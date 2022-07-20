Prince William announced that Earthshot will come to Boston in December

This week, my Twitter feed has been full of images and videos of London on fire, and British people melting in the extreme heat wave moving through Europe. It struck me that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren’t going to do anything about it – they won’t visit the people affected by the fires, nor will they use their social media to encourage smart solutions to dealing with overheating or heat stroke. William and Kate are already on holiday. They’ve been off the clock since the end of Wimbledon a week and a half ago. They might be in Norfolk – Anmer Hall has a pool – or possibly on some beach vacation. I bring this up because before they went on vacation, William arranged for a special announcement to be made by Kensington Palace. Once again, they’re going to count this as an “event” even though William is on a beach somewhere. What’s even funnier is that I’m pretty sure this announcement has already been made: Earthshot is coming to Boston:
Prince William and Kate Middleton are bringing the Earthshot Prize to the U.S. After previously announcing that the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taking place in the United States, the couple revealed the exact location on Twitter on Wednesday, sharing that they are heading to the city of Boston in December.
“In 2022, we’re back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we’ll award the next five winners of the Prize,” William, who created the global environment awards in October 2020, says in a video on Twitter. The video then cuts to Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts from the home of the iconic baseball team at Fenway Park.
“And we will be doing it right here in Boston,” Bogaerts says from the outfield. During their visit to Boston, Massachusetts, the couple will also spotlight and celebrate the “inspiring” city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change and building a resilient future, they said in a statement.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were last in the U.S. in 2014 during their visit to New York. Their first visit to the U.S. together was shortly after their royal wedding in 2011, when they headed to Los Angeles.
Yeah, we’ve known that Keenshot would be coming to Boston this year. We’ve known that since the last Keenshot. We’ve known that since William and Kate repeatedly telegraphed the fact that they are “very focused on America” and “want a high profile” in America, and they believe their “long overdue visit to the US will rock the Sussexes.” The only news here is that the Cambridges will be coming in December. Which should be around the same time that Harry’s memoir is out AND the new season of The Crown has been released AND maybe even the Sussexes’ docu-series will be out?? Hahahaha.
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2022
Photos courtesy of Cover Images and Instar.
Going to one of the most racist cities in America.
They knew what they were doing.
Also, bwaaa-hahaha! Boston in December! You fools.
If Boston has some of their epic snow accumulations, the piles of trash and black slush piled high everywhere — filthy snow being loaded into dump trucks to be decanted into the Charles River — will be a nice example of how conscientious Boston is about addressing climate change, right? 😂
Don’t get me wrong – Boston can be problematic but none of what you describe even remotely resembles Boston.
Mitzi
That is Boston. Are you thinking of another city or another month? Because that is what happens in Boston in winter.
True! Maybe they chose Boston because they want to avoid protests and the Caribbean Flop Tour 2.0.
New Englanders in general are pretty tough and used to dealing with extreme cold, so it would not surprise me if they STILL get protesters. I’d love to see someone in particular get a snowball to the face to help them deal with their INCANDESCENCE! Might be nice to cool it down for a bit. His pomposity needs pricking.
All I can say is, isn’t one American Revolution enough for these people? When will they get the message? As they say in Texas, we don’t want any! Stay home.
What on earth did Boston do to deserve these jerks?
So, it looks like The Royal Family, The British Press and Bower all coordinated their efforts with the twitter Bots. The goal was to take down the Sussex’s with Bower’s book and William would swoop in to save the Americans…LOL
Oh my, that worked out splendidly, didn’t it? 😀
That hurts. Born and bread Bostonian. My city’s history on race is awful. I lived through busing. We are not where we need to be and I thought we had made much progress. Lately, I feel like we have slipped backwards. Two weeks ago, white supremacists walked through town untouched. The BPD is not diverse enough even with non-white commissioner (and mayor). There is no defense, but I think there are more racist cities- any city in WI (except Madison?) would beat us. But it’s a low bar. Sad in Boston.
Just popping in to say that as someone who was born and raised in the Madison area, I don’t recognize this state at all anymore. We’re hurtling backwards and it feels so hopeless.
I remember being in Madison (I’m Canadian) in the early 2000’s during the “Freedom Fries” kerfuffle when France would neither support nor participate in the post-9/11 invasion. For some reason a number of Americans decided to hate on Canadians because we have a Francophone province and when we drove through Madison we were yelled at or honked at because of our Canadian license plates. I could NOT believe it.
The “freedom fries” thing was so embarrassing for us as a country. Like even just thinking about it now makes me cringe.
Oh god the Freedom Fries. The only reason we prevailed over Britain in the Revolutionary War is because of the assistance France provided. Thank you France.
I totally repressed the “freedom fries” thing, holy hell the secondhand embarrassment was really a lot.
Can any Bostonians please explain why Boston historically is so racist? I’ve never been able to figure that out. Hell, Newport, RI was a major slave-trading port whose rich folks made fortunes off the trade, but it’s way more multiculti than Boston. Thanks!
The reason they chose Boston is because of John Kerry. I think the Biden Administration should be careful of offending its loyal base of POC by supporting a racist. Any Democrat that meets with William should know they are meeting with a racist. Republicans want go anywhere near Keenshot. So, he will be counting on the Democrats and the base of the Democrats are POC.
Just read the local news story – early December and it’s in partnership with the JFK Foundation, which will be the host. Caroline Kennedy (currently the US ambassador to Australia) will be involved, as well as Michelle Wu, the new mayor of Boston. Still not sure what the Red Sox have to do with this. But, in general, this will not be a MAGA event.
