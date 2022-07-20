“Keke Palmer has no idea who Mulder & Scully are” links

Keke Palmer blanked on Scully & Mulder like they were Dick Cheney! [Dlisted]
"And who the hell are they?" MY FUCKING STOMACHSJFJDJSJS pic.twitter.com/W9Yekii1b2
— keke palmer enthusiast⭒ (@dansensolsens) July 15, 2022
oh my– Keke Palmer doesn't know who Dick Cheney is????? pic.twitter.com/dDssXr63Nu
— matt gehring (@mattryanx) September 12, 2019
I have to laugh at Keke Palmer. She should enjoy her ignorance while she can. At her age it’s kind of cute and hip and a bit snobbish to not know who people are, but when she gets older, she’ll become an old dinosaur who’s clueless about pop culture.
I don’t see how it’s “snobbish” that she doesn’t know who those characters are.
It’s her reactions in the article.
I still don’t see how it’s snobbish.
I see it, you don’t – whatever.
I see it. Maybe snobbish is the wrong word, but she doesn’t come off well at all. She seems to be one of those celebs that as her star rises and she has more opportunities to speak the less likable she comes off.
She was born in 1993 (just googled). The show premiered in what, 1995? It’s an ongoing cultural reference, but it’s not like it was a good show (stop lying!) Unless you were in high school/college at the time (I was), you probably don’t remember it well.
Agreed. I googled her age since I don’t know her.
Makes sense she wouldn’t know a show that was at the height of popularity when she was a toddler.
I don’t know as much about early eighties stuff (even from my own country) as I do about 1990s stuff. Doesn’t make me posh.
The X-Files aired in the 90s and, no, they don’t want you to be posh. They are all the way over themselves.
Flower lake
X files had a huge resurgence years after it was off the air. Then years later again. I didn’t watch it regularly and didn’t care for it, but it was popular and a pop culture staple.
If keke didn’t know it there were better ways to say that.
I’m sorry, but the idea that she’s “snobbish” because she doesn’t know two white characters from a 1990s sci-fi show on Fox is ridiculous. Why project negativity on a person who hasn’t done anything to anyone? Not everyone views those characters as important as you obviously do.
Bex
Woah. Using an absolute statement to do some heavy lifting is usually a sign the argument itself doesn’t carry.
Pop culture is pop culture. You don’t have to like it or be aware of a show or song or reference, but are still likely exposed to it.
She maybe wasn’t and chose a poor way to state that.
It’s pop culture, it is not important to everyone, by definition, but this one is profoundly stupid. Three bars in, everyone knows the X-Files theme song.
I wish someone would ask her a Game of Thrones question, which would prove if she just doesn’t give a shit about anything but herself, or she’s too young to get it. It could go either way.
You really don’t understand that not everyone knows the things you know? People from different generations and backgrounds know different things. And sometimes it’s just a preference. I know several people who wouldn’t be able to answer your Game of Thrones questions simply because they don’t like fantasy shows.
Maybe Americans can call me stupid for not knowing much about basketball, baseball and American football. Except most of them probably realize I wouldn’t know since I didn’t grow up with it. Funnily enough, I don’t know much about what Americans call soccer either, because I don’t care about it. And apart from some dumb guy thinking it is everything, nobody calls me stupid for it.
Maybe I shall call Americans stupid because they don’t speak my native language or know cultural reference points that ‘everyone’ knows in my perception, except I understand that they normally won’t because they didn’t grow up with it.
Flower lake
That wasn’t a personal attack on you. If it was a mod would have removed it.
I do not watch TV. I have not heard the theme song of 99.9% of TV shows of the last several decades.
The Blind Item guess: Aubrey Plaza on The White Lotus?
Good guess but I really really hope not :(- I loved her on Parks and Rec
Unfortunately I think you’re right…she’s filming Season 2 of White Lotus in Sicily :/
Clearly. I wonder what she’s doing.
Daisy and her dress is a meh for me. The dress isn’t bad but she’s not wearing it (the whole dress is wearing her thing). Better posture and maybe her hair up to show the shoulder detail would help.
Speaking of skully and Mulder can we get a Wanda spin-off of Darcy & Woo in the same vain (but with more comedy)? I love Katherine Han but that’s not even in the top 3 spinoffs I wanted to see.
I really like Daisy. I think she has the right balance of normal, pretty, and interesting, but that dress is just not it. Is it too old? To outdated? I’m just picturing a 70s sexy 50 year old in it.
Heading to Salem Massachusetts for Halloween this year…those lawn inflatables of Hocus Pocus will be everywhere 🧡🖤
That 90s list is funny. I told my daughter that back in the day we could skip school as long as we were home to answer the landline recording that we weren’t there. Kids can’t do anything these days. Lol.
Keke is absolutely beautiful and I loved her look at the premiere.
And he is absolutely funny and a great interview.
I hadn’t heard that Keke Palmer quote about Dick Cheney. Hilarious!
(And that’s fine! I think we should stop expecting young people to know about every single pop culture thing that was popular around the year of their birth. And we should maybe especially be careful when we’re expecting that when the young people are Black and the pop culture stuff is very much part of white culture.)
Let’s be real: if Elvis were a young man today, he’d be getting all sorts of scrutiny about his fixation on ‘young’ women. Priscilla was living in his home as a teenager before they married.
Yeah, Keke is mad young. Why in the world should she know who Mulder and Scully are? I don’t know or care to know the characters in many shows playing while I was around, like The Dukes of Hazzard. Hell, it’s a mark of class NOT to know these characters’ names. No shade for Keke.
Re: Lainey’s Bennifer post. Wow on the difference in the pics between some of their 2021/2022 red carpet body language and looks at each other (which are amazing) and those two from the table in Vegas back in the day. I mean they clearly love each other in both. Ben is in full blown alcoholic-addict episode mode in the older ones though and I totally recognize Jenny’s look-a little bit of a fake “everything’s OK” smile for him and the outside world, a lot of love, and that little voice inside with the wheels turning saying, “yeah this is not OK”. Go to an AlAnon meeting and show these photos and everyone there will recognize her look. Loving an alcoholic-addict is the worst. If it’s a partner, at least theoretically you can walk away, but it’s not so easy (see Jen G). Hopefully Ben’s recovery will take for good this time, as I hope for everyone struggling with substance misuse.
Good for them for trying to give this a real shot, much luck and all the happiness to them!
Ben is an alcoholic. A nasty disease that never just goes away. Jen is a serial monogamist jumping from one marriage or relationship to the next. This marriage feels like a bandaid for both.
I miss nothing about the 90s. While I might recognize a photo of Dick Cheney, there are probably a gazillion other politicians I don’t know on site. No biggie. And not knowing Scully & Mulder? Again, no biggie. Way past time to recognize that cultural references are culturally-related & tied to age, gender, socio-economic class, etc. Is the point of these type of questions/videos to embarrass someone? Seems mean-spirited.