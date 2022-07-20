Kylie Jenner travels short distances by private plane around LA County

If I was rich and I liked to travel, I probably would have a private jet. Sorry! But it does seem pretty convenient, especially if you’re a celebrity or a CEO with an entourage. Like, I don’t think private-jet travel makes sense if you’re traveling alone for any kind of short distance. That’s why there are cars and public transportation. Even if your argument is solely based on convenience, why would you travel a relatively short distance on a private jet and not, say, a helicopter? These are the questions I’m asking Kylie Jenner, who owns her own private plane and uses it for short jaunts around Southern California.
Kylie Jenner has been slammed for being a ‘climate criminal’ after taking a 12-minute flight on a private jet. The Kardashians star, 24, was recently slammed by fans for ‘classless boasting’ as she took to Instagram to share his and hers private jets with boyfriend Travis Scott on Friday.
The billionaire beauty mogul has yet again been criticised for her use of private jets after Twitter account Celebrity Jets shared her flight paths, some of which were as short as 12 and 17 minutes.
Celebrity Jets also shared a flight map for a set of short-haul trips last Friday, with one allegedly showing her jet on a mere 12-minute flight from Van Nuys in Los Angeles to Camarillo in in Ventura County, California. The account reported that Kylie’s private jet made a journey from Camarillo, California, to Van Nuys last Wednesday, citing the approximate flight time as just 17 minutes. The Twitter page also reported that her jet took a 29-minute flight later the same day, travelling from Van Nuys to Palm Springs, California.
Celebrity Jets also shared a flight map for another set of flights last Friday, reportedly showing her jet travelling from Palm Springs to Van Nuys in a 35-minute flight. It also claimed that Kylie’s jet headed on the mere 12-minute flight from Van Nuys to Camarillo later that same day.
I get that driving in and around Los Angeles is a pain in the ass, but this makes zero sense. Kylie is being chauffeured to a private airport, she boards her private plane and travels for 12 minutes to another private airport? While I’m sure the plane travel cuts down on travel time, it can’t be more than an hour or two? And what kind of f–king emergency does she have in Camarillo that she needed to be there right away? She’s not the president of the United States and her time isn’t *that* valuable. Again, though… why not a helicopter? It feels like traveling all of these short distances by helicopter would simply make more sense from an “elitist a–hole” perspective. Surely there are more available (or makeshift) helipads out there as opposed to private landing strips for Kylie’s plane. WTF? Kylie has always had more money than sense, but this is next-level.
This isn’t next level for her. It’s completely on-brand.
I believe the saying is…. More money than sense.
Another applicable saying – Eat the rich.
Dont pilots or an aviation somebody have an ethical responsibility to refuse such flights!?
Why would should they refuse short flights, especially if they get paid by flight? The responsibility is on Jenner.
Wait you want the pilot to refuse to do their job because Of ethics….
….this is the shit that makes my brain melt. Hope you carry that same energy for the cashiers at Forever 21 for deigning to work in such an environmentally horrible fast fashion environment. Hope you’re going all in on the manager of the local McDonald’s for putting themselves over their ethical place in society.
If folks choose ethnic over working for ANY corporation…those people would NEVA work ANYWHERE…. Mankind decided from day one to exploit…and there is literally NO WAY to get away from that fact…
Unfortunately 😪☹
Yes i get all that, maybe ethics aside but actual Aviation rules, some sort of distance cap on flights, i truly didnt know it was even that easy to hope on a plane for a ten minute flight.
Noki
A carbon tax is the only way this gets resolved. For casual flights or frequency in short distances carrying less than say a commercial flight a carbon tax should be in place.
If they want to puddle jump city to city let them pay up for it.
i think we are far beyond simply paying in order to pollute , rampant capitalism is not the solution to the climate crisis. Private jets should be banned.
I THINK the airport she flies out of is not the airport she parks or maintains her plane. Hence the short jaunts.
That’s what I was wondering. Particularly when I saw there was the 15 minute flight and then the one to Palm Springs later in the day.
I’m still fine with calling celebrities out on this nonsense because the plane is still empty and wasting fuel hopping around like this. But it’s likely not always Jenner using it to crisscross the city.
Exactly. Jets do this all the time, not just hers. Just because the plane takes off doesn’t mean she was on it. Its permanent hangar is probably not at the airport she usually flies out of. It could also be it needed some sort of mechanical work or maintenance that isnt done at its permanent base. Or the pilots needed to check something.
