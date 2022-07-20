Cambridge fans are convinced that Prince Harry ‘copied’ Prince William’s speech

Ever since Prince Harry spoke at the United Nations on Monday, the British media and anti-Sussex people have been desperate to find some way to attack Harry. Surely, the speech was too political! Surely, Harry has no business speaking about reproductive rights! Surely, Harry is smugly lecturing the world about climate change! Surely, Harry has no business allying himself with racial justice! Surely, Harry lives in a Montecito palace with 58 bathrooms and therefore has no business having an opinion on anything! Netflix and Oprah are behind everything! But something weird happened: as the lunatics were all bashing their heads against the walls of their padded cells, most people just ignored it. So now we’re being gifted with a very special new argument: Prince Harry’s United Nations speech was copykeening Prince William!!! Oh my god, you guys.
Prince Harry has been accused of appearing to ‘copy and paste’ a speech by Prince William when he spoke at the United Nations yesterday. The Duke of Cambridge’s 2021 Church of Scotland Speech has been compared with The Duke of Sussex’s speech today in New York – both of which have similar talking points and resemblances.
In the 2021 speech, William says: “And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors.”
And in Monday’s speech, Harry also references his late mother, Princess Diana, when talking about Africa, saying: “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died.”
He goes on to talk about Meghan Markle, adding “and where I knew I’d found a soulmate in my wife.”
Similarly, Prince William in his speech last year said: “It was here in Scotland, 20 years ago, that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the time when you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.”
People have taken to Twitter to share how eerily similar the two speeches are. One person wrote on social media: “Prince Harry just copied and pasted Prince William’s 2021 Church of Scotland Speech.”
While another said: “Oops..they have nothing original. William & Kate have everything you want ~ Brains, Beauty & their Brand..Jealous much Harry”.
So… after screaming and crying about Harry’s “political” speech, the anti-Sussex dumbasses are now trying to claim that Harry was just copykeening William’s speech. I must have missed the part of William’s speech where he spoke about the world being on fire, abortion rights, systemic injustice and reclaiming democracy. But Harry mentioned his “soulmate” wife, and William referred to Kate as his… wife. But William talked about Scotland and Harry talked about Africa! It’s the same, people, don’t you see!!! I don’t know, do the Keen Defenders understand that William and Kate have been blatantly copying Harry and Meghan for years? I think they must understand that, which is why they’re grasping so hard at this one.
Grasping at straws with selective memory.
@wiglet watcher…. Amen this so called argument by the deranged does not deserve a rebuttal.
Though we must bow down to Kaiser as her photo selection is on fire each and every day!!! I am always uplifted by her brilliant selection!! Kaiser has a special gift that many are unable to achieve!!!
Re: your comment about photo-selection. I hate to say this, but I gasped out loud when I scrolled down to the second picture and William in his Nazi youth uniform greeted me. And it wasn’t a pleasant gasp either.
I can’t. I won’t.
Perfect comment is perfect.
Everyone commenting here has already said all the blatantly obvious points, so I’ll just co-sign, @ThatsNotOkay!
I’m with you, ThatsNotOkay. I refuse to engage this, it’s just too mind-numbingly absurd. I would rather discuss woke avocado consumers or even lancing boils.
I might never stop laughing at this paragraph:
“While another said: “Oops..they have nothing original. William & Kate have everything you want ~ Brains, Beauty & their Brand..Jealous much Harry”.
I mean…this is comedy gold!
They’re mad the Mandela Foundation chose Harry instead of William, lol. Saw a number of comments like that.
Neither of them is a good fit to celebrate Mandela Day. The room was empty. The speech was emotive but hollow. Most importantly, it barely focused on Mandela’s political legacy. With all consideration, why would someone who still chooses to hold a royal title be the ideal person to celebrate a man who fought against colonialism? The irony of it.
Maybe if Harry really wants to make a dent, he should start by analyzing the bloody history that has given him (and Meghan) his status and privileges.
Sigh.
Most morning sessions in the UN are pretty empty, this one actually had some more engagement.
He wasn’t the only person who spoke. The Mandela Foundation, and Mandela’s family, chose him. He’s worked with them before.
