Prince William went solo in Manchester to announce a new charity scheme

Prince William stepped out solo in Manchester on Thursday. The reason why Kate was not with him will reveal itself shortly. William was visiting a memorial to Jessie James, a 15-year-old Black child who was killed in a gang shooting in Manchester in 2006. The child’s family and friends created Jessie’s Wall, the memorial, and there has been a lot of social work done since the 2006 shooting to make changes in the city. Youth outreach, anti-gang work, after-school programs. William decided to piggyback on the existing work being done in the city by announcing a donation of £100,000 from the Royal Foundation.
The Prince of Wales will visit a Manchester memorial on Thursday dedicated to a 15-year-old killed in a gangland shooting, as he launches a three-year initiative to tackle youth violence in the city. The Prince will visit Jessie’s Wall in Moss Side, which is dedicated to Jessie James, who was fatally shot in a park in 2006.
He will announce a £100,000 scheme, funded jointly by the Royal Foundation and Andy Burnham, Manchester’s mayor, which will focus on disadvantaged young people.
The initiative forms part of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ push to create “legacy and impact” in the areas they visit.
So… it’s a three-year initiative, only partially funded by the Royal Foundation and the entire thing is being done for only £100,000. I said this when Will and Kate visited Scarborough and made a BFD about their piddling “donation” to the youth programs there – it’s actually kind of offensive to try to set up these weird bureaucratic schemes with such a small amount of money. Sure, donate to local charities, and if the Royal Foundation was regularly making £10,000 donations to dozens of smaller, local charities around the UK, that would be great and we wouldn’t be talking about the size of the donation. But what William and Kate are doing is coming into some poverty-stricken community, announcing a “new scheme” which they will finance over the course of years, and then they leave that initiative underfunded and dealing with a bureaucratic mess trying to account for every dime. William does the same thing with Earthshot – a big deal is made over the £1 million in prize money, but Earthshot parcels it out over FIVE years, lessening the potential impact for businesses trying to grow.
But hey, William got his photo op. And I’m pretty sure William and Kate think they invented “donating to charity.” Also, he looks like Lurch in all of these photos.
This is so sad. It’s clear that the main driving force behind this is William’s obsession and one-sided competition with Harry and Meghan. William and Kate had no interest in donating money to organisations until Harry and Meghan started doing it.
Somebody needs to tell William that he will never be a better Harry 🤣🤣and Kate will never be a better Meghan 🤣🤣🤣so they need to stop with this performance 🤣🤣🤣The Windsors are becoming a circus he 🤣🤣🤣looks worse than a bad actor.
Amy Bee, well, if that’s the only way to get them to pry money out of that Foundation and give it to a charity, then I’d say this is fine. If they would choose a handful of charities to do this with, they could continue the donations well into the future. It would be wonderful for the charities if they could plan on getting a specific amount of money every year. The problem I see is that they are going three years with one amount (shared with the Mayor) over a 3-year period and it ends.
So what. You give 100k that sounds big but it’s over three years so it’s a smaller amount each year. And then what? Do nothing? Photo ops with the people of color? Omids book must be really getting them un-nerved!! This is more oh look at me I’m not a racist I give to people of color.
“He will announce a £100,000 scheme, funded jointly by the Royal Foundation and Andy Burnham, Manchester’s mayor,”
Not even , they don’t say how much is coming from the foundation and how much from the mayor. It could be £10.
That stood out to me as well. Not a 100,000 donation, a JOINT 100,000 donation
Now i can’t un-see the Lurch resemblance.
Funding projects over time allows the donator to take advantage of the fact that inflation means they’re not giving the full real dollar amount of money. $10,000 next year is worth less than $10,000 this year, because the cost of everything has gone up, also because of something called the time value of money (if I had $10,000 now, I could be earning interest on it). Over the course of the year, that $10,000 sat in a bank and earned the donator interest. The donor made money off it, not the person waiting to receive it. They’re always paying you less. Same reason why Earthsh*t’s pyramid scheme is structured the way it is. I just wish, for once, I could be impressed by something William does. I wish someone could help him get this stuff right. It really isn’t that hard and yet…they always, ALWAYS f*ck it up.
“I wish someone could help him get this stuff right. It really isn’t that hard and yet…they always, ALWAYS f*ck it up.”
– it’s a feature not a bug.
