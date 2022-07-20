The Sussexes ate sheep’s milk ricotta, steak tartare & ravioli at Locanda Verde

I was so busy looking for photos and fashion IDs for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in New York on Monday, I forgot to think and write about food. Following Prince Harry’s United Nations speech, Harry and Meghan went to lunch with Gloria Steinem at the Crosby Bar, within the Crosby Hotel. There are no reports – that I’ve seen – about what they ate. The menu is good though – lots of salads, pork chops, chicken au vin pot pie (!!), French fries, flatbreads and a very decent dessert menu. Harry and Meghan then went out with another couple for dinner at Locanda Verde in Tribeca. Locanda Verde is an Italian joint, with star chef Andrew Carmellini, and it’s co-owned by Robert De Niro (who co-owns a lot of stuff in Tribeca). So what did Meghan and Harry eat at Locanda Verde? Thankfully, Page Six had the scoop:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t get the royal treatment when they dined at Italian restaurant Locanda Verde in Tribeca on Monday night.
“There was lots and lots of security all throughout the restaurant, but they weren’t in [a] private room,” a source exclusively told Page Six on Tuesday, adding that they were “seated in the middle of the busy restaurant.”
We’re told that other patrons dining at the NYC hotspot that evening were told by the Sussexes’ security team that they would be “asked to leave” if they tried to snap any photos of the royal pair. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t seem to mind interacting with the other diners and Markle even approached a person celebrating their birthday at a nearby table.
“There was a random birthday celebration at the table next to theirs,” the source recalled. “Meghan went up to them with Harry and said, ‘I wish you the happiest birthday,’ to the table next to her. They were all dumbfounded and just said, ‘Thank you so much.’” Another spy in the bustling dining room confirmed to Page Six that Markle sweetly sent birthday wishes to the person celebrating and that the pair were in “great spirits.”
“They wined and dined with another couple that seemed to be close friends,” our second source said.
The eagle-eyed spy added that the couple ordered the Sardinian sheep’s milk ricotta, steak tartare, Piemontese, the ravioli, and a few other dishes as well as red wine for sipping.
We hear the former “Suits” star “looked good” with her hair pulled back as she and Harry enjoyed their meal with the group.
“Sardinian sheep’s milk ricotta, steak tartare, Piemontese, the ravioli…” I’m sorry but just the thought of “sheep’s milk ricotta” is enough to make me hurl. Steak tartare is also… not good. But I order red meat medium-well. It can be pink but not bloody. I don’t need my steak to f–king moo. (sidenote: whoever leaked this info about Meghan and Harry’s meal added an extra comma, the dish is actually called “steak tartare piemontese”). You can see the menu here – why order sheep’s milk anything when there’s a whole lobster, fire-roasted garlic chicken and prime NY strip steak on the menu?? Damn. Oh sh-t, on the dessert menu, there’s a milk chocolate almond tarte!! Meghan and Harry, please tell me you ordered that.
So everyone at the table ordered the exact same thing? Or did this “spy” pick a few things off the menu to claim that was what they ordered? With covid the tables are that close together to be that specific in checking out someone else’s order? Odd that what such “irrelevant” people ordered is of interest.
This says it all about the article.
Sheep’s milk ricotta sounds awesome, especially from Sardinia. Agree about the raw steak.
I wonder if Meghan had a wrap. I hate the excessive air conditioning in restaurants.
Page Six prob got the order details from a staff leak. Not a mysterious diner.
I mean the story could be completely made up, but I’ve been to NYC a few times over the past year and yes, the tables are still pretty close together so you can see what people are ordering, depending on the restaurant.
I was only ever there once, back in 2011, but was seven months pregnant at the time and I remember the tables were so close together it was mortifying to try to get to my seat without bumping into people! The food is phenomenal, though, and definitely worth the $$.
This is the kind of stuff the British tabloids live for. I know they’re mad they didn’t get the scoop.
As to what they ate, I wouldn’t touch any of it save the ravioli.
I will never get why people go to Italian restaurants in NYC. You can get Italian anywhere.
You can get pizza and bagels anywhere too, but many still say New York has the best. I’m assuming this restaurant has a stellar reputation.
“Italian” food can be found anywhere, but amazing Italian food with better ingredients and execution is very rare imo. You can’t get that just anywhere.
?? People go to Italian restaurants in NYC bc many people just plain love Italian food(its me, i’m people), or they want to go a better Italian restaurant than what may be around them, or they want to try a different style of Italian food, or they’ve heard that X restaurant is good and so they try it out even if “you can get Italian anywhere.”
I mean people can grill steaks at home and yet fancy steakhouses do very well. You can get a burger anywhere and i’m sure the burger places in NYC are packed.
I make homemade pasta once a month but still love going out to good Italian restaurants.
I think people also get Italian food in NYC b/c the city was known for a huge amount of Italian immigration, many of whom set up house right where they landed, in NYC. So because of the larger-than-average Italian population in NYC, tourists assume the Italian food must be really authentic. Sometimes it is, def not always. I was lucky enough to live in Rome for 2 years in middle school, and I will tell anyone willing to listen how the food in my school cafeteria in Rome was some of the best food I ever had.
I Trulli used to be wonderful. And Piccolo Angolo, where ingredients (and, I think, desserts) were flown in daily from Italy, was like being in heaven for two hours. Like being in Toscana for the night, it was an experience in and of itself. Especially because it’s impossible to find at the intersection of streets in the West Village that have no business crisscrossing themselves.
The restaurant is owned by Robert De Niro and a big spot for celebrities.
Doesn’t NYC have some of the best Italian food in the country? It’s not like they went there for Memphis style BBQ.
Because NYC Italian food is perfection.
NYC is perfection for Italian food? So is Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco. Challenge yourself to try something new.
Who says Elsa hasn’t tried restaurants in those places?
But…..if someone is in NYC….and not another city……why not eat Italian food?
Some of the responses to this post are so weird (not just this one). They ate Italian food bc that’s what they wanted.
Because the range of Italian restaurants in NYC goes way beyond places like Olive Garden and Carmines. Way.
And now I’m craving Raffetto’s tortellini. Way.
There was a restaurant back in the day located in midtown Manhattan called Mama Leone’s that served absolutely gargantuan meals that were heaven on a plate. When you were finished, you waddled out the door. Alas, they closed some years back.
Sure, you’ll get Italian anywhere, but you’ll get quality differences. Italian in flyover country is not the same in NYC.
Lol nyro, I’m wondering the same thing. Aside from Italy, I assume NYC is pretty up there for the best Italian restaurants.
Some people sadly think Olive Garden is Italian food. My 100% Italian father calls it the Walmart of Italian food. Never had as good of pizza as in NYC(no I have never been to Chicago and no I don’t like deep dish). This menu sounds amazing. I am from an hour north of NYC, my parents still live there but I am in Toronto now and Italian food isn’t as good here as in NYC.
Currently in Italy (Milan) and even here a great Italian restaurant is worth it average can be found everywhere, some chefs are just artists with ingredients.
Olive Garden is the only restaurant to ever give me food poisoning. That was nearly 15 years ago and I haven’t gone back since.
Is that the Mamma Leone’s on Sullivan street referenced in the Billy Joel song Moving Out?
