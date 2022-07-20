Prince William announced that Earthshot will come to Boston in December

This week, my Twitter feed has been full of images and videos of London on fire, and British people melting in the extreme heat wave moving through Europe. It struck me that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren’t going to do anything about it – they won’t visit the people affected by the fires, nor will they use their social media to encourage smart solutions to dealing with overheating or heat stroke. William and Kate are already on holiday. They’ve been off the clock since the end of Wimbledon a week and a half ago. They might be in Norfolk – Anmer Hall has a pool – or possibly on some beach vacation. I bring this up because before they went on vacation, William arranged for a special announcement to be made by Kensington Palace. Once again, they’re going to count this as an “event” even though William is on a beach somewhere. What’s even funnier is that I’m pretty sure this announcement has already been made: Earthshot is coming to Boston:

Prince William and Kate Middleton are bringing the Earthshot Prize to the U.S. After previously announcing that the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taking place in the United States, the couple revealed the exact location on Twitter on Wednesday, sharing that they are heading to the city of Boston in December. “In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we’ll award the next five winners of the Prize,” William, who created the global environment awards in October 2020, says in a video on Twitter. The video then cuts to Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts from the home of the iconic baseball team at Fenway Park. “And we will be doing it right here in Boston,” Bogaerts says from the outfield. During their visit to Boston, Massachusetts, the couple will also spotlight and celebrate the “inspiring” city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change and building a resilient future, they said in a statement. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were last in the U.S. in 2014 during their visit to New York. Their first visit to the U.S. together was shortly after their royal wedding in 2011, when they headed to Los Angeles.

[From People]

Yeah, we’ve known that Keenshot would be coming to Boston this year. We’ve known that since the last Keenshot. We’ve known that since William and Kate repeatedly telegraphed the fact that they are “very focused on America” and “want a high profile” in America, and they believe their “long overdue visit to the US will rock the Sussexes.” The only news here is that the Cambridges will be coming in December. Which should be around the same time that Harry’s memoir is out AND the new season of The Crown has been released AND maybe even the Sussexes’ docu-series will be out?? Hahahaha.

The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston! Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we'll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022 pic.twitter.com/gE24ioqNFh — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2022