The short hops within LA were probably logistical. She probably didn’t get on until right before heading to Palm Springs.
Eat.The.Rich.
Yep. There is absolutely no reason for her to do this. It should be disincentivised to the point she doesn’t do it.
Yes. This is outrageous.
Honestly. I don’t care who you are. Private planes are about nothing more than ego- Your time/comfort are not more important than everyone else. No matter who it is, I side eye a private plane unless it’s as full as a commercial flight….
This. All day.
The world is burning, private/personal planes should be illegal
“Again, though… why not a helicopter?”
Kobi Bryant. That would be enough to freak me out.
John Denver. Buddy Holly. John Kennedy Jr. Caroline Bessette
2 of those were on the same flight. How about patsy cline? But like Kennedy it was inexperience and poor plane maintenance that brought it down. We have to assume equipment is better maintained now. Pilots have more experience.
Buddy Holly was a plane crash in the middle of a snowstorm. That plane never should have left the ground.
Denver was piloting an experimental aircraft on a suspended pilots license when he crashed.
Small planes don’t have much better records
Yeah, helicopters are terrifying, no thank you.
The Camarillo to Van Nuys trip seems silly to do by plane. The Van Nuys to Palm Springs makes sense though… I’d definitely do that by plane if $$ wasn’t an object. That drive can feel verrrrry looooooong even though it is only a couple hours.
I agree. Flight to Palm Springs makes sense. Flight from Camarillo to Van Nuys seems excessive.
Amen, Lucy, because they, their “brands” and their tax breaks are eating us and this precious planet alive. jfc, Kylie et al., have your chauffeur haul you around in a fuel-efficient car so you can spend your time in the backseat posting glamour photos of you doing your part to not leave a totally trashed world to your kids.
I don’t know why her ‘fans’ are shocked by this.
It ain’t new.
They have never been subtle in throwing in those people’s faces the reason they are more rich is because of gullible people like them.
Exactly what I thought. This is on brand for her and the whole jenner/kartrashians clan.
I was coming to suggest that it might be fear of helicopters, which have a reputation of being less safe than planes. I don’t know if the statistics support that, I am just talking about reputation.
Wow, how long does it take her to drive to this private airstrip? 12mins is how long it takes me to walk to my local grocery shop
Have you even tried to drive in parts of LA?
That’s kind of the point though…American cities, especially LA, were designed for cars, not people.
People are creating the trafic they complain about. It’s what you get by refusing to invest in proper public transportation. It’s absurd that there’s not a fast train along the west coast.
OK, I am really truly fed up with these wealthy carbon burning pigs!
All of them. Not picking out the Kardashians specifically.
Rant alert, pardon me I’ve had a rough 10 days IRL.
WTH is it about the hugely wealthy?
Are they so F N narcissistic that they observe the planet and the rest of humanity as invisible?
Audit the rich! (sounds more polite than Eat the Rich).
I wish a nasty itch that can not be reached on each and everyone of them 24/7/365.
End rant.
I would be happy if we simply TAXED the rich. I don’t know why people are so fooled by this family. The mother was complaining about her wealthy botiques being robbed. Oh, no, the horror, she doesn’t feel safe buying her 300th $50k purse!! These people are the worst — I wish the govt would investigate all of the bogus churches these people create to hide their money and actually tax them, get rid of the loopholes. And why does no one remember the “charitable” sales in which the Ks actually kept almost all of the proceeds? I have little doubt that they are all die-hard Republicans prentending to be liberal and caring.
Loopholes is correct. The US tax code offers so many perks for the very wealthy. And no one in Congress (both sides of the aisle) has the power to unravel it — people who benefit are their campaign donor bread and butter. Plus, the tax code is so convoluted that it’s like a 10-foot ball of yarn that will never be unraveled. The 1% have the benefit of tax exemption for buying artwork, real estate, offshore investments and “charitable” donations. Fake churches are just a small portion of tax-free goodies for the very wealthy. And I’m sure the Kardashians can write off any private plane travel as a business expense. Hell, for them, getting a manicure of Botox is a business expense.
