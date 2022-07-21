Bower: Duchess Kate cried at the bridesmaid’s dress fitting for so many reasons

You guys, we’re not done with the fakakta Crying At The Bridesmaid’s Dress Fitting story. In 2018, just days before Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge were both at a bridesmaid’s dress fitting for all of the little girls in Meghan’s bridal party. Princess Charlotte was a little bridesmaid, as was Jessica Mulroney’s daughter Isabel. From November 2018 to March 2021, we heard variations on the “Meghan made Kate cry” story, although no one could ever explain exactly what Meghan did or said to make Kate cry, and that shifting narrative says a lot (to me). Then during the Oprah interview, Meghan said no, actually, Kate made me cry and she apologized and brought me flowers and a note. Team Kate has spent the past year and a half freaking out about that, because they were the ones pushing that racist, hurtful narrative in the first place. As time has gone on, Kate’s version of events has grown even more chaotic, and it genuinely sounds like Kate went completely berserk on Meghan for no g–damn reason. Well, I don’t know why I didn’t think of this, but it turns out Tom Bower has a new version of this stupid story in his sad lie-filled book.
Kate Middleton ‘burst into tears’ after Meghan Markle ‘compared Princess Charlotte unfavourably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter’ during a bridesmaid fitting ahead of the royal wedding, a bombshell biography has claimed.
In his new book Revenge, Tom Bower claims unnamed sources told him the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, and Duchess of Sussex, 40, disagreed over the length of Princess Charlotte’s hemline and the fit of her dress, as well as whether the bridesmaids ‘should wear tights’ at the wedding.
He also claimed Meghan’s ‘insistence’ was ‘supported’ by her former BFF and mother of another bridesmaid Jessica Mulroney, adding: ‘Some would say that Meghan compared Ivy favourably against Charlotte.’
Meanwhile he also said Kate had been ‘tired’ following the birth of her son Prince Louis in the run-up to the wedding, adding she was ‘irritated by complaints of Meghan bullying her staff.’
He wrote that one staff member said the Duchess of Sussex showed ‘little sympathy for those outside her circle.’
Writing in the biography, Tom Bower said the Duchess of Cambridge was ‘too fatigued to cope’ with a disagreement over whether bridesmaids should wear tights, however ultimately felt they should in order to follow protocol. However he claimed: ‘Meghan’s insistence was supported by Jessica, the mother of Ivy.’
The disagreement was then followed by a second argument ‘about the length of Charlotte’s hem – Kate felt it was too short and anyway did not fit.’
However Bower claims the Duchess of Sussex ‘wouldn’t compromise’ – and Kate became upset, feeling as though complaints by staff about Meghan’s behaviour had been confirmed.
In so many of the Team Kate versions of this moment, this ridiculous incident, they can’t even f–king hide how disrespectful Kate was to Meghan? It was just days before the wedding, all brides are stressed out, and Kate started nitpicking and complaining about hem lengths and tights. When Meghan firmly said no, this is the way it’s going to be, this version claims that Kate cried… because she didn’t get her way. Because Meghan was the bride making decisions about her wedding. Because Kate was trying to boss around a stressed bride about kids’ tights. And the fact that they’re bringing Jessica Mulroney into it… lol. Just stop, Carole.
Kate is still a mean teenager
If this woman cried at all, it was because it dawned on her Harry was actually getting married and her long unrequited crush would be off limits to her. This sounds more plausible then all the other mess they keep writing.
I totally agree with you
You nailed it.
I concur.
Given the timing, my guess is if Kate did cry it was because of wandering Willie. And then needed some other excuse for it, and the Megan is a bully narrative began. Because this was before the wedding, so how much interaction could Meghan have had with Kate’s staff at that point? The Cambridge version is b.s.
lil’ Charlotte’s so cute in her dress. C’mon, you gotta write a tell-all, girl.
Well damn! No lies were told
And to get back at the bride she wore the palest of yellow colors. I personally think folks should be able to wear any color to a wedding because she be able to outshine everything. Kate knew she would be on display worldwide and did it anyway..
Looking at that photo of Kate and Camilla sitting next to each other in the church, I’m struck by how they are BOTH wearing extremely light coloured outfits.
Almost as if it was a coordinated passive aggressive little dig at Meghan, plausibly deniable and done in plain sight.
Like when Camilla mocked Meghan’s touching her pregnancy bump, that was done in cahoots with Kate too.
Looking at the pictures on my computer (which does not mean the pictures are real world accurate color wise), Kate’s “coat” is definitely pale yellow but she is wearing a white dress underneath the pale yellow “coat”
Her coat was the palest of yellows, but the dress under it was white. You can see it peeking out when she bends over. She’s a horrible person.
I remember both she and Jecca were invited to a wedding (this before she and Will were engaged), she dressed just like Jecca which I found very weird.
Just remembering that off white outfit she wore to another woman’s wedding. She’s Regina George in a fake posh accent.
I will say this and say it as much as needed. All of the HATE towards Meghan started with Kate and the Middletons. Kate is so insecure, and she feared Meghan’s arrival into the RF. Kate isn’t a girl’s girl. She’s jealous, manipulative and boring as F. At the time of the wedding her husband was deep in the rose bush. So, like the mean girl she is she took it out on the new girl.
I read this with a choleric, rolling eye and a mutter of ‘oh, for the love of fuck’. Such nonsense – but such weaponised nonsense. The Kate-Bot had clearly been deployed by PWT and AK47 to disrupt as much as they could.
The child’s dress didn’t fit, apparently. THEY WERE AT A DRESS FITTING.
All this to cover up PWT’s affair while Kate was pregnant, about which she found out either shortly before or after the birth, and resulted in Apology Flowers from Kate to Meghan. This is what they’re really angry about. The affair. That is why these chinless wonders keep going on about bloody tights.
Keep preaching Andrew’s_Nemesis. Bloody effin tights, hemlines and an ill fitting dress at a dress fitting. There’s a snarky song in there somewhere. I’m just coming up with, Tights, hemlines and ill fitting dress, Oh My!
When the comments came a while back here about it being Kate saying something that he’ll cheat on you too,(prior to that I just thought she was being a b*tch about something) I dismissed it, at the time, based on what I would never do or say around kids. The collective of her beyotch looks, utterances/mutterances/muttonerances(lol)? to herself when she forgets the cameras are on, shoving a petri dish of larvae? into people’s faces, etc,..and other things, says to me she has no filters. She said something cruel to Meghan about cheating in front of Charlotte and decided to put out a different story for the smear campaign.
I never understood the whole tights are protocol —— KKKhate never wore tights or weights in her skits to keep them from flying up
She also used to wear dresses above the knees regularly so I am not sure why she would care about hem lengths all of a sudden. Sounds like she was just trying to boss Meghan around days before her wedding. What a bully!
Not to be unfeeling, but reading this story made me think of those old snickers commercials where someone is going off the rails rude until someone hands them the candy bar. The tagline was something like, you’re not yourself when you’re hungry, eat a snickers. Kate lost an astonishing amount of weight by M&H’s wedding which also probably led to her “being out of sorts”. I have empathy for her as someone with body issues, HOWEVER, it’s zero excuse to act like a monster especially about petty stuff like this before someone’s wedding.
My sisters and I were not bridesmaids for our younger brother’s wedding. Which we were great with because we were all older, married with kids and his beautiful bride had two sisters and three stepsisters. We also thought this would get us out of wearing matching dresses. It did not. She chose a color that none of us liked nor felt we looked good in. But we put our feelings to the side because it was not our day, and it was going to make our sister in law happy which would make our brother happy. I get some wedding requests are over the top, but hemlines, tights and color of dresses are not it. Eat a snickers Kate or lock it up because it’s not about you!
The funny thing is and was that the most acceptable cover story for this story has always been “Kate was on a postpartum rollercoaster, tensions were high, and she had an emotional outburst that she later apologized for.” We’ve all been saying it since this ridiculous story first started to be used against Meghan. It would honestly be the most relatable Kate has ever been.
But isn’t it interesting that she’s never, ever said that. Instead, we hear that Meghan screamed at poor little Kate who was just trying to help! And hints that staff were “shocked” and on and on. They’ve never been able to pinpoint exactly what Meghan did or said, I think, because it’s so plainly not about Meghan at all as a person. It’s about a successful, beautiful, Black, American woman making Kate feel her inferiority. I’m sure there was a lot going on, but I could absolutely see her going berserk over Charlotte not being given a “special” dress, to make her stand out from the more “common” Mulroney child. Couldn’t you just see Kate’s very middle class status obsession coming into play? It’s the same reason she made George wear the little Lord fountleroy outfits until recently.
