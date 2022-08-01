Kay: Palace courtiers have ‘considerable anxiety’ about Prince Harry’s memoir

Instead of writing about Prince William’s very alleged sexual proclivities, the Daily Mail columnist Richard Kay chose to focus on Prince Harry in his most recent column. This is by design, although it will be interesting to see if the Kensington Palace-aligned royal commentators can continue to deflect all uncomfortable rumors about William to “screaming and crying about the Sussexes.” Kay’s column is about Prince Harry’s memoir. Kay doesn’t know the first thing about what’s in the memoir or what Harry will discuss. The royal courtiers have no idea what Harry will discuss either. That’s it. That’s the column. Some highlights:

Panic in the palace: Understandably there is considerable anxiety in Buckingham Palace circles that Harry, 37, will use the memoir to settle perceived scores with family members and senior courtiers. They are particularly nervous about his attitude towards his stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, the women who many of the late Princess’s supporters still blame for the collapse of the Charles-Diana marriage.

A discussion in 2017: Five years ago, long before he had thought about writing a book, Harry invited friends of his mother to share memories and private photographs of her. Initially, he said it was because his own recollections were a little shaky. He especially wanted to know the background to the breakdown of the marriage of his parents… which they had gone to great lengths to protect him and his brother William from. With some of Diana’s intimates he was more explicit. One at least had a lengthy discussion with him about Camilla. ‘It was pretty clear that he did not have a high opinion of her,’ the friend later told me. ‘He wasn’t very complimentary about her and I very much doubt he forgot what we talked about that day.’

That was the first time Harry thought about how Diana was treated?? It was meeting the handful of Diana’s friends around the time of the 20th anniversary of her death — and hearing their experiences of her misery — that opened Harry’s eyes to what he considered his mother’s ill-treatment, not just at the hands of the hated media but also by the royal household, the institution that Harry also holds responsible for many of his own grievances.

Will Harry’s memoir talk about William? It is almost impossible to see how he can truly separate these areas from his experiences as the son of the heir to the throne and brother of the next in line. It is the disintegration of the bond between him and William over the past three years which has so alarmed courtiers. They are, I am told, unimpressed by Harry’s bold assertion that he has written the book ‘not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become’. Why? Simply because Harry has made so many empty promises in the years since he chose comfortable exile in California over duty and service to the Crown. ‘If this is meant to convey some kind of reassurance that he will not be telling tales from within his privileged position inside the Royal Family, then people are not convinced,’ says one figure who has known Harry most of his life.

Ah, Kay identifies why William & Harry fell out: Of course what are certain to be the most sought-after passages in the book will be when he writes about his brother. This surely is potentially the most contentious issue of all — because of its importance to the long-term wellbeing of the monarchy — and one that will be scrutinised not just for what he puts in, but for what he chooses to leave out. Their relationship has been so damaged by the fall-out from exile and Harry’s endless criticism of the royals, that some question whether it ever can be properly repaired. A score-settling book is not the best way to start. His bombshell accusations about racism in the Royal Family and Meghan’s complaints of abandonment in terms of emotional and financial support, are still painfully, brutally raw.