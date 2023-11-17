Martha Stewart ‘canceled’ Thanksgiving this year: ‘I am turkeyed out’

I would love to see the kind of spread Martha Stewart puts out for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Not the spread(s) she puts out for photos or a TV show – like, genuinely, I would love to see how she plans out her own Thanksgiving meal and how she presents it. Apparently, Martha usually hosts Thanksgiving for friends and family at one of her country homes, but she’s decided not to do that this year. She canceled her Thanksgiving hosting duties and now she’s going to travel around to other people’s homes on Thanksgiving day.
Martha Stewart may be the queen of Thanksgiving, but this year, she’s taking a break. The lifestyle mogul revealed on Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she has canceled her plans to host a Turkey Day meal and will instead be visiting different friends’ homes for the upcoming holiday.
“I gave up Thanksgiving. I canceled,” said Stewart, 82. “Nine guests canceled because somebody got sick. So … I called up my chef friend and I said, ‘We’re not doing Thanksgiving.’ ”
Adding to her decision was the several meals she has already prepared ahead of the holiday. “I’ve also cooked 14 turkeys already for my TV show, and I still have to [cook] one more turkey on the Today show,” she explained. “So forget it.”
Stewart was, in fact, also on the Today show Thursday, giving her turkey-perfecting tips as part of the NBC morning program’s eighth annual All-Star Thanksgiving special. Host Kelly Clarkson asked on her show whether Stewart was “all turkeyed out,” to which the latter agreed, “I am turkeyed out.”
However, this doesn’t mean that the lifestyle guru won’t be getting some delicious meals in. She noted that she’ll be on the go this Thanksgiving, hopping from home to home to taste test food.
“I made a plan,” Stewart shared. “Friends, of course, invited me to their home, so I’m going to about five different homes to taste different courses.” Clarkson, 41, noted that “those friends must be so stressed out,” to which her guest responded playfully with a laugh, “Oh, I hope so.”
She’s like the Ghost of Thanksgiving Judgment, arriving at people’s doors to cast aspersions on their gravy (store-bought gravy is best, don’t @ me). No, I get it though – Thanksgiving can be A LOT when you’re the one doing the cooking and planning. For someone like Martha, I can see why she would want a f–king break for a year. Still, what would you do if Martha came to your house and announced “the turkey is dry”?
Turkey is always dry, no matter how it’s cooked or basted or whatever. It is a dry ass bird. I’m glad I’m not American so don’t have to have it forced on me every year.
Fun fact: Benjamin Franklin wanted turkey to be the national bird instead of the eagle. I have no idea what it is with us Americans and our obsession with this ugly, tough bird. 🤷
Brine and then spatchcock. It cooks the different pieces evenly. No dry breast and undercooked thighs.
1) slow cook that bird
2) this is where delicious stuffing/dressing and cranberries come in. It is a perfect system.
24 hour Brine!!! No more dry turkey! Alton Brown is my favorite.
Well if she came to my door for Thanksgiving I would put her to work setting the table after I offered her a beverage of course. About the gravy I most certainly disagree about store bought. I make the gravy and I will say it is awesome!!
It is so simple, and there is only one secret: Cook the bird breast side down for the first half, and then flip it and cook it breast side up to the end. You’re welcome!
I’m with Martha, I’m turkeyed and hostessing-out. I’m just so tired of it all, the treadmill every year of shopping and cooking and serving and cleaning. I want to be in pyjamas with my husband cooking things for just the two of us, Champagne and some great movies and mostly just sitting on my rear end listening to music and ringing up friends and family to ask “How’s your Thanksgiving?” If the doorbell rings I’m not answering it haha
Ooh, good tip! I got an email from Cook’s Country saying that the key is to “spatchcock” the bird, which I guess is like breaking down an Amazon box so it lays flat. I was automatically stressed out by this; I like your advice much more!