Meghan us a much kinder soul than me, and not only described Kate as “kind” but gave her a graceful out – that the apology and flowers mean they are cool.
Obviously, that has not stopped team Middleton from resurrecting this story every chance they get. But why? Even the most rabid Kate stand can’t think it’s cool to have a meltdown over… little girls’ tights? Who would even be looking at the flower girls anyway? It’s so strange and definitely not a good look.
Well, now I’ve heard every excuse made for Kate’s bad behavior at Meghan’s dress fitting, but I never heard that she didn’t eat a Snickers and was hungry before.
She’s a complete bitch
Exactly. Not only because she made a spectacle of herself during someone else’s wedding preparation,but also because she leaked this to the press in order to unleash the dogs on Meghan.
Kate seems TERRIFIED of ever appearing relatable! It’s bizarre. She may dress like Diana, but she sure doesn’t emulate her in any other way.
Charlotte’s dress is well below the knee. What’s the problem.
Nailed it
Y’all!
#Duchessoftights is trending on Twitter and it is glorious!!!
If you don’t like the length of the hem, or think without tights it’s immodest, take your kid and go home. No one needs your incompetent micro managerial nonsense, Ms. Buttinski.
If any of this is marginally true, Khate has been floored by the idea that her opinion is not the end all be all and could, in fact, be WRONG! And that there was someone other than William who had the audacity to tell her no. And it was a “lesser” human being at that. So unlikeable. Jealous Meghan has female friends who have her back and Kate has no friends at all.
Buttinski, lol, haven’t heard that for years. Mom would call us that which we found hilarious as little kids.
Kate is a mean mess as we know and that wadded up toilet paper hat is the worst she’s ever worn. Even though she’s worn other versions of it, this sucks to high heaven.
That’s Duchess Buttinski to you!! 😂
You mean “Catherine, Duchess of Buttinski” 😹
“Catherine, Duchess of Buttinski” who is married to “Horse Teeth the Bald”!
This comment thread is going to be the highlight of my day. You have all done your good deed of the day by making me laugh. Feel free to take the rest of the day off from being nice.
@thatsnotok
Re: Kate being jealous that Meghan had real friends
That reminds me of an incident back in college. It was my sophomore year and I invited a couple of high school friends to come hang with me for the weekend at my university. One friend was also in college at a school nearby. The other friend didn’t go to college. The first night I took them around campus, went to a party, introduced them to people I knew. We were having a good time. That evening, in the middle of the night, the friend who wasn’t in college feigned some illness and insisted my other friend drive her all the way back home (a 2 hour drive). When I asked the other friend what was going on, she just rolled her eyes and said “she’s just jealous and can’t handle seeing you happy, enjoying college life.”
So, I can totally buy Kate having a complete meltdown seeing Meghan’s friends and the fact that she got Harry, who clearly loved her.
@snuffles wow this brings back memories of college for me too. I had a lifelong friend, since we were like 5, and we did so many things together. I rode horses and she came out to hang out with my cowboy friends. She played tennis and went to public school (I was homeschooled) and I hung out with her high school friends.
Then I went off to a big public university and she went to our local community college (I had gone to the same CC and transferred in). She came up to visit with another friend, who also went to community college and I’d also known since childhood. We hung out with mutual friends that weekend (her high school friends that went to the same university as me) and some of my friends I’d made at school. She was mean and petty and made fun of people, including me and my new boyfriend (who wouldn’t put up with her crap). It was the first time I realized wow, she’s kind of a frenemy and I don’t know if she’s actually my friend.
That was the beginning of the end of our friendship. It took me a long time to realize that she liked being my friend when she was the popular one that I tagged along with. She didn’t like that I had my own life and didn’t look to her for approval. It took several more years, until a spectacular falling out over (ironically!) bridesmaids and planning my wedding, when that other friend of ours shared that the frenemy was telling people she was planning to stand me up at my wedding because I hadn’t made her my maid of honor, she was a bridesmaid. I’d made my future SIL my MOH specifically so I didn’t have to choose between me two oldest friends.
We don’t talk anymore for several reasons. I truly think she couldn’t handle seeing me happy without her being in control of me. And that’s really sad.
@Snuffles: maybe that friend was just uncomfortable being around a bunch of college people; she might have felt less than.
Kate is wearing a shorter dress than Charlotte, If she thought the length was inappropriate did that not apply to her as well? Or was she just worried she wouldn’t be the one showing the most leg? Ughhh
Lol. This entire thread for the comment of the week.
And look at that dress length. It’s fine. Completely fine.
Agree, tealily. They are little girls! Short, pouffy, twirlable dresses look adorable on little girls!
And what kind of mother prioritizes protocol over the comfort of her child? Oh, that’s right, Kate — who dressed George in an uncomfortable suit and tie in sweltering heat for Wimbledon.
Given how Meghan seems to be around little ones, I cannot imagine her comparing one child unfavorably to another — she seems to adore kids.
This is all racist nonsense. It’s incredibly tiresome and terrible.
I did a little research and the length of the flower girls’ dresses at Kate’s wedding is nearly INDISTINGUISHABLE from the length of the dresses at Meghan’s wedding. Like really. And out of curiosity I googled Pippa’s wedding as well and if Kate thought the length of Meghan’s flower girl dresses was unacceptable then Pippa’s flower girls might as well have been wearing booty shorts. Somehow I’m guessing she didn’t have sh*t to say about the length of Charlotte’s dress then, though.
@Tealily, RIGHT? Charlotte looks fine and her mother’s skirt is shorter, ffs.
ITA with whoever said Kate could not handle being told “no” by anyone besides William. It was probably a shock to her system. The fact that it was the Black soon-to-be-duchess was just too much for her.
Also, I’m shocked at how William is looking at Kate in that top photo! I cannot recall any. other. time. in years that he’s looked at her that way.
nice, spudlykate with the receipts!!
Who died and made Kate the Mistress of Protocols anyway? Sometimes it’s the commoners who try to impose invisible rules in an effort to ask as gatekeepers for people who come after them. They are so insecure.
Seeing as how kate flashed the world more than once during royal engagements she is really the last person to talk about any kind of protocol.
The hashtag duchess of tights is glorious though.
@ThatsNotOkay your comment is perfection!
LOL at “Buttinski”. Thank you for this.
My head is spinning from all of the versions Kate has put out. If it really didn’t happen (which I know it did), but out a statement with your name behind it and say it. Meghan said the truth herself. Didn’t rely on some dinosaur has-been to publish his garbage book. But no, she won’t do it bc it’s not true and she doesn’t want to be sued. Girl, bye. Buy some f*cking tissues since you cry so much. Also, you wore white to the wedding and looked stupid.
Kate can use some tissue from that hideous hat to blow her nose on.
I am just curious……just how is Meghan’s wedding any of KHate’s business anyways??
If you’ve ever married into a gigantic family with its own culture, where everyone’s own identities immediately get subsumed (oR eLsE), there’s a lot of interference because “it’s not YOUR wedding, it’s OUR wedding”
Its about status, power, control and manipulation – Khate is higher up the food chain that Meghan and this is just her asserting her ‘authority’ (perceived or otherwise) over Meghan.
Khate is nothing more than a nasty bitter mean girl. She has a looong history of bullying others.
She played these games with Beatrice and Eugenie when they were teen girls and kate and Pippa were in their 20s. Meghan just happened to be the first one to stand her ground and push back. Being the same age helps in this scenario a lot. Meghan isn’t intimidated by Kate’s mean girl bs.
I am LOLing (but not in a funny way, more in a “I can’t effing believe this” kind of way) that they are tying this to the “Meghan bullied the staff” allegations. Meghan wouldn’t give in to kate at the bridesmaid fitting, so now that confirms that Meghan is a bully even though KATE made MEGHAN cry.
I think they are bringing up Jessica Mulroney just to try to egg someone in her camp into responding. And if Jessica did support Meghan….well, that’s what she was supposed to do, right? It seems she at least understood the assignment.
One more thing to point out and add to the timeline of all this- we know there was an email Meghan sent around the time Harry was told to sign off on the “William isn’t a bully” statement mentioning that she still wanted this crying story to be corrected, and that was over a year before the interview.
@Becks you’re right the excerpts are so targeted, they’re needling for a response.