I’m more side-eyeing the scoop about Meghan coming up to a table of strangers to wish a happy bday to someone who didn’t ask her to. Would she really be that presumptuous?
I don’t understand your use of “presumptuous” in this context. How is it presumptuous to wish a stranger a happy birthday? We would call that sweet and thoughtful, where I come from. We would call asking someone to wish you a happy birthday something else.
I’ve done that before, I’ve seen others do that before. Usually the staff sing happy birthday and make a big deal depending on the restaurants and most places Ive most people in the restaurant join in. No big deal
If I was celebrating my birthday at a restaurant and Meghan came up to to wish me happy birthday…I’d be out of my mind. How can I make that happen? It’s next month so….
It’s a consent issue. People have very good reasons for not wanting their private information blurted out in public. We have no idea if the person in question was pleased to have their birthday announced to a room full of strangers, or was fuming.
the article calls it a “random birthday celebration” so it doesn’t sound like the person was celebrating in secret or anything. My guess is she just walked past the table and said something, the same way I do in Chili’s when someone has a birthday and I’m walking out or going to the bathroom or whatever.
Meghan is at Locanda Verde, I’m at Chili’s, we’re totes the same, lol.
I’m sorry what? People were celebrating in a restaurant, clear for all to see, and someone stopped by and said happy birthday? How did meghan announce to a room full of strangers about the birthday when it was already clear to the whole restaurant? How else would she have known about the birthday otherwise? Doubtful that Meghan stood on top of the table and yelled happy birthday.
When I am at a restaurant and someone in celebration someone’s birthday, you will see me clapping with the staff and singing as well!!! I love, love, LOVE birthdays!!
If it had been me that Meghan approached, I would have been speechless!!! Mine is in 6 days, will they still be in NYC?
I find it important to make that person feel special, yet my children now shut their phones of on the Eve of their birthdays as I would call at 12:01A to sing to them!!! No worries as I only force my children to suffer my calls!! 😝
The consent issue is whether friends and/or family have permission from the person’s whose birthday it is to make it public. Just because the entire restaurant was informed doesn’t mean it is ok.
Meghan has proven time and again that she is very tactful, so the idea she would go up and invade someone’s privacy is ludicrous. Also, getting into a debate about consent and permission about a birthday celebration in a restaurant is really something else, lol.
@C do you understand how consent works? Just because something isn’t important to you doesn’t mean it isn’t important to someone else.
This is a weird hill to die on.
What?! “Presumptuous?” A “consent issue?” Some people really need to chill, JFC. I’ve said happy birthday to random strangers in restaurants if seated near them….this is not a weird or uncommon thing to do!
And I assume people with the person celebrating their birthday know the person well enough to know if they’d enjoy it being publicly celebrated at the restaurant or not. (They might have even asked the person beforehand if they were okay with it, therefore obtaining “consent.” 🙄)
Or they just know them well enough to know they’d love it. Some of these comments are just off the wall.
But that would be on the friends, not Meghan. If they made the birthday public in the restaurant and M wished the person a happy birthday, the issue would be the friends’ actions not Meghan’s.
I haaaate a big deal for my birthday. If we go out to eat, I don’t want anyone to know. But if my husband tells the server to bring me a special dessert and the people at the table next to us notice and wish me a happy birthday, I smile and say thank you.
Is this some attempt to look overly woke?
Never heard of anyone minding it when they get wished a happy birthday in a restaurant.
@Jais, with you on if Meghan came up to my table on my birthday. This is a really interesting “issue” and am loving some of the responses.lol Things that have happened to me and that I’ve paid forward when the occasion arose w/o consent.
Received birthday/anniversary drinks, desserts, dinner bill paid and Happy___________! From strangers. Not once, in any of these situations, did the issue of consent come up or anyone being angry. In fact, it cheers people up. Talk about festive glances. Highly doubt Meghan just barged up to the table.
Wishing strangers a Happy ___________________! isn’t an issue of consent is it?
Happy Birthday a month? in advance Jais! Hope that’s okay.
Now, I’m not a fan of restaurant staff singing Happy Birthday to me. Husband loves it.
This is such randomly strange criticism. Someone at a table celebrated a birthday, they were probably brought out a dessert with a candle. I’m sure it was very tactful. Meghan said “happy birthday” and that’s somehow a bad thing?!
Thank you for the birthday wishes @agreatreckoning! It’s definitely okay and my consent was not violated😉.
Enough.
If Meghan wishing you a happy birthday triggers you, find anything other than Meghan to comment on. Seriously, it’s enough.
” Just because the entire restaurant was informed doesn’t mean it is ok.”
Are you reading your comments as you type them?
The ENTIRE RESTAURANT was informed, but you are acting like someone was raped or murdered. Get.A.Grip.
I would eat EVERYTHING on that menu. Sheeps milk ricotta? Dreamy and creamy. Steak tartare – yes please! The whole menu looks fab.
Me too — only I don’t eat red meat anymore, but my mouth remembers its first bite of steak tartare…it was heaven.
Love sheep’s milk ricotta, our local dairy Bellwether Farms makes an excellent one. Tartar isn’t the same as a rare steak because it’s cut into small dices, I love it but like my steak medium well. Fine Italian food with well sourced ingredients is delicious in any city.
Bellwether Farm is the sheeps milk ricotta I know – so delicious.
Came here to say the same. Sounds amazing!! all of it. But tastes are personal.
@snuffles
I know the tabloid media wants these stories but I don’t and I don’t want that for M&H. If this type of coverage continues or ramps up it’s going to ruin America for Harry. He doesn’t want this for his wife and family
@Oneofthemarys, I love articles like this, and they’re exactly why many people go to gossip websites! Harry and Meghan enjoy complete privacy 99% of the time; I’m sure they knew there would be photographers in NYC. Meghan doesn’t look bothered at all. And it’s just fun & harmless to hear about what they ordered, imo ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
@lorelei
I hope you’re right about the 99% privacy part and then they know what to expect the odd time there’s candids like this. I can imagine for Harry that any amount is too much because of his history.
No, I agree with you about Harry— he clearly hates it in any situation. But the fact that we’ve seen so few photos of them the entire time they’ve been in CA shows they can go under the radar when they want to, and I’m so glad they were able to find that in Montecito. But I love seeing ones like this sometimes, too!
(I would *not* love it if the paparazzi were jumping on the hood of the car and screaming insults and all of the awful things we’ve seen clips of Diana dealing with. And I thought sending a drone to take close-ups of the first house they bought/rented in the country, including through their bedroom window, was disgusting.)
^^ Yes, for sure @Lorelei. I agree. The other part of this is that at such a public outing, in big city New York, it’s gonna be difficult not to encounter paps. So, they knew there would be cameras. It’s a change of pace they were both comfortable with, albeit relying on their security detail. They clearly just wanted to enjoy an evening out in NYC with good friends, and partake of the food at this great restaurant.
In public settings, I love that M&H are never shy about showing their love for each other. Did any of you guys see the sweet clip on Twitter of M&H sitting in the audience at the UN, listening to other speakers b/f H’s speech? M&H communicated silently with loving looks and their trademark touching each other and holding hands. A variety of sweet, cute, funny, and deranged Twitter reactions ensued. 😝 I enjoyed one hilarious gif response, with a puppy and a kitten sharing happy playfulness together. LOL! 😘
I have to say I’m a little bit disappointed. I thought at least meghan was a vegetarian. For me, a better world not only means that people are better off, but all living beings. Besides, one thing belongs to the other. The best and easiest solution to ending world hunger is to minimize meat consumption.