@PaulaH – If Kerry’s hand is all over it, then it’s a silent hand. Because the press so far is about the JFK Library Foundation, which publicly formed a partnership (or whatever they want to call it) with Earthshot last year and there’s the whole “emulating JFK” connection. As for Democrats meeting with racists, all I’ll say is that Massachusetts has had a Democrat majority legislature for the past 100 years and people still say this place is racist. There will be some performative noises and some photo ops and then W&K will go away and that will be the end of that.
Boston is also a stronghold for liberal Democrats.
Also, where is the evidence William is a racist? Did he wear a Nazi uniform? Did he call another soldier an ethnic slur?
Just because William isn’t a fan of Meghan Markle, does not mean that he is a racist.
@SNARKY OHHHHH there’s plenty. Did you know it was William’s racist theme party where Harry wore the Nazi uniform…and that William helped him pick it out? Then there’s the colonialist cosplaying, the remarks about the skin color of the baby that we know came from him, his “boredom” re: racism, the comment he made about the delivery guy, the “Africans should stop having children while I go on to have a third” nonsense. Shall I go on, or are you sufficiently cowed and embarrassed by your defense of that man?
What about the recent “jokes” about his security beating up the Uber delivery guy, where they are pretty guaranteed not to be white.
So many examples of William specifically being racist.
@ThatsNotOkay: Perfect response to that transparent post. The only thing I would add to your last sentence is “Shall I go on, or are you sufficiently cowed and embarrassed by your defense of that [racist]?”
Feel bad for Boston. Now, I had good reason to doubt it was Boston considering it was a deranger theory explaining away why W & K arrived in separate cars at Wimbledon. But, Kaiser said Boston too and I don’t think that came from a deranger. Super secret sources?
Still think them doing Eurydice’s version of the Freedom Trail walk is an excellent idea.
I just came in to say that last week LeBron commented on how racist Boston fans are to him, and people from other sports, not just basketball, chimed in to agree! (Yes, I know, not all Bostonians, but it’s a funny coincidence.)
I just posted a link to this before I saw your comment! Ironic that LeBron was the player who made Kate look so repulsed by daring to touch her for a photo.
Boston at its core loves their role in the revolutionary war. They are proud of their streets, the past, the damn Boston Tea Party!
They might be racists at times, but I think their pride as Bostonians will unite them against giving a shot about the lazy duo.
Those were my first thoughts too! And I’m waiting for the quotes from William about how welcomed, comfortable, and “at home” they feel in Boston.
Omg, I need to show up with a sign- I do NOT want them to enjoy it here. Even the Mayor @WuTrain (twitter) made some sort of announcement. I guess she had to. Reply with some good sign ideas and I will see what I can get printed. I can handle any snow and cold. Battery heated socks and a Bogner down full length coat, hat, heated mitten. Bring it in Baldie and KHate
The territory of the Winter Hill Gang that supplied quite a few weapons to the IRA? Gutsy.
They wouldn’t dare come to southie. It wouldn’t be a good time for them
If they make it to South Boston (al la Valhalla (see story below), will it be considered a milestone like when Marty McGuinness shook hands with TQ? (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-24948640.amp)
Blechhh…way to close to my neck of the woods. I should go just boo ole penis face and KKKate. They really are gonna try and come stateside for their U.S. take over in the place where the Revolution was started and we tossed their rancid tea into the harbor huh? Thirsty.
Yeah and I should fly up there and join you. Anyone else?
It depends on where they’re going to be. I would LOVE to protest that b*tch, but I don’t want to inadvertently add to their crowd numbers (You know, something that can be interpreted as “Boo-urns”).
Gabby and Debbie, I am down for holding a sign!
Quelle suprise.🙄
New England coast in December? Oh this could go all sorts of wrong weather wise and I’m here for it. And lately it’s been feast or famine. No snow or a lot of snow
Hey who wants to meet up in Boston and chuck tea at them for old time’s sake?
I’m down!
Count me in! I will bring the snacks and posters.
I so wanna come! (I’m in florida btw 🙁 But I’d so go in a heartbeat.)
December is not too bad, especially if it’s early December. The weather would be more like late fall. It’s January and February that are paralyzing.
Unfortunately I think you’re right, Eurydice. I am only in NE Ohio and things are pretty different here with lake effect, but we usually swing between some snow & cold, to 50s and muddy during December. Snow on xmas is a rarity. The major storms come in Jan & Feb. I used to work with remote coworkers in Boston and while they had some extreme accumulation in winters, I don’t remember them ever being unavailable due to snow in Dec, though that was only a few years.
Regardless, I hope W&K are greeted with awful weather, no interest, and none of the attention they crave.
I’d make the trip in for that, it’s only a 15 mile trek for me. I’m really curious to see the response they get.
Oh, man, I attended a conference in Boston in January 2020. I’ve never been so cold!! And I was living in Hawaii at the time, completely acclimated to that climate. Luckily for me I was staying in the conference hotel, although I did get out & about for a bit. I think my tears froze to my eyeballs.
So, I Googled. Boston’s objectives re: climate change are to be carbon neutral by 2050, and to be a zero waste city (a tall order, that one). Not to criticize, exactly, but this doesn’t seem terribly ambitious or innovative? Oh, well. I love the timing of this boondoggle because they’ll be facing a US media scrum with lots of fresh Sussex and Netflix ammo. Can’t wait.