It’s even more calculated in that Meghan appeared to distance herself from Jessica, so may not welcome even a simple “this didn’t happen” from her, as it would give them a mini news cycle rehashing her racist/bullying incident and examining her relationship with Meghan.
It’s all about putting her in the most uncomfortable position possible. Disgusting. I hope all this muck is going completely unnoticed by H&M who are living well and doing great things, and their lawyers are compiling, compiling, compiling.
I followed Jessica while I was still on IG and maybe a year or so a random article harassing her/Meghan came out and Jessica commented that Meghan checks on her everyday..begging the tabloids/trolls to please stop.
Of course no one picked up the story because that wouldn’t fit the narrative.
I just think that Jessica has decided to not mention anything with Meghan considering how the trolls pounced on her.
I feel like it’s the same with priyanka. BM kept claiming they weren’t friends for a few years when we learned from 40×40 they still are.
In fact I just watched Nightline last night and Priyanka was on there wearing the same specific pinky ring Meghan had on in NY.
I agree that Kate was totally trying to assert her authority. I bet she was banking on being snobby towards whomever Harry married, because “that’s how this works. That’s how it’s always worked.” She believes all the messages she’s been told about herself and about others. She was probably taken aback when a former UN ambassador and woman’s rights activist, who was already friends with Eugenie, wasn’t afraid of her. Also, not to defend her, as she’s got her own racism to atone for, and I’m not conservative, but the Mulroney’s are a Canadian political dynasty. The Mulroney’s and the Trudeaus are comparable to the Bushes and the Kennedys (again not promoting them, just making a point). On top of that Jessica Mulroney’s pre married name is Jessica Brownstein, aka the heiress to the Brownstein fortune in Canada. There’s no way Jessica Mulroney, is going to be bowing down to friggen Kate Middleton! Then there’s Serena, Oprah, etc. A totally different league and that flew in the face of what Kate was expecting. Because when the absolute racist onslaught towards Meghan had pushed her to suicidal ideation, while she was pregnant with Archie, her friends were rich and powerful enough to fly her to New York for a “shower” aka a fun girl’s weekend. Does Kate have any friends who would do the same? No, she does not. She only has her imagination!
@SAS, this is a lie… Duchess Meghan did not distance herself from Jessica Mulroney. @ Kels, you’re correct… Every time Jessica posted, she was targeted and bullied by trolls.
Let’s not whitewash what Jessica did to Sasha Exeter. She was using her rich white lady privilege in that case too. But it also explains why she wasn’t intimidated by Kate.
I am with you on them bring up Jessica all of a sudden. Everything about this article screams “Come on, someone dispute this, you know you want to”. So much egging on here. Plus, Jessica had some bad press herself a couple years ago and it seems he’s trying to remind people that Meghan was friends with her.
Yeah, I think he’s trying to remind people of the JM-Meghan connection, for sure.
I also wonder if Jessica WAS there (I think this is the first we’ve heard that she was there), if that was a trigger for Kate. Like if Kate looked to Jessica for support, assuming she would listen to her (Kate) because Kate is the FFQC, and Jessica was like nah I’m with my friend, I don’t agree with you, and I’m not impressed by you.
I feel like part of the reason Kate was so triggered by Meghan (still is) isn’t *just* jealousy or competition or even racism, but its because Meghan (and her friends) just aren’t impressed by her. Kate’s whole existence is about being the FFQC and the wife of Prince William and being the HRH The duchess of Cambridge – do we think Serena Williams was really all that impressed? Jessica Mulroney? Oprah? I mean I’m sure these people were respectful and polite but they’re not going to bow down before Kate and/or put her on a pedestal because of her title. Having a title wasn’t going to win Meghan’s friends over if Kate was also a Mean Girl to Meghan, and Kate didn’t know how to cope with that.
We saw the same in her reaction to Tatler and even the rural rivals story – blatant reminders that her title alone is not going to win over the Turnip Toffs.
@becks
Spot on. I’m sure that Kate was hella triggered that Meghan and her friends didn’t recognize her and Charlotte as their superior. Royal Hierarchy is all she’s got. If she doesn’t have that to lord over people, she’s nothing.
Kate isn’t used to dealing with people who aren’t sycophants and Meghan’s friends siding with her about the dress length and tights probably floored her because she has been able to act like queen bee for a long while (except the rose story ).
I don’t know if Jessica was there or not, but she probably voiced that she was ok with the lack of tights and the mothers of the other girls likely did the same. They are just bringing back Jessica’s name because she is the most well known of the parents of bridesmaids outside of kate.
@Becks1, I hadn’t even thought about that angle, but you are totally right – Jessica Mulroney is about as close as you can get to being a turnip toff in Canada. She’s got her own money, tons of connections in the political and media world, and wouldn’t have been impressed even a bit with Kate’s title. That’s partly why she felt she could be a bully on social media, I guess.
Poor Kate, it must have been brutal to realize that her decade of waitying got her a title nobody else really wanted or valued. I can only imagine that she had to give in to everyone telling her protocol this and that for her wedding, and then when she finally gets to turn the tables…she ends up face to face with a fully grown woman with her own ideas and opinions.
Plus, although some might question her talent, Jessica was (is?) a professional stylist and at one point host a wedding – themed reality tv show. So I could certainly see Meghan giving more weight to her friend’s opinion just based on that.
With how horribly they’ve been attempting to paint Meghan. If 1 tiny element of these smear stories were true it would have come out. Somewhere in Meghan’s existence on this planet she would have shown this behavior they claim.
I’ve been here on this site following since the dating years. I was an apologist of sorts in her early years. But Kate has just become more comfortable in showing herself as a nasty, racist wretched person that can’t function without hate in her heart. I’m cheering for the downfall.
At the beginning I thought that they would never be close friends because they are so different, but likely work together and that one Fab Four thing at the beginning suggested it might happen, but so many things have come out since then to show that kate is just a jealous bitter woman who does not like anyone who isn’t sycophantic to her. The fact that she got Carole and uncle Gary to openly trash Meghan just shows how pathetic she is and she still hasn’t corrected that racist crying story. Instead she is letting the story continue.
I’m disgusted that he’s now dragged Ivy into this. It was bad enough that Charlotte was involved in the whole stupid drama, but now there’s another child’s name out there. These people are shameless.
I cannot believe it’s the year of our lord 2022 and we’re still discussing this. Fck Tom Bower, truly.
(And Kate’s dress is ivory/cream, NOT “Primrose Yellow.” Another topic we’ll apparently be debating for the rest of our lives!)
Too late to edit but @Becks I TOTALLY AGREE with your entire paragraph about Kate being triggered because Meghan’s friends aren’t wowed by her stupid title. I wonder if any of them even curtsied, since Americans don’t have to (not sure about Canadians and if the Commonwealth “protocols” are the same?).
Not only did Meghan have a hoard of loyal girlfriends from all different stages of her life, when Kate appears to have maybe one friend she sees once a year, these women were all impressive in their own right. They weren’t going to lose their minds with excitement over meeting The Duchess of Cambridge, lol.
And no matter how horrible Kate’s behavior has been, especially toward Meghan, I can’t help but have sympathy for someone who just learned their husband is cheating on them, let alone when she was pregnant. But Kate should have been able to control herself and not take it out on the bride. Wait until you get home and call your mother to rage and cry, but arguing with a bride to the point that she’s brought to tears— especially considering all of Tom Markle’s bullshit that Meghan was ALREADY contending with that week — is just inexcusable.
It’s not even that Kate made M cry. That’s mean and petty and bitchy on its own, but then she or her mother ran to CT months later to spread a LIE about what happened. That’s the really inexcusable part IMO.
Then dragging ivy into it is a new low. And saying the children were compared, with Charlotte unfavorably? I can hear someone saying, “Charlotte, can you hold still like Ivy is for just a second? We need to finish measuring.” That would technically be comparing them unfavorably. I don’t know why I’m even entertaining that there’s truth to this garbage.
Kate comes off as such an arseling in these stories. Also these pics just reminding me that she is the kind of woman who wears off-white to her sister-in laws wedding. Kl-ass act
Yes, I will never tire of that photo of her standing next to Charlotte. That ain’t primrose yellow, people!!
Arseling! Stealing that!
Seriously, they keep putting out all these different versions, but Kate comes out looking bad in every one of them, so idk why they keep bothering.
So basically, Bower has thrown every version of this tale into the mix — hems, tights, postpartum fatigue, Big Bad Meghan bullying, and given us a lagniappe of Ivy Mulroney looking as cute as Charlotte. From “unnamed sources.” Sure, CarolE.
