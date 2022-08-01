Angelina Jolie & Zahara Jolie-Pitt went to a Spelman College event in LA

Back in April, the gossip out of Atlanta was that Angelina Jolie was touring colleges with Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Specifically, we heard that Angelina and Zahara were touring Spelman College, one of the most respected HBCUs in the country. Now it looks like Zahara applied to Spelman and she was accepted. There was some kind of reception for Spelman parents and soon-to-be freshmen in LA, and of course Zahara and Angelina went. Zahara happily posed with some of the young women – her Spelman sisters – and Jolie posted it on her Instagram.

The event was called the Spelhouse Back 2 School Send Off & Family Reunion. It was for alumni and new students of Spelman and Morehouse. There was dancing and Angelina tried to beg off but those alums would not let her:

This is super-cute too, from one of the women at the party/fundraiser:

This is Meta Smith and she met Angelina Jolie at the Spelman/Morehouse fundraiser this afternoon.

There are tons of photos of Angelina happily posing for selfies with people and everyone (that I’ve seen) loved that she was there and they describe her as super-cool and down to earth. Anyway, love everything about this. Shiloh is 16 years old – she’ll be thinking about colleges next year. I wonder if she’ll try to go somewhere close to Zahara?