What made you think she was vegetarian when there is a whole engagement interview (available on youtube) where they say they got engaged over roast chicken? And have you seen some of her old Instagram posts? Whole lot of cooking with a whole lot of meat.
Disappointed because of food ? Ok, I am out of this one
She never said she was a vegetarian. That again was a lie pedaled by the British media when they were trying to “other” her.
While she was working on Suits she said she would try and eat healthy during the week considering their hectic schedules but would enjoy other foods still
I mean she said Harry proposed while they were cooking roast lol
She never said she was vegetarian. From what I’ve seen is that she’s more of a flexitarian. Eats lots of Vegan meals most days but will treat herself to a lavish meal every now and then.
Why just Meghan? Check yo self.
We don’t need them to be saints or make the same decisions as we do, always?
I consciously eat beef in moderation: I have a hamburger two or three times a year and filet mignon at our fancy steakhouse here once a year or every two years or so. You can make a big impact without going fully vegetarian. I bet the serving of steak tartare was miniscule, with it being a trendy, celebrity-friendly place.
@Sam – Bless your heart. We have no idea what Meghan ordered, but we certainly know she didn’t prevent others from ordering what they wanted. Imposing our personal food values on others is just not fair.
Apparently, they want to impose their food values on THIS particular woman for some odd reason. I just don’t know what to say to the remark above, but you did a good job (as did others).
Harry literally proposed to her while she was making roast chicken so why did you think that she was a Vegetarian?
Neither Meghan nor Harry have ever said they’re a vegetarian. The most Meghan has said, IIRC, is that she ate vegetarian (vegan?) during the week on Suits bc it helped her to consciously eat healthier.
We do one or two vegetarian meals a week at my house for the same reason (plus, it helps our grocery budget, beans are cheaper than meat, lol.) I find that working a few vegetarian meals in every week helps us stay healthier. My lunches for this week are a greek-ish chickpea salad.
Sam
If it helps Meghan does say she eats ethically sourced meats. They are raised humanely and released humanely without an over abundance of culling or painful methods.
I’m working my way into vegetarianism by this method.
Your disappointed in Harry too, right?!
Well, Harry’s an actual royal, so no. /s
Sam, tell that to all the indigenous groups whose land and resources are being wiped out for non-meat food sources.
Tell that to the Inuit whose primary source of nutrition is meat and who don’t have access to the numerous vegetarian options you clearly do.
Being vegetarian isn’t automatically better for solving hunger nor is it automatically environmentally friendly. If you want and have the access to eat that way, fine. But don’t pretend that’s the only legitimate way.
Yes. Heavy equipment used to work fields aren’t carbon neutral. Plowed fields release carbon. Fertilizers and pesticides used in intensive agriculture cause problems. Runoff and erosion occur where fields are plowed which affects the land and waterways. Buying local, organic and from sustainable sources is more important than worrying about protein source.
You must have read some of those UK tabloid articles that constantly tried to claim that Meghan was a vegan (which we all know is Tory code for “woke, feminist, politically correct”, or “words the royals cannot say without making a sour face”). And of course not ONLY a vegan, but a fussy, demanding AMERICAN one, too.
Is Sam a troll? It’s a classic megxit talking point, Oh Meghan is such a hypocrite, she lectures everyone on being vegan but she eats meat all the time!
She did an interview in 2016 with Best Health Magazine. Here are some highlights:
(For our May 2016 cover story, Markle and I caught up a few times to chat about all things life, work and wellness. Here are the highlights)
“But of course, when I’m filming, I’m conscious of what I eat. I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends. But at the same time, it’s all about balance.”
“On my perfect day, I would wake up late, take my dogs for a walk, do some yoga and have a great sashimi lunch.”
LOL no you aren’t. Everyone and their mother who paid the slightest attention to H&M has heard about the roast chicken engagement story, so stop with the faux shock and disappointment.
You are disappointed that Meghan eats? Come on.
Well well, that has probably upset some minds here. I can’t believe how people can get so upset about this. Meghan is still a great person for me, I just have a few different moral ideas. But I have to say that I’m a bit disappointed in you now that you’re going to attack.
1. Yes, I’m a disappointed in Harry too, but I didn’t expect more from him. Not because he’s a man, but because I know from him that he went hunting and played polo (which I think is cruelty to animals)
2. I think it’s TERRIBLE what happens to the indigenous people in Brazil, for example. And unfortunately meat consumption is also to blame. A lot of beef comes from Brazil, so it needs a lot of grazing fields and a lot of soy and other animal feed. Also, what does a vegetarian eat differently than a non-vegetarian? We just don’t eat meat anymore. I don’t eat substitute products and if I do, it comes from Europe and not from America (I live in Germany). In addition, a cow needs more to eat before it is slaughtered than a human can eat in 3 years. Where do you think all this food comes from?!?
3. Why do you feel personally attacked? I’m not pushing my opinion on anyone here and I’m not doing anything bad to anyone. I don’t spread nasty lies about Meghan and I defend her whenever I can because I find it HORRIBLE how nasty people are to such a good person.
Don’t forget I’m on your side.
Please inform yourself
https://www.greenpeace.org/international/story/43497/meat-deforestation-amazon-protected-illegal/
People are apparently disappointed that she eats meat, that she eats Italian food in NYC, that she ate sheep’s milk ricotta, etc. Who knew a post about where and what they ate could be so triggering for so many??
It’s new ways to be triggered by Meghan – full stop – their shrine to goop is getting a bit moldy
To post on this site and say that you at least thought she was vegetarian and are disappointed feels strange. It’s just weird bc it’s been clearly documented that she’s not. This is not new information. But okay, now we know you’re not into her being a meat-eater.
Becks
The funny part to everyone complaining is we don’t even know if this story is true! Everyone needs to take a step back and breath. Not everything printed is gospel.
Jais
It’s not clearly documented Meghan is an meat eater unless you follow Meghan. Which this person might not have been up when this 1 detail came out because it is not frequently discussed.
She has stated her diet before and she lists almost entirely plant based products or grains and oat milk.
In some article, I do remember saying she TRIES to eat more vegan/vegetarian during the week, and will “splurge” on the weekends. I am assuming it is just her way of managing her weight in a healthy manner? Or, like a lot of us, when we go out to eat, we order something we’d never make at home, as a treat. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I do that, I’m sure a lot of people do as well.
But bless the vegan Kate and all her garden glory 🤣
Tan
Where did they say that?
And Kate famously craved foie gras and traveled or had it brought to her illegally when pregnant for cravings.
Let your values be yours. The US is in a whole mess because one segment of the society is trying to push their agenda on others without thought to circumstances and need.
Also, the climate crisis is a systemic issue and won’t be solved by small, individual actions. We can drive less, eat vegan diets and recycle all day every day, and the planet will continue to heat up until we have systemic change. Shame your political leaders and corporate giants, not one woman eating in a restaurant.