Okay, then.
Kate should be fucking embarrasses that the idea that another little girl might be considered prettier than Charlotte traumatized her. It was as if Kate expected everyone in the room to acknowledge Charlotte as their superior (along with herself).
Everything about Khate should embarrass the hell out of her. I sincerely don’t know how she makes it through a single day with her inflated sense of self intact. That’s not a royal bubble, it’s a frickin’ sealed biosphere.
Like, what does “compared unfavourably” even mean in this context?
We’re meant to think it was a slight against her appearance (if there was actually a comment made at all), but could’ve been something as simple as “Ivy is taller the Charlotte and her hem is just fine?” In the Middleton world, that probably counts as a slight 🙄
I am with PPPhD. I doubt anyone actually said anything like “Ivy is prettier” or similar. I could see Kate being incredibly sensitive and reading into any comment as a slight (even if it wasn’t intended as such). It could be simply that emotions were running high – this is just weeks aster Louis was born and right before the wedding, correct? Not justifying Kate’s actions, but it does make sense.
In all it is a stupid story and I can’t believe we are still talking about it four years later. I feel it resurfaces to make Meghan look bad and I just don’t buy it. Like why is Jessica being dragged into it?
Who mentioned anything about the prettiness of kids? its telling that that’s where your mind first went
Commenting JUST for the amazing use of lagniappe!
😙
I had to look it up, I’d never heard it before! Now I love it. Thanks C-Shell!
And ITA with the others; there’s no way anyone would have said or suggested Ivy was “prettier”— it was either about height or Ivy being more compliant and not caring about wearing tights. But fragile Kate just couldn’t bear it 🙄
They are so shallow and complain about these stupid things (hemline my ass). We all know that Kate would have hundreds of other reasons to cry but no.
This is embarrassing for the Windsors. Seriously, after so many years to have versions of this story continuously regurgitated in books, interviews, and articles.
At some point, if Will & Kate were smart, they would step in, make some kind of statement and try to put this ridiculous incident to rest.
This does not make them look good. Even the few folks I know who are strongly pro-Will & Kate roll their eyes when they hear this story. Like guys…. put this stupid story to bed. It does not make you look better or more mature or more royal or whatever positive impression you think it has.
Even if Kate cried about some tights it is not a good look. People struggle with real problems such as not being able to pay their bills or ill health or being separated from their loved ones or unemployed etc. If one of the most priviliged people on earth cries because if some tights it is really not awakening much sympathy. Just makes you think that she must not have seen much and this is all about her EGO. Nothing else.
not a good look for kate
And given what W&K put poor George through at Wimbledon, it looks like this story is never going to die. Kate has years to torture her kids with “protocol.” If KP were smart, they would never have started this mess.
kate made meghan cry. KATE made MEGHAN cry and all these 2357349 versions from kate’s camp tells me it was for a stupid reason or no damn reason at all like you said kaiser. you’d think they’d shut up after Meghan revealed she still has the apology note. They keep rehashing this store to try and absolve kate when all it does is continue to confirm that her team let a story run wild about meghan making her cry when in fact it was the other way around. the reason why doesn’t MATTER. She let a false story kick off the character assassination of an innocent woman. THAT is the crux of the matter.
I actually wonder if Meghan cried for a very good reason. Like, Kkkeen called her a bitch/the N-word or said she’d never fit in or wasn’t welcome in the family or something like that.
Meghan doesn’t strike me as someone to cry over little things, especially having been in the acting business where she was probably stressed out a lot and (I’d assume) had loads of harsh and mean things said to her by casting people or directors or what have you.
I sort of imagine that initially Meghan assumed they’d be allies or at least have a good working relationship (both being married-ins/SiL), plus Meghan has so many strong and healthy relationships with other women she probably couldn’t even imagine the insecurity and cruelty that came at her from mean girl Kkkeen.
I think it was for a good reason as well. I don’t think Kate was just being insistent over tights. I think there was something bad that was said, my current hypothesis is that it was about Harry cheating on her – something like “whatever he’ll just cheat on you, they all do it.” Remember Meghan said in the interview that Kate was “going through some things” at the time, if she found out about the affair with Rose or learned that it was still ongoing or something that could have prompted the comment. No excuse for saying it, don’t get me wrong, I’m just trying to tie the comment to Kate “going through some things.”
Don’t forget that Meghan also said that with everything she was going through at that time, she couldn’t understand why Kate wasn’t more understanding. This was days before the wedding, when Thomas Markle was farting around, refusing to answer Meghan’s calls, blowing off his commitment to walk her down the aisle, faking whatever medical condition he had at that time (there have been so many! Does anyone care about his stroke anymore?)
Kate who is all about her wonderful, in-tact family, Kate who had a well-preserved, silent father to walk her down the aisle and look good in the pictures, couldn’t muster an ounce of sympathy for Meghan while her dad was ghosting her. That tells me that things have not worked out in Kate’s life as she thought they would, because a happy, content woman would want to be there to support a bride who was going through some things. I bet Meghan and Eugenie bond over how mean Kate is.
@becks1 we are on the same page as to why Meghan would cry. It was hurtful and required Harry to step in because Kate would not send flowers and an apology note otherwise. This wasn’t about tights or anything like that.
I recall someone posting a while back that it was because Kate had told Meghan that Harry would cheat on her too as this incident was around the time kate found out about Rose and she took it out on Meghan. And Meghan certainly says in the Oprah interview that kate was going through some things, which fits in quite well with discovering your husband has been having a serious Camilla type fling with an aristo for years.
@Nic I remember that as well. I thought it was kind of sketchy at the time, because it was a name I didn’t recall seeing on here before and they posted and proclaimed to have all this “insider information” and that was one of the things they shared. A lot of what they said didn’t really make sense but that bit about why Meghan cried rang true to me because it lines up so well with what Meghan said about “Kate going through some things,” which was worded VERY carefully. And it is something that if Kate said it to Meghan, Harry would have been furious on M’s behalf. AND it explains why M said that Kate was a good person – not just because Meghan knew she had to tread carefully re: Kate, but because Meghan had sympathy for a woman who had just given birth and found out that her husband was cheating on her (again, or still.)
Remember after the Interview we heard so much about William was furious about how Kate was dragged in the interview, and a lot of us were like, uhhh, what? She said Kate was a good person, she defended Kate as to why Kate never corrected the story, etc. But maybe the issue was that Meghan came very close to discussing William’s affair.
Bingo. Kate going through some things as per Meghan’s words threaded awfully close to confirming William’s affair. That’s why he was mad. He doesn’t care about kate unless it affects him.
I hope if Khate did make a vile comment about Harry “cheating on Meghan too”, that H let her HAVE it and that’s why she sent the apology note and flowers.
It makes me wonder if they keep rehashing it because they’re daring Meghan to show her receipts. One look at that note would be a huge story. I’m convinced they are all so dried up and thirsty at this point after being completely shut out from the Sussexes that they’re trying some new tactics now.
L84tea – And they are just too stupid to realize that Meghan is too smart to fall into the ‘release K’s note as proof’ trap. That’s what she sued the Fail for so how likely is it that she would turn around and do the same thing?
They really don’t seem to have a clue of who Harry and Meghan are – and how they function – after all these years. They believe they’re dealing with someone like TOB and Kkkeen (and her family) who will leak and lie, but Harry said loudly and clearly that he’s not going to play that game.
@L84Tea
I don’t think Meghan will ever show the note. I think she knows if she did the Fail would be all over it, claiming that if she’s allowed to show personal letters, then so are they (And attempt to overturn the case Meghan had against them with the letter to Thomas Markle)
IDK if that makes sense or not, I haven’t had coffee yet, lol
I don’t think Meghan will ever show the note either. But I still think the rota rats are dying to see it.
I do hope Meghan shows the note to her trusted friends. She just will never publish it. Maybe it is framed and hung somewhere in her home. Or maybe it’s positioned in a glass box on her coffee table as a conversation piece. All Meghan needs to do is to refrain from publishing it but it doesn’t have to be kept hidden in a vault.
Hopefully she has a fire-proof safe with all her RF receipts.
@Becks, I think you’re right about that being the reason (well, one of them) that William was so angry about the interview. HE knew exactly what Meghan was referring to.
But again, he’s too stupid to realize that all this rehashing does is continue to bring up the affair rumors. Millions of people watched the Oprah interview, and the overwhelming majority came out viewing the Sussexes with sympathy. And that’s the extent of their thoughts on it.
