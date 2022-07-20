Cambridge fans are convinced that Prince Harry ‘copied’ Prince William’s speech

Ever since Prince Harry spoke at the United Nations on Monday, the British media and anti-Sussex people have been desperate to find some way to attack Harry. Surely, the speech was too political! Surely, Harry has no business speaking about reproductive rights! Surely, Harry is smugly lecturing the world about climate change! Surely, Harry has no business allying himself with racial justice! Surely, Harry lives in a Montecito palace with 58 bathrooms and therefore has no business having an opinion on anything! Netflix and Oprah are behind everything! But something weird happened: as the lunatics were all bashing their heads against the walls of their padded cells, most people just ignored it. So now we’re being gifted with a very special new argument: Prince Harry’s United Nations speech was copykeening Prince William!!! Oh my god, you guys.

Prince Harry has been accused of appearing to ‘copy and paste’ a speech by Prince William when he spoke at the United Nations yesterday. The Duke of Cambridge’s 2021 Church of Scotland Speech has been compared with The Duke of Sussex’s speech today in New York – both of which have similar talking points and resemblances. In the 2021 speech, William says: “And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors.” And in Monday’s speech, Harry also references his late mother, Princess Diana, when talking about Africa, saying: “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died.” He goes on to talk about Meghan Markle, adding “and where I knew I’d found a soulmate in my wife.” Similarly, Prince William in his speech last year said: “It was here in Scotland, 20 years ago, that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the time when you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.” People have taken to Twitter to share how eerily similar the two speeches are. One person wrote on social media: “Prince Harry just copied and pasted Prince William’s 2021 Church of Scotland Speech.” While another said: “Oops..they have nothing original. William & Kate have everything you want ~ Brains, Beauty & their Brand..Jealous much Harry”.

[From The Daily Mirror]

So… after screaming and crying about Harry’s “political” speech, the anti-Sussex dumbasses are now trying to claim that Harry was just copykeening William’s speech. I must have missed the part of William’s speech where he spoke about the world being on fire, abortion rights, systemic injustice and reclaiming democracy. But Harry mentioned his “soulmate” wife, and William referred to Kate as his… wife. But William talked about Scotland and Harry talked about Africa! It’s the same, people, don’t you see!!! I don’t know, do the Keen Defenders understand that William and Kate have been blatantly copying Harry and Meghan for years? I think they must understand that, which is why they’re grasping so hard at this one.