Omid Scobie is working on a new royal book with ‘deep access,’ out next year

At the end of the day, I still think Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s Finding Freedom is the best “royal book” of the past ten years. While other royal biographies included some shady information (Battle of Brothers, The Palace Papers), it’s also clear that the Royal Establishment’s tentacles are far-reaching, and that people in every royal court think nothing of actively briefing against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex whenever possible. FF was billed as “Harry and Meghan’s story” but really, Scobie and Durand were simply fair to them, not sycophantic. FF sold well and, unsurprisingly, there was interest in Scobie authoring another book:
Now that it's Publishers Weekly official (🙏🏻), I can finally share that I'm working on a BRAND NEW BOOK!!
So excited to be working again with Carrie Thornton at @DeyStreet @HarperCollins (US) and @MsLisaMilton at @HQstories @HarperCollinsUK (UK/Commonwealth).
Coming 2023! pic.twitter.com/IrOF0qInjN
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 30, 2022
“A new chapter of the royal story” with “unique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations.” I believe it. Scobie’s Yahoo UK columns are amazing, even if they’re not full of royal dirt. Scobie has the ability to very casually reveal details about what various courtiers said to him, or suggest a more international reaction to what the Windsors are doing, or (again) simply treat the Sussexes fairly.
Anyway, the British media is already in their feelings about this. The Mail’s Emily Prescott ran a column called “Meghan Markle’s mouthpiece Omid Scobie is at it again with book sequel promising ‘exclusive revelations’ to be released next year.” LOL. So salty.
If you thought – or hoped – that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might move out of the limelight, even for a moment, I have news for you… Meghan Markle’s favoured author, Omid Scobie, is writing yet another book, promising a ‘new chapter of the royal story’ that will dish out ‘exclusive revelations’.
The journalist previously co-wrote the bestseller Finding Freedom, a sympathetic account of Meghan and Harry’s relationship and how they came to leave the UK and step away from royal duties. That tome went into exhaustive detail about the Sussexes over 400 pages, including specifics about luxury holidays and Meghan’s cravings for sweets.
But Scobie doesn’t seem to have tired of the subject that has proved so lucrative, with the new book – as yet untitled and written solo – due for release next year. Some royal-watchers believe the new volume may counter claims made in acclaimed biographer Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge, which is critical of the Duchess.
They’re so mad! They can die mad as far I’m concerned. Every village idiot “royal reporter” has tried their hand at writing anti-Sussex screeds, including the recent Tom Bower diarrhea. They’ve all been outed as liars, racists, misogynists and bad journalists. I actually DO hope that Scobie devotes a chapter to disparaging his royal reporter colleagues.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Scobie’s IG.
Super off topic, but he has such sad eyes.
Too much Many surgery when he never “needed” any at all
What is “too much Many surgery”?
Typo and grammar error. Meant to say: Too many surgeries. (Elective plastic surgeries on his face.)
Yeah, we see you. 🙄 You can go back to deranger twitter now. You tried today.
Thanks @Mia1066. I thought the same thing too.
You’re about as obvious as the nose on my face with your deranger nonsense.
Are you talking about the cute puppy eyes?
Some people have naturally down turned eyes or eye brows. It doesn’t mean he’s sad.
Hahahahaha! Stay mad RRs. Stay salty. This line – “the subject that has proved so lucrative, ” – well they would know, wouldn’t they? That’s why they can’t keep H&M’s names out of their mouths. Also I’m sure Omid appreciates the free publicity for his book this far in advance.
The RRs really are bitter about Omid, I wasn’t familiar with him pre-Sussexes, but I assume the bitterness is because he’s actually fair to the Sussexes (and because he’s a POC, he can see the racism clearly for what it is) and because he doesn’t work for a tabloid, so the Sussexes’ spokesperson still takes his phone calls, lol.
Super jelly that he’s made more money and has a real footing in the American media market. England is a very small market.
Hmmm, if only they hadn’t tried to crush the American duchess.