@Sam — actually becoming vegan or vegetarian isn’t the answer to easing world hunger. Here are some ways that will actually work other than shaming non-vegetarians’ eating habits:
https://borgenproject.org/10-ways-stop-world-hunger/
And also, eating insects is a viable alternative to the usual “meats” such as beef. It’s obviously not vegetarian or vegan, but it can ween people off the more destructive types of animals.
Jaded
Speaking for myself.. I take issue with the killing of intelligent animals to sustain ourselves at the level we do. There is incredible food waste and products like veal that have no meaningful impact on our health when consumed.
Do I wish everyone would stop eating meats or at least not indulge like gluttons? Do I believe the meat industry is wasteful, corrupt and terrible it’s employees while promoting animal abuse? Did everyone go way off course in this thread?
The answer is yes to all.
These dishes wouldn’t have exactly been my choice either. That is if this report is true. But then again, I am a very picky eater.
I think someone made up this story about what they ordered. The writer looked at the menu and picked things that most people would not order in an attempt to other Harry and Meghan, mostly Meghan. I find it interesting that they can tell us all that but not the name of the couple they ate with.
Idk, these dishes all sound delicious. Why would “most people” not order them? They sound in line with the kinds of foods Meghan has written about in the past.
Ravioli’s a pretty standard dish. We can thank Chef Boyardee for most people at least knowing what it is, lol.
Why would they name the couple they ate with? That’s a lot more private than the food they ordered. And maybe they aren’t famous. Who knows.
Actually, it’s just the opposite. The ricotta and the tartare are two of the most popular dishes, so easy to just say, oh, of course they ordered these without having any real information.
I would order exactly what they ordered. Food like this menu is pretty typical around here. I’m in the Bay Area (known for amazing food and ridiculous housing prices). Maybe it’s a coast thing?
I mean sheeps milk ricotta is a delicious ricotta that’s super mild and creamy. Sheep don’t give a lot of milk, so it’s more of a special type of ricotta than cows milk or even goats milk.
Also – making ricotta is super easy if you have never tried to – there is a good, easy, recipe on smitten kitchen. I love it with honey drizzled over for a dessert or olive oil and lemon zest for an appetizer or snack.
The people who frequent these restaurants would most certainly order dishes like that, and I have eaten stuff like that in plenty of restaurants. Many people seem to be very close-minded about food and stick to only what they know but steak tartare, in various methods, has been around for ages, and sheep’s milk ricotta is delicious.
@Bean I’m from a medium size city and a lot of restaurants here serve similar food (I mean I don’t think ricotta as an appetizer is that outlandish?) I live in a rural suburban area (if that makes sense lol) so our restaurant choices here aren’t quite up to steak tartare, but if I head into the neighboring county or the city this kind of menu would be pretty typical at most semi-nice or “hip” restaurants.
If I had Sussex money, I would try every single dish a great chef might concoct. Lol.
Me as well!! I still dream about our week in NYC, during a blizzard no less, and every restaurant we ate at was heaven!!!! We could barely walk out of the restaurants when we left!! I have had delicious food all around the world but NYC has the diversity to bring another level of food opportunities that others don’t.
Like…was it just a plate of sheep’s milk ricotta? Was there a fig on it? Was it inside the ravioli? This…this is not the full story, right?
I bet it was on a plate with bread, honey, nuts, etc. Fresh ricotta is out of this world.
Fresh ricotta is absolutely amazing. Now I need to go to this restaurant to try it.
Milks from different animals all compliment different methods of cooking and dishes. Sheep’s milk ricotta sounds wonderful. The whole meal does. If true, which I doubt they know.
Agree @Shawna. It is amazing. I snooped and found a picture of Locanda Verde’s on pinterest.
Didn’t see honey and nuts with it. Toasted bread though. The person wrote:
“This is one of the best things I’ve eaten all year. It’s sheep’s milk ricotta with sea salt and herbs and a side of bread that is perfectly toasted and covered in olive oil*. I know it’s super simple, but this ricotta is incredible. It’s creamy and salty and when spread on the bread just melts in your mouth.”. Sounds delish.
*It looks like there is a small well of olive oil in the middle of the ricotta. The bread may have have been brushed with olive oil before toasting-it doesn’t appear to be covered in it..
Making ricotta is super easy! Check out smitten kitchen for a great recipe. Literally all you need is a thermometer, milk and vinegar or lemon juice. I make it all the time.
Love Smitten Kitchen. It will be a goal to make my own ricotta sometime in the next three months. Learn to do it well and when fall comes, have the ricotta crostini’s on the side when I make Italian sausage, caramelized fennel, spinach with ditalini pasta soup.
I’d bet they ordered the fire roasted garlic chicken too. That chicken looks fantastic and quite shareable.
My guess is the Ricotta was prepared with some olive oil and spices. And it is served as antipasto normally. So one had the Ricotta and the other the steak tartare as antipasti. Followed by the Ravioli as pastadish. Then there should be some main dish after that…
LOL, I’m sure it came with some bread and you spread the ricotta on the bread. Fresh ricotta is AMAZING (I’m not sure why the sheep’s milk part is a sticking point either.)
I said it below but I think a majority of people don’t think (or don’t like to think) about where their dairy products come from. Adding in the animal to the dish name makes them go “?!?” and in some cases feel uncomfortable. Honestly it’s a bit silly and a bit “ignorance is bliss”.
I think its good for us to recognise where our food comes from. And there is literally nothing weird about making ricotta from sheep’s milk. It’s super traditional. As is sheep’s milk feta, sheep’s milk pecorino romano and sheep’s milk roquefort.
True @Beenie. I’ve seen people make faces about cheese made from goat’s milk and they probably didn’t realize they’ve eaten some version and liked it.
Yeah, I don’t get the hang up over where the milk comes from. And for some people (like myself), non-cow milk products are easier on their digestive system and just as tasty as items made with cow milk. I wish I could find more types of cheeses made with goat or sheep milk locally.
Remember in Red Dwarf when Lister realized he was drinking dog’s milk in his tea 😆😆😆 Holly said it lasts forever because ‘no bugger will drink it’ My family’s been using that line ever since
I had the most amazing squash ravioli in NYC one time. It was glazed in brown sugar.
@Bettyrose that ravioli sounds so good, I googled a similar recipe and I am going to make the hell out of it.
@Nick – I’m such a lazy cook it never occurred to me I could make it myself. But I don’t live in NYC and have thought out it for years since I had it. I’m gonna follow your lead to Google a recipe and try it.
I looked at the menu because I’ve always loved Meghan’s writing about food and was curious. I believe it was the lamb bolognese with sheep’s milk ricotta and mint. She herself has said she loves bologneses and things like wild boar ragu, I wasn’t surprised at all she chose that, it looks delicious! Personally I think I’d order the squid tagliatelle. But I also love rare steak!
This is Andrew Carmellini’s recipe for sheep’s milk ricotta:
2 cups ricotta (preferably sheep’s milk)
1/2 cup whole milk
1 teaspoon table salt
1 teaspoon fleur de sel or coarse sea salt
1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1 teaspoon dried oregano, on the branch if possible
2 to 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Toasted bread for serving
Optional: figs, olives, or truffles for topping
Steak tartare is delicious. My favourite is mixing it with a raw egg and capers. I bet the cheese was delicious too!