Considering they’re right there on the water I’d hope they might focus some of their civic planning to dealing with rising sea levels. Maybe even the potential for more frequent storms & more virulent storms. Seems to be something the UK ought to be focusing on, as well. Boondoggle indeed. And what does Katie Keen have to do with this? We were all told at the beginning this was William’s baby, he wanted to be thought of as significant as his daddy in this arena (he isn’t), and now it’s Will & Kate’s initiative? She’s tackling environmental issues AND early childhood issues? Well ain’t she something.
Yes, they are focusing on sea levels.
So instead of actually focusing on their own country and the issues of climate change and doing their part to minimize their carbon footprint they are instead coming to America, to one of the racist cities in America to preach climate change
I don’t even live in Boston, I’m not interested in this Earthshit prize
Considering it’s the taxpayers of the UK who pay for these people, I can’t imagine they’re thrilled to support their royals going to the US for one of their “major” (lol) events. What exactly is the justification they’re using to leave the UK for this? It makes zero sense. It’s all about William’s ego.
MA bitchies, do your thang!
Bill and Cathy Middletonedeaf of Keensington Palace, in all their earthly glory!
Of course they’d go to Boston, they are cooperating with the Kennedy library after all for their Keenshot Earthflop.
Too bad though they’re not keen enough to really do something about the climate catastrophe, stay home, and make this a virtual event.
I’m from Boston – maybe they can put them in a Duckboat and parade them around like the do to the Sox and Pats when they win championships. oh wait it is December! Cold, snowy and the Holiday season! The only people who will care about this are the cops who will
get time and half.
I just keep scratching my head over this. Why the US, why Boston, why why why. I know they want to retake the US and dominate the media or whatever, but it seems to me that going to NYC (with GMA and the Today show right there, which would be the likely friendliest outlets to the Cambridges) would make more sense? I don’t know anyone in the US who really cares about Earthshot or even knows what it is.
William’s desperation to make this a BIG THING equal to anything Harry is doing is just falling flat, even with their own fans. The video posted by their IG has 500 comments and 41k likes….considering they have almost 14 million followers….that’s really low engagement.
Right? Boston?? Do they really expect American media to schlep up to Boston? No offense to Boston, but of all the cities I’m trying to understand why they chose it. Does the city have some sort of noteworthy green initiative I’ve never heard of?
If not NY, DC is right there with the media and a handful (at least) of New Green Deal politicians who would be happy for a photo opp with Will.
Lol, this isn’t the American wilderness – Boston has media. Boston has a lot of green initiatives, too – plus, all the universities and tech companies doing environmental research.
But, considering William’s interests, I’d say one reason for the choice is convenience. It’s a relatively short flight and easy to get to the JFK Library from the airport. He could do the whole event without even stepping into Boston.
Oh I know Boston has media, and if anyone from Today or GMA wants to attend its a short flight or train ride. and with the involvement of the JFK library Boston obviously makes sense. but when I first heard the news I did scratch my head a bit like I said bc if they want to break into the US (lolol) I would think NYC with the media headquarters RIGHT THERE would be their first pick.
That said I think its stupid they’re changing the location every year anyway.
@Becks1 – William is so literal, I suppose he doesn’t think something can be a global initiative without actually traveling around the globe. And I think that, just as William likes to reflect in Diana’s charisma, he’s trying to do the same with JFK. There are other global partners in NYC, like Bloomberg, but they don’t have the same historical grandeur as JFK. The Kennedys are still our version of royalty.
Well, three of their four new trustees (there are now seven) are, or did, work for William, and we know how good KP has been at strategic planning…
@Becks: It’s because William says he’s been inspired by Kennedy’s moonshot programme and he’s got the JFK Presidential Library involved.
Ah that makes more sense then.
Burger King wants to fashion himself and Keen as some kind of elegant JFK/Jackie reincarnation, no doubt as part of his reclaiming America scheme. He also most likely wants some type of Kennedy aura attached to him as he is known for nothing other than being the one suspected of voicing concerns about Archie’s skin color.
The funniest thing I’ve read about this is the derangers saying that they picked Boston because Kate will be dropping in at the Harvard Center for the Developing Child to make a presentation. Please, let this happen.
Kate wouldn’t even have the basic comprehension of a first year psych undergrad when it comes to childhood development. I’m pretty sure after looking like an idiot in front of Dr. Biden they won’t risk this again. The US doesn’t have the same level of sycophants for royals and they aren’t beholden to them for research money.
or more likely he ripped off his little prize from Earthshot.com, the US 501(c)(3) organization. From the name, to why they picked the name (even the wording is similar on both websites), the causes they’re involved in, etc. I doubt William thought this up all on his own.
@Harper well JFK was a notorious womanizer and cheater, so Burger King does have something in common with him! 😹
@Harper, I did an actual spit-take when I saw your comment about Kate speaking at Harvard
@Harper “””The funniest thing I’ve read about this is the derangers saying that they picked Boston because Kate will be dropping in at the Harvard Center for the Developing Child to make a presentation. Please, let this happen.”””
I agree. 😆 I can hear Professor Barbie’s opening lines:
“Young children like buttons, they can be used to help them count. However, please don’t let them eat them. Well, they can eat chocolate ones (preferably white ones) but not buttons like the ones on my outfit. If they do then the whole look is ruined and this could lead to embarrassment when facing the paparazzi”.