They’re trying so hard to promote that diahrrea Bowers put out, they’d do anything to demean Scobies book. That wasn’t a book. It was a glorified collection of the worse of Murdoch’s lurid tabloids. Put it this way. Hater trolls buy Bowers book because they believe it. Americans buy it for the birdcage and cat litter box. What a horrid use of perfectly good cat litter!
And FF did the numbers they wish their books did.
The racism against him is crazy. No other person who covers the royals gets attacked like he does and there are a few who are favourable to the Sussexes. Or at least not full of hatred. Tom Bradby doesn’t get attacked like Omid does. There are constant attacks on his looks and suggestions of skin bleaching or plastic surgery which is totally wild. We don’t talk about whether or not camilla tominey uses botox so why is this even a point of discussion for Omid? The insidiousness of the deranger network talking points even showed up in comments here today.
I’m glad he’s getting more US attention because the rest of the UK royal group is so incestuous and insular that they have no idea how ridiculous they look. They provide NK levels of propaganda with a straight face and pretend they aren’t anything but PR shills.
Yes Becks1 the hypocrisy is hilarious but the bitterness just jumps off the page. I remember when these Rota Rats crowed about how sides had to be taken and the Sussexes were the losing team. Lol be happy with the sinking ship you chose to board rota rats!
Also this bitter little headline and article just shows me again how angry they are not to have access to Meghan. Its still wild to me that these gossipers masquerading as journalists think they are entitled to Meghan’s time and attention.
I hope the book is about the aftermath of the release of Finding Freedom and the Palace throwing him under the bus. I think he will write about Meghan’s lawsuit and the Royal Family’s attempt to come out of Harry and Meghan’s shadow. Hopefully the Palace won’t do him dirty like the last time.
I’m really curious to see how Jason Knauf is covered. At some point, Meghan realized that Jason was not in her corner.
This is the story I want to read. I am curious to see how Omid’s book will differ from Harry’s.
Good point about how Jason Knauff will be covered. Also how it will differ from Prince Harry’s book. I think most of us have been speculating that Harry’s first book will be based more on his pre Meghan years though – I’m expecting a lot of Camilla shade and I think the palace is expecting/bracing for this as well obviously. So maybe they can give info to Scobie or authorize sources to speak to him that won’t have overlapping material vs. what is going to be in Harry’s first book – I do think that if Harry was planning on reporting certain info in his subsequent books that he wouldn’t want to give Scobie the complete dirt on those matters so that he isn’t scooped, but …… maybe there are certain items they’d be more comfortable with Scobie revealing than Harry directly in his memoirs – I could see that too.
Omid covered KP for 10 years before Meghan and witnessed what went down. He’s the one who said people were used to seeing the Cambridges only a few times a month. I have a feeling JK possibly played omid as well. There could be some really interesting info that doesn’t even necessarily pertain to Meghan but moreso the job of royal reporting.
Omid bet on the right horses and is being rewarded by his very rational gambit- why go where so many have gone when you can do something ?
Roya a**lickers are a dozen a dime. They might change the object of tehir hagiographies, but hagiograph they will. Omid merely saw the writing on the wall, that the world is changing, that the world is not Britain and that the Sussexes are far more relatable and interesting than any of the other royals and it is OBVIOUS that he does not regret his decision one bit.
A cute picture of the Cambridges children only go so far.
Sadly, in the eyes of the royal machine it seems the Cambridge kids are outgrowing their cuteness and transitioning into their roles. George is trotted out like a little ambassador. Charlotte is “lady like” and Lou is set up at the rambunctious trouble maker.
Louis is mischievous and Charlotte acts like the queen and George is a king in training or so says the spin
I’m sure Uncle Harry will have a spare room and a job for Louis when he becomes the scapegoat.
The tide is turning against the royals in general, but in particular against William. The reaction of boos when he was seen on screen yesterday in pubs should be a huge concern. So Omid not being known as a hagiographer is the smartest move. No one outside of the UK buys this stuff anyway, and the US market is the one that provides the potential for much larger sales.
@Nic919
Ditto to ur posts on this thread!