He may be a Prince, but in the land he has adopted his title is nominal, and he pays a mortgage and earns his own income and doesn’t live in palaces on stolen land (well, not stolen by his family members anyway). He’s examined his own participation in institutionalized racism more than once (witness his talk with Jane Goodall). Also look at what he’s done with Sentebale.
Mandela’s legacy is about examining what change you can make in the world and how witnessing it can impact you, Harry did a fine job of communicating that.
But if you want to dictate to the Mandelas who they should have chosen, be my guest.
Honestly how much of an entitled ass do you have to be to think that you know better how to represent Nelson Mandela at the UN event in His honour than his actual family and the Mandela Foundation? The seething from the Cambridge fans is hilarious to watch.
@Nic right??harry didn’t just show up and start talking. He was INVITED.
The fact that Harry can pay his mortgage and live the lifestyle he enjoys now is entirely derived from his royal title. Everything he has inherited and earns is linked either directly or indirectly to the institution. It’s frivolous to deny that. That is and continues to be his platform.
So should we pretend he is not in line for the English throne just because he changed his address?
How privileged is to be able to do both!
And should we all forget his Nazi cosplay moment? Shrug it off to his youth. Then referring to a fellow serviceman as a ‘P…’ (derogatory term for person of Pakistani descent) Imagine if that had been Kate.
The Mandela family chose Harry. People who matter will always choose Harry over William, so you Cantbridge stans need to get over it. William is an unimpressive man. He has pretty much zero accomplishments to his name because he’s lazy, entitled, devoid of charm, and not smart. Harry was the one who spent years and years networking and forming professional and personal relationships with successful and powerful people around the globe, from politicians and statesmen to business leaders and philanthropists, to pro athletes and entertainers. William failed to do that. He’s a country bumpkin aristocrat. His life is small. He’s local. Harry is global. And it’s going to always be that way, no matter how much you all bitch about it and try to smear Harry.
Considering he called the guy my “P FRIEND” I don’t think it was meant to be a nasty comment. And, yes, the Nazi outfit was for a fancy dress party, not an actual joining of a neo-nazi group. He, unlike anyone in his family, ha apologized for racist moments. Never heard Phil appologize for any of his “gaffes” or PW. And, PH’s fame is mostly due to being the son of Diana and his own personality. If it were only attachment to the RF, Edward would have succeeded outside the royal fold.
I gave this Lila the benefit of the doubt until I saw her continued comment below, saying “imagine if that had been kate” and thus her true colours were exposed. Nice try.
@LILA.. You’re complaining about someone who could have stayed and have everything in his life paid for by Taxes from poor and middle class ( yes, everyone in the UK pays.. but the majority of the population is middle and lower economic status).
Instead he recognized what was happening to his family which is Meghan and his children, choose to leave and use his skills to his advantage to provide and protect his family. What exactly is your problem with him using his name to earn a living. Are you angry that he is talking about his life and personal experiences? Do you think he should accept what was being done to him and his family and suffer in silence?
Will picked out the Nzi uniform for Harry to wear and at the same party 🥚 wore blackface, so please stop with the bs. 🥚 is only supported by white supremacists. He’s ignorant and said Africans having too many babies was the cause of eco issues in Africa, not the white colonizers destroying the environment. He has done nothing of merit with the privilege he inherited. 🥚 is similar to Eddie in that both are below mediocre entitled shits that believe their mere presence is a gift. Lila, you and your ilk are so blinded by racism that you really think that saying negative propaganda about Harry and Meghan will gift shine to the shit that is the BRF. Seek help.
I mean kate literally weaponized her white lady tears against Meghan and still hasn’t corrected the lie but sure let’s pretend kate isn’t racist herself along with her proven racist husband.
And physically recoiling from a government minister who happens to be a black woman during a tour really doesn’t look great either.
@LILA “imagine if that had been Kate”? Well imagine if Kate did an official visit to Africa during her 11 years as a duchess? Imagine if she or William had been bothered to go Mandelas memorial service in London instead of Harry showing up alone? How about we imagine that William cared enough about South Africa, a commonwealth country, to actually visit in the last decade? All we can do is imagine because none of that happened
What has happened is that Prince Harry has visited South Africa more times than anyone else in his family combinrd in the last decade, set up Sentabale to help children with Lesotho at age 20 and has expanded their work into other African nations, supported the Halo Trust work to remove landmines from multiple African Nations, and worked to protect the exploitation of African lands as the President of African Parks. No one denies that Harry made some terrible choices in the past, that hes since apologized for, but he has a long track record of work in and an affinity for the African continent and if the Mandela Foundation wanted him to speak on Mandelas legacy and the affect it’s had on young leaders in Africa and around the world at the UN, like they’ve had him do multiple times before, that’s their prerogative.