😉
They have low engagements because their Russian bot farms were shut- down. They still have bots but not as many as before. That’s why it’s so hard for them to trend. When the newspapers announced that Harry was the keynote speaker for the UN, it trended for days. They announced this over three hours ago. Nothing, not even in his own country. They are a snooze fest the both of them.
The follower to engagement ratio is obviously due to someone buying bots at some point. As obvious as the FFQ’s extensions.
Oh of course, its just the kind of thing that when I actually see it, I can’t believe how obvious it is. Like try to cover your tracks a little bit more, maybe?
Boston makes so much sense to me. It’s certainly the most racist city I’ve ever been to in the US. They picked a place to fit their particular brand of hate.
Pix, true and breaks mg heart.
A couple of possible answers – the JFK Library Foundation became a co-sponsor/whatever with Earthshot last year, and the library is in Boston. I have no idea why Xander Bogaerts would be featured unless John Henry (the billionaire who owns the Red Sox) is involved in some way. The Red Sox Foundation isn’t about the environment, but who knows. Also, Henry owns the Boston Globe (not at all a right-wing newspaper), so maybe something’s going on with that.
All the Cambridges have is their Copykeen skills and I’m sure they want to be the new JFK and Jackie. I just wish Carolyn didn’t have to be involved. Gaaaah, stay home you worthless posers.
Wikipedia says ‘John Henry’ is also principal owner of the Liverpool Football Club. Wasn’t Liverpool where Billy got booed?
Beyond the JFK Library connection and the supposed inspiration from moonshot, don’t really understand choice of Boston (American Revolution (Boston Massacre, Boston Tea Party)), #10 media market. Large prize funders include Bezos and Paul Allen (Seattle), Bloomberg (New York), and Waltons – maybe they should make pilgrimage to Arkansas?
I don’t if it has anything to do with anything-John Henry & Fenway Sports Group are also the principal owners of the Liverpool Football Club. LeBron James has some ownership too.
https://www.sportingnews.com/us/soccer/news/who-owns-liverpool-fenway-sports-group-john-henry/ckmzmlgghnwcr3huu00kbmjh
Becks1, even the most softball NYC morning talk shows are going to ask questions W&K won’t want to answer. The NYC press they really need doesn’t put up with crap. That is always going to handicap them from making a big splash with their initiatives—and it serves them right. They have put so much energy and focus on trashing H&M instead doing real work that that is what they are more known for.
Keenshot sounds like Williams’s brand of porn.
lol underrated comment
💯
😂
DEAD
This comment is the best I have ever read, sincerely. I will never stop laughing!
All I can do is laugh. And laugh. And laugh.
Over to Boston.
If the Cambridges had ANY sense, they would get media training on how to navigate the inevitable hornets nest of PR they will be walking into with The Crown and Harry’s memoir (and who knows what else) dropping. But, they don’t have any sense. They will try to stage manage the fuck out of this and hand pick interviewers that won’t challenge them.
I would also be on the look out for ads hiring professional audience members who will be directed to fawn over them and fill spaces to make it look like people give a fuck.
They didn’t even have enough sense to prepare Keen for the most basic questions when they set up that photo op for her with Jill Biden. She looked like a kid who’d been caught stealing candy when Andrea Mitchell asked her if she’d seen Lili yet. They don’t do media training because they don’t have to, the British media are their PR department. The rota is, that’s for sure. That won’t work in America tho.
Boston in December doesn’t sound ideal. Kaiser brings up a good point about the Cambridges lack of social media presence given the extreme temperatures in the UK. I saw Richard Eden comparing this announcement to Harry’s speech saying that William was more positive. This has been the tactic of the right wing UK press that everybody is being doom and gloom about the climate situation. Russell Myers’ first thought about this announcement was to muse whether the Cambridges would visit Harry and Meghan while in the US. William will be forever be in Harry’s shadow and I love it.
They take the cake, they really do. All this posing of ecological concern and they cannot be bothered to come back from vacation to check on the people of their county who have lost homes on the hottest day ever recorded? Cannot tweet out where to find cooling centers? I mean they are the very definition of hypocrites. Kate could sell a few dress and help some folks out.
Lebron is like…👀
I imagine they are now looking to cozy up to some well-known schools in Boston who may be willing to give them some street cred…I mean, these two are absolute jokes so it won’t change anything.
So England is literally on fire at the moment thanks to yesterday’s record breaking temperatures. Transport is in chaos, infrastructure shattered, thousands homeless in one town alone because of fires caused by the heat.
So not only won’t these two ignorant layabouts comment on what is going on in their OWN country, or what could be done to help…they’re off on vacation and get lackeys to announce a glad-handing boondoggle exercise on American soil…where their ancestors were literally booted out of…in order to advertise an event where the carbon footprint of everyone attending alone would do more harm to the environment than any good they claim to profess with this ridiculous exercise.
I just can’t.
Jessie, you said it! Plus they are simply incapable of making any of their stuff about anyone else. What has been going on with last year’s winners, and what is he hoping for with this year’s competition to make an impact?? Thanks for writing out the nonsense so I don’t have to!
Are you by any chance in England? What has the heatwave been like the last week? Has there been low humidity that allowed the heat to dry everything out? I’m curious bc I honestly thought England was too wet a place for wild fire. I thought they only occurred in really arid places bc everything is dry and prime to catch fire. Clearly, I wrong though.