Spatchcocking is fine, but it’s a totally different thing (super good for the BBQ) and lacks the grandeur of the roast bird presentation. The glory of the flipping method is
–super easy anyone can do it
–you do your usual cooking time/tempterature…I like low and slow with a blast of heat at the end for about 15 minutes to help crisp the skin but it’s not necessary
–you can baste or not baste, doesn’t matter
–works for any bird any size (can even do little game birds the same method), stuffed or not, on a bed of veg or a rack or whatever…
–no need to tent or cheesecloth or cover
I’ve never had a bird fail or be dry with this method in nearly 20 years. It’s genius 🙂
Agreed on this…the best trick I ever tried DELISH
Hopefully the friends who host her have heard enough of her shit over the years and just tell her to calm down if she even looks like she’s about to criticize something. LOL
Thanksgiving turkey meal is my absolute favorite meal to cook. Our tradition is to have basically the same meal for Christmas adding Beef Wellington and ham for Easter but always a turkey too. It’s so easy since I’ve done it so many times. The only part I don’t make is the pies. My family knows when I die there’s to be no funeral just a thanksgiving meal along with my playlists and I’m not even kidding. Martha’s plans this year sounds pretty fabulous but I’d still have to cook my meal either the day before or after. If you haven’t tried making stuffing waffles with leftovers please try it. Delicious with gravy and a dollop of cranberry jelly on top. A couple of my kids will add a thin layer of mashed potatoes.
My spouse broke the news to his mom that I’m not participating in their annual giant turkey blowout this year. Growing up, our Thanksgivings were small — just me and my two parents — and in undergrad I never went home for Thanksgiving because it was a long distance, and because the winter break would arrive soon enough. He related all this info to my MIL, who has graciously accepted my resignation, to my relief. Now, I do always love a Friendsgiving… but I’m honestly thinking about just ordering something small for myself, putting on a movie, and wearing a blanket like it’s clothes.
I’ve opted out of traditional Thanksgiving off and on for the last 10-15 years.
It was never my favorite holiday as a kid, and I’ve been meh about it ever since. I’ve hosted, I’ve been one of the primary cooks at someone else’s house, I’ve made the gravy (it’s really not hard once you figure out how to use that fat separator thing … or at least always pour it into a clean bowl so that when you realize you’ve just dumped all the “good stuff” and are standing there holding a beaker of fat, you can pivot). I just don’t enjoy it or look forward to it.
My favorite recentish Thanksgiving have been the one spent at a beach resort with friends sipping frozen cocktails and that time I hosted a friends-Thanksgiving centered around making pizzas on the grill, no turkey.
But this year I’m going to go to a family member’s house, bottle of wine and side dish in hand, enjoy the company of whoever’s there, going with the flow. Maybe next year I’ll plan another late November getaway
I lived in Mexico City for years and my parents came for Thanksgiving and we would travel to different cities around central Mexico and maybe MAYBE eat some turkey (buried under a pile of delicious mole of course). When they died, I said screw this and started traveling to Tokyo for Thanksgiving every year. I would have a big ole fancy sushi meal instead of the sad turkey stuff. Then I would go out and do Christmas shopping and bring home amazing strange special gifts every year. Excuse me while I go look into last minute flights to Asia…
LOL re the fat separator…Thanksgiving fails are as traditional as everything else. The first time my fiancé came for Thanksgiving my mother was taking the turkey out of the oven and managed to tip the roasting pan and spill it all over the floor. Nearly 20 years of marriage later we’re still telling that story 🙂
My sister hosts Thanksgiving & she’s making hamburgers this year, lol. She doesn’t like hosting any holiday, & posts I hate people memes on Facebook leading up to the big day. I help out by hosting Christmas, but I do less bitching about it.
MsLove, Your sister has the right idea. Vegetarian friends have, of course, avoided the whole turkey thing for years, but I really like the idea of celebrating with a different type of animal. Genius!
The difference in her appearance in the promotional photos and live is jarring. Can we please normalize ageing? I also hate it when a celebrity passes away and the media uses their photos of decades ago, as if there is something wrong with the way one looks as they age.
This sounds normal, because she’s elderly. She looks great and healthy, but I help out a few older neighbors and I would say that most of them have downsized their regular cooking by age 82, not to mention any holidays. The fact that Martha is cooking other turkeys up the wazoo is amazing. Good for her for bowing out and letting someone else take over Thanksgiving cooking duties.
I still insist that nobody likes Thanksgiving food and I will die on this hill. When people try to argue, I ask how many other times a year they cook that food. “But but but it’s a *special* meal…” Get out of here, I cook my *special* meals and food I actually *like* more than once a year. Every single year all I hear is people complaining about what a pain it is to cook everything and then getting stuck with a ton of leftovers- why? Because nobody wants it! And yet we all show up to the same all-brown spread of food every year, because “tradition” or something… Anyway, happy Thanksgiving y’all, I hope everyone has a safe and healthy holiday weekend.