@Lila – What even is this comment? “Is entirely derived from his royal title”?? He lives off an inheritance from his mother that, because of extreme wealth disparity and stratification in the U.S., very much puts him in the 99% with the rest of us. He and Meghan are going to have to continue to find a lot of income to essentially fund their own physical security. To your remark that he’s in the line of succession, “Stand there and wait — forever — because you’re sixth” is not a life. I wouldn’t be content with being decoration, either.
“Should we all forget his Nazi cosplay moment?” I mean, no, I haven’t (I’m William’s age), but I would counter that it illustrates both his lack of understanding as a young person, and how far he has come. Which is a major part of, you know, why he was asked to speak? Good lord.
I’m glad they are such fans. They took time out of their day to dissect each line of Harry’s speech…that’s awesome.
Keep going haters I mean fans ..you’re just adding numbers and engagement to anything Harry and Meghan do.
^^ LOL, Yeah. But the significant essence and grand arc of Harry’s words went right over their heads. These a’holes are only about being messy and noisy with their toxic hatred. Karma needs to shut these fcukers down for good!
Maybe that might happen when the Keens dare to visit Boston. It’s on the opposite coast to Cali, and it’s one of the most historically racist towns in America. Even with that being the case, I hope the Keenie Weenie Earthshit blows completely up in their faces. No town in America is overly partial to royalist kowtowing! W&K’s petty grifting, clout-chasing and copy-keening of Meghan & Harry needs to be big-time E-X-P-O-S-E-D!!!
This is so pathetic that I have to believe these people are just jokers and even shake their own heads at the foolishness but they simply cant stop either.
^^ No, they think the general public is stupid. Most people with common sense won’t be taken in, but there are certainly haters who enjoy believing this nonsense, along with a minority of other ignorant fools who will fall for it.
Fans???!!!
They hate Harry, who loved and protects his wife who is a Black woman, more than they like Eggs.
It is so obvious at this point.
😂😂😂😂😂 This is so pathetic!!! I am for once speechless.
I’m dying. It’s so pathetic its hilarious.
Cosign this. It’s so sad and pathetic that I just have to laugh.
This is actually quite comical when you look at it at face value.
What’s next in their delusional bag of tricks? Harry proposed with the same speech as Baldemort? Or Harry saw how successful his brother was and paid the Nelson Mandela committee to speak?
My gawd, the wheels have come off of this wagon and is headed towards a cliff of desperation and blatant jealousy 🤣🤣🤣🤣
I would argue they took a nose dive off of the cliff quite some time ago and have been in an unending freefall of rabid hatred ever since…hard to say when exactly, though.
^^ Yep, it is all very mind-boggling and gross. 🤮🤢
Harry never said that Africans should stop having children for the environment so I don’t think it’s the same speech. That was William. Nice try Cambridge “fans”
Cambridge fans are convinced the earth is flat! Details at 11! That really should be the Cambridge troll farm, lol.
@Msiam, in all seriousness I could definitely believe that at least some of their fans ARE flat-earthers. They’re mostly MAGAT types and not the sharpest tools in the shed. They think that by taking a “controversial” (lol) opinion means they’re a “free thinker” who did “their own research.” There *must* be some flat-earthers in that crowd!
That racist heap will say anything to make that lazy bum Will into the something they’re not. They stay losing.
My goodness that header photo is perfect. Will’s nose really does look like a penis.
The sheer desperation from royalists, Cambridge fans and the BM/RF is reaching a fever pitch. I’ve never seen a more desperate attempt at taking these two down and it seems like they’re getting angrier and angrier that it’s not working. That “book” went nowhere and they seem really pissed that he was invited to the UN over William. Harry and Meghan leaving was for the best and they need to let the BM and Royals destroy themselves.because are seeing it in real time.