Only people like us who parse every little thing even remember the specific “Kate was going through some things” line and debate what it means. As usual, they’d be so much better off just dropping it, but it seems as if W&K are incapable of letting things go.
They are baiting her on, that’s for sure and Meghan will never take that poisonous bait. Meghan said what she said on Oprah, and is done.
I am thinking whatever happened was really really bad and Kate showed her rude snotty behavior to all the people there. Because it was so public, and because baldimort was away pruning roses at the time, she made a solo decision and sent the apology and flowers right away, and must have kicked herself afterwards when she realized too late she admitted guilt.
It’s all so ridiculous. Someone really needs to tell the Mids that continuing to flog this narrative makes Kate look unhinged.
I’m sure it was tense and everyone was emotional but JFC please let it go. Also, looking at the photos, how could Charlotte’s hem be any longer unless it was gd floor length?
It really does make the Midds look unhinged and jealous and insecure. Which, I suppose is true on all accounts.
It’s so funny/stupid about the hem length because I just went and looked and the bridemaid dresses for Meghan’s wedding are several inches longer than for Pippster’s wedding!
This isn’t actually an entirely new version of events though is it? I’ve heard a close version of this before somewhere else (supposedly based on leaks from employees of the designer/dress shop/whatever) – so maybe he is using those same claims as his source?
It’s not an entirely new version, there are always some added elements (here, its that Ivy Mulroney was somehow involved and part of the reason for Kate’s tears).
But we know the basic story that Kate cried bc of Meghan is false bc Meghan told us.
I have to say — if it’s 7am and you just woke up, and you don’t actually have a secure understanding of Sussexit rumors — that excerpt reads like it’s describing the dress fittings for Kate’s wedding. I had to reread it after I saw that it was describing Meghan’s.
I entirely believe Meghan, not because she confirmed it, but because of her state of mind at that time. We know now that her father was putting pressure on her, and so were some members of the brf. She was also getting married in front of millions of people. As strong as she is, crying simply show her to be human. Kate keeping quiet is telling.
Why I can never believe Kate is because there are 3-5 versions of the same story. she can’t get her story straight. Can you imagine her in a court of law. Totally unreliable witness your honor.
It was not Kate wedding it was Meghan bower is not doing Kate any favors with the spin
What the hell is it with these people? If they are so determined to turn this witch into a martyr, they should just nail her to the cross already and be done with it.
This book is trash. We all know Bower is writing straight up bullsh@t because Meghan set the record straight.
Bower is going to be SO DISAPPOINTED if the Sussexes don’t bring even one single lawsuit against him for this trash book
Seems like the basis of all complaints against Meghan in this book is she wouldn’t do as she was told and therefore she was a meanie. They really expected her to acquiesce to everything they told her and are shocked she was a fully formed functioning adult who did not bow to them.
This is what happens when you and your friends spend your whole lives with just you and your friends.
What friends, more like you and your mother.
This just confirms to me that Carole Middleton is Tom Bower’s “source”.
None of this is damning towards Meghan. It was her damn wedding. There was nothing wrong with her stating what she wanted. Not to mention the extraordinary amount of stress she was under because of her father. Even with all of this, this is typical wedding planning drama. The fact that people keep dragging this out YEARS later says more about them than it does Meghan.
😭”The black woman wouldn’t let me boss her around! She should know her place! Destroy her!”😭
Not just her father! In the weeks leading up to her wedding the British Press were unhinged! They produced a fake list of Meghan’s lovers, claimed she was formerly involved with a porn star, was attacking details about the wedding and with the benefit of hindsight were doing everything they could to get her to call the wedding off.
Hindsight is truly powerful. We now know the smear campaign was headed by KP. So think about how diabolical Kate is, she knows she and Will are driving these headlines. She knows Jason Knauff is working with Thomas Markle. Knowing she is responsible for the strain Meghan is under she STILL pushed her to tears during the fitting. Kate then leaks a lie about what happen and does everything she can to keep the Meghan made her cry story alive. Even after Meghan clears up what happens and DEFENDS Kate its still not enough for Kate.
Kate still pushes this narrative that she cried too all while she dresses like Meghan, copies her mannerisms, and in general turns herself into Meghan. Now when Meghan dresses like herself people will say she and Kate are twinning or that she is copying Kate. Some headlines stated this when Meghan wore the black and white jumpsuit in NY.
Both William and Kate are smearing and copying the Sussexes. But William is copying Harry’s initiatives, Kate is laser focused on erasing and destroying Meghan. She is so passionate about destroying Meghan she can’t even tolerate Meghan’s version of the crying story even though it sympathetic to her JUST because its also sympathetic to Meghan. On Oprah Meghan stated she cried, Kate sent an apology note with flowers because she’s a good person who was just going through some things and was most likely prevented from correcting the story in the press just like Meghan was.
Both Kate and William are less than intelligent, lazy, petty, mediocre people with fragile egos but watching Kate operate after Sussexit also reveals how sinister she is as well.
I cannot for the life of me understand why Kate didn’t breathe a sigh of relief after the Oprah interview because it could have been SO MUCH WORSE.
Sure, Meghan challenged the version of the crying story that she’d put out there, but at the end of the day, Meghan came across as incredibly kind toward Kate. She excused Kate’s refusal to correct the record by telling the entire world that Kate wouldn’t have been allowed to even if she’d wanted to, she called her a GOOD PERSON, and she said that Kate did exactly what Meghan herself would have done in that situation— flowers and a note.
All in all, Kate came out looking the best out of everyone H&M discussed with Oprah, and the fact that she still lost her shit because Meghan said “the reverse happened” shows how insanely intolerant she is. Any sane person would have just let it go and never mentioned it again.
But no, for the past four years, all we’ve heard are various versions about how Meghan lied to Oprah and it really was her who made Kate cry. FTLOG! Kate has such a sad little life, good grief.
How desperate are Khate/CarolE that they are still going on sooky-la-la Keen’s fake tears. Everyone else has moved on but Khate/CarolE just can’t.
My gosh this again!! Meghan said it with her chest and has proof. Kate and all her minions can F off.
This constant stream of lies and spin is exhausting and this is after Harry and Meghan said all this on record. These people just don’t care. It makes me question everything that they’ve written about Diana. Smh
This will never end even after Meghan is old and gray. They are still writing about Diana today.
There was a lady who did a chart reading for William in here recently. I think her user name is USAxGOV.
Girl where are you? Is Meghan gonna get a reprieve from all this craziness anytime soon? William and Kate are untouchable and I want that for my favs though I know it’s unlikely to happen.
Do you remember which thread? I’d be interested in an updated chart reading of William. Some of the earliest readings of the W&K marriage had big changes coming (marriage ending?) around this time in both W&K’s charts.
I think in the article where William yelled at the photographer and got it removed off YouTube. Something about his communication issues. It was around that time.
Thank you!
So, in summary (according to Bower), no matter what went down, it’s Meghan’s fault and Kate was her victim. Gotcha. None of this makes Kate look good. We can all see the dress – the hem was not at all short. We can also see it was a hot day and Charlotte wasn’t the only flower girl, if Kate insisted on tights, all the other little girls would be forced to wear them too. Don’t their mothers get a vote? This is so ridiculous and gross.
Kate just wanted to be a b!tch about Meghan’s wedding. Her nose has been out of joint for so long she’s gonna need surgery to fix it. Give it a rest Keen.
More than that, look at pictures of Charlotte taken by her mother. The hemline in all those pix is shorter than the hemline at the wedding. Either K was deliberately trying to be a bully or the hemline argument never really happened. And why would they think that putting this out would prove that K was the one who cried? If somebody is trying to bully you into a different look for YOUR wedding, why wouldn’t that upset the bride?
Kate wanted poor Charlotte to look like a sister wife, just like she always does
@Snoozer:
“if Kate insisted on tights, all the other little girls would be forced to wear them too. Don’t their mothers get a vote?”
Madam, the monarchy is a *hierarchy* for a reason, not a *democracy*!
– Kate, probably
Tights are not protocol way back when the queen when she was a child wore socks instead of tights to a wedding pictures to prove it
I’m English and it is indeed considered very common to wear bare feet with shoes unless they’re flip flops or sandals, and one wouldn’t wear those to a wedding. When I was little it would have been shocking for even working class people to shop at the supermarket wearing bare feet in shoes. However the solution in summer is to wear little thin cotton ankle socks. There’s no tradition of making children (or adults) boil in hot weather.
Likewise it’s customary for boys or men to wear linen suits in summer, not boiling hot wool.
