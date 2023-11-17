Scobie: Duchess Meghan ‘doesn’t want anything to do with’ the Windsors

People Magazine released more quotes from their interview with Omid Scobie, which he gave alongside the exclusive excerpts from Endgame. Again, these are official book excerpts, not a “leak.” The Daily Mail and other British outlets have claimed that Scobie – or the Sussexes! – have “leaked” this information. No. LOL. Anyway, Scobie’s sources told him much the same thing that we’ve heard from other sources and articles this year, which is that the Duchess of Sussex’s interest in the Windsor family or the royal psychodrama basically died with QEII. Meghan adored Harry’s grandmother. She doesn’t give a f–k about the rest of them. Some highlights from Scobie’s interview:
Meghan is done with that family: While the Duchess of Sussex, 42, has “moved on” from the royals, Harry “still has unfinished business,” author Omid Scobie. “Quite early on in the [book-writing] process, some of those Meghan sources that I really leant on in the earlier years this time were like, ‘You know what? She doesn’t want anything to do with it.’ For Harry it’s different. He still has unfinished business when it comes to his battles with the press. His challenge will be to find something that balances that out so we can see him working in a space that isn’t connected to the ties that bind from the past.”
William & Harry’s relationship is done: According to the author, Harry “is in the rearview mirror” for his brother Prince William. “William’s so far forward in his journey that what is important today is very different to what was important 10 years ago. You really feel this when you talk to people working at the palace, that they really consider what Harry and Meghan, but mostly Harry, say as just irritating noise. The feelings of this man are not worth anything anymore. That’s sort of typical of any big corporation. I know it’s different because they’re family. But as we’ve known for a long time, the meaning of family is very different to them.”
The Windsors are ostriches: In Endgame, Scobie writes that perhaps more than at any other point in history, the family is ignoring its internal fractures at its own peril, because “part of the buy-in from the [British] public is that the royal family is the nation’s family.” And yet, Scobie says, heir-to-the-throne William, 41, has prioritized his loyalty to the monarchy, even quietly cooperating with the U.K. press to undermine Harry, 39. (Kensington Palace had no comment when reached by PEOPLE about the allegations.)
“You really feel this when you talk to people working at the palace, that they really consider what Harry and Meghan, but mostly Harry, say as just irritating noise. The feelings of this man are not worth anything anymore.” I mean, it’s horrible, it’s despicable and it’s also not true. I have no doubt that palace insiders have said just that to Scobie, that Harry’s memoir full of neglect, abuse, parental abandonment and brainwashing is all just “irritating noise” to William and Charles. But it’s not true – William in particular is obsessed with Harry, obsessed with trying to “compete” with Harry and somehow claim Harry’s life and achievements as his own. If Harry and Meghan breathe in the Windsors’ general direction, William and palace insiders immediately run to the press to scream, cry and throw up over all things Sussex. These are not the acts of an heir or a king who have thoroughly moved on either.
I believe the stuff about Meghan though – I genuinely think her “breaking point” with the family was QEII’s death and the subsequent 10 days she was held hostage. She wants nothing to do with them.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: An emotional Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Camilla Queen Consort
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022
London, UK, 19th Sep 2022. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II makes its way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, via Horse Guards Parade and the Mall.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022.
19/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, watches the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving Westminster Abbey in London at the end of the State Funeral Service.
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Raphael Lafargue/ABACA/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
As a wise friend once said … “No shit, Sherlock.” They’re dangerous, racist bastards.
Exactly, why would she want anything to do them after what they have done to her, her husband and children, and are still actively engaged in? She’s not a bootlicking royalist like these lunatics in the press. I am currently NC with my parents because of various things they have said and done over my life time and they didn’t have the whole of the British press behind them.
The BRF can never understand that Meghan has her own life because they don’t have their own lives. They fundamentally don’t get they don’t have to be a miserable bunch of backstabbers and vipers.
To characterize a family member’s pain and suffering as “irritating noise” and to not listen to legitimate feelings is dysfunctional. Thinking you should never be the one explaining or apologizing and that everybody else in your family should bow to your wishes is a built-in dysfunction of the monarchy. If PW wants to “modernize” the monarchy doing away with the system that leads to trauma for certain family members would be a good place to start.
If this is true, brava to Meghan. She’s done with the creepy family, but I think she keeps a good relationship with Eugenie. Meghan knows her worth; she won’t sell her self-respect for looted jewels, titles and palaces, unlike the Three Witches of Windsor (Kate, Camilla and Sophie).
I wouldn’t wish what happened to Meghan in that toxic family on anyone. She knows that they wanted her destroyed, shamed, even dead. I know the Sussexes will never subject their children to their abuse. I hope, in time, they will talk about escaping from an abusive family in a way that would be helpful for many people who find themselves in similar situations (on their own terms and in their own time)
Yes she is done! I think for Harry he might still be holding out for some kind of peace with his father and I believe Meg will support him either way. I hope for Harry that one way or the other he can fully come to terms with it. It is hard for some to cut all contact out and just be done. I said this yesterday that I cut my abusive mother out completely and once I did my peace came. This isn’t Megs family and for her it was probably much easier to just say done.
I had had a 5 year plan to slowly go no contact.
Then they did something that is unforgivable. Among a field of many other unforgivable things – but it almost led to the death of my disabled sibling.
So I went no contact with parents and most siblings. And the peace I felt and still feel. Every holiday doesn’t have a dark cloud hanging over it. It’s wonderful.
Moxylady007. Glad you got out and have found peace!! It’s not easy to do but once out peace comes.
But yesterday the press were screaming that Meghan needed to keep being part of the royal family. Because no one cared about her other than that. So how are they going to spin that story now?