Regarding wht u said abt the tide turning on Bulliam….. I agree & I also believe the men in gray also see the writing on the wall for Bulliam, being as super-sensitive as they are abt his image.
Which is why I believe that, given their shameless & Machiavelian tendencies, they might see an advantage in recruiting Omid as an ally & incentivize him to start writing Bulliam-friendly columns.
Because this is the thing abt sycophants (i:e the RotaRoaches) theyre useful idiots for their masters but said masters hv nothing but contempt for them. No matter how clean the RRs lick the royal boots, no one wth intelligence takes them srsly. Exhibit A: wheres the buzz abt that ‘Bulliam-at-40’ bk tht one of the RRs did? LOL.
But every royal watcher, on every continent, is aware of Omid; & what he writes abt the Sussexes has more reach & is more believed globally than wht the RRs say abt them.
The men in gray want a piece of tht action for Bulliam.
@ Hopey, they can beg all they want to bring Omid in to “highlight” Bullyiam but they fail to acknowledge that Omid won’t play their games. Alas, Bullyiams own antics have proven to be his own downfall…..too bad he refused to be a decent human being, or an actual man.
I have been loving Omid’s Yahoo UK columns, and expect I’ll buy this book because he’s a) a good writer and b) appears to have some good access to — best we can tell — real sources. He hasn’t pulled his punches, dishes out some exquisite shade, but isn’t ugly about it like all the other 🤡🤡🤡. This “new chapter” idea could have a broader coverage of the BRF than just Harry & Meghan, so could be very interesting. Anyway, it’s going to be a best seller, so good for Omid.
@ C-Shell, I too am actually delighted that Omid is writing another book!! Agree that he is an excellent journalist that maintains dignity and truthfulness. All of the blatant racism he is subjected to gives me great pleasure that he is doing quite well. I want him to succeed in his profession as he certainly deserves the accolades.
I am thoroughly enjoying his Yahoo articles as well as his deserved successes.
They are so mad and jealous that he is successful while maintaining journalistic integrity and not playing the Murdock game. It’s true that he’s just not a sycophant! Even after the colonialist carribean tour, he went on the record saying the Cambrisges had no malicious intention, they just don’t have people surrounding them who catch the optics. Bower’s book is also extremely racist towards him and even comments on his appearance. I hope he just stays the course and has lots of support around him. He is literally the only one that isn’t a mouthpiece for anyone. He literally just tells the truth.
Bowers commented on Omid’s appearance in his trash book? That’s a new low
Also lol I know who I’d rather look like and it’s not Bowers.
I do like Omid but I am on the fence if I want to buy this. I wasn’t a fan of Finding Freedom, the book was so choppy and didn’t flow well. I am a fan of his Yahoo articles and I think he is a great writer.I hate how FF had that other author but Omid is the one that took all of the abuse for the book. I will see how well I like the experts from this book.
I do hope he writes about how awful his colleagues are. They treat him awful because he is fair.
I honestly don’t believe that woman had anything to do with writing FF. I believe it was all Omid, he did all the legwork, the reserach and everything else but the woman just had her white woman name put on there for reasons. That’s what I believe but I could be totally wrong.
I think a lot of the issues with FF were that it was rushed in the aftermath of sussexit and it was really sloppy editing. there were some instances where the exact same sentence was on two pages, three paragraphs apart, and it was obvious that someone just completely missed it. Maybe if there is a different editor for this one and there’s not such a frantic rush to get it out there it will be better.
What happened to that woman anyways
Yes, it was far from perfect. But FF was important because of the time when it came out – it was the first major publication to attempt to be balanced, and by doing so, pulled back the curtain a little and showed there might be more to Harry and Meghan than what was being written daily in the press. It was the beginning of exposing the truth about the smears, spin, and outright lies being disseminated via the RF and the press.
It had a huge reach (published in at least a dozen other languages) and its success showed people all over the world were 1) eager to know more about them; and 2) had a sense themselves that the mountain of negative PR about them might not be the whole story.