I think it might be due to Carol being working class and she and Kate not fully knowing royal protocol. (A little knowledge is a dangerous thing…… they know it’s expected for royals to wear suits and tights, but don’t know there’s a different standard for hot weather.).
However I’m middle class and I know this.
I’ve never worn bare feet in shoes, except for 30 seconds inside the house, to move shoes to another room, and it was horribly uncomfortable. Wouldn’t sweaty feet rub against the rough leather? Even shoe shops have socks for customers to put on, when they’re trying on shoes.
Tom Bower & the rest of the BM need new ideas asap. This is version 251 of the Meghan made Kate cry story. I believe we’ll hearing this story for the next 5 to 6 years. Yawn.
This version was actually posted on quora years ago. It comes up if you Google the story. It was more detailed, and from a shop assistant. I can’t remember the details, but I think it was claimed Meghan or Jessica said Charlotte was fat, and they were telling Jessica’s daughter she was the special flower girl.
LOL, yeah I’m sure that happened. That sounds like something concocted to put all the sympathy on Kate. It’s like someone said “what’s the worst thing we could have Meghan say to make Kate cry.”
Omg seriously? On quora, of all places, some unnamed shop assistant said Meghan and Jessica called Charlotte fat? This is where bowers is sourcing his book. God, that embarrassing.
I’m 100% sure that quora made up story is Bowers source for this. It fits exactly with how he’s sourced the whole book.
My bet would be since Ivy was oldest, she was told to take the lead. In pictures Charlotte is in the second row and K probably thought she should be first. Funny with all the hype about H&M being “second row”. Charlotte needs to get used to that though since she is the “spare”.
Sounds like a fake story planted by the Midds or Meghan haters. James was known to go on royal forums under assumed names, post pro-Kate stories, and threaten people with fake lawyers to try to silence negative talk about Kate for years. He was stupid enough to use his PP email as part of his login – site moderators outed his behavior.
I think if it was true, the Palace would have stated it from the beginning because “Meghan was mean to Princess Charlotte and called her fat” is clear cut, casting Meghan as the bad guy. Whereas Kate vs Meghan, who made who cry, can be debated.
“I think it was claimed Meghan or Jessica . . . were telling Jessica’s daughter she was the special flower girl.”
@Cairidh, this is my guess, in that I think Meghan chose Ivy Mulroney as her chief bridesmaid or Maid of Honor. If you note in the photos from the wedding, Ivy is the only bridesmaid not wearing a wreath of flowers on her hair.
Choosing a Maid of Honor is neither a new protocol-busting move nor scandalous. It is also not a slight against the other bridesmaids but I could see Kate getting peeved that Charlotte (the blood royal!!!) is not the chosen one!
@MsLove, only 5 or 6 more years? I think you’re being overly optimistic!
All of us here know that there is NO WAY that Meghan or Jessica (and I don’t even like Jessica) or anyone else called Charlotte “fat” because that’s beyond ridiculous. Even if I hated Meghan, I wouldn’t believe that because it’s too ludicrous, like the alleged tea-throwing. Again, Bower discredits the entire book by including such outlandish stories.
ETA @Cairidh, we were typing at the same time, so I just saw your comment, but it’s spot on. If Meghan had actually called Charlotte fat, we never would have heard about tights or hemlines or anything else.
Can this book be labeled a biography? I hope it’s put in the fiction category.
It’s more likely that Charlotte was acting up more than the other girls and looked bad in comparison. We all saw how kate had little control of Louis so maybe this was more of the same.
But at the end of the day it’s all irrelevant because Kate is the one who made Meghan cry and she reversed the story and weaponized her white tears like the racist witch she’s been from day one.
@MsLove, it really should be categorized as “Fiction,” I’m not even kidding. I hope that if any American booksellers end up offering it, that’s exactly where they put it.
The fact that over 4 years later, they can’t come up with a conclusive reason why “Meghan made Kate cry” (in quotes because it isn’t true) is honestly making me support that theory of Kate snapping at Meghan saying something like “oh why are you so happy he’s just going to cheat on you later” – especially if she found out William was cheating on her around the same time. Which will make the average bride angry or at the very least really upset but drive a bride who’s planning a royal wedding and dealing with her father’s shitty behaviour into full on tears.
Kate might just have repeated what she said to Chelsey, that she should expect harry to cheat, and put up with it, it goes with the territory. That would be enough to make a bride cry.
At this point who cares if Kate cried, no one seems to care about Meghans feelings about anything and they continue to harass her daily with lies. Kate can cry some more for being pathetic as far as I’m concerned.
KKKate was upset that she was losing Harry and completely spun out!
Are we STILL talking about this?! JFC, the British media are really surviving on scraps aren’t they?
If I was Kate I would do everything to shut down every regurgitation of this story because in NO version does she look good. It sounds exactly as Meghan described, she bitched out a stressed out bride-to-be because she wanted to assert her dominance and Meghan wouldn’t have it. Now she’s spent the past 5 years acting like it’s the most traumatising thing that ever happened to her. You’re 40 girl, act like it.
These folks are so used to rewriting history that they are going to keep bringing this up till a version sticks. 🙄🙄
Kate was not nice to Meghan from the get go i think the middleton were upset that harry issued a statement some years earlier that he was not involved with pippa
Oh my god. What nonsense. I think the whole truth will never come out and honestly, who cares at this point. A stressed bride, a mother who had just given birth, a crazy family … I bet at some point they both cried and if it had just been that one incident, it would have been fine but no, the Windors need to turn it into a catastrophe. “Some would say” is not very clever way of saying “I’m just going to make shit up now, brace yourselves.” And it’s beyond insane to act like Meghan was out there comparing little girls. AS IF!
*Meghan* cried. Not Kate. I’m getting tired of people backing up these tabloid stories by supporting this theory. A ton of the tabloids have tried to push that they both cried. They didn’t.
Kate was unpleasant to Meghan and Meghan cried it speaks volumes to me that Kate allowed Meghan to take the heat and could have said the story is not true that Meghan made her cry it speaks volumes about Kate that she did not do this
Nope. The maybe they both cried storyline is just an attempt to redeem Kate. Kate made Meghan cry, leaked the opposite, feasted on it for years, and still won’t let it go.
And then sent flowers 🌸 and a handwritten apology note.
But sure, Kate cried too. No, she snapped at Meg and made her cry. And it was bad enough that she apologized.
Stop trying to rationalize it and let Kate off the hook!
The British media is incandescent that Meghan corrected that story. They CAN’T stand the fact that Meghan put an end to their “white woman victim” narrative. Since then, they’ve been rewriting this story 5 million times. They can’t reason with the fact that their perfect, innocent, fragile, english rose Kate is not a victim to the horrible, mean, bully biracial American Meghan. They have to rewrite this story a million times to find comfort in their racism. Meghan literally has proof. Who gives flowers and WRITES A LETTER apologizing for something they didn’t do? Kate and her media buddies just need to take this L silently. Honestly they’ve made this story bigger than it should have been all bc they can’t believe millions of people around the world got to see Kate for who she is, a mean girl who has the protection of the firm.
They might actually be gas-lighting Meghan in the hopes the letter is ‘leaked’.
Cat and Mouse…
You nailed it @W! Thank you!
If I were Kate I would have STFU and never allowed it to be mentioned ever again as soon as Meghan made it public that there was an apology note. What is wrong with her??
Even if Meghan does release the note (which she’s too smart to do), all that will do is prove that Meghan was right in the first place, and Kate was the one who owed HER an apology. Why would anyone (besides the DM) want that out there? How stupid are these people? I can’t
All these stories act like we can see the freaking hem length in gazillions of pictures from the wedding. Charlotte regularly wears significantly shorter dresses…with no tights…including to Louis’ christening two months after the M&H wedding.
Kate is clearly still rattled to be outed as the mean girl she is. She is trying to justify why she made Meghan cry and still claiming she cried as well. I am convinced Kate isn’t able to cry. She is that cold and calculating.
Kate comes from new money i doubt the aristo ladies would make this trifling fuss over attendant dresses
How is that dress too short? Tights would have looked ridiculous. It’s a summer dress
Exactly! They were cute, tasteful, and weather-appropriate dresses for little girls. The way Kate carries on about it you’d think Meghan tried to put Charlotte in fishnet tights and a tank top 🙄
😂🐟🥅🎽
Exactly! They were cute, tasteful, and weather-appropriate dresses for little girls. They way Kate carries on about it you’d think Meghan tried to put Charlotte in fishnet tights and a tank top 🙄
If Kate was so tired why didn’t she stay home with her newborn? It’s not like she doesn’t have a nanny or other servants who could take Charlotte to a fitting. Meghan had ‘little sympathy for those outside her circle.’? Where’s K’s sympathy for someone trying to plan HER OWN wedding in HER OWN way? His contention that K cried when she didn’t get her way with someone else’s wedding just makes her look like a miserable control freak.