I wonder if its because in the monarchy and the class system they are still part of, birth order not talent is what gets you well… everything. Watching someone get recognition above the older brother and be regarded in higher standing must seem so unfair and like it’s a crime. The thing is the rest of the world goes by talent or charisma or deed and does not hold back others because someone older is not as good. Harry does not know his place and its difficult for them (not all Brits of course) when the rest of the world doesn’t see his obvious crime of out shining the one that is entitled to it all.
Yeah, these folks just can’t or won’t accept the fact that most of the wider world has moved beyond the idea of monarchy and all the bs that comes with it. It’s mainly looked at as entertainment at best, and these royalist/ monarchist types can’t handle that.
They are upset because Harry called Meghan his soulmate, something that William has never done and will never do. It burns them up a lot to hear this open declaration of his devotion and admiration for his wife.
Hmmm the BM and the MAGA idiots seem to be going HARD against H and M this past week. Like significantly harder than usual. Like almost back to full characters assassination days. Something’s going down, you guys. So now anyone who speaks about their spouse in a speech and their mother who passed away is copying William? This is a classic throw everything at the wall and see what sticks move. I’m just surprised by how.much they’re throwing at the wall right now. I mean Harry speaking at the UN for Mandela day is a HUGE honor and maybe they’re just jealous, but…….I have a feeling this is a massive massive deflect and distract. Maybe it’s that pic with Andrew’s D whipped out, or whatever the eff it is. Maybe it’s rose bush. Maybe it’s w and k quietly finalizing the terms of their separation. Maybe is JK threatening to write a book. Whatever it is, it’s huge.
No, These people are angry. Harry and Meghan were supposed to fail and not succeed. It’s jealousy, fear and hubris. The BM, royalists and RF are desperate to destroy them but they’re too stupid to realize their destroying themselves in the process. People are tired of it and it’s honestly boring. They’re traumatized because Meghan and Harry are winning. The BM are upset because they have no access/control and royals are petty and jealous but also because they don’t have the leaks anymore for their masters in the press, which is giving them more pressure. It’s truly toxic. Meghan is strong and has perseverance and they’re trying to break her specifically and they seem to loath her because of it and she’s given Harry that same strength in a way as well.
Not only that, it makes people scrutinize how relevant the monarchy really is if one of their own could walk away and thrive. The emperor is nude; we’re seeing the “wizard” behind the curtain.
Its because he was speaking on behalf of a black person. It’s the racism they have in common.
Also majority of the anger is from paid bot accounts.
The Mirror probably found 2 tweets spouting this nonsense. But the Cambridge stans do spend more time talking about Harry and Meghan than their faves. In their crazy and obsessed minds Meghan wore the same outfit as Kate on Monday night.
This is what I find bizarre. If you’re a fan of the Cambridges why spend so much time talking about the Sussexes? I like the Sussexes so I follow their news here and on Instagram and I rarely have anything to say about the Cambridges. I’m not on Twitter so I’m curious to know if the Sussex squad behave the same way. Or are the Cambridge comments all bots?? 🤷♀️🤷♀️
The only time Sussex Squad pays attention to the Cambridges is when they do something that Harry and Meghan got bashed for. The Cambridge stans are the biggest Harry and Meghan fans. They follow everything that Harry and Meghan do.
A lot of them are bots and another group happens to profit from the hate on YouTube so the tweets are a part of that scam.
They are just pissed that Harry got international coverage for this speech, something William rarely does unless there is a huge fiasco like the Caribbean tour. No one outside of the UK ever saw the speech he made in Scotland because he’s just that irrelevant.
No, Sussex Squad does not prop up the Cambridges via hate. Meaning…..they don’t rush to a tweet or post from the Cambridge social media to attack, they don’t rush to a People mag tweet about W&K to trash them, etc. There are always a few comments, of course, but it’s not a “call to action” or anything like that. Sussex supporters don’t buy biographies about the Cambridges just to trash the book, etc.
Is there discussion about the Cambridges? Sometimes, and a lot of screenshots when the RRs are being hypocritical (which is daily.) But the focus of the squad is not on trashing the Cambridges, its on supporting the Sussexes. And that’s the big difference between Sussex supporters and Cambridge “supporters” – they’re not fans of W&K, they just hate H&M.