I’ll buy his new book, because I’m happy to support his efforts to look at them, and the RF and Firm, through an objective lens; you know, like actual journalists are supposed to do. It would be good to have it be a best seller again.
I didn’t enjoy FF but have really appreciated his Yahoo articles. If the new book is as well written and analytical as these online pieces then I might be tempted to throw my money his way. I wouldn’t be surprised if O reworks some of what H reveals in his memoir just he did with the updated version of FF.
I’m not too super excited about this. FF had false information (although maybe you can chalk that up to Knauf) but according to many who read it, it was badly edited. I like his Yahoo columns and if he keeps that same energy and style for this new book I will be interested in it however.
Since Knauf thought he was doing something by showing the texts with Meghan, we know that Meghan and Harry never directly interacted with Omid and Knauf was the mouthpiece. So I would attribute a lot of the incorrect information to Knauf either being careless or worse.
Wouldn’t it be funny if the book didn’t even mention H&M?
Off topic but the dogs face in the last photo.. lol.
I found Finding Freedom so poorly written that I couldn’t finish reading it. I believe there are probably inaccuracies in it too which I hope Omid corrects in some way. I have heard people speaking about another book titled Meghan Misunderstood as a fair and accurate account of Meghan’s life, but apparently got little promotion. If I can get a copy, I plan to read it.
I have ordered the book and was supposed to get it last week, but it’s back ordered. It’s due to arrive this week. I bought it because so many of the Squad on Twitter praised it as being fair to Meghan, and more factually written than most. As a matter of fact, following the release of that other dreadful book last week, his sales have risen as people become more aware of him. I follow him on Twitter, and he seems actually stunned that his book is receiving such good buzz. I hope it’s as good as they say it is – I like the thought of an actual honest author of a book about Meghan getting his due rewards by being straightforward.
I appreciate that Omid has tried to be fair to Meghan, and his Yahoo articles have been excellent, but it really annoys me that he has made bank off of being branded as “Meghan’s mouthpiece” when we have the court documents to prove that she never wanted to work with him – Jason Knauf and KP set up the book deal to spin a particular narrative and to use the existence of the book itself to badger Meghan and Harry with. Plus, we know that FF was flat out wrong about a lot of things – Omid claimed that nobody cried, which we know from the Oprah interview is just false.
I’m trying to be optimistic and take his Yahoo columns as sort of a mea culpa for his part in the Meghan media frenzy, and maybe this book will go into the machinations with palace PR (which would be interesting, because he’d actually have direct insight into that), but at the end of the day he’s still a royal reporter opportunist, making millions off creating more drama for the Sussexes.
Omid was one of just a couple of media people invited to attend the last of Meghan’s engagements as a royal in March 2020 – a private meeting with students from her patronage, the Association of Commonwealth Universities. So whatever reluctance she and Harry had at the time about cooperating directly with FF, she obviously got past that. Maybe in the interim, they learned more positive things about Omid, and more about the kind of snakes JF, Christian Jones, etc. all were.
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a31405025/meghan-markle-transition-out-of-royal-life/
Thank you for the link!!
I mean, his presence doesn’t prove that Meghan explicitly invited him, or that his inclusion as one of the only Sussex-friendly reporters means that she approved of his continued involvement in and promotion of the media craze surrounding her. Finding Freedom didn’t come out until August of that year, so it’s quite possible that she or her staff found it prudent to make nice ahead of its release rather than preemptively burning a bridge. It doesn’t prove that she got past anything, only that she may have chosen the lesser evil over scorched earth in the midst of a terrible situation.
At the end of the day, whether he attended an event months before the book was published doesn’t change the fact that he was explicitly wrong, has never (to my knowledge) addressed how and why he got such important facts so wrong, and that he continues to make millions due to the perception that he is a direct mouthpiece for Meghan when we know for certain that she was forced to provide him with information for FF via Jason Knauf, just as we know for certain that the narratives put forth in his book did absolutely nothing to dissuade from the barrage of kate cried nonsense that Meghan has been crucified for.