I’m so tired of hearing that it was protocol for small children to be forced to wear tights on a hot day in May. It has been proven time and again that there is no such thing as protocol for these situations. The Queen prefers that royal women wear tights in her presence and neutral nail polish, but it is not protocol. Also, it was Meghan’s damn wedding, and if she didn’t want the children to wear tights, it wasn’t Kate’s business to say otherwise. I suppose the Cambridge stans and the Middletons think this is proof that Kate tried to help Meghan adjust to royal life when it just comes across as pushy and bullying. And I love how the staff is referred to as Kate’s staff. Didn’t they also work for Harry as well, allegedly?
No doubt that if the bridesmaids wore tights, the story would be that Kate thought the girls shouldn’t wear tight due to the warm day and she cried because Meghan wanted the girls to suffer from heat stroke. It’s all about painting Meghan has the horrible bully and Kate the victim who cries her white woman tears.
I believe Meghan has regretted inviting kate n her children to be part of her wedding and also trying to be nice to her
I don’t think she was given a choice about the first part of it.
Yeah same with William being the best man.
ITAWY!! Meghan said they didn’t want the spectacle but I believe they were pressured mightily. Remember the sweet photo of the two of them sat on the chapel steps. She said they were so relieved it was over.
I also think the whole thing of William and Harry being best man for each other was a forced thing. The whole idea that Andrew was Charles’ “best man” is ludicrous.
This still doesn’t make Kate look good. It was Meghan’s wedding.
“Some would say”… Who are “some”? Why is it a “would” and not a definite action? Why didn’t they say it outright? Why is Bower such a tw@t?
Meghan had “little sympathy for those outside her circle “? What circle was that? She was one person surrounded by the RF, an entire monarchy – why do they need sympathy?
If you remember how much they project, it makes sense. Kate has no sympathy for anyone outside her social circle, and her social circle is basically her family.
It’s all a bunch of horseshit. That horrible woman had no concern or thought to anyone but herself. She wasn’t the center of attention and Meghan was marrying THE best brother. She’s realizing there is no one she can make googly eyes at and that he wouldn’t there to “lean” on when her husband ignores her. She was pissed, jealous and threw tantrums during a time that was already horribly stressful for Meghan with that sh*t father of hers. I am so glad that Meghan is stateside and no where near that wicked witch.
Let’s not forget that Meghan said Kate sent her flowers and a note. to apologize for making her cry. You can be sure that Meghan has those receipts. Notice how this part of the story was never addressed. Also as we just saw at Wimbledon when Kate chose to put her son, in the middle of some of the hottest weather in the country‘s history, in a full suit and long sleeve shirt while he was forced to sit in the sun. Khate doesn’t care about the comfort of her children she only cares about her image.
I’m confused, how does disagreeing about the length of a dress and wearing tights equate to comparing children?
He seems to be referencing and/or copying already existing reports that there was bullying of Charlotte happening at the fittings, but I agree that if that’s what he’s implying I don’t know why he would t just say that. The vague comparison claim doesn’t really make sense.
I just went and looked at all the hems for the flower girl dresses across weddings. They were the longest for Meghan’s wedding. So how were they too short? They were shorter at Eugenie’s wedding, and at Pippa’s wedding. So Kate, and Bower, are totally full of rubbish. As for tights, it was a warm day and it’s Meghan’s wedding. Like, bring out the protocol book. I want to see where it says tights must be worn. Chapter and verse, please!
The bridesmaids at Zara’s wedding had short dresses with no tights and it was never an issue. Kate had no right to freak out over the bridesmaids dresses so close to the wedding. I have a hard time believing Kate had no idea what the dresses looked like until that very moment. When I picked my girl’s bridesmaids dresses, they knew what they looked like from the beginning. Kate was just being horrible to Meghan on purpose. She is vile.
The Queen herself wore socks when she was a child and an attendant at one of her Uncle’s weddings. SOmeone should have quietly corrected Kate by showing her that picture from the 1930s when so called protocol was stricter.
I cried at everything after I had my baby. 🤷🏻♀️
Kate didn’t cry.
Did you blame other people and complain about them for years for supposedly “making you cry”?
Kate could have put out a call to the media and denied the crying story. She didn’t she comes across to me as rather calculating.
Karen Middleton tried to bully a bride during her own wedding. That’s it
This mess again. It’s been over a year since the Oprah interview and KP is still butthurt. There must be internal polling culled by the royal households the BRF is still damaged from these revelations. If you’re doing damage control this long you might as well give it up. It’s looking like Trump’s nonsense that the 2020 US presidential election was stolen from him. Today the US will have live coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection hearings in primetime. US press is putting the focus here because that’s a real scandal that impacts every American’s life. Sidenote: this burn book is still not available on Amazon US. There are work around access, but this clown Bower is slagging everyone including Doria to bait Meghan to sue. Meghan won’t Streisand Effect this garbage.
I can’t believe this continues to be rehashed. Two SIL to be, one a highly stressed bride, the other a post partum mom, had words at a child’s dress fitting. One cried. The other apologized. Why is this even a thing anymore (or to begin with)?
Typical Keen stan stance, eh? They didn’t ‘have words’. Meghan was arranging her wedding attendants outfits the way she wanted for HER wedding. Kate was barging in, making demands, being her typical bulling b!tch self, and made Meghan cry. It is a thing because Kate, her mother, her shady uncle, and the KP staff have been using this to drum up ‘Meghan the evil, violent WOC’ narratives for four years. Kate is not innocent here, Kate is not a victim here in any way shape or form.
I am no Keen stan – but you are right, my comment about “words” implies they were both at fault. Quite honestly I doubt any of us will ever know for sure what exactly was said but I do believe Kate made Meghan cry because Meghan said so.
I don’t know if Kate acted like a bullying bitch because I wasn’t there. Comment was meant to reflect that this has been made into a ridiculously overdone story because all of these commentators keep rehashing it over and over. I suspect the commentators think there is some horrible secret issue, when probably it was fairly benign. Who knows.
I agree, it should never have been a “thing”. But someone wanted to put Meghan in a bad light and so leaked to the media. I can’t blame Meghan for wanting to correct the story. Now these continuing versions…….
It’s a thing because the Middletons went to Tominey MONTHS afterwards with the version that Meghan made Kate cry, which played into the Angry Black Woman stereotype, and portrayed Kate as the white English Rose who was the victim of that ABW. It was a bad story and Meghan knew it. I can’t imagine how hard it was for her, knowing what the purpose of that story was, and knowing that she was not allowed to correct it.
Meghan said herself she made sure it wouldn’t get out. Aka she made sure her friends didn’t tell anyone. And this was honestly kind of backed up by the fact that the palaces (KP, BP and I think even CH) told scobie that nobody cried in Finding Freedom. But she was confused about how it got out. If I were to speculate further, it had to be from a pretty direct source…and this source wouldn’t have been giving a sympathetic account about Meghan at all in my opinion (to people saying there is gossip about Meghan trying to comfort her)
Someone checked the dates and Tominey wrote her racist story in the Telegraph linking the Hub women to terrorists a few days before Tominey had the false crying story weaponizing white women tears. And a few weeks later the telegraph magazine had the first interview of Carole Middleton where she slagged Meghan for being good at giving speeches because her own daughter still couldn’t do them almost a decade into the job.
None of this is a coincidence.
“Why is this even a thing anymore…?”
Because a fabulist Brit ‘author’ wants to make £££, $$$ profiting off Meghan.
This particular version of events reminds me of my wedding and my step-daughter. Despite trying to be as non-Bridezilla about things as possible, and trying to involve her in things where/when appropriate, she still threw basically daily fits in the lead up to the wedding. My MIL told me it was because she didn’t feel “special” enough; I reminded her that she could feel as special as she wanted at her own wedding someday.
Of course, the biggest difference between my step-daughter and Kate is that she was an 11 year old only child and Kate is a…grown woman who already had a huge wedding of her own? Right? Makes sense!
Instead of rehashing a tiresome 4 year old story of who made who cry, why Tom did not enlighten us the reason Kate chose to sit Charlotte on her lap with her legs dangling for a formal family wedding picture of Prince Harry and Meghan. It kind of spoilt an otherwise beautiful wedding family photo.