I hope people get this. A lot of the excesses of the super rich could be reduced by taxing them more. I practice tax law & am very familiar with the Internal Revenue Code. I hate the term “loopholes.” There really aren’t magical exceptions the IRS has overlooked. There are laws & regulations that draw outlines of acceptable practice. We regular degular lawyers & CPAs just get to color inside those lines. And most of the rules are much stricter than people understand. The reason the Code is so convoluted is *because* they have made additions whenever someone tries something shady, so they make a new rule.
Increasing taxes on the super rich is doable & effective. That, plus making sure to adequately fund the IRS would go a long way towards solving many problems we have.
This is likely repositioning by the flight crew, either for repairs or maintenance work that needed to take place at a different flight base, versus wasteful flying by a celeb. There is a lot to criticize about celebs and gratuitous use of high carbon luxury travel (private jets, yachts), but it might not be as excessive here as it seems.
My thoughts exactly. Plus, a 25 minute flight could be a nearly three-hour drive without traffic. When I fly to my mom’s house, I change planes in a major airport. The second, smaller plane takes me to her and the flight is never more than 25-30 minutes…but it’s a 3-houe drive without traffic.
A 3-hour drive is not the end of the world. I’m sorry but there is no excuse for a plane trip that’s under an hour unless you want to cross the Alps or something.
Being from the UK a 3-hour drive is quite a lot. Anything 5 hours plus seems excessive for a drive anywhere.
Being from Canada, a 3-hour drive is simply how far away things are. We give the answer to “How are away is that?” in hours, not distance LOL.
A 3 hours drive should be a 2hrs train ride. We need to push for options that aren’t car or flight.
For the person who says a 3-hour car ride is nothing, do it with severe knee arthritis, nerve damage in your back, and hip arthritis. The ableism present never ceases to amaze me. Sitting for long periods, a short walk through a small airport for a short flight, is ideal for some of us with disabilities.
Very Cambridge-like for Kylie. Love that carbon bigfoot print she’s leaving behind.
The Kylie apologists here are killing me. Oh, it’s maintenance sometimes! Yet no one else’s private jet is making all these little trips.
I worked with an a lister years ago and flew w/ her private jet twice for work. She used it for long trips to see her family and for shooting on location out of state. Not everyone is taking 15 minute trips across LA. Sorry, apologists.
Very wealthy celebs do abuse private planes for short distances. We just hear about it less and they cover it up well enough. Kylie flaunts it. It’s not right, but she’s far from the only one doing it.
Of course. But they don’t all do it.
People here are claiming it’s just for maintenance. If that were the case, they’d all have flight patterns like this.
THANK YOU.
I felt like I was taking crazy pills – a three hour drive in LA is haaaaaard. Too f*cking bad – she can cry into her money while her chauffer drives her across town. She can record a segment of her show whining about how it traumatized her. And let’s be real here – that’s the point of all of this. Create a crisis and then pretend to respond to it so you can get more attention and clicks – totally on brand for this family.
Still, I can’t get that people are still willing to find excuses for the all the shiz this trash family does. NO ONE needs to be taking 15 minute plane rides across the city – NO ONE.
I can’t comment on this particular instance because something seems off. 12 minutes? Is that even enough for take-off and landing? I don’t know.
However, how many private jets does this family have? Isn’t ONE enough? Private planes are horrific for the environment, even traveling first class is much MUCH less harmful. They also drive very comfortable cars. Their houses are insanely huge, they keep building new ones. Their carbon footprints must be crazy. And I’m over here with no car and a vegan diet, feeling shitty because I’ve flown long-distance twice in my life. I’m not saying everyone shouldn’t keep trying or that I’m somehow suffering, but it feels so futile when you keep reading about these people and about large corporations not giving a f*ck. Ugh.
I’m in a sh*tty mood because it’s 38°C outside and I haven’t slept well in 3 days. This heat wave is brutal.
Are you me?
I just have one thing to say: the world is burning and the 2050 projections of heatwaves and fires all over the planet arrived this year – 2020.
I don’t care about the logistics or the fine print. Private jets and airplanes are as polluting as a whole year of a person per trip.
For me there is no other viable comment here. Apologies for being so blunt but since the two days of hell we’ve had in the UK and my country of birth being burnt to the ground as I write, I have decided to change my life and the way I position myself.
And yes I am vegan and do not own a car but that’s hardly enough.