I’m not in the UK, but I read this morning that they’ve had abnormally hot and dry weather for the past 6 weeks. Pictures of normally green parkland look brown and parched.
Yeah we’re on fire. My friends husband is a volunteer firefighter in the east of the country and he’s been working for about 2 days straight at this point. One fire started because a car drive into a field and the heat from the engine was enough to ignite the (paper dry) wheat.
There is likely also a spike in electrical fires due to a (massive) increase in AC and fan usage, and new units recently installed and such.
Northern France here where it’s been hot AF. Friends in England are completely un equipped to deal with this heat even in the country side. London like Paris is an infernal heat bowl. It’s awful.
Like you said Jessie they aren’t even capable of doing the bare minimum (How hard would it be to do a PSA to olds; drink water!) It just shows how completely tone deaf and out of touch they are. They’ll probably get the message when the heat wave is over and do some half assed show of concern.
Thank you @ Jessie Quinton!!! You have elegantly described how utterly useless as well as ill equipped these two taxpayer funded Twits are!! They are incapable of thinking beyond their lying existence!!
May Boston deliver the very well deserved welcoming that their ancestors experienced once we kicked their thieving Monarchy back across the pond!! I will watch with glee as they are greeted as they should be, unless, hypocrites as well as racist without a genuine thought between them!!
Especially interesting when they were so keen to fly all the way to Australia because of fires.
What’s the point of moving a single announcement ceremony to different locations? He wants Earthshot to be his Invictus Games so bad.
wow Boston is a million miles off the radar of every national journalist (sorry Bostonians!).
Sorry, you are way off. Have you ever been to Boston? It’s a short shuttle flight from NYC.
It’s very much on the radar, especially for anyone in education or technology.
Also, in December, the weather won’t be that bad because of climate change.
I see this as a good first stop for them. There are enough fans of the monarchy in New England, plus there is plenty of money there.
How much is KP paying you?
Plenty of money? So they’ve bled the UK dry and now need to tap into American money?
@equality The British aristocracy has been doing that for, like, 150 years. The Dollar Princesses saved dozens of aristocratic estates from either crumbling into ruins or being broken up for sale by virtue of their dowries and inheritances.
Haha Gina that’s some top class trolling- I see what you did there. The weather won’t be so cold thanks to climate change. Thanks for the giggle.
Fans of the monarchy, huh? Sure. I’m sure the Irish Americans are big fans of the monarchy.
I remember when one of the royal reporters commented about one of the Keen’s future trips to NYC that is served as a beware to Harry and Meghan because New York was “Diana Country”. Ummmmmm, no sir.
1) America is Meghan’s country
2) Harry most emulates his mothers compassionate spirit
3) We remember Kate’s fuchsia coat to the 9/11 memorial
4) They took Meghan’s passport
5) THEY TOOK MEGHAN’S PASSPORT!!
6) THEY WOULDN’T LET MEGHAN OUT OF THE HOUSE! Because she was overexposed???
They would be better served to go to Washington state where the state has had a solid environmental record, or come see Gavin Newsom here in CA. We know why they won’t do it, but please show some balls and commitment. Climate change is seriously affecting the American west. Or if you you need a little more conservative MAGA-ness, go to Florida where flooding is impacting much of the state. Boston just makes no sense to me. The Keen Cambridges are weird. From a political statesmen approach I don’t see how they actually make a dent in American perspectives when we have our own “royalty”, and Meghan a Harry have mad love from us.
Washington is a *bit* too close to CA. they’d be facing questions on why they didn’t pop down to see their niblings.
Nicole, you’re right that Washington has a solid environmental record. It helps when our Governor believes in science. He did the same with the pandemic.
I really don’t think, however, that we want K&W here. We’re a very blue state, which I don’t think would be to their liking. Certainly, they wouldn’t be to ours.
I do wonder if Wont ever thinks about the fact that JFK was the US’s first Irish Catholic President? Hmmmm, I wonder what the Boston Irish think about this?
Is it possible that Wont and Kant will just attend virtually? I understand that the JFK Library is right there, but it just seems like an unlikely place for them. I hope Bostonians are loading up with tea. Perhaps they could leave tea bags everywhere as a symbol!
Announced while they’re on vacation. No doubt to distract from their absence. Straight from the Bill & Kathy playbook.
Why the need to move this awards show every year? They said this awards show will be like a Nobel Peace Prize for environmentalists. The Nobel Peace Prize is held in Sweden every year and stays there. Awards shows don’t typically move every year ( especially one that is for the environment)
Invictus is different. Sporting events DO move around so it makes sense for the games to change locations each time. William desperately wants to be Harry and it’s creepy.
Just a small correction; the Nobel peace price seremony is held in Oslo, Norway, the other Nobel prices are handed out in Stockholm, Sweden.
Looking at the JFK Library site and they have bee promoting this so they must be doing it there. So we’ll get Khate cosplaying Jackie O and the shots of her with Caroline (if she is here and not in Australia ambassadoring)
With JFK library- Keen can swoon over the handsome and charming Jack Schlossberg.
Given Caroline’s comments in the Australian papers today, I expect her to be front and center in Australia and the Pacific over summer (December – start of our summer) to counter the expansionist push by China. She’s a high profile Ambassador at a critical time in the regions history, which she seems keenly aware of.
Kate is going to wear a pink Chanel suit, I’m calling it now
@ Lorelei, with the box hat as well!! They are too far revolting to enter the Camelot mystic.
