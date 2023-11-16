Zahara Marley Jolie joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College

In August 2022, Zahara Jolie became a freshman at Spelman College in Atlanta. Zahara apparently toured a few HBCUs and decided on Spelman in early 2022. Angelina and Zahara were seen at a “Spelhouse” event in LA, and Angelina was seen in Atlanta and on Spelman’s campus several times last year. Zahara is now in the fall semester of her sophomore year, and it looks like she’s officially joined a sorority – Alpha Kappa Alpha.
Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt has gained a whole new group of sisters! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College.
Zahara introduced herself to her new sisters by saying, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”
In a new video from Essence, the sophomore, 18, is seen alongside her fellow Alpha Kappa Alpha sisters. She dances as she introduces herself to the enthusiastic crowd.
The Spelman undergraduate joined the Mu Pi Chapter of the first historically Black sorority. Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded in 1908, with the Mu Pi chapter being established in 1979.
[From People]
Zahara introduces herself in the video as “Zahara Marley Jolie,” so she isn’t using Brad’s name at all these days. I wonder if she’s legally changed it? Angelina eventually legally changed her name, dropping “Voight” from her legal name in her 20s, I think. No surprise, none of those kids fool with their father at this point. The turning point was the plane incident in 2016. Despite Brad’s crisis management team crying constantly about this or that, his children avoid him as much as possible because they know he’s an abusive a–hole.
Anyway, I’m so proud of Zahara and I love that she’s found community, sisterhood and family at Spelman. I hope Angelina was there to see this!! She probably was – Angelina has used any excuse to visit Atlanta in the past year.
This made me…SO HAPPY💚💚💚
ME TOO!!!
Adorable and gorgeous at once. Go, Zahara! Go, Sweeties!!
Love, love, love this for her!
I remember her and Angie’s People cover after the adoption was finalized like it was last week. Now Zahara is a Sophomore in college. What is time?
I know, right?!
I remember Angelina had just adopted Zahara when she started with Brad but I don’t remember if he ever legally adopt her.
He legally adopted all the non-biological kids.
I’ve never been into Greek life and have many conflicting feelings about it. But this was adorable!
I’m glad Zahara is having a normal college experience and found her people.
I think all sororities (and frats) are terrible.
That was really cute! I’m used to seeing Zahara quietly standing by her mom and her siblings. This Zahara is a character. I’m glad she’s found her space!