Angelina Jolie & Zahara Jolie-Pitt went to a Spelman College event in LA

Back in April, the gossip out of Atlanta was that Angelina Jolie was touring colleges with Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Specifically, we heard that Angelina and Zahara were touring Spelman College, one of the most respected HBCUs in the country. Now it looks like Zahara applied to Spelman and she was accepted. There was some kind of reception for Spelman parents and soon-to-be freshmen in LA, and of course Zahara and Angelina went. Zahara happily posed with some of the young women – her Spelman sisters – and Jolie posted it on her Instagram.

The event was called the Spelhouse Back 2 School Send Off & Family Reunion. It was for alumni and new students of Spelman and Morehouse. There was dancing and Angelina tried to beg off but those alums would not let her:

This is super-cute too, from one of the women at the party/fundraiser:

There are tons of photos of Angelina happily posing for selfies with people and everyone (that I’ve seen) loved that she was there and they describe her as super-cool and down to earth. Anyway, love everything about this. Shiloh is 16 years old – she’ll be thinking about colleges next year. I wonder if she’ll try to go somewhere close to Zahara?

62 Responses to “Angelina Jolie & Zahara Jolie-Pitt went to a Spelman College event in LA”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    August 1, 2022 at 7:52 am

    Angelina’s great. All the best to Zahara at Spelman.

  2. TQ says:
    August 1, 2022 at 7:53 am

    Amazing news that Zahara is going to Spelman!! Congratulations!! And Angelina trying to do the electric slide to Cameo is everything. Love this. And love that Zahara was lovingly cracking up about it too. Also where is ‘active’ and ‘engaged’ parent Brad?? It was in LA FFS!

  3. Lala11_7 says:
    August 1, 2022 at 7:54 am

    As someone who has a BUNCH of Fam who went to Spelman/Morehouse…I 💘 THIS FOR Zahara❣

    • ThatsNotOkay says:
      August 1, 2022 at 8:04 am

      I love it too. And I love that she has made sure that her kids understand and embrace their identities and cultural backgrounds in whatever form that takes. She must be one of the most amazing and proudest parents. My esteem for both her and her children, keeps growing.

    • sunny says:
      August 1, 2022 at 8:08 am

      Love this for Zahara!

  4. Gillysirl says:
    August 1, 2022 at 7:55 am

    I love that when you see photos of Angelina at events like this she looks normal. Her normal is gorgeous but she isn’t all glammed up with fancy clothes and lots of make-up. And she doesn’t pose for pictures, she looks normal.

    • agirlandherdogs says:
      August 1, 2022 at 9:31 am

      I absolutely LOVE her outfit. She looks so comfortable and relaxed.

    • BeanieBean says:
      August 1, 2022 at 10:34 am

      Her ‘normal’ is gorgeous! And while she’s not dressed ‘fancy’, she is dressed expensively. That sweater, those pants, that purse–all very pricey. Understated elegance costs! And I do love her style.

  5. VivaAviva says:
    August 1, 2022 at 7:57 am

    Black folks are definitely going to make ERRYBODY do the electric slide, including grandma. One of my favorite memories is watching my white MIL try to pick it up during our wedding, while her much older sister was sliding like a pro.

    How awesome that Zahara picked Spelman. Good luck to her!

  6. Naye in va says:
    August 1, 2022 at 8:03 am

    Zahara Jolie Pitt going to Spelman is a thing I didn’t know I freakin needed omg. I love this for her so much and it says so much about the kind of parent Angelina has been to her. My brother went to Morehouse on a full ride after growing up in a predominantly white suburb and he (stupid successful) talks all the time about how important the experience was for him
    Also, how does Angelina have the skin of a goddess

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      August 1, 2022 at 8:05 am

      Also of note, both Maddox and Pax are attending school in Asia (Seoul, Korea).

      • Jan says:
        August 1, 2022 at 8:17 am

        I think Maddox was back in California during the Covid pandemic, I could be wrong.
        Didn’t know that Pax went to SK also.

    • mel says:
      August 1, 2022 at 10:32 am

      I’m also super happy for Zahara. Having grown up in a white neighbourhood/school I think it’s really important for black kids to be able to BREATHE around people who look like them. Beautiful.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      August 1, 2022 at 11:18 am

      “Also, how does Angelina have the skin of a goddess”

      she legit GLOWS, just like that young woman said. and she looks so much better since she dumped that extra 200 lbs.

  7. Ameerah says:
    August 1, 2022 at 8:07 am

    I love how the media tries to paint Angelina a certain way but literally everyone who has actually met her talks about how lovely and down to earth she is. I have never heard anyone who has met her say a bad word about her.

  8. Abby says:
    August 1, 2022 at 8:10 am

    I love this story so much!