Honest to God, I would have to be starving and on the point of death before I would eat steak tartare. The cheese sounds really good, so does the ravioli.
Then you’d be missing out on a great experiment. Steak tartare is absolutely scrumptious.
Steak tartare is soooooo delicious. Carpaccio too. Now I’m hungry.
Meghan looks fabulous, she looks like she has dropped at least a dress size( even keeping the coat in mind) since the Jubbly.
Have you ever tried anything made from sheep’s milk? It’s divine! All of that sounds amazing and very in line with what you would eat at most European fine dining restaurants
Yeah this is such a weird reaction imo. Truthfully I think it’s because the majority of people have no concept of how their dairy products are made. If the source has just said “ricotta” I wonder if Kaiser would have said it made her want to “hurl”.
For what it’s worth… I have a tiny flock of milk sheep that I keep for all of our dairy needs. I love them to pieces and only milk them a short few months a year, but the butter, ice cream and cheese we make is out of this world good 👍 😋
This menu is very similar to what you’ll find out here in the Bay Area as well. I’ve eaten like this in most major cities in the Midwest too.
Sheeps milk is a dream – so creamy and delicious.
You’re making me hungry, @beenie and Bean. I’ve never tried sheep milk, but I will have the chance at the local fair next month. There is always a booth set up to try sheep and goat milk. I think I just assumed they would all taste similar. Hopefully they will have cheese to try too.
Feta is from sheep’s milk – so are Roquefort, Manchego and Pecorino Romano.
Um, that sounds amazing to me. The ricotta, the steak tartare, the ravioli….yes please. Steak tartare especially, bc that’s something I like but would never ever make at home.
I’m assuming they ordered more bc that doesn’t seem like enough food for four people so maybe they did get the lobster after all, LOL.
SAME. It sounds absolutely amazing.
If the ingredients are fresh and farm grown (which I’m sure they are) it’s an absolutely luxurious meal.
My family tried KFC for the first time on the weekend. It made me want to hurl. It was squishy and tough at the same time. Everything tasted like margarine from the 70s. We had a long discussion with my 13 yr old about why people would eat such disgusting food. We surmised that they have just never been exposed to proper delicious food. That why Americans are so obese, too
Comments like this are kind of elitist, lol. People eat fast food because it’s cheap but also because it tastes good. With something like KFC, your mileage is going to vary because I’ve had it from locations that were great and locations that were awful. I’ve also eaten in Michelin restaurants. You don’t just have to like one kind of food. And obesity isn’t on the rise because people are ignorant of what good food is.
Hi Guest, you might want to discuss with your 13 yr old the fact that there are huge pockets where fresh fruits and vegetables aren’t as available as fast food choices. In large cities, especially in poor communities grocery stores are nonexistent but there’s a convenience store on every corner. Many people eat nutritional poor foods simply because there are not other options where they live.
that sounds like bad KFC, lol. I love food but am not a food snob. I’ll eat KFC (especially on summer nights at the local pool, I love bringing KFC, it reminds me of my childhood lol) and i’ll eat at the nicest restaurants in the city and I’ll enjoy both. Different foods, different experiences.
@Guest – your comments are pretty snobby and actually fairly ignorant (especially your screed about fast food being why Americans are obese). If you interested in learning about biological (and social/economic) causes of obesity, the information isn’t that to find online.
Also, in the medical world they no longer call people Obese, but people with with obesity, because they’re humans first.
Um, I’m gonna defend Guest here. They said nothing about money etc…
I see so many kids my daughter’s age who are not economically disadvantaged that will not touch fruit/vegetables or anything besides pasta/pizza repeat…
This menu is very European. When you cook a steak it should be red in the middle and steak tartare is often on any bistro menu. My parent in laws are not rich but they have never eaten at McDonald’s or kfc in their lives ever. I don’t think Guest was meaning to be snobby but I’ll be the food snob here and say yes, Americans overcook their meat and can’t deal unpasteurized cheese.
Afterwards you make very valid points about food availability to economically disadvantaged populations. I’m not denying that.
Also I don’t know where Guest is from but I’ve worked in some countries where going to a McDonald’s would be considered a luxury
Normades – Guest mentioned Americans and an American chain specifically, so that’s why we are talking about it.
Chains are popular in every country in the world but they are not necessarily representative of a country’s food culture potential.
There are many places in America that have historically specialized in pasteurized cheeses – you may not like them but they aren’t automatically a sign of a lack of palate or synonymous with Cheez-Whiz, etc. I prefer rare meat but the United States is far from the only place where most people like their meat well-done. I saw a LOT of that in Britain and Germany, frankly. And places like South American countries as well as countries like Indonesia.
I don’t know how old your daughter is but I was a picky eater when younger and now in my early 30’s will eat anything. That’s a fairly common phenomenon, I feel.
@Normades why do you assume that Americans “overcook” their meat? If that’s how people like it, that’s how they like it. Not everyone likes their steak red in the middle (I happen to like my steak that way, but I know many who do not.)
I swear, so much judging here. Let people eat what they want.
There are two issues here like I said and they are not the same. Eat what you like, I don’t care.
But you’re the one who took offense to general food judgements about Americans, which I’m sorry are kind of true. Putting the UK in that list is actually true too. There’s a reason why English food gets a bad rap and I feel sorry for them because with Brexit it’s only getting worse (not enough local producers, high transportation costs etc).
America is one of the most obese countries on this planet with high diabetes to boot. And no health care. We can make generalizations about a country’s food culture without being elitist because well to do Americans can eat poorly too.
I worked in India and the one time the boss took the team to McDonald’s it was like going to Disneyland. These were people from the manager caste and for them it was a rare treat (they eat vegan burgers and fries).
@Guest: You’re not entirely wrong about Americans’ obesity, but you’re painting with a broad brush and ignoring a lot of other factors. For what it’s worth, I’m American, and I’ve never eaten KFC in my life, but I know a lot of lovely people who have.
Also gonna say Guest made their comment and had 4 people jump all over it as being elitist and anti-American.
I defended because I thought it was a valid point.
Nuff said. Cheers.
This isn’t about being “anti-American”, you can feel however you want to about the United States and goodness knows I have my own opinions, but the conclusions about the state of food in the United States as a lacking of culinary insight and a bunch of snap judgments about obesity being related to poor food taste is what we were objecting to because they’re frankly not very informed.
The obesity is tied to economic factors whereby the food is a symptom, not the cause, so it’s not really as binary as you say.
We had this discussion about British food recently, no? A lot of those were stereotypes too.
You can talk about places in India where a trip to McDonald’s is a treat, of course you can (India is huge after all), but conversely, I follow a lot of food bloggers in places like Delhi where KFC and their North-Indian variations on similar dishes are very very popular, so that’s the other side of the coin.
@Normades Pasteurized dairy and cooked meat is safer for those who are pregnant, immunocompromised from any cause, and children.
