to this filth
I figured he was abusing her for the entirety of their relationship. But to this extent? No. It’s horrifying. I couldn’t believe the details. I hope she has a strong support system. He’s a psychopath who I truly believe killed Kim Porter. I’m worried about her and her children.
Team Cassie
It’s not just women. And it’s not just unknowns. But it’s always vulnerable people. The man needs prison. A lot of it.
She was only 19 when that predator got his hands on her. 😔 I am so glad she had the courage to get away and has a beautiful life now surrounded by people who love her. Bless her for having the courage to bring this lawsuit against him. I hope it’s one of many to be filed by people he has abused (cause you KNOW it’s more than just Cassie). I hope she stays protected mentally and physically during this whole ordeal cause that demon is gonna throw everything he has at her.
On another note, it seems like P-Diddy or whatever he calls himself these days is seeing his house of cards collapse on him. People are speaking out after decades of silence. I wonder why the sudden shift? Whatever it is, I’m glad to sit back and watch this evil man’s downfall.
It must have been so hard to keep that all bottled up for so long! It’s incredibly concerning that Cassie’s mentioned how no one came to her aid and how violent, twisted, and controlling he was to her. It’s all horrible, and yet the human trafficking and forced substance abuse stood out. Hugs and strength to her and anyone going through anything vaguely similar to this!
We see that over and over, though. Everyone knew R. Kelly was abusing young girls, but no one spoke up or defended them until some collective spell broke. Same with Weinstein and others. For some, the spell never breaks.
I read her suit and it is nauseating. I believe Cassie and pray for healing and justice for her. That man has terrorized the women he’s been with as well as the artists signed to his label.
Cassie shared that Combs had her carrying his gun in her purse probably as an attempt to intimidate and threaten her. It reminding me that J.Lo was charged with criminal possession of a weapon all those years ago after that arrest in NYC. It’s not a stretch to think he used the same intimidation tactics on her.
He blew up Kid Cudi’s car!
And I absolutely believe he is tortured Kim Porter, may she Rest In Peace. I hope this bring that deviant sadist down for good.
I believe her but I hope she has the funds and the evidence for her case because he has a lot of money and friends and we know that in these cases the truth just isn’t enough.
One of her attorneys is Douglas Wigdor, who represented victims of Harvey Weinstein, so at least she has a high powered attorney on her side.
I believe her 100% . I had a friend who work for him and he was horrible. Also around the time that he supposedly had Cassie as his official girlfriend he still visited Kim porter at her apartment and constantly abused her. Another friend was doing some work in her apartment in NYC when he showed up ( she did not let him in, he had keys to her apartment) started verbally abusing her and screaming horrible things at her “how he pays everything “ and this is his house too” and other horrible things. Up to Kim’s death , he abused her. He did not wanted her to move forward with her life cause he thought she belonged to him. He thinks all these women he “dates” belong to him. He is disgusting and horrible. Ask all the ladies who dates him.. most suffered at his hands ( I don’t know about JLo) but all did, the people from his groups that he never paid and humiliated.. oh boy.
Remember after the gun change how jlo drop him? She was arrested too.. Cassie has something like that, how he forces her to carry his gun to intimidate her and make her fear him… wonder if that was the case too for JLo. But as opposed to Cassie, JLo had people around who snapped her out of that nonsense quick and she basically ghosted him plus she was not a teenager when they started on. Poor Cassie ! I am happy she had time to heal and now can tell all that 💩 that bastard did to her. He is an abusive monster.
The first part is giving Nick Cannon.
Violence against women (including mental/emotional violence) is so endemic in our culture. Maybe most cultures. It’s disgusting.
He’s always been gross and vile and I believe everything she said. I hope she gets justice. She was only 19 when he was with her and I always found that gross. Plus he’s another one who has never heard of a condom, collecting baby’s mamas like baseball cards. I thought it was super gross when in his ode to JLO he said “damn I wish you would have had my child” another way he controls these women, though thank goodness Cassie didn’t have a kid with him. Also, he was with Kim Porter when he released that song for an extra layer of gross. I am with the posters who believe he killed Kim or had her killed. I’ve always had this feeling. She had finally gotten away from him and was living her best life in California. He couldn’t stand that.
I notice that a pattern /red flag these abusers have is to film their partner in intimate moments. This is a way to control them, prevent them from leaving, emotionally blackmailing them. Often, there are drugs involved to even get you to agree or not agree because you can’t legally consent under the influence. These abusers threaten to release the tapes which is a huge concern for women – especially if they have school aged children, if they have a high profile already, or if they are in a conservative profession. I remember thinking when I divorced, how relieved I was this man didn’t have this kind of blackmail material. Cause believe me, it would have been used against me to get me to agree to less favorable terms.
I used to live down south and Diddy or whatever he calls himself – his reputation in Atlanta is WELL KNOWN. I’ll leave it there. Add him to the looooong list of shady ass Atlanta dudes whose mission in life is to humiliate beautiful women/take them down a peg because they are incapable of loving a woman period.
Decades ago saw him at a party and one of his cronies came over to offer me a drink from him, which I declined. A drink? Not with those teeth and all those babies mamas out there playa.
Weren’t some graphic pictures of Cassie released at one point, while they were on a break? Now we know it was likely him.
Surprised but not. He always seemed very full of himself and controlling. Good for her, she’s setting herself free by saying what he did to her out loud.
I believe Cassie. I hope she’s okay.
I remember reading so many blinds on LSA back in the day regarding all of the heinous sh*t he would do to her, and if those accounts were true then this barely scratches the surface. I was thrilled for her when she finally got away from him and found genuine love with her trainer who seems to adore her, and I’m even more thrilled that she has found the courage to share her story. Combs is a user and abuser, always has been.
When I was in my 20’s, looking for work in NYC, a staffing agency sent me to interview to be Diddy’s personal assistant. I was walked down a long, creepy hallway in a nondescript office building, with various people looking me up and down, no one said hello, or anything nice or normal. Anyway, I sat down and the first thing they said was, “Are you willing to do anything for Diddy and be on call 24/7/365?” I said yes. They said, “So if he calls you at two in the morning and says come wash his car by hand, and you do it and then he says wash it again, are you willing to do as you’re told, no questions asked?” I don’t remember what I said, but I was trying to seem enthusiastic as I wanted a job. I never made it past that interview, and it seems like I dodged a real bullet there. While this anecdote is NOTHING compared to what Cassie went through, I think it really speaks to his character and arrogance, and to the people working for him. I’ve interviewed for people with equivalent or even more wealth than him, and was never asked such off the wall crap as that.
I didn’t read if Cassie got all the footage he recorded of her back. Knowing him, he is going to ‘leak’ it and I hope those charges come.
He could have written a check to her and let her have peace, but his arrogance will be his downfall and I for one am thrilled.
Kim’s babies no longer have their mother and it’s all because of him.
Yung Miami better see this for what he is and stop trying to be his number one on the red carpet. It is not worth it.
I believe Cassie there has been rumors about this for quite some time. She’s also very brave a lot of women have been silenced. Sending prayers to her and her family.