  9. Lili says:
    August 1, 2022 at 8:19 am

    don’t worry angelina if you dont get, i have tried so many times and i still don’t get it. i put it down to being a left handed lol

  10. HeyKay says:
    August 1, 2022 at 8:21 am

    So glad to see a celeb kid choosing education!

    • one of the marys says:
      August 1, 2022 at 10:57 am

      Yes that was my exact first thought too

    • whatWHAT? says:
      August 1, 2022 at 11:15 am

      I thought the same thing.

      and congrats to Zahara for her wonderful future in continuing her education! I love that she chose a HBCU. I have a feeling she’ll do great things in her life.

  11. Jais says:
    August 1, 2022 at 8:22 am

    There’s so much filming in atl that she might take on some jobs there just so she can visit Z.

  12. Jan says:
    August 1, 2022 at 8:26 am

    It is nice to see the love between Angie and her children.
    I remember all the talk about her collecting children, but look at the children now, independent with their own friends.
    In two years all 6 will be driving.😳

  13. GoldenMom says:
    August 1, 2022 at 8:35 am

    The ultimate response to a toxic
    ex – living her very best life, surrounded by love.

    Rock on!

  14. girl_ninja says:
    August 1, 2022 at 8:42 am

    She really does handle sending her children off to their respective schools just like a “normal” mom. I saw a video of her sending of Maddox and was impressed with how lovely she was with cameras being in her face while sending off her son. Same with this video. Super lovely, kind and engaging. Their sh*t father is missing all of this, what a sad life that man is leading.

  15. WithLove says:
    August 1, 2022 at 8:43 am

    Zahara has her mama’s smile! It’s so cool to see how children take on their parents expressions.
    I hope she enjoys spelman and that people give her privacy.

  16. Louise177 says:
    August 1, 2022 at 8:45 am

    Too funny giving Zahara a hug as if to say “sorry for embarrassing you”. It’s great to see how close Angelina is to all of her kids. It’s bizarre how for years people would say she’s the worst parent ever. In the end it’s Brad who had supervised visits for years and the kids barely wants to see him.

  17. Raq says:
    August 1, 2022 at 9:01 am

    Oh I love this. So happy for Zahara and I know mom Angie is gonna miss her oldest girl and shopping buddy. I love that she always made sure her kids were in touch with their culture. This is great for Zahara. I currently go to another HBCU and she’ll love it there! Her mother won’t have to worry about her at Spelman. Angelina has raised these children so well.

  18. KFG says:
    August 1, 2022 at 9:19 am

    I like that Angelina has always tried to be culturally and racially aware for her non-white children. She makes sure they have people who look like them around them and that is super important for transracial adoptees. I’m happy Zahara is at Spelman! She will have a sisterhood like none other. I wonder who she’ll pledge.

  19. Julia K says:
    August 1, 2022 at 9:23 am

    Good for her in showing support to Maddox, Pax and Zahara for their choice of colleges. Mom’s worry more when the children are too far away to get to quickly if needed. Lots of trust involved there.

  20. Tiffany says:
    August 1, 2022 at 9:23 am

    AJ is sending her third child off to college.

    What is time at this point?

  21. Coco says:
    August 1, 2022 at 9:30 am

    I love this for Zahara also, I hope she has a great time at Spelmen.

    I never realized that Zahara had a nose ring, I wonder if it’s new.

  22. Zut Alors says:
    August 1, 2022 at 9:34 am

    This makes me so happy. I remember people predicting doom and gloom for her kids, certain they would be wilding out because Angie was their mama. Instead, we have the three oldest choosing college and living life out of the spotlight. Look at Zahara starting college at 17! Much success to her and kudos to Angie for being the stable, loving parent 🤗❤️👍🏾

    • Myra says:
      August 1, 2022 at 10:29 am

      I remember people saying they’d be writing mommy dearest letters to her when they’re older. It seems they have a wonderful relationship with their mom and the kids appear to be super down to earth.

      Reply
      • molly says:
        August 1, 2022 at 11:31 am

        No one would have been shocked if those kids grew up as messy nepotism babies. So many children of celebs certainly do, but huge props to Angelina (and I suppose Brad) for seemingly getting them onto the right track.

      • Carmen says:
        August 1, 2022 at 7:30 pm

        What props does Brad deserve? Except for supervised visits, he hasn’t been around for the past six years.

  23. manda says:
    August 1, 2022 at 9:41 am

    Angelina Jolie just seems like a nice person. It’s crazy what people think about her though.

    Also—am loving those pants. I have always loved gigantic flared pants!

    • Coco says:
      August 1, 2022 at 10:13 am

      This is just another reminder to not put much faith is to how the media paint someone. For years people who meet her famous, not famous and even journalist that have interviewed her have nothing, but nice thing to say about her. The media is the one that paint her in such a harsh light.

  24. Case says:
    August 1, 2022 at 9:44 am

    This is so sweet. Congrats to Zahara! Angelina seems to have raised some wonderful kids.