Emmi – remember that those shitty feelings mean that the messaging of corporations and the uber wealthy are working as designed. *They* are responsible for the vast amount of environmental damage. You didn’t create the system we live in, but you are doing your very best within it!
@Lucy
two things can be true at once, corporates pollute massively but they also produce a lot products that WE buy.
We cannot simply throw our arms in the air, blame it all on the others without taking personal responsibility.
I don’t know if you are American, but i see this type of response to the climate crisis very often on American sites , i.e “Climate Change is awful, but what can we do, it’s all the corporations’ fault” and quite frankly its alarming ! We are all responsible for the vast amount of environmental damage and a 100 times more so if we live in the developed world.
In Europe, where i am, this type of passing the buck thinking is drastically shifting, i see people in my environment, taking the car less, traveling less, no longer buying anything wrapped in plastic, these changes are minor but understanding its importance, accepting the restrictions/discomforts of doint better also means they are more likely to vote better and accept the changes that come with trying to salvage whatever is left of our environment.
@Dominique. I didn’t say that we should throw our hands up? Or that individuals shouldn’t take individual actions or responsibility. The opposite, actually – I pointed about that OP was doing the best she could within our current system. And no, I am not American. A lot of assumptions here…
your original comment, about how OP is feeling guilty because of big corporations felt a lot like blame shifting
not sure what assumptions you feel i am making, when did say that i didnt know if you were American, only that i have seen these types of sentiments often on american sites.
You took my comment as an opportunity to say what you needed to say – which I agree with 100% – no need to @ me when I was simply trying to encourage OP that she was doing the best she could within the system.
“And I’m over here with no car and a vegan diet, feeling shitty because I’ve flown long-distance twice in my life.”
It’s great that you are committed to lifestyle changes that benefit the world, but feeling shitty because you’ve flown long distance twice in your life sounds like a miserable way to live and not the way to get others onboard with making similar lifestyle choices (which is what we need people to do).
I thought it was clear that I was exaggerating a little. But of course it doesn’t feel great, how could it? That’s not a miserable way to live, that’s knowing we’re about to experience massive changes in our lives that could have been mitigated if our parents hadn’t lived like there’s another planet waiting for us. And we are still not making the necessary changes. Sometimes I feel like it doesn’t matter anyway because we’re f*cked but then my bff has a baby and I think well, for her we need to try.
Again, I’m in a crappy mood because these past 5 summers have all had temperatures (sometimes for weeks) that plunged Germany into a sweaty, miserable mess. We don’t have airconditioning in our apartments. Or schools. Or hospitals. Or that many offices even. People are literally dying because we’re not equipped to deal with this and Kylie Lip Injections Jenner is flying around in her private plane. I’m so angry.
I personally am more fed up with wealthy people who got wealthier during a pandemic when the rest of us suffered, lost income, got really sick, etc.
I k ow some of them have to fly private for security and sanity due to scheduling, but convenience jaunts across town are gross.
If only Republicans hadn’t killed then senator Biden’s trains across America plan, we could all hop on a Eurostar fast train to get where we needed to go.
@Yup, me and @WiththeAmerican This is not a popularity contest and Emmi is not running for president or trying for you to buy what she’s selling. When half of the earth will be either burnt by wildfires or so poor in nutrients because of pollution and monoculture, it will not occur to anyone ro regulate other people’s speeches and personal choices. We don’t get to pick and choose what we’re fed up with in terms of climate emergency.
I am all for sass and a bit of gossip but when this touches upon such serious matters I can’t. It is frustrating to do one’s bit and see someone else creating the same carbon footprint as we do in a year in one hour fo their lives, non?
I am with you @Emmi, we have just gone through two days of hell in the UK with the hottest temperatures EVER. The trains stopped, villages were ravaged by fires, and this was supposed, as per scientists projections, to be happening in 2050. I am p**ssed.
And just to add, two things can be true. The biggest corporations are responsible for 70% of emissions but there are still billions of people who live an unsustainable lifestyle. While those two don’t are accused of having too many children. And those corporations aren’t completely separate from us, they’re made up of people. Of us. And WE buy their products. Our lifestyle determines what they produce. So no, I cannot personally force a company to change their product or production methods. But I can stop buying cheap, unnecessary crap.
Germans are about to experience a harsh wake-up call. No more cheap energy, no more growth. It’ll get ugly and I’m not even convinced we’ll learn anything from it.