@ Becks1, a very well explanation of the Sussex Squad!! May I add that the Sussex Squad has witnessed the apparent injustices that H&M had been forced upon them and for that alone, I am eternally grateful!!! They should have some people cheering for them when there have been so many of those that are committing the exact opposite.
The Sussex squad raised over $100,000 for World Central Kitchen in honor of Archie and Lili’s birthdays, and eagerly jump on the links Archewell provides for their charitable endeavors, i.e. the Amazon wish list for refugees. They want to support everything Meghan and Harry highlight, it’s an entirely different energy.
I wonder how much “Kate’s Rangers” have raised for her patronages 🤣
The lamebridges have brains, beauty and their ‘brand’ (whatever that is?) And Harry’s jealous? Projection much?
Hey, derangers, can we have Kate the brains /beauty give a long speech no notes? Would love that, thanks
It IS jealousy of the Sussexes. And also secret shame for knowing, deep in their hearts where they don’t want to admit, that the Cambridges are the copy-cats. So they have to lash out and attack the Sussexes for the very thing that the Cambridges do. To deflect and project their own shame onto the people they are jealous of.
These types of stories confirm to me that the Cambridge stans (or the people being paid to push the anti-Sussex narrative), and fully aware that the Cambridges copy Harry and Meghan.
“I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors.” Funny when it came out later that he “doesn’t care about Scotland”. And PH has made the comment about Africa before. It isn’t a first for him. I don’t recall hearing PW say anything about Scotland and solace before.
The purpose of the speech was to woo Scotland into not becoming independent. I suspect it was written by a speech writer and they just referenced all Williams connections with Scotland to suck up to the Scot’s.
Everyone knows he was at Balmoral the days after his mother died, and everyone knows he started his relationship with his future wife there…… the speechwriter knew that, so grasped at those things to make it look like William cares about Scotland.
Whew! Glad to see I’m not the only one. I always confuse Scotland with every country in Africa all the time! Total twinsies I swear!
Someone call the chiropractor. They’re reaching so hard they’re bound to pull something.
@HEATHERC
😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LMAO!
Trick question: there are no Cambridge fans.
So no one use the word solace again lest you be accused of stealing from PW.
Also… just imagine the look of horror on his face at fans trying to imply he called Kate “his soulmate”. The most emotional thing he could come up with is that she has a special place in his heart – somewhere off to the side where the dust collects.
Meeting Kate has such a special place in his heart that he completely ignored their anniversary this year.
William has a heart?
😂 “Brains and beauty” from Will and Kate of all people? Sometimes derangers DO have a sense of humor!
The Karen account that I can’t tell if it’s real or a troll is sometimes very funny. But the rest are dullards.
i reckon they both had the same training for speech writing by the men in grey suits, in the end the Legacy/impact is what counts. Harry has a much broader Audience, and his delivery was impeccable, he has grown so much in 2 years speaking with out notes, and i can see him growing much more into his role.
I just had a thought of why the internet seems to be churning out article after article of hate spewed ridiculous rants towards H and M and embiggening of the Cambridges. It was just announced that keenshot will be held in Boston in Decemberish. The D and D of C people have started to tap into the American media outlets and, of course, have started with Fox news and the Meghan McCains of the world. Be prepared for more of this. They don’t care that it’s maga idiots supporting them, they CANNOT have another Carribean disaster and need to prove their relevance in the US, even if it’s the d bags. This is an uncharm offensive against H and M. Fox wouldn’t care so much about what H and M do if they weren’t being told what message to feed the idiots by whoever is their overlord. Be mindful people
Let them have the MAGA crowd. It will eventually ricochet back on them in some form. They will say something to
insult MAGA sensibilities. And they will continue to be furious that none of the “cool” celebrities will want anything to do with them. Then they will get “bored” and retreat when they don’t get the butt kissing they think they deserve.
I mean it backfired just a little bit ago when news about the letter William sent in condolence to the girlfriend of the officer who died in the January 6 uprising surfaced. PLENTY of his rightwing fanbase were not happy about that!
If they’re looking for a MAGA crowd in Boston, they might want to think again.