  25. Lucy says:
    August 1, 2022 at 9:46 am

    I love this for Zahara! My niece went to Spelman, and I went to a historical women’s college. It can be such a wonderful experience. I hope she has the best time. (That Angelia Jolie has 3 children in college makes me feel ancient though.)

  26. tamsin says:
    August 1, 2022 at 10:01 am

    Angelina is able to use social media to get her and her family’s narrative out. Very interesting to see her children go off to college, and the colleges they choose. And they all seem to have avoided being in a negative news cycle. Bravo! It’s no small job to raise children well. I remember wondering once, when I read a story of how nomadic the family was, what the heck was happenning with the children’s education.

    • Mia1066 says:
      August 1, 2022 at 8:20 pm

      I’ve always assumed the kids have always had tutors given their lifestyle. They’ve clearly done a great job with their education while also getting the incredible experiences along the way.

  27. forgotuser12 says:
    August 1, 2022 at 10:34 am

    Congrats to Zahara! Hopefully she has a great time! I only have one question tho, is Angelina not hot in that sweater in 90 degree weather 🥵

  28. TwinFalls says:
    August 1, 2022 at 10:56 am

    Beautiful inside and out. AJ glows with parental pride. I love it.

  29. Kamala says:
    August 1, 2022 at 11:10 am

    Of course no sign of Brad. Deadbeat chronicles. He gets away with so much. Congratulations to Zahara. The women i know that went to Spellhouse loved it!

  30. DouchesOfCambridge says:
    August 1, 2022 at 11:31 am

    Good luck Zahara!

  31. Imara219 says:
    August 1, 2022 at 11:36 am

    I love this for her! Spelmen is THE elite, considered one if the Black Ivies. Spelman has a certain energy and vibe, Zahara will be set for life. I just feel so old. I was a college student when Zahara was adopted by Jolie. 😳

  32. Michael says:
    August 1, 2022 at 11:41 am

    Those kids are all happy and really thriving and Zahara seems especially close to Angelina. They are growing up so fast and it is nice that they all seem to have some direction and are not running wild like so many Hollywood kids.

    • Imara219 says:
      August 1, 2022 at 11:59 am

      Not comparing them at all, but I remember when Madonna’s daughter was born. I loved the album at the time and there was this feeling of frenzy excitement of “and who will you shape up to be”. I was kinda disappointed with some of the shallowness she’s exhibited on her social media vs. how empathetic, grounded, and emotionally intelligent Angie’s children have presented.

      Reply
      • whatWHAT? says:
        August 1, 2022 at 4:53 pm

        well, look at how each of those two mothers acts these days.

        Jolie spends her off (h’wood) time doing good, bringing attention to people/groups of people and charities who need the world’s help. That and taking the kids to Target. 🙂

        Madonna gets booty implants and hacked up her face and seems to spend her off (touring) time taking pictures of herself in weird poses showing off her creepy mask-like face.

        don’t get me wrong…love Madonna’s music and she was for sure a groundbreaker when it comes to women’s empowerment…which is why it’s so sad to see what she’s become.

  33. Remy says:
    August 1, 2022 at 11:42 am

    I really wanna know her skin secrets. She’s literally glowing

    Reply
  34. TeamMeg says:
    August 1, 2022 at 11:51 am

    This is such wonderful news & everybody looks so happy. Congratulations to Zahara on getting accepted to Spelman! So much fun, adventure and learning ahead for this beautiful gal!

  35. CoffeeChamp says:
    August 1, 2022 at 12:24 pm

    I love all of this!

  36. Grace says:
    August 1, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    Super Angie fan here! This makes me love her even more! So happy for Z!

  37. TheOriginalMia says:
    August 1, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    So happy for Zahara. She’ll love it at Spelman. Never thought I’d ever see Angie doing the electric slide, but here we are.

  38. Emmlo says:
    August 1, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    I wish Zahara every good thing at Spelman! She looks so happy to be with AJ in every photo of them.

  39. Luna17 says:
    August 1, 2022 at 1:18 pm

    Aww this is great! I know trans cultural and racial adoptions can have a lot of issues about identity and culture and Angelina really seems to do her best to connect her kids to their cultures and surround them with people who have had different experiences than her. She seems like a great mom and seeing her raise such good kids makes me happy.

  40. original minny says:
    August 1, 2022 at 6:07 pm

    Spelman Mommy of two daughters. I’m soo proud. Very nice Angie.

  41. HelloDannie says:
    August 1, 2022 at 7:23 pm

    Love this! Congrats to Zahara

  42. Lucy2 says:
    August 1, 2022 at 10:51 pm

    Congrats to Zahara! Really great to see these kids focusing on education. Well the last few years have certainly been tough on their family, it seems like they are all growing up and doing well.