These short trips are for plane maintenance I believe…or she stores her plane in a different airport than where she lands. This family doesn’t care about the environment though. She does take frequent flights to Palm Springs, which is like a 30 minute plane ride…still not acceptable. Kourtney is also being blased for using double her water allowance for watering her lawn. Kim just took her private plane to Austrailia just to hang with her boyfriend for 2 days ! Like come on. I guess climate change doesn’t affect people who are that rich. The rest of us better stop using plastic straws and plastic bags though.
Or maybe not take a jet every time you need to fly? There are prop planes that are very comfortable, all are more fuel efficient than jets and that 30 minute jet flight is 35-40 minutes instead.
Every eco action I will take for the rest of my life was just erased by this spoiled brat and her private jet. The rich should not be entitled to knowingly and deliberately contribute to the climate crisis while the rest of us can barely afford to live.
Even worse- she supposedly drives the 40 minutes to the airport in the opposite direction to the 12 minute flights.
I fly from Vegas to Long Beach, OC, & Palm Springs a lot, enough to make me feel bad. They’re all about a 30 min flight and wind up being a slight time saver over as the 4-5 hour drive BUT for me it’s cheaper than driving and the flights are full (thank you southwest). If I was a billionaire? Efff that I’d far prefer having a chauffeur, especially with as many close calls happen at small airports
INSUFFERABLE
Tax the rich. Close every loophole. Use this money to fund proper public transportation, esp railroads. Make personal planes illegal. We collectively can’t afford this nonsense anymore
HARD agree! We *know* what we need to do but there is no political will to do it because a handful of people need to squeeze every last dollar out of us. And for what? Money isn’t real! We can’t drink oil! Whew…I am furious about this!
100% Yes. make them pay for the infrastructure they have the privilege not to use.
I’ve see the question “why not a helicopter” posed a lot, and I think it has to do with other El Lay elites being spooked by Kobe’s death. If my memory serves me right, Kylie had flown either on that same helicopter or by the same company previously before it went down. Maybe the jet seems safer to her than the chopper?
Truly why Camarillo? The outlets? I thought maybe so she could go to SB but they have their own airport. This is disgraceful. The time it took to drive from one point in the valley (Hidden Hills) to another (Van Nuys Airport) in traffic would’ve gotten her at least to Thousand Oaks in a car. Everything said and done that trip was probably the same amount of time.
Poor baby. Those three hour drives are brutal. Perhaps she could volunteer to help the firefighters put out some pesky fires with all that time saved. I know their work is much easier than getting across LA, but she seems to know what she’s doing…they could learn.
This is insane and disgusting. The profligacy and selfishness of these people truly knows no bounds.
F—k private jets full stop. Our f—king planet is dying. It’s on fire. At what point does that start to matter? They should only be used in the most exceptional circumstances when it’s truly about security or something like that. Otherwise, f—k you. Fly first class.
F*** these billionaires and this family.
Meanwhile hundreds have already died from this record breaking heatwave but that’s just a poor person problem. Climate change will never affect the wealthy but it will kill the rest of us.
I think it’s very safe to say the Kardashians couldn’t care less about carbon emissions or climate change generally.
That existential issue is the last thing on their narrow minds.
These people have millions and millions and millions of followers. If the entire state of California burned to the ground and they were all homeless, they’d all simply pick up, move and start monetizing again. To think that Kylie Jenner, or any Jenner/Kardashian for that matter, gives af about climate change is foolish.
Their supporters can probably put a dent in their wealth by not watching their shows and not buying their products.
Totally. This family makes me sick but there is always gonna be a little Kylie lover out there.
After Astroworld, how in the world can she stay with Travis Scott? Just because she has a beautiful daughter and an unnamed son with him, doesn’t mean she sticks with him forever. Look at Kourtney, who traded up and is at the peak of her game right now.
Why is anyone surprised by this family anymore? They are literally famous for being rich and entitled and I still don’t understand why they are famous? Like what exactly have they done but get plastic surgery, pretend they don’t and complain about their lives? I get their dad was a lawyer for OJ, but for goodness sakes there are a lot more reputable and legitimate people you could be spending time focusing on than this family.
Also – the KarJenner family has always been about themselves and their luxury. Didn’t Kylie at one point ask for a gofundme for a member of her staff? I mean girl, you make billions. That was definitely kind of embarrassing.