We all need to prepare ourselves for endless pillbox hats and pearl necklaces, all adorned with buttons somehow.
Boston you say? Can someone please arrange a ‘tea party’ for them to attend.
BRAVO.
Hahaha, I was thinking the same thing. Wouldn’t it be nice if the Keens received an authentic welcome from a native Boston son like… Conan or Bill Burr.
Every Dec 16 Boston does a reenactment of the Tea Party. When exactly are these two coming???
Lol, I can’t wait. Bostonians may be racist (many of them), but they are definitely anti-monarchists.
How does all this Kennedy-loving square with the right-wing Cambridge-lovers? I love to see the contortions the lunatic fringe put themselves through to force sense into their fantasy.
Racist and anti-monarchist for sure. I am second generation in US. There are many here who fled Ireland because of the Troubles. My grandparents (fled poverty as much as persecution) had relatives that were active in the Irish Volunteers early 1900’s. It runs thick here.
Boston?
Oh please, no.
Did the Cambridges get confused and think they are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge MA?
The Boston area has innovative tech, biotech, alternative energy companies, excellent medical and higher ed institutions … but I have no idea what the point of tying this to the Red Sox is … plus Fenway Park, in December? Are they aiming to draw baseball fans to the Earthshot effort… in winter, at the holidays? Some other time you might get some interest, energy RE climate-adjacent programs from the thousands of college, graduate students in the area, but in December those folks are likely going to be hunkered down with finals, end of term and then breaking and heading out of town for the holiday.
Maybe there won’t be tons of snow yet, but cold, raw, sleet, short days, airport and ground transportation delays are all a good bet. Good luck with that ya crazy kids!
omg I didn’t even think of Cambridge MA. LOLOL.
Neither did I and I am still laughing!!!! As a maternal family with ALL ties to MA!!
@Becks, Kate needs to go to Cambridge in order to deliver her address at Harvard!
You beat me to it! Thanks for mentioning. And yes undoubtedly confused/lacking all sense, common and otherwise.
I moved to Cambridge MA because I wanted diversity (everyone in old town was same socio-economic and all white). I chose Cambridge over Boston (where I grew up) because of its liberalism (people’s republic of Cambridge) and greater diversity of all types. It’s like the perfect bubble for the anti MAGA’s.
They won’t be welcome in Cambridge.
Omfg of course there will be an appearance in Cambridge because these two are only about the easy headlines.
I wonder if the right wing media in the US will tell them to go back to their country and quit lecturing like they did with Harry.
Here’s what today’s brf fails to understand: Americans tourists travel to England not because they’re big fans of the monarchy, but because the people in Britain speak the same language, more or less.
The Cambridge’s have no connection to the US except for their obsession with H&M. But if only there were only someplace where they had a connection, some other country close to Boston? HMMM?
Picking the US was the worst move, it only showcases their desperation to be as relevant as H&M. Any commonwealth country would be a much better choice. Maybe it would be a nice peace offering to one of the nations they insulted on their last flop ‘tour’.
Maybe Kate can play piano chords will they bring the children or maybe just George
These people are shameless. I remember feeling embarrassed for the celebrities who showed up last time. WTH are they gonna do in Boston?
They’re going to roll out the Kennedys LOL
I was just thinking, JFK said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” What do Bill and Kathy ever do for anyone else? Nothing.
According to their announcement, they’re going to Boston to award a prize and to celebrate and spotlight the city. Why does Boston need the FFK & Q to spotlight it? Basically they’re coming here so the crowd can adore them and they can bestow some of their special ‘royalness’ on the city of Boston. They’re coming empty-handed looking for admiration and praise from the people of Boston while bringing and doing nothing anyone there. They want Americans to look up to them as champions of the environment while they take helicopters back and forth for local trips and private jets to their many, many vacations.
They can miss me with that.
Why don’t they stay in the UK and do something meaningful for the people of their country like JFK suggested?
The new mayor has been trying to make international connections to boost tourism. A good part of Boston’s tourism is business conferences. Those dried up during the pandemic and it’s not clear if that part of the market will ever recover. In May, the prime minister of Greece was here and they declared Boston and Athens to be sister cities, with the focus on tourism and reintroduction of direct flights to Greece. So, I can imagine that the angle from Boston’s point of view is to boost tourism, not W&K.
I’m surprised no one has made the connection that they’re going to Boston (besides it’s historical issues with racism) because of its proximity to Cambridge, MA. I’m even more surprised that these two clowns didn’t mention that in their press release. (And longtime reader, first time commenter/not lurking!)
There is a large Irish diaspora in Boston. Many of whom – even two, three, four generations on – aren’t fans of the British Royal Family, to put it mildly. And they aren’t shy about sharing their views.
Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if Prince William learns the meaning of the word Masshole in real-time during this visit.
I have no trouble imagining a few Massholes deciding to take time out their day to go heckle them or greet them with imaginative signs.
@lilacmaven , you got that 100% right. Check my note upthread! No Reagan-esque visits to the Eirie pub.
Massholes, activate!
It seems the opposite of environmentally friendly to move an awards show around the world when everything can be done virtually. And it’s not like either of these two travel light. They use up more resources on their own than many towns and small cities.
And not all American media will hold back from asking awkward questions they don’t want to answer because they won’t be protected like they are with the complicit British media.
FYI kate is scheduled to see Ben Ainslie next week so that’s her priority over burning cities in her backyard.