They’ve gifted the charity/award-winner/school/whatever with their ✨ presence ✨ you see. The royal presence, of a royal person, blessed by God etcetc blah blah.
How ungrateful to expect more, let alone start an accounting process for it!
I must say this, William is always better solo. He engages better than Kate, full stop, and knows how to make chit chat. In isolation, I’d say he’s pretty good at these kind of events. I suspect, and this is a big call and I am not blaming a woman for a man’s behaviour, but had he married someone of a true love match he wouldn’t have been so vile to his brother and his love match; he would have been happier and more fulfilled in a real marriage. He also has a temper, which is again not Kate’s fault at all but I suspect at times she uses and inflames it to work against Meghan, especially to get his father’s ear even more so than he already does. Also, bloody buggering hell, doesn’t he look like Edward? I thought it was Edward playing snooker!
Agree to all. His known dating history is headstrong women who can get things done– except Kate. Another reason I think she has backers. Plus she lied and lead him to believe she worked.
I think he knew he needed someone who can go out and do stuff. Kate runs her own things. It’s just what Kate chooses to do is bare minimum and old fashioned.
He is definitely better solo. I don’t think he does well at big ticket events, with world leaders etc, and in general he can come across as an entitled ahole when he’s trying to be funny (making fun of the kid’s mom’s cookies, the coronavirus joke, etc).
But, overall, he is better solo – he engages more, he appears more at ease. I wonder if its because he can’t stand Kate, or if he finds her accent, expressions, all that to be super annoying so it tenses him up bc he’s watching her to see if she’s going to embarrass him again.
A lot depends on the next Royal tour announcement, if she and the kids accompany him to Aus then NO divorce next year. I await FK’s decision with interest.
The problem is is that William is way too much trouble for any independent woman to put up with. Guys like this want a combination mother and workhorse, and in the end it is always always about them.
He didn’t manage to find a love match. So…what does that say?
100K over 3 years and not only that…but jointly funded. The foundation isn’t even giving a full 100k over 3 years. And as one said above me, it only really benefits the donator the way this is set up.
But these are the events they should be doing. Spotlight on an existing charity/organization, spread the odd smile and handshake, leave some money….
Imagine if the Wales could harness their fans and stans to fundraise the way the Sussex Squad organically organized to fundraise.
Also that one picture of him standing and the POC sitting looks like he’s about to lecture them.
It’s quite a contrast to someone like Mackenzie (sp?) Bezos who hands over a big cheque and walks away.
“Impact and legacy” indeed. They’ve been reading Harry and Meghan’s press. Will William return frequently to oversee progress and contribute in any other way than to claim “impact and legacy?” The difference between William and the Sussexes is that they are not scattershot. They build upon and expand. William has no idea, but he should hire staff who do. His staff can do no more than rise to his level I guess.
It’s not about legacy and impact. It’s about the grift & hoarding their billions.
So just how much are they actually giving, because IF it’s £33,000,a year, that’s just a drop in the ocean and inflation is going to decimate it year on year!
With the money they have, it could and should be(at a minimum) £100,000 every year for the next 3 years because after all, it’s just a massive tax deduction for him, and by the way, for any brits on here and my American friends, please look him up, all I can see in that top picture, is frank Spencer, without his beret going oooo Betty, I’ve done a woopsy lol
I always say this about his wife but did Willy’s valet/stylist quit because what is he wearing?
1. its fun when the people actually want to see them. It’s nice that they got a kick out of seeing a royal. Don’t like to see the fawning though.
2. Piggybacking off 1 it’s nice that William was able to engage. I will never forget flowershow 2023 and the way Kate looked at the little girl who actually liked her! William looked like he wanted to be here.
3. I would be just like the 2 in The back of the pool picture. Waiting to see if he can actually play.
Macky. I think you posted underneath me in pretty much the same way above! Yes, I think in essence William at least tries and is easier than Kate, esp on his own. The other day at the engagement where Kate said “I’m William’s wife” or something – It wasn’t so much what she said that shocked me, but how she was moving along the line of kids…”hello hello” handshake handshake, as quickly as possible, like a conveyor belt. Really not bothered.
Giving extreme Mr. Burns energy today.
Ye gods that outfit is really ugly and the suede bootees take it to an even greater level of fugly.
It’s the word “scheme” that bothers me.. It implies something nefarious or underhanded. Strange choice of word.