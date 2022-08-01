Taylor Swift was named the celebrity with the highest CO2 emissions

Recently, Kylie Jenner was named a “climate criminal” for her obscene use of her private jet. Kylie uses her jet to fly around LA County and the surrounding areas, sometimes with flights as short as twelve minutes. Truly bonkers. What’s even crazier is that Kylie doesn’t even make the top ten for “celebrities with a massive carbon footprint.” The worst climate criminal is none other than Taylor Swift, apparently. Taylor has at least two private jets, in addition to homes in Nashville, LA, New York and I think London as well. She travels around to all of her homes – and then some – by private jet, apparently never commercial.

Celebrities using private jets to take short trips have become a hot topic lately with many people criticizing the Kardashian and Jenner family for their frequent trips but a new study has revealed the biggest perpetrator of it none other than Taylor Swift. Yard, a digital marketing agency that focuses on sustainability, conducted a study using data from celebrities’ public private jet usage statistics, to find out who is flying the most. To everyone’s surprise, Swift tops the CO2 emission list with 170 flights since January, racking up 8,293.54 tonnes of emissions this year. Swift’s emissions are “1,184.8 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions,” according to Yard. The company says her shortest flight was a 36-minute flight from Nashville to Missouri and her average flight time is around 80 minutes. Most people may have thought Jenner was the largest culprit of over-utilizing her private jet since she’s faced backlash in the media for taking short flights and bragging about her expensive transportation. But Jenner isn’t even on the top 10 list, although her sister Kim Kardashian is number seven and her boyfriend Travis Scott is number 10.

[From Indy 100]

Swift’s spokesperson issued an interesting denial, telling Buzzfeed that “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.” Meaning, I think, that Taylor’s two jets are probably available to rent for a price, as many corporate jets are. That would explain why Taylor’s fans are sometimes confused about her movements too, because they’re tracking her jets without realizing that Taylor isn’t always the person using her jets. Still, Taylor is using her jet(s) a lot. Too much. As many have pointed out, she’s not even touring this year and her jet is being used (sometimes/most of the time by Tay) a lot. Obviously, Taylor is not the only celebrity or rich person overusing private jets, but this f–king sucks.