Copy Keen will wear a bright yellow suit with matching bright yellow pillbox hat but the skirt will be long. And there will be talk of her Channeling Jackie O. I can see this happening.
Quite likely, or else she’ll wear red, white and blue to cosplay our flag. Gag.
She’s stupid and offensive so I can actually see her wearing a version of the tragic pink Channel suit.
Omg if she wears a pink suit…. There would be no coming back from that. Jesus Christ.
I have recently decided to start assuming that the BRF will make the most comically stupidly bad decisions and thus believe Kate will show up in a perfect replica of the tragic pink Chanel suit, but in a BRIGHT red.
Her shoes will be either nude or white, because no fashion choice she makes makes sense.
I think connecting with JFK library (to try to connect with JFK’s Moonshot) and some city that clearly has an environmental policy governance is a good idea. I assume the event will occur at the library which is a beautiful space. However, early December? This is not a good time to come to the US after summer. It’s an election year, so coming in the fall would be running into a critical election for the US. Early December would be after the election, so who knows what the political climate will be like. And if they jet in on a private flight, yikes! I think there will be enough people in Boston to give them a decent welcome?
Ya, the election fallout alone is going to eat up a lot of media time.
KP: we are going to forgo the green carpet this year bc of the weather.
Truth: we have no one to put on the green carpet this year.
Did they announce any sponsors? I haven’t heard anything and I think any company would be happy for the publicity. How much is this production going to cost vs what’s going to the actual winners and their work? How come the contestants haven’t been profiled in the media? Surely all of their work is important, even if they don’t win?
This all screams vanity project for Will. Nothing of actual substance.
Earthshit was a flop in London and it’s going to be an even bigger flop in Boston. The BM barely wanted to cover it and the show ratings were abysmal. Any coverage they get over here will be centered around the Sussexes. They won’t do the kind of media campaign you have to do in America to get real coverage for something like this. You think Kate would show her face on The View? Would William go on Jimmy Kimmel knowing he could embarrass himself? Never.
This is a super expensive and wasteful vanity project for a 40 year old do-nothing FFK, whose little brother has been running circles around him for 15 years now.
Preach!
The FFK and FFQC are going to die when they get to Boston and the only questions from American media are about the Sussexes. “Hey, Willy — what does Harry think about Earthshot? Kate, have you consulted Meghan about styling yourself for New England?”
Boston is as far from Montecito as you can get. I think the Keens are really really afraid of getting anywhere near H&M, so they need a whole country between them.
The timing at the beginning of December in Boston is nuts. Why did they move it from the middle of Oct? It would be hilarious if the east coast got one of those winter storms where the flights were all cancelled, the royal jet couldn’t make it in, and yet the Earthshot ceremony went on without them. I’d laugh and laugh.
Also, Harry’s book will be out by then (as no publisher in its right mind would miss Black Friday with this kind of a money-maker). Burger King is going to be in for it with the shouting of questions. Keen too.
Ok. It’s something they seem really keen to do and they really want to be back in the states. Let’s face it, the actual Earthshot prize and ceremony is just backdrop for their Sussex obsession.I’m sure his stooge Knauf ( Knife-in- the back), will be front and center beaming at his boss.
Good luck to them. I hope they are booed. This is nothing but performative BS on their part. They don’t give a damn about the environment OR mental health. They just want to insert themselves into the U.S. because of Will’s younger brother. Nothing more.
I loathe that name; “Earthshot”
I still don’t even understand what it’s supposed to mean..
Couldn’t they have come up with something better?
Apparently William fancies himself a modern JFK 🙄
Completely agree. With the current state of guns, shootings, school shootings in the US I feel using the term “shot”, let alone “Earthshot” is unfortunate and out of date. Maybe something more along the lines of “Earthgoal”.
This seems rather tone-deaf if they’ve made another announcement about it now. Their own people are suffering horribly from the effects of climate change. Like you said, you’d think they’d go visit people or at least try to help in some other way. Instead, they’ve pulled a Ted Cruz and have gallivanted out on vacation.
This Shitshot bullshit is going to have major blowback on so many people involved, especially the new mayor who really has tried her best to improve transportation in Boston, and the entire Red Sox organization. As with many others, I can’t for the life of me understand why they’re involved. Oh well, at least Kate will have many opportunities for brand new coats.
Oh god, you’re right…she’ll buy a dozen new coats for this trip.
We’re going to get SO much Jackie Kennedy cosplay. It’s going to be amazing (awful).
LOL they are so on the nose with EVERYTHING. They chose Boston for one reason: it is the land of JFK and the Kennedy fam. Duh….Keenshot = Moonshot.
Ya’ll are overthinking it.
And ya know, perhaps their delusional selves also think aligning themselves with the Kennedys will somehow make them cooler by association. I’m sure they’d love to have the charm and fascination that JFK and Jackie had. They probably also heard that Meghan loves Carolyn Bessette.
Cringe.
I’m getting the feeling that Boston was picked because, other than NY and LA, it’s the only US city these two have ever heard of.
Bad weather (potentially), race problems, and lots of people of Irish descent who have very long memories. Got it.
Boston in December sounds like a snowy nightmare. Plus I can imagine the Irish-descended community won’t be too thrilled with a visit from the former absentee Protestant landlords.
Hopefully, Xander Bogaerts got $$$$$$ for this nonsense.
Nope. It hardly ever snows in December anymore. Boston hasn’t seen significant snow in December in decades. Yes, climate change.