The problem is that it’s not working, lol. That’s the irony. People could care less about Fox News and Megan” my father” McCain. The problem is that now the royal family is involved in the Culture wars when they allowed right wing press to lead the attacks against the Sussexes. Everyone knows how racist and anti everything the RW press are. William/Kate and the rest shouldn’t have played into it because now it’s apart of their brand. As we already saw, the commonwealth is falling apart. They don’t know when to stop and they’re only destroying themselves.
They already tried that. Right before and after Harry and Meghan stepped back Fox News used to churn out negative stories about Harry and Meghan constantly. They used Daily Fail as a source most of the time. Since then they have been pretty neutral on the Sussexes. They just report if there’s an event but don’t write anything salacious.
NY Post has always been the same since the beginning.
Right now there’s more stories because of Harry’s speech but also because of the Bower book but it will die down again.
It’s just part of the news cycle.
Once news of Harry’s book comes out it will start again and all this fake UN drama will be forgotten about.
It’s the same playbook for almost all of Harry and Meghan’s events especially those connected to what they consider politics.
The high falutin folks in the Royal Rota fail to understand that no one wants to be William; not for his rank, role, future, personality, proximity to the crown, decision-making, wife… none. There is nothing that William is that Harry would rather be. Nothing.
re Selene SAYS: Truth!
Yes @ Selene, but louder for the brain dead idiots in the back!! Baldimort has nothing, not one tangible “gift” that Harry desires!!!
The actual truth is that they KNOW Baldemort has nothing to show for himself, so they are latching onto this verbal diatribe spew to create an admirable character but it doesn’t exist. Never has, never will…….
Huh? Some of the RR are bashing the speech saying it was doom and gloom and lecturing but then they’re also saying he’s copying William which would then mean… whew they are scrambling.
The doom and gloom criticism of H by the RRs is meant to contrast with W’s “stubborn optimist” self-styling. The stenographers are just propping up their man.
@Jais, that’s what I was thinking—all day Monday and Tuesday, they did nothing but trash Harry’s speech. But if he copied it from William, now, on Wednesday, it’s suddenly good?
These people, I swear to god 🤯
Right??? Then he’s copying William’s original doom and gloom according to this logic. Which is it bad? Or is it good? No wonder the Cambridges’ messaging is a mess.
LOL “both of which have similar talking points and resemblances.”
OMG—and he even has the same “Mother’s Death” story!
^^ LOL! 🤣😂 Yeah, how uncanny is that?! 🤪 These dudes both lost their mother, which means for sure that Harry has to copy Will b/c Harry is the dim spare with no mind of his own. NOT!
As usual, with the crap these haters spew, the truth is the very opposite of every bold-faced lie they make up.
Great selection of headline photo
Speaking of the Cambridge clan, where are they?
They are on their annual 2 month vacation.
Biannual*
Most likely Mustique. Watch for them to reappear with deep tans.
Didn’t they make a big announcement last year that they were only going to vacation in the UK going forward? So now whenever they do go on vacation, the public will be fed lies about wherever they were…hopefully someone wherever they’re staying gets a photo and they get called out on it.
@Lorelei, yes, they did and then they went to Jordan a few months later. And went skiing in France this past April. LOL.
will getting “the other brother” cover treatment will never not be funny to me
It certainly never will with me @ anna!!! It’s the epitome of this arse and his enormous ego!!!
Same. It brings a smile to my face EVERY TIME
Has William done anything for Africa other than go visit Jecca, hunt and telling Africans off for having too many children?
Harry has visited, met Mandela’s widow, he and Meghan asked how they can help, they have quietly assisted organizations working towards uplifting South Africans, he has established the Sentebale Trust that helps young people and children in Southern Africa orphaned by AIDS.
So why would the Mandela Trust, which was set up to uplift South Africa Youth and act in service of the people of South Africa ask William instead of Harry.
^^ Spot-on accurate @Nina! But you’re making way too much sense for the derangers to stomach. LOL! 😜
I didn’t know that only William could use the word “solace.” I suppose that’s another thing they took away from Harry.
Keep crying derangers.
Are those little bags of candy in front of Kate in that first picture? Is that how they got her there? Is that why she has that look on her face, seeing the candy, wanting the candy, knowing she has to listen to William first before she can have the candy?