Again, I hope he takes a different approach this time around, but based on Meghan’s own words (she didn’t want to work with him) and his own output (factually wrong information), I’m not holding him up as some pillar of truth with inside Sussex info because the history does not support that in any way.
One can make a case for either side. Just because there might have been ulterior motives for the invite, doesn’t mean there was. And just because there were factual errors in the book, doesn’t mean there might not have been a reasonable explanation. Meghan didn’t want to work with him, but she agreed to let Jason pass along information (or, at least, that’s what he did) – and at that point, there was little reason to know what a lying scum he was, if what he – or other sources Omid used – said was true. Omid did state clearly at the time that he didn’t talk to either Meghan or Harry in the course of putting the book together. And I think – it’s just a vague memory, and I could be wrong – that Omid did also make a statement at some point a while ago about not having any special access to the Sussexes. AFAIK, the title “Meghan’s mouthpiece” has been an attempt by lots of jealous colleagues, etc. to devalue any information he might put out.
As I said, you can make a case for either side. And as I said further above, to me what’s most important is the timing of when it came out, that it humanized Meghan and Harry, when the RF had refused to rebut false accusations about them and the BM were having a field day creating their own negative narrative. In hindsight, we’re very aware of the errors, but at the time, IMO, it wasn’t the most noteworthy thing about the book.
I have no problem with Omid making money from his book. Everyone else and their grandmother is trying to monetize them in some way, and at least, to me, he does approach both them and the rest of the RF with some objectivity. YMMV, and that’s fine.
I don’t think it was that Meghan didn’t want to work with HIM, I don’t think she wanted to work with any biographer in that way, the same Harry didn’t want to work with Angela Levin a few years before. (although who can blame him?)
His job is covering the royals, so it seems to weird to hold it against him that he’s making money off covering the royals, and while he’s not the Sussex mouthpiece (that’s such a RR talking point lol), he’s also not cut off from them the way the tabloid reporters are.
Did they ever have any reluctance authorizing people to speak to him? I thought that once Jason Knauff spoke to Scobie and reported back to them, they authorized sources to speak with him to get their side of the story out. I do think at this point that they just speak to him directly – now that they’re not working royals and probably don’t give a crap what the royals or British media say about them, I find it hard to believe they would need to or would bother to get other intermediary sources to talk to him in order to deny that they were the sources. Do they even have to answer that question anymore if they’re one of his sources? They don’t really answer to anyone else now so I doubt they go the intermediary route anymore.
I think the fact that Omid got things wrong affirms what both he and the Sussexes have been saying this whole time: that Omid does not speak for them.
The bridesmaid dress error very likely came from palace aides who knew they couldn’t repeat the Kate crying story, and yet didn’t want to tell the truth, so putting out an account of “no one cried” covers everyone’s butt. No one expected the Sussexes to reveal what they did on Oprah.
All in all, journalists can get it wrong; either they have sources who lie or make claims that they cannot verify, but if you write “a source revealed” versus claiming to have the definitive account, you might be let off the hook. This is pretty much how all the RR write and Omid, while obviously having more integrity than the lot of them, is not immune to the claims of “palace insiders” (ahem Jason Knauff).
I think that Omid had more than one source for the info in his book, so the real question is: Why did they lie to Omid? Yes, I’m talking about palace/royal sources. The crying story is one, but the info on the Africa trip before they got engaged was incorrect. The list goes on. What I find interesting is that he was told (by at least two sources) that no one cried. Makes it very clear that the palaces knew how damaging their story was to Meghan and they didn’t want to give it up.
Omid has attempted to walk a fine line here. He doesn’t want access denied, but he does want to tell the truth. I’m sure if he has something that’s not flattering to H&M, he’ll include that in his book. I would expect him to.
It’s unfortunate that the rr/bm is so racist. Omid has put up with this all along. I’ll buy his new book. I respect someone who is really trying to get to the truth of the matter rather than slinging slop around.
I ordered the Meghan Misunderstood book. It’s supposed to be quite good and factual. It’ll be a pleasure to read something about her that someone was determined to research and didn’t have a preconceived idea about who she was/is.