I lived in Boston and hated it, people were so racist to me/my colleagues.
I really like the mayor though, and I don’t blame her for the centuries of ingrained BS in her town.
Boston and JFK Library Foundation involvement? Now I know FOR SURE we’re going to see some major Jackie cosplay. Someone on here wondered the other day if she’d be dumb enough to wear a pink outfit and pillbox hat like on the day of JFK’s death. Wouldn’t put it past her! I’m already cringing.
And there may be a gala event where Kate will wear a copy of the white inauguration gown that Jackie wore.
@Tessa
If they can invite John Travolta then she’d be killing two birds with one stone. 😉
@Laura D What do you wanna bet that their new buddy Tom will be able to hook them up re: securing John Travolta’s attendance?
But if she wants to recreate the Di dancing with Travolta photo she’d have to wear black velvet. And she could pull out one of the two or three black velvet gowns she wore once five to eleven years ago and wow everyone at how skinny she still is.
Oh, such difficult decisions she must make. Woe is La Katrina.
I didn’t know this had been a thing for a while, I just assumed Kate read the Chris Evans interview and decided to have a go.
🤣
Oh I am already imagining the copykeening fashions
As an American, can I say that I really do not want the Cambridges to fly all the way over here, so they can lecture us in person how important the environment is? They can do that virtually. Or, not at all (I don’t understand why they think they are some type of environmental experts)? I am assuming they think their “royal presence” will make people take notice and become invested in the topic, more so than if another celebrity gave out the prizes. But we’re Americans and we don’t like royalty. Nothing personal, we are just against it as an institution. I think we fought a war over it? At any rate, please stay home. Thank you.
There’s a heat crisis in the UK and Willie and the Royals aren’t saying anything? Way to go climate rangers.
But going to Boston- the start point of the American Revolution, a former US bastion for the IRA. I get the Kennedy connection, the Kennedy were seen as American royalty but that mystic has gone the way of the Vanderbilts and the Astor’s. Joe Kennedy was an ambassador of St. James Court. But the family’s liberal leanings will rub against the MAGA crowd. The MAGAs are still mad Bill sided against them with that letter to the slain Capitol Police officer ‘s girlfriend. Some reporter will lob questions about the Sussexes. The funny thing is this trip is not trending, but Harry and Meghan are.
So, would Boston taxpayers then be footing the bill for this trip?
I’m sure both the city and state will be paying for security details – Boston police and state troopers.
If they and the rest of the RF don’t come out and do something public as a show of concern for all those in England who have been badly affected by this heatwave – I’m thinking of the footage of people’s houses burning down the way they do in California wildfires – they’re either going to cancel and go to ground or they’re going the boost the hell out of this event to get some kind of good publicity. Basically W&K are useless.
Kitty keen gonna cosplay Jackie, this should be hilarious 🤣
Wouldn’t it be a bit tacky in front of Caroline Kennedy, her daughter?
She doesn’t seem to have a problem with Diana cosplay in front of Diana’s son, so…
@Tamsin, it sure would, but that’s never stopped Kate before
These ugly louts have no business in the U.S. Stay out of our country, freeloaders.
I wish I could go and hold up big signs saying, We LOVE You Harry and Meghan!!!
So do I
PW Courtier: we need a TRIUMPH in Boston after that tour of the Caribbean. I’m of the mind that we will begin by making the Sussexes irrelevant in America, by throwing a lavish, taxpayer funded tabloid party in exchange for 4 months of anti-sussex stories by reminding Piers she ghosted him; injecting the Wooton fellow with his steroid and red bull while telling him Meghan will never date him, and yank Meghan McCain’s chain to say Meghan and Harry hate America and just let her go! She’s a PM pawn now. NEXT!!! We remind Kate, anytime anyone at Harvard makes her feel confused she should say, “all this Early Years talk is making me feel broody! William will tell me not to get ideas. He hates when I get ideas or have my own thoughts!” And pie charts! Pie charts PIE CHARTS! Everything’s coming up pie charts for Kate! Finally, we must ensure William looks like he can be, somewhat of a comrade…a.”buddy”, if you will towards the Bostonians. This will ensure Bostonians behave like sycophants towards a future King of England. To that end, might I suggest we have his royal highness switch to a steady entertainment diet of repetively watching, “Fever Pitch”, “Good Will Hunting”; and “The Departed!”
Jason Knauf: first of all, I love it!
Just realized something – was this announced today? JFK/Moonshot – today is the anniversary of the first men landing on the moon. Armstrong, Aldrin, Apollo 11. At least, they stepped out onto the moon’s surface on 7/20 in the US, apparently it was late at night here. It was already 7/21 in England. My sister, who’s always been interested in this stuff, mentioned the anniversary earlier today, but the connection only just clicked.
I wonder whose idea it was to make the announcement today. Someone really does have big expectations for their little initiative.
They are going into Boston to reclaim camelot and make all Bostonians pay for the Boston Tea Party-repent you patriots and get on your knees.
I STILL remember the HORRIFIC racist stance Boston took regarding busing in the 70s…One of the MOST ICONIC pictures IMMORTALIZING American modern racism was from the 1976 in Boston where a White man stabbed a Black man (Ted Landsmark) in the stomach with a large American flag in the Plaza of City Hall…Boston’s racism…like Chicago…has ALWAYS been off the chain and kept going by DEMOCRATIC movers & shakers who are racist as HECK☹