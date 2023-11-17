Scobie: Duchess Meghan ‘doesn’t want anything to do with’ the Windsors

People Magazine released more quotes from their interview with Omid Scobie, which he gave alongside the exclusive excerpts from Endgame. Again, these are official book excerpts, not a “leak.” The Daily Mail and other British outlets have claimed that Scobie – or the Sussexes! – have “leaked” this information. No. LOL. Anyway, Scobie’s sources told him much the same thing that we’ve heard from other sources and articles this year, which is that the Duchess of Sussex’s interest in the Windsor family or the royal psychodrama basically died with QEII. Meghan adored Harry’s grandmother. She doesn’t give a f–k about the rest of them. Some highlights from Scobie’s interview:

Meghan is done with that family: While the Duchess of Sussex, 42, has “moved on” from the royals, Harry “still has unfinished business,” author Omid Scobie. “Quite early on in the [book-writing] process, some of those Meghan sources that I really leant on in the earlier years this time were like, ‘You know what? She doesn’t want anything to do with it.’ For Harry it’s different. He still has unfinished business when it comes to his battles with the press. His challenge will be to find something that balances that out so we can see him working in a space that isn’t connected to the ties that bind from the past.” William & Harry’s relationship is done: According to the author, Harry “is in the rearview mirror” for his brother Prince William. “William’s so far forward in his journey that what is important today is very different to what was important 10 years ago. You really feel this when you talk to people working at the palace, that they really consider what Harry and Meghan, but mostly Harry, say as just irritating noise. The feelings of this man are not worth anything anymore. That’s sort of typical of any big corporation. I know it’s different because they’re family. But as we’ve known for a long time, the meaning of family is very different to them.” The Windsors are ostriches: In Endgame, Scobie writes that perhaps more than at any other point in history, the family is ignoring its internal fractures at its own peril, because “part of the buy-in from the [British] public is that the royal family is the nation’s family.” And yet, Scobie says, heir-to-the-throne William, 41, has prioritized his loyalty to the monarchy, even quietly cooperating with the U.K. press to undermine Harry, 39. (Kensington Palace had no comment when reached by PEOPLE about the allegations.)

[From People]

“You really feel this when you talk to people working at the palace, that they really consider what Harry and Meghan, but mostly Harry, say as just irritating noise. The feelings of this man are not worth anything anymore.” I mean, it’s horrible, it’s despicable and it’s also not true. I have no doubt that palace insiders have said just that to Scobie, that Harry’s memoir full of neglect, abuse, parental abandonment and brainwashing is all just “irritating noise” to William and Charles. But it’s not true – William in particular is obsessed with Harry, obsessed with trying to “compete” with Harry and somehow claim Harry’s life and achievements as his own. If Harry and Meghan breathe in the Windsors’ general direction, William and palace insiders immediately run to the press to scream, cry and throw up over all things Sussex. These are not the acts of an heir or a king who have thoroughly moved on either.

I believe the stuff about Meghan though – I genuinely think her “breaking point” with the family was QEII’s death and the subsequent 10 days she was held hostage. She wants nothing to do with them.