Details about Meghan’s taste for sweets? I have to admit I relied on CB’s excerpts instead of reading the whole thing myself, but now I just went on Amazon and ordered it!
I’d take that with a grain of salt. Meghan herself has said she prefers wine and French fries to sweet desserts (me too, a lot of the time), lol.
I really did enjoy FF and did think that Omid and Carolyn did a good job with being fair and balanced. The other royals still came off as horrible to me but they was so bad that there was no dressing up that turd. It is interesting that Omid became the face of Finding Freedom and Carolyn stayed in the background.
Right, that was before though – at the time he was writing the book they were still trying to not be directly involved. I just don’t think they’re in the same place anymore and I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re not direct sources now that they trust him and don’t have to answer to anyone. Also – it’s possible that M&H didn’t want to authorize sources to speak to Omid on certain subjects that they weren’t ready to talk about yet – like their side of the flower girl dresses, and other items that they might have known they wanted to be the one to give the scoop on when the time came. And not to beat a dead horse, but we still don’t know what happened with these stupid flower girl dresses as Meghan only wanted to discuss the issue up to a point in the Oprah interview – so did she cry at the actual fitting or once she got home? We’re Kate’s sources claiming she cried at the fitting or later? And what exactly was the issue with the flower girl dress – we know from the Oprah interview it had to do with the dresses but exactly what not confirmed yet. So whatever sources that spoke to Scobie might have said that noone cried meaning at the fitting – but in fact Meghan might have gone home and cried and/or cried in a subsequent convo with Kate about the issue.
Siobhan, do we really know that it had to do with dresses or tights or whatever? I tend to believe that KHate was being her mean girl self–Willi’s affair was known at that time, so she may have decided to take it out on Meghan. I always had the impression Meghan cried at the fitting and there were other people there, who know what happened. Omid would just need to get one of them to talk.
Hhahahahhah! Go Omid!
Kaiser’s use of the term “village idiot royal reporter” is really an insult to the village idiots of the world.
Stay salty, RRs! People begged them to be fair in their coverage. They ignored them. Kept at it, being more misogynistic, abusive and racist in the coverage. All the while, there was Omid being fair to all of the royals, but maligned because he didn’t pile on with the abuse. Whatever he’s going to write about the Windsors, I hope the RRs continue to promote his work. Rake in that money while staying true to yourself, Omid!
I read recently that destroying Meghan was a billion dollar business. Many people were making lots of money off repeating the lies and innuendos, so the chances of it coming to an end is zero. So another book, no matter how flattering, just adds fuel to the never ending fire. It stops only when she stops living rent free in their heads and they just let it go.
The story I’d like to see is just how much $$ the media (whether we’re talking about Omid Scobie, the BBC, Martin Bashir or the Daily Mail and the rest) or are making by perpetuating the publicness of this fight.
Omid, like Meghan, is biracial and was born in 1981. The anti-Meghan camp, and certain members of the Royal rota, such as Eden and Wooten, despise him, his looks, and his level of financial comfort. Finding Freedom was at least fair and didn’t dwell on attacking the character of any member of the Royal family or Harry and Meghan. Carolyn Durand got a free pass. The trolls viciously attacked Omid and behaved as though she did not exist. Omid worked closely with several reporters within the rota. He knows about the Invisible Contract, the players, and the payoffs, which is the foundation of the Sussex smear campaign. His association with American media will lend credibility to his work. Unlike TB’s book, it will need to pass legal inspection. TB’s book has created a resurgence in sales for Sean Smith’s book Meghan Misunderstood. I want to believe people prefer truth and researched findings over malicious gossip and blatant lies.
I hope Omid’s book will avoid phrases such as “inside palace sources” or “according to the British media.” It’s time to start calling names. He will measure how deep he can venture based on the content of Harry’s memoir. The experienced professionals at Archewell Foundation can provide truthful insight into the creation and performance of their ventures outside the fishbowl. I wish him much success as I do any writer who chooses fairness and truth.
Well said. Thank you.