I’m sure there’s many that don’t care for it, but I believe it’s so ingrained in a lot of us that “this is the food you only eat on Thanksgiving”, that it almost seems odd to make it any other time, hence people rarely cook it. I do on occasion make my mom’s snowy mashed potatoes with other meals because they’re the most awesome mashed potatoes on the planet, and once in a while I even get a craving for stuffing (it must be Stovetop–no judgement). But cranberry sauce and green bean casserole? No, it would feel weird cooking that stuff any other time but Thanksgiving. In a nutshell, I think it’s more psychological than it is dislike of food.
@fANCYPANTS LOL.
I’m ordering the thanksgiving meal this year so if it’s bad, not my fault. There’s always pizza.
I dislike the gendered division of labor and the unreasonable (imo) expectations of a perfect meal with a million different side dishes. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed a thanksgiving since I’ve become an adult and got sent into the kitchen. This might be the year I finally do.
I can’t say I blame Martha one bit. I bet she is tired AF of cooking turkeys. I’ve been married 15 years, but we’re still in the stage of life where my mother-in-law still wants to host/cook Thanksgiving dinner. I’ve only hosted one rogue year. But this year we’re traveling to Texas to see my twin sister and she and I are cooking it together, which I am super excited about because we’ve never done that before. I’m kind of nervous too. I hate the idea of screwing up the turkey.
If Martha pronounced my turkey dry, I’d look her straight in the eye and say “That’s not the only thing I see dried around here.”
I turkeyed out a few years back. This year, I ordered an entire turkey dinner for six — roasted ten pound bird, all the sides plus pie. My parents must be rolling over in their graves, but it’s been a tough year (healthwise) and PunkyDaddy said order the meal. 🦃
I’m glad you brought up her country homes. Martha had a show not too long ago centered on gardening and cooking and that property was so stunning it’s stuck in my head ever since. There were horses and fabulous stables among other things. The other property I dream of is Harry and Megan’s Montecito home.
I’ve always hated this colonizer holiday and everything it stands for. But I didn’t realize how much I hated it until one year I was watching TV and Sarah Palin is giving an interview and she says out loud at the end with that idiotic smile on her face “at least this was fun!” In the background, a turkey was getting slaughtered on live TV as she was saying that. I haven’t participated since.
The Trump years have made Thanksgiving even worse – it was already a shit holiday, but now it’s people tolerating the worst trash cans in their family at the table to keep the peace or whatever. I can’t with it. Trumpsters aren’t welcome to my home and neither is crap family, the molesters, the alcoholics, the pick me chicks, none of them are welcome.
I haven’t even gotten to the other things I hate about it, the women get up at 4 A.M. to start cooking and the men don’t do shit – watching the game while all the women do ALL the work in the kitchen and wait on the men hand and foot. Just like life! where women carry the emotional burden and do all the work with household chores and children. Thanksgiving just needs to die already.
This year my kid is with their dad – they do all that BS over there women “fixing plates” and other stupid traditions – I don’t like football but I’ll tune into a hockey game. I’ll make banana cream pie and hang out with my dog. I recently lost a bunch of weight like over 30 lbs (I had 30 lbs to lose and gained 20 lbs in the pandemic) but I’m so glad I don’t have to listen to a bunch of concern trolling about my weight and hear comments on everyone’s weight and everyone’s looks from people who literally look like trolls.
Say it louder for the people in the back, @Side Eye.
It is just my partner, my mom, and maybe his mom. And I’m a vegetarian. So this year I said screw it and we are going to a restaurant. Maybe a movie after. I’m starting to dislike holidays.
I love cooking and Thanksgiving is a favorite. I always have two meals essentially: my American turkey (20 year old bacon sage recipe from Bon Appetit) and a spicy turkey to satisfy my African relatives, American side dishes as well as jolloff rice and fried plantain plus extra jerk turkey drumsticks. With prep it all runs like clockwork. I’ve hosted for 30 years and have only missed 3. The only difference I get older is I pay a high schooler the past 3 years to help clear and wash up so I can put my feet up.
I have made MS Roasted Turkey wine and butter soaked turkey since 1999. The gravy is beyond delish and everyone raves about it. The woman knows her birds and gravy. 🙂 Stick some root veggies under the bird and puree those and add stock for your gravy. You’re welcome:
https://www.marthastewart.com/353184/perfect-roast-turkey
I quit this holiday along w xmas and easter when I left for college and never regretted it. I hate the traditional food, the eating with people you hate, the gendered division of labor, the colonization celebration. there’s so much peer pressure from dead people and people too weak to admit they hate it and let go and eat something or do something they really enjoy.
I agree with Martha I’m so over turkey just overall Thanksgiving food period.
Please share