Meghan more or less said that Harry’s relationship with his father was his own. Think it was either in the cut or variety interview?
“people working at the palace, that they really consider what Harry and Meghan, but mostly Harry, say as just irritating noise.”
These same people also said to Omid that H&M couldn’t make it outside the palace. He said that they gestured the palace and pointed out it is impossible to do the work outside the institution. They are just pissed that H&M proved them wrong and showed all the future spares an alternative way of living.
Technically, I can see the people who work in the palace finding Harry to mostly be irritating noise. There’s a lot people that work at the palace who are not related to Harry. So yeah that tracks. But it does not track for William. These are people who work for William and are trying to cover up how truly unhinged William is in regards to his brother. This reads as wishing something to be so.
No, the entire organization is obsessed with Harry and his accomplishments outside of the system! The same goes for William and Charles and the British godawful media!
“William is so far forward on his journey”. Bwahahaha!!! William is a classic example of arrested development.
Meghan is definitely done, her not going to the coronation was a clear indication of that. She knows the most senior royals do not care about her or children. I’m sure she only cares about them in relation to her husband.
I think that more than anything showed how for Meghan her feelings and respect for Queen Elizabeth were paramount. Charles is just Harry’s father. This also casts serious doubt on Meghan being on the phone call for Charlie’s birthday, unless it was to tell the children to say hello.
Can’t even begin to imagine what her life has been like since she began dating Harry. This insanely dysfunctional collection of racist psychopaths was only the first thing she had to navigate. Now it is the British press, the British public, the rest of the world with their opinions, which everyone seems to have about her/them.
How do you live a life with that going on? Can’t even wrap my head around it. She is a strong, strong woman. no doubt.
So I do believe the part about Harry’s feelings meaning nothing for the institution – William is jealous of Harry and is desperate to control him (and if he can’t control him, then completely copy him) – but Harry’s feelings mean nothing to William. If they did mean something, then things would be very different.
And yes, its clear Meghan is done with the Windsors, and I think that has to bother them, right? They want to be the ones to cut ties, not her. She could have gone to the coronation if she had wanted to (if she had been invited, which is a big IF as we all know) – by staying in California she was sending a very clear message.
And the funny/ironic thing is, by having the coronation on Archie’s bday it gave Meghan the perfect reason to stay home. Charles may have thought he was really doing something with that date, but it really just made it so easy for M to stay home and for Harry to show up for the coronation and that’s it. he gave them an easy out for everything for that day.
I mean, Meghan refusing to go to the coronation was a clear indication that she was done with the Royal Family. I’m so happy for her. I think we underestimate how much the Royal Family tried to destroy her life.
Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and her hideous mother deliberately set loose the tabloid dogs of war on Meghan (and tangentially Harry) and things got so bad that she was seriously contemplating suicide…all because of their unfettered jealousy, resentment of and racism against her. Look what happened in NYC. In a Diana-like nightmare they were nearly chased to their deaths by out of control paparazzi. No effing wonder Meghan has completely turned her back on the BaRF with the exception of Eugenie and possibly Bea. The worst part is the gutter tabloids have not been brought to heel because of the *unspoken agreement* between them and the senior royals. They just keep throwing fresh meat to them. The more this keeps happening the more I’m beginning to think that Diana’s death was premeditated in some way.
Meghan is the same woman who cut off her father for being toxic and horrible. Whoever thought she wouldn’t do the same to the Windsors was fooling themselves. Harry is a grown man he will realize that his father isn’t someone who can be redeemed, he’s is who Willy got most of his bad traits from. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. He probably won’t fully shut that door until upchuck is dead. With that said this is what the squad was talking about stale tea. We been knew she was done. The way she said “that’s your brother” and “my husband’s family” Meghan been over them people.
As she should be. She has zero obligations to them anymore, she tried her hardest and they tore her to pieces. I think the next royal event she’ll go to is Charles’s funeral and that’s it. After that, there will be no reason for her to do any kind of events. We already know she wouldn’t go to William’s coronation (if that ever happens). I doubt William and Harry will ever fully reconcile, I don’t think Harry would go to his brother’s (plus William probably wouldn’t want him there). It infuriates the British tabs/BRF that she managed to escape and refuses to be controlled. She managed to do what her deceased MIL was not able to do.
Harry and his accomplishments aren’t merely irritating noise to William — they’re the only thing fueling him these days.
As for Meghan, I’m glad she’s done with that pit of dangerous vipers.
These excerpts are why I’m not fully on board with reading this book. How can anyone say with a straight face that William has Harry in the rear view mirror when he’s chasing him around the world and seems to be obsessively watching his every move. As for saying Meghan is done with the Windsors, she has decided to move forward with her life because of the appalling way they have treated her and continue to brief against her. What else is she supposed to do? I feel like we got so much insight into H&Ms perspective from their own words, that this is not the best analysis. Not Omid’s fault but this constant noise about how much William hates Harry is doing William no favors and makes him seem kinda crazy frankly. It’s a really bad look.
Yeah, it’s interesting. Whoever is speaking to omid is much more tempered than whoever is speaking to Sykes of the daily beast. Or they’re changing their tone depending on the person to whom they’re speaking.
Keep in mind though that People Mag wants to play both sides. I wonder if they would even dare to print anything less than flattering about the Wails, considering they still have to try and sell those “Modern Royals” fantasy covers. This is why I’m buying the book and not just judging it on the People excerpts.
I don’t think William has chosen loyalty to the monarchy. His behaviour arises completely from his jealousy and resentment of Harry. And I agree- you can’t say Harry is in William’s rear view mirror when he seems to devote his life to trying to outdo his younger brother.