As an American living in Toronto 10 years now, I always have had a refined palate. I dated many American men when I lived in the US who ate fast food repeatedly (rich or not) and it was a huge turn off. I had to school them on healthy foods and cooking for oneself etc. I was talking to a guy friend during the pandemic and he has quite a bit of money, is in his 40’s, and eats regularly at Taco bell. I was disgusted. I try to eat ethically sourced meats and organic fruits and vegetables whenever possible. I am now a snob when it comes to cheese and am appalled at what Americans consider cheese. I couldn’t eat beef in the us for the last 5 years I lived there due to the hormones and antibiotics in the meat made me physically sick. I can eat beef in Canada though. I have been told many times by friends that I need a cultured man. I also have had many men whom I have dated say that I needed a really rich man because they weren’t willing to pay for good food even when they had the money to spend(and I am not talking a super expensive meal, maybe 20-30 a plate)!
Guest is correct–this is American culture, cheap food at the cost of your health. Yes, there are people who cannot afford to eat healthy. But I am talking the general population who can, but choose not to, like the men I have previously dated. I would much rather spend extra money on healthy food then things that adorn my body, but don’t help me physically.
“The general population” lives at a poverty level, so it’s not American food culture, it’s economics and how society views it. Your experience is extremely unique to say the least, and may I say anecdotal. 20-30 a plate is very expensive for most people.
Also, you don’t need to be disgusted that maybe people do things that you yourself wouldn’t do. I’ll say I think *that* is a particularly negative aspect of some American mindsets.
I cant help, I’m laughing so hard at “I have a very refined palate” and the assumption that all American men eat nothing but fast food, unless they’re “cultured.” My husband is far from “cultured” (said with love lol) and he loathes fast food and hates whenever we eat it (for the kids….and the milkshakes….) See how anecdotes work?
Lordy, I don’t know, this post today is just bonkers. Everyone is being an ass about the weirdest things!
@Andrea Meat in the US is not “full of hormones and antibiotics”. There are withdrawal periods for any medications used in meat animals. That means they cannot be slaughtered until their system is cleared of residues. And, FYI, hormonal growth promoters are legal in Canada also. Antibiotics are being phased out as feed additives in Canada but that is within past few years. So this “I can eat Canadian but not US beef because hormones and antibiotics” doesn’t compute.
I literally got violently sick due to beef and even had to call off of work the last 5 years anytime I ate beef in the US. I am scared to eat beef again in the US because of it. It obviously was something in the beef (and this was beef I purchased at supermarkets like Wegman’s, Kroger’s, and Harris Teeter, not burgers from fast food restaurants). I purchase meat from an Italian ethically sourced butcher now in Canada.
And beef was “literally” all you had eaten? There are food-borne illnesses from all types of food, not just meat. You had a diagnosis stating that it was “something” in the beef? And, exposure to hormones or antibiotics wouldn’t make you violently sick unless you have an antibiotic allergy and it would be an anaphylactic shock type situation, not just calling off work.
@Harla – Just want to applaud you for what you wrote here. To those on here really dying on the hill of Americans eat like shit that’s why they’re fat – please read Harla’s comment 10 times if you need to. There’s a real issue in this country of food deserts and a lack of access to and education about healthy foods. As well as a lack of exposure to the more high-brow foods we all love to eat at times. Also, many people who are not even economically disadvantaged choose convenience at times because they’re busy with work, children, etc and generally stressed out (American Dream, amiright). Americans can and should be judged for many things, but this issue goes beyond people being uncultured and having shitty tastes or a lack of will power. There are some really deeply ingrained social and cultural issues at play here.
My god, there are some weird comments on here today. People dying on the dumbest hills.
@Green Desert Harla has some very good points that I think some people cannot comprehend culturally and societally. My Canadians friends cannot understand why a lot of Americans don’t own passports or why my friends don’t come visit me and they don’t understand that they don’t have enough time off of work as Canadians or Europeans nor do they have the means most of the time to travel those distances. The same applies to food as well. If they haven’t been exposed to it and they don’t have the means to eat healthier, they will not.
@becks1 My own point was that now that I have seen a different side culturally and societally in Canada from living in a major city compared to where I lived previously in NY and NC, I would prefer a man who is exposed to such foods and enjoys them and wants to buy them with me (be it cooking together or on rare occasions eating out(I prefer cooking my own foods), just like I want a man who wants to travel, not just someone who sits at home playing video games. I don’t want to date a man who wastes money on gambling on sports teams because he doesn’t know what else to do with his money, but cheaps out on Taco bell(like my friend does). There are better uses for ones money IMO. I am aware my story was anecdotal in nature, I just would prefer a man similar to myself was my main point on the matter. I am tired of men acting like little boys who can’t cook for themselves or buy their own clothes in their 40’s.
Andrea – that makes sense. I don’t know if it’s an American thing, I remember trying to date in Britain and these guys would only live on things like Gregg’s sausage rolls and stuff, lol. Might just be a guy thing. I know quite a few who are in the gym a TON but eat only fast food…
@C It probably has more to do with a maturity thing. I want someone financially responsible as well as independent in nature, not relying on his grandma to cook him a decent meal or buy him clothes (like my friend does). But I also think sometimes men are not very adventurous and enjoy creature comforts, which annoys me because I am all about trying new things and having new experiences.
@ greendesert and becks1- this post today really is bonkers with some weird comments. Honestly watching the divergent convos has been something. Did not foresee the topic of this post going in so many directions.
I’m with @Becks and Jais. The comments on this post are WILD. Maybe the heat melted some brains 🫠
@Andrea I’m just saying I married an American man who likes good food, plays video games, AND loves to travel with me. You’re painting with a super broad brush and it’s sort of hilarious.
Maybe it’s more about living in a city vs a more rural setting, IDK.
My god this post is just WILD though. Eat what you want. Don’t overly judge what other people eat. Live your best life.
I know, I want to eat everything on this menu! mmmmm
Right? I love steak tartare at a reputable place, and sheep’s milk ricotta? SIGN ME UP. I would face plant straight into sheep’s milk ricotta (I’m also bad about eating ricotta straight when I’m cooking with it). That said, I’m not a picky eater. Fun fact: sheep’s milk cheese doesn’t seem to bother people’s tummies like cow cheese does.
Chicken: that is apparently true about sheep and goat milk. Smaller fat molecules which are easier to digest.
Steak tartare is so delicious. It’s minced from a whole piece of beef so the incidence of ecoli is minimal— unlike say packaged ground beef which should be cooked through before eating
No one bats an eye at sushi so idk, if you like beef it’s worth a try
In an emergency, orphaned newborn kittens can take goat milk but not cow’s milk. It lacks the nutrients to go long-term though.
@Andie People should research the parasites that can be found in sushi and then they might bat an eye.
Late comment but I had to use goat and sheep milk cheese only for my autistic child when she was very young. NOT cows milk. She’s doing amazing now and can eat anything at all these days but when her immunity was compromised it was super important.
Never had steak tartare, but have had other raw beef delicacies, and much is owed to the garnishes (in this case hazelnuts and black truffle … um 🥴), so I won’t judge. The ricotta and ravioli sound good, though. The rest of the menu looks yummy! Meghan’s styling all day was awesome, and Harry looks great. I don’t even mind the suede shoes.
Dior put out a tweet that Harry was wearing a Dior suit when he gave his U.N. presentation. Dior is dressing both Meghan and Harry😁
*Charlie Sheen voice* Winning!