Tee hee @BeanieBean. ROFLMAO!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😅😝🤪 Thanks, cuz laughter is the best medicine. 😆
So these people heard the first few sentences of Harry’s speech and their heads exploded so are totally unacquainted with the entire rest of the speech? Harry has expressed those same sentiments about Africa in general before. Both brothers began a speech speaking about the shared experience of losing their mother. That’s it. Now, William could never speak in the way Harry does now. His words are forged by past experience, his passion, his own work and actively seeking the about what’s happening in the world. William, and his grandmother, seem to live in a bubble with little contact with the 21st century. I’m not sure about Charles. He is more informed, but seems to be held back by extreme short-comings in character and too much self-love. BTW, did I just read somewhere that Archewell and the Mandela foundation have a project in the works?
@Tamsin, thanks. You make a great assessment of Chuck! Limiting character flaws, over-entitled ego, and hidebound with selfishness and self-centered views of the world.
Prince Harry is the second royal to address the august body of the UN. He is also the only royal who also has a spouse that spoke at the UN.
If one listen/read long enough a trend of thought emerges – the awareness of the BTM that they are not the centre resulting in resentment and delusion.
There are little bits on Twitter of Emily Andrew who was adamant that Harry spoke about meeting Rev Desmond Tutu, ignoring the fact that Nelson Mandela Day had a specific theme. She inferred that Harry should have entertained her although she was neither the host nor guest of this event.
It reveals a myopic viewpoint and a smug, indifferent approach to the rest of the world.
Their rage is the realisation that parts of the world are just as unconcerned about their self-centredness and ego.
They do not get to tell other people who to be involved with. The invitation to speak at the UN was not about them, service is universal.
Remember the Fail and others are climate change deniers.
Why would Harry copy William’s ineffective speech, it did not help him in Scotland, nor the churches in the Caribbean?
Minor correction. Sofiesta spoke at the UN earlier this year.
Another article headline I read said Harry spoke but it was Meghan’s words. SO I guess it was she who copied William then, huh? smh
Sofie did not speak in the General Assembly.
Sophie gave the keynote address at the ‘Upholding Women’s Rights in Afghanistan’ event at the United Nations.
Harry is the only British royal after the Queen to speak at the general assembly. That’s gotta burn especially at KP.
At this point i dont even think the derangers have reading comprehension skills.
They project so hard.
But deep down they KNOW the Sussexs lead the Cambridges follow. Always. And that is what enrages them so much.
I was a college composition teacher for 16 years. “Sought solace” is a common expression. Both have spoken about the loss of their mother many times, so they have a well-developed vocabulary to explain themselves. No similar sentence structures. No copying of unique phrasing or vocabulary. I say no plagiarism. If I were Harry I would sue for slander.
It wouldn’t be unusual for two people raised in the same family and schools to have similar speech patterns anyway.
Great analysis, thanks! It’s good to hear from an expert.
I think we can consider this a “self-own”, right? Why draw more attention to how pointless and toothless William’s speech was? Why invite a comparison between the brother who lovingly refers to his “soulmate” and the one who talks about his wife like a hypothetical. “I think we can consider this a “self-own”, right? Why draw more attention to how pointless and toothless William’s speech was? Why invite a comparison between the brother who talks about his wife in the third person. And notice it’s the “place”, not the wife, that he loves. Geez, that’s painful to read.
Someone on Twitter said that it seems like it’s the royals who are trying to associate themselves with the Sussexes, not the other way around. This is clearly an example of that. I’m sure William said something in his speech, when he said it, whatever it was about. Was it fir his anniversary or something?
What fresh hell is this? William can’t give a speech to save his (miserable) life. Blimey.
The article is amusing. For the wider audiences out there, who will compare these two statements, they will see they are not the same. Each statement invokes different feeling in me.
The other thing they will notice is that nothing was said about the substance of the two speeches. If they really wanted to draw attention to William’s speech by people who are critical thinkers, I guess they accomplished that. All I can say is, “good for you!” Idiots
Salty Isle(UK)-is becoming a sewage ship inside and outside-Harry and Meghan have been living in America for over two years-anybody with half a brain can see the Cambridges are trying to follow the Sussexes-Everybody can see the Sussexes are going on about their business and the UK royals is practicing smearing attacks through their pit bulls called royalist, biographers, tabloids, and any other media they could find. People can see its the royal family and their talking heads that’s keep harassing the Sussex family instead of the other way around.