@Noor, considering how much this freaking story has been discussed, I cannot *believe* I never realized that!!
Why wasn’t Charlotte sitting on the floor like the other girls? Shows that Kate actually gives not one shit about keeping Charlotte’s legs covered at all times, nor how short her hemlines are.
She always has to do something to “stand out” and differentiate herself and her children from the peasants.
It would have been a much better photo if Charlotte was posed like the other kids, in front of Kate. Sigh.
It’s hard to refute a story that if you are the one who started it. I’m beginning to believe the tights angle of the story. Look what Kate did to George- made him look ridiculous in a navy suit and tie. Apparently poor George told his father he was hot, but Dad didn’t do anything about it. Just like Dad lost the argument about what George would wear to the football game. William himself was wearing what looked like a summer weight sports jacket.
I remember in the Oprah interview that Meghan said the week of the wedding was very hard, with the nonsense with her dad. She also said those around her were being supportive, but not Kate. She was very clear on what happened and she didn’t go into details other then saying Kate hurt her feelings, made her cry and apologized. Meanwhile this one is still trying to spin and get traction from being called out for acting up at another brides fitting and upsetting her. She can’t stand that the true version of what actually happened is there and that Meghan hasn’t spoken about it since the interview. Meanwhile there are rumors this book is delayed in some markets and the author thinks the Sussexes must be brought down because he considers them a genuine threat to the monarchy. These attacks on the Sussexes and Diana’s erasure continues. All this and the other royals are still dull, lazy and backwards, wish I never had to see them mentioned at all. Meghan and Harry are interesting, inspiring, gorgeous, but the others are just so ugh. These people like Bowel are not helping this moldering institution.
If there’s any truth to this, it sounds more like the other little girl’s mother, Jessica Mulroney, didn’t want the little girls and specifically her little girl overheating in tights on a warm May day, when already dressed in heavy formal wear. A perfectly reasonable and valid consideration. But as we have seen time and again, Middle Class Kate will place her own opinion of what image her children must project above sense, reason, and their comfort. Furthermore, can you imagine arguing with the bride about flower girl hemlines 3 days before the wedding? Kate should be ashamed.
Why is it inappropriate for a child to wear a dress above the knees in the summer. Caroline Kennedy use to wear the cutest baby doll dresses and wore them for formal occasions including her father and uncle’s funeral.
It’s being blocked most likely because Legal saw this “book” has more holes in it than Swiss cheese. Even the Marbles were caught in some lies. The Fail is still excepting this mess; I’m not sure it’s on sale in the UK.
Yes it is. It’s available on Amazon UK. Also available online at Waterstones and WHSmith, so presumably available in their brick and mortar stores as well.
Every time we see pictures of Kate at Meghan and Harry’s wedding, she just looks like a giant ahole wearing white to another person’s wedding. I hope at this point she’s embarrassed by her choice, she looked so tense during the Jubilee in that window where she was in close proximity to Harry and Meghan. You reap what you sow.
Also this story just won’t die and it continues to make Kate look like a petty vindictive idiot. Meghan won on this story, nothing tops correcting the record to Oprah in front of millions of viewers. Issuing several versions of the story when we now all know the truth is a losing battle. Kate is just pissed because she never expected to “lose” after putting this story out and being challenged. None of the corrections make her look good as she has no say over the bridesmaids outfits. As long as Charlotte looked age appropriate and was comfortable, that’s all that mattered and she did! You don’t beat Oprah, sorry Kate.
Kate IS definitely a petty and vindictive idiot. The most obvious receipts are the photos of her in that pale-yellow outfit on Meghan’s wedding day. It screams: “Look at me, not the beautiful bride! I’m the fairest of them all!”
And her racism, her entitlement, are on full display, too.
Kinda wanting to read an American fictional account now, tired of the British one
It is important to remember three things despite all the versions:
1. Kate felt it appropriate to dictate to Meghan what to do at Meghan’s own wedding
2. Kate weaponized white lady tears to set off a smear campaign against Meghan that continues to this day.
3. Kate has never corrected the false story despite taking the time to correct other media stories like the Tatler article.
So when people try to excuse kate and pretend she isn’t racist, what we have here is a privileged white woman who is mean and who will use whatever advantage she has in the British establishment media at the expense of her own sister in law.
Great comment @Nic919 – thank you!
We have Meghan saying first hand that the opposite happened. She did not hide behind various British royal reporters. That’s the story to believe unless you are saying that Meghan’s own words are not good enough.
Meghan is too sharp to publically lie on camera to Oprah. She has nothing to gain by lying. I believe her version of the crying event because there is no other believable alternative.
What really made Kate cry is that she had no power to stop the wedding. She knew then that she had a tough competition in Meghan; that the woman Harry was marrying was not a doormat.
A CB’er who claimed to be in the know awhile ago said that what really went down was Kate was upset over Rose, Meghan tried to be sympathetic and Kate reacted to that kindness with ‘well Harry will do it to you too’. Hence Kate, who was probably crying over her philandering husband and best friend, made Meghan cry.
This version has a ring of truth. Would someone cry over tights or a hemline, NOT LIKELY. Would they cry because of their husbands affair, LIKELY.
Kate. did. not. cry.
@C, Perhaps a banner at the top of the page so it’s the first thing they see?
Haha! I wish!
1) As C wrote, Kate did not cry. 2) Rose Hanbury Rocksavage is not Kate’s best friend as Kate has no friends. Kate’s not even friends with her own sister but rather competitors. Rose is one of William’s many side pieces, she just happens to live ‘next door’ to Anmer Hall.
THIS!!!! 100%
Kate didn’t cry, but Meghan did say Kate went to that fitting already upset about something else, hence why she took her anger out on Meghan. I think meghan said that everyone knew how upset she was with everything that was going on with her dad and the wedding, so it was basically very insensitive of Kate to take it her problems out on a bride who is already dealing with her own sh*t.
I know it’s not happening but I wish the apology note could be shared. This is b.s. and the life the 1 incident has maintained is ridiculous. They dispute whatever they want, but slanderous lies about Meghan are left to live on, smdh
British legal types: Would Meghan still risk legal trouble if a friend who had seen the note vouched for its content and veracity?
Lawyer here.
No.
She could even show it to a reporter. They just couldn’t print it verbatim. If the DM had just reported what her letter said without quoting too much from it or trying to twist the content, they wouldn’t have been in legal trouble.
Imagine the headlines if she did defend herself through a friend or reporter.
Guys I just can’t help feeling like no matter what Harry or Meghan do or say it will just give more material for the BM to twist and create more books and articles. It’s never ending. Is someone else out there more hopeful cause I’m lacking right now….
I really feel for Meghan because they are really out to destroy her just like Bower said. It doesn’t matter if she’s silent or she speaks… even with evidence from court cases. They don’t care.
In fact they want a dramatic court case to dig into every aspect of her mind and life to continue their dehumanization and vilification of her. I’ve never seen anything like this to this extent. It’s so freaking sinister.
Sending her all the positive vibes. Hoping she is really surrounded by love and same for Harry. Hoping they are protecting their mental health.
Thanks Tha_Phoenix and equality (and Nill) for weighing in! I appreciate it.
Wonder if Jessica will say anything?
Did I miss out on the part where this was Meghan’s wedding? She can decide what she wants her bridesmaids in. The girls looked adorable. The hemline didn’t need to be any longer because they are little kids. What part of this was Meghan’s wedding, not Kate’s, that Kate didn’t understand? If she was post-partum, then say that and be done with this story. But no…can’t admit to being overly emotional and a sourpuss. Have to make it that Meghan was being unreasonable and a bully to Kate’s staff. Have a seat, Katey! Continuing this narrative isn’t doing Kate the favor she thinks it does. Simply because this was Meghan’s wedding!
I’m still annoyed that they made a whole brouhaha about Meghan wanting air fresheners in the chapel, with the story framed as if she was some disrespectful bridezilla, ignoring the fact that Kate had FULLY GROWN TREES brought into Westminster Abbey (!) for her wedding, AND had the air “scented” with Jo Malone candles or something. The hypocrisy was palpable.
Funny how the only place Meghan was ever a mean, horrible, awful bully who makes little girls wear short (?) twirly dresses that fit comfortably and doesn’t make them swelter in tights for a day is in proximity to the BRF and their stupid, lazy employees. Every single other person who has ever met her gushes about how nice she is.
