‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #129: Pippa is the real early years expert



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 6:45

We were off for five weeks because I moved. We’ll have episodes out for the next two weeks and will be off on August 20th. Chandra watched Severance and loved it. We have a spoiler free talk about that. You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 6:45 to 22:30

Last week, the Sussexes went to New York because Harry was invited by the Mandela Foundation to give a speech at the UN for Mandela day. The Archewell Foundation is working on a project with the Mandela Foundation. There were stupid articles from Salt Island questioning whether Harry was qualified to give a speech despite his being invited and knowing the Mandela family. He was also accused of copying his speech from William. We were surprised at how exclusive the photos of Harry and Meghan in New York were.

The Sussexes went to lunch with Gloria Steinem and then had dinner that night with a group where they were served sheep’s milk ricotta, steak tartare and ravioli. Chandra covered that story because she likes talking about food and looking up menus. Chandra’s opinions about food are controversial. She hates all cheese. Here’s a link to a screenshot of the viral tweet I mentioned.

A new royal biography came out by Tom Bower called Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors. It was released on July 21st and is no longer available directly from Amazon or Barnes and Noble. It’s filled with slight variations of garbage stories about Meghan we’ve heard before. Bower reminds Chandra of Lady Colin Campbell in that sources seem to be the white Markles and anti-Sussex trolls. My favorite story was about how Meghan told Harry’s friends at a hunting party not to make misogynistic and transphobic jokes, like it was a bad thing she was calling them out!

Bower tried to claim that Meghan was hysterical in 2017 about the Vanity Fair cover calling her “Wild about Harry” because the palace was mad about the headline, even though they seemingly authorized her interview. That was disputed by the journalist, Sam Kashner, who said he admired and respected Meghan and found her warm, gracious and intelligent. There was also a retelling of the “Meghan made Kate cry” at the bridesmaids’ fitting story.

Like many pro-Windsor books, Revenge ended up making the other royals look bad, especially Camilla. Bower wrote that Duchess Camilla “joked” in 2017 that Meghan and Harry’s children would have “ginger afros.” Now we know why Charles worries about William trashing Camilla in his biography. In response Page Six reported that Camilla “is not the senior royal who made the alleged racist comments” about the Sussexes’ children.

Omid Scobie reported that the manuscript for Harry’s memoir has been written and has passed legal checks. We don’t think it will be dishy or a tell all. Scobie’s latest column is about Prince William, and how he wants his work to have a global impact.

The most interesting royal story this week was that Kate’s sister Pippa named her third child, a daughter, Rose! Prince William’s alleged mistress is of course named Rose Hanbury so this was shady. Pippa recently got her masters degree in physical education with a priority on early years and she and James moved into a larger estate. Pippa is a more credible early years expert than Kate.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Minutes 22:30 to 28:30

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eloped in Las Vegas at The Little White Chapel on July 17th. Emme and Seraphina were the only children there and we heard that it was spur of the moment. Chandra predicted that J.Lo and Ben would celebrate by going on a birthday trip, and they did, they went to Paris with with Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. Chandra likes their whole vibe and it looked like the kids were having a great time. Jennifer changed her clothes so much and we got so many photos. Chandra likes how they’re acting like rich tourists. We talk about what we would do if we visited Paris and that includes visiting Jim Morrison’s grave. We both went through a Jim Morrison phase as teenagers.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 28:30 to end

Chandra’s comment of the week is from NYC212 on the post about Prince William trying to negate his mother’s Panorama interview.

I had two runner ups for comment of the week from Chubcucumber and Dr Mrs The Monarch on the post where Gwyneth Paltrow said she had to work twice as hard because of nepotism. My comment of the week is from Joan on the post about Gwyneth Paltrow being grateful to be 50.

Thanks for listening bitches!