Beef carpaccio is amazing…damn now I’m missing it (I gave up eating red meat a decade ago).
I don’t like my steak mooing either…lol. I’m also allergic to dairy so sheep’s milk ricotta is out. Lobster would be my choice.
My husband and I are going to be in NYC next month to drop off his younger daughter at college, and we’re looking at Italian restaurants for a date night. But I think we’ll have to find a place with more pasta options as steak tartare makes me die a little inside. At the ripe old age of 36, beef is no longer my friend.
You might want to look into ricotta a little more. I am casein intolerant, have been for years, and so milk and cheese and butter etc. are all off the menu. There’s a thread earlier on in these comments which led me to do a quick link and I went down a ricotta rabbit hole. To my shock ( I thought I was quite knowledgable about casein Intolerance) I’ve discovered that ricotta has very little if any casein. It’s because, apparently, the casein is in the whey and it is drained off when the ricotta is made. How I could not know this after almost 20 years of intolerance is beyond me, so thank you Celebitchies for sending me down that rabbit hole, it may just change my life because I love ricotta. I’ll be off to the store later to buy some!
This is true of many soft/crumbly cheeses! We drain the whey and then work with remaining curd. So glad you’ll be able to try a little without having a bad reaction!!
I love steak but never tried steak tartare. I enjoy trying new foods so I’d give it a go if this was presented to me. Not the first things I would order off that menu but again, I would be open to trying it.
Good for your openness. Steak tartare is not my jam but my husband loves it. It absolutely has to be fresh and bacteria free. I’m sure Megs and Harry eat the good stuff.
I tried it years and years ago on a dare (while in college at a family dinner). Loved it. Any tartare is awesome in my books. Give it a try but order an appetizer size just in case!
Fresh ricotta done well is amazing.. Steak tartare is my favorite dish and I always order it when it’s on the menu.
Oh derangers, meghan isn’t vegan 🙄
Everything on that menu is way too rich for my blood. I can’t eat heavy food like that. I mean yeah I’m vegan but putting that aside I’m always astonished at how rich the food at posh restaurants is. In my pre vegan days animal fat made me very queasy. And two heavy restaurants in one day? I know celebs are skilled at eating very little. I’d be fascinated just to observe now they do that, ordering lots of food and skillfully not eating most of it.
I will say that I had the same thought, a big lunch and a big dinner would be too much for me, but maybe dinner was late, like 9 oclock, and maybe she had a smaller lunch. Meghan is probably not me who would eat the entire thing of ravioli and then order more pasta. It’s also possible that the portions are small (although I looked up pictures on google lol and the portion sizes look decent).
Maybe they took the rest with them. Meghan has said before she orders food and takes it with her on flights etc.
The Crosby menu has four or five main course salad options, a quinoa bowl, salmon burger. Sorbet for dessert! Though the apple tart tatin sounds so good…Easy enough to have a modest lunch if you know you have a big dinner that night.
If its a good restaurant with serving sized adjusted to a several course meal, the menu does not sound heavy.
A ravioli starter would be 2, max 3 (small) raviolo ans the sides for the main couses would be about 2 carrots or 1/2 small potato.
I remeber ordering “only” five courses in a restaurant with a seven course menu ans was still hungry afterwards.
For what it’s worth, the portions of rich food at “posh” restaurants are usually small, so you’re not necessarily getting a boatload of food.
Sadly, I can’t have any dairy or cream at all, so several dishes with butter/cream, no matter how small, would leave me out of commission the rest of the day. Definitely not eating out for dinner later. (I went vegan for reasons other than my aversion to dairy, but it made my journey much easier since I’m not tempted to cheat with dairy. It does make eating out while traveling a lot more difficult, though, since I need to scour menus first). I’ve never thought Meghan was veggie/vegan because the roasted chicken story is so well known, but just looking at her I imagine she eats a very lean diet.
What gets me at fancier restaurants is the pace of service…even if the portions are smaller, I end up being stuffed bc I am eating slower and am not rushed and my stomach actually fills up.
Sounds like a lovely meal and a great evening. At my house when my children were growing up, the rule was “We don’t editorialize about the food,” which came to mind reading some of the upthread comments, and which one of the offspring rewrote as “Don’t editorialize the food!”
Hmm…sounds like someone’s trying to promote the menu.
Remember when the British tabs were trying to make fun of Harry because he wasn’t going that hunt? They claimed it was because Meghan had forbit it because she was a vegetarian. Bunch of loons. I love my steak medium and usually only filet mignon. But I haven’t had a steak in several months now. I’m not sure about being a vegetarian but I have cut back on my meat intake and this includes fish. Thankfully I really love vegetables and eat those like it’s going out of style.
How and why is this news worth to write an article on? The thirst is real! Any little scrap about them is getting written about.
As much as the haters stalked her Instagram they should know they she isn’t a vegan. She said she ate vegan during the week while she was filming Suits.
I LOVE Steak Tartare, but then again, I also love my steaks to still be mooing, lol
Sometimes I wish I were rich, just so I could eat at some of the restaurants, lol
Yes! Love me a blue rare steak (or a Pittsburgh black and blue!)
This was wagyu too so it was probably top-notch.
@ C
Ohhh, it’s been too long since I got to enjoy a Pittsburgh black and blue :'(
Now I’m hungry, lol
Sheep’s milk is the traditional milk for many cheeses, and it’s healthier than cow or goat. We have a local sheep dairy where I live and the sheep’s milk labneh is amazing. I get it at least once a month,
Well I’m a burger and fries type of gal so none of that would have been my choice, lol. But it sounds like they had a great time. And as for Meghan wishing the person a happy birthday, it sounds like something she would do, she seems like a happy friendly person. So unlike that tea throwing, yelling harpy Tom Bower wants to sell you on.
Sheep’s milk ricotta sounds yum to me. Also, I like steak tartare and beef carpaccio if they’re prepared properly. Steak tartare needs the right spices etc. and carpaccio just needs really good quality beef plus garnishes/sauce. I like salad and veggies but I guess I like raw meat too, lol.
Hey, don’t yuck their yum. It sounds like they’re describing appetizers. I had tartare a few times while I was on vacation in Italy, both steak and tuna version and it was awesome. Had steak tartare with shaved black truffles in Rome – pure ecstasy, so good. Ricotta is one of my favorite cheeses so that’s fine with me too. It’s amazing how much detail everyone wants about this couple, from how they travel, what films they watched on the flight, to what they ate, every facial expression, etc.etc. Then the detractors scream about privacy after picking through every tidbit. Anyway, was nice to see them out and about, doing their thing.
I eat my steak medium well as well but steal tartare isn’t bad. I probably wouldn’t order a whole plate of it though. And ricotta is freaking delicious!
I LOVE steak tartare – I looked on the menu and the way they prepare it looks really interesting. I love any kind of tartare – have tried beef, elk, duck, deer, tuna, salmon – man now I want to go out for dinner! Sheep’s milk ricotta – mmm also!
I love deer tartare! It’s absolutely delish. Had some a few weeks ago and they prepared it at the table with the raw egg yolk, mustard, a couple of other Seasonings. And the prep was so fun to watch!
Sheep’s milk ricotta is delicious and much, much better for you than cow’s milk. Fact. Hurl if you like, but properly-made steak tartare using organic meat is also very good. VERY good.
The menu certainly gave me some “food for thought.” I’ll have to try to be a little more adventurous when dining out. I loved seeing the photos of HM out and about in NYC. Meghan’s fashion choices are great and I look forward to their next outing.
My friends had their wedding reception at Locande Verde and I’ve been there a few times for dinner and the food is AMAZING! The great thing about it (as is the case with most places in NYC) if a celebrity is there–they’re generally left alone. No one wants to be the jerk asking for a pic or an autograph.
this is one of the great things about NYC. people do not mob famous people if they see them out. Andy Warhol said he loved it when people would say “hi Andy” and then just keep going when they saw him on the street. I was in line for the Whitney before opening and Keith Haring was also in the line. no one said boo.
also LOL at the derangers picking at Meghan’s food choices. LOL all day.
^^ Thanks for sharing your personal experience at Locande Verde @Freddie. That’s cool. I miss New York, the youthful energy, the possibility and that something elusive which is difficult to define. Now that I think of it, the love, energy, excitement and passionate caring M&H embody is quite similar to that elusive magic which characterizes New York City and attracts people to live there. It’s a kind of dream that can’t always be realized.
Love the food talk in this thread. It’s very entertaining. I don’t eat a lot of meat, but I’m not really a vegetarian either. I just try to eat healthy, balanced meals that work for my body. Nice that this place is one of DeNiro’s restaurants. He’s done a lot for that area of New York, where he grew up.
@kelleybelle, I agree about the sheep’s milk ricotta, and I’m very happy that a local grocer has started to stock sheep’s milk yogurt! However, “properly-made steak-tartare” was always made of horse meat. Beware. I had steak tartare in a restaurant in Paris four decades ago (with the raw egg and all of the other delicious seasonings) and it was freaking delicious! I did not realize until afterward that I had eaten raw horse meat. Something I would not have otherwise done, had I known it was horse meat. Apparently, at least as I understood then, horse meat was considered a “cleaner” meat than beef and safer to eat raw. So, while I agree that is delicious, true steak tartare is not something I would ever eat again. And I would not trust the beef, this was also during the time of mad cow disease!
Agree about the sheep’s milk ricotta, and I’m very happy that a local grocer has started to stock sheep’s milk yogurt! However, “properly made steak-tartare” was always made of horse meat. Beware. I had steak tartare in a restaurant in Paris (with the raw egg and all of the other delicious seasonings) and it was freaking delicious! I did not realize until afterward that I had eaten raw horse meat. Something I would not have knowingly done. Apparently, at least as I understood then, horse meat was considered a “cleaner” meat than beef and safer to eat raw. So, while I agree that is delicious, true steak tartare is not something I would ever eat again. And I would not trust the beef, this was also during the time of mad cow disease!
Sorry about the double posting!
@Mary, omg, I would freak out if I learned I’d just inadvertently eaten horse meat!
There’s Italian food and then there is Italian cuisine made by amazing chefs with the world’s best ingredients. I’m generally a tight arse but just reading this bit has me wanting to throw caution (and some dough…no pun intended) to the wind and hit one of the fancier restaurants over on The Hill (America’s Last Little Italy) here in STL.
This whole meal sounds so good, the steak, cheese, perfection to me♥️
I’m Italian and I love sheeps milk ricotta, it’s delicate but full of flavor. I eat it directly from the container with a spoon😂
I love ricotta on warm crusty wheat bread with a drizzle of honey. So good 😋.
^^ Sheep’s milk ricotta is excellent to use in making spinach pie. The next time I make it, I’m going to try kale and arugula, instead of spinach.
Sounds like M&H had a fun trip to New York. I heard that the couple they dined out with are Genevieve Roth and her husband, Jordan Keith (Roth works for Archewell — not to be confused with either of Meg’s college friends, Genevieve Hillis or Lindsay Roth).
Roth and Keith are an inter-ethnic couple too, so they have a number of things in common with M&H. Roth is famous for writing an article about her experience of recognizing her own unwitting racism once she met and began dating her now husband.
When people come together to have a birthday meal, it’s customary for someone in the group to notify the host. During dessert, the waiter delivers the cake/cupcake with a candle. Everyone sings Happy Birthday, and other guests often chime in and applaud at the end. I doubt seriously Meghan went over to the table to extend a personal wish for security reasons. However, I cannot imagine the celebrant being upset if she did. The information came from PAGE SIX, a publication not known to be kind to Harry and Meghan.
Why would anyone eat Italian food in NYC? When Italians emigrated to America, they landed; on Liberty Island like most. They settled and infused their culture, and the rest is history.
Arthur Avenue in the Bronx was a solid Italian neighborhood during my childhood. The women wore black and spoke limited English, and the smell of tomato sauce permeated the air. There were butcher shops and homemade pasta and restaurants. Visitors came in limos to eat, visit relatives, purchase food, etc. I’m not a massive fan of Italian food, but I know where to go if I get the urge. It’s what makes New York City special.
Specific topics force some to drop their masks, and their dislike for the couple shines. It’s okay. Love wins.
@Robin, thank you for a sane, reasonable comment on this thread! Some of the others are absolutely off the rails today
That thread about birthday consent LMAO! Rarely do I go to a restaurant where there isn’t an obvious birthday celebration going on, with gifts at the table, singing, etc. I’d suspect that if she wished someone a happy birthday it was obvious to the whole restaurant. That was the dumbest thing I’ve read in a while. If I see someone that is obviously celebrating a birthday, I sing along or if they’re near my table wish them a happy birthday.
Anyone having a happy birthday at a restaurant should expect well wishers and people singing along. Otherwise, keep it private at home. The same would go for a public versus private proposal. Birthday consent is absolutely hilarious. Would you want consent when you got proposed to at a bridge, waterfall, baseball stadium, when others congratulated you too? Plleassee..
^^ 😂 For real @Andrea, @MLE428, and @Robin Samuels. ITA & thanks for keeping it real. 👌🤩
When reading Andrea’s comment about her refined palate and need for a cultured man, I only could think of this quote from “Anchorman”: “I have many leather-bound books and my apartment smells of rich mahogany.”
I love sheep’s milk ricotta. I haven’t eaten red meat since I lived in England during the peak of mad cow disease. Every time my doctor recommends that I try it (I’m borderline anemic), I can only think, “Spongy brain! Spongy brain!” (My apologies to the meat eaters.)
As for the birthday thing, I love that Meghan offered the birthday person her best wishes. She seems so lovely and normal.
You ate the whole wheel of [sheeps milk ricotta] cheese? I’m not even mad, I’m impressed!
@SuzieQ, I’m lmao at your first sentence 😂
That jumpsuit is to die for. Just love her in it. And Harry is nice and casual by her side. So in love and so easy to see it.
They looked really good. You can definitely see the growth and confidence in both of them.
^^ Word @JFerber! 👌and @L4frimaire👍 Straight-up, sho-nuff!
Their easy, obvious deep love for each other triggers such jealousy in some people. I choose to be inspired, surprised, impressed, and uplifted by the Sussexes. That’s much more healthier and fun than wasting time and energy being jelly.
Been to Locanda Verde recently- the ricotta and tartare are absolutely delish and I (obviously) would also order both