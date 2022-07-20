Brad Pitt wore a beachy linen skirt to the Berlin ‘Bullet Train’ premiere

Europe is currently on fire. There is a massive heatwave from the UK to central and eastern Europe. Keep in mind that in much of Europe, there is no air conditioning and no ice and they’re completely unprepared for any temperature above 75 degrees Fahrenheit. What’s also interesting is that this week, the casts of Bullet Train and The Gray Man are trying to promote their movies by making stops through Paris, Berlin and London. They’re melting, especially the Bullet Train cast.

These photos are from Tuesday’s Berlin premiere of Bullet Train. Brad Pitt has been making the rounds with Bryan Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Joey King. They all look sweaty. Only Aaron eschewed long sleeves, and I have no f–king idea what Joey King’s stylist was thinking, putting this poor girl in a f–king black turtleneck and black trousers. Only Aaron and Brad were dressed somewhat reasonably. Brad’s current style seems to be “oversized linen blends/expensive hobo.” Which is why Brad wore a linen/burlap skirt to the premiere. I think the skirt was a good idea, honestly, I just wish he had leaned into it by wearing sandals. The boots have convinced people that Brad is wearing a kilt. This is not a kilt!! It’s just a beach-grandma skirt.

At the Berlin premiere of "Bullet Train," Brad Pitt beats the heat by wearing a kilt. pic.twitter.com/qpK0AFCpsA — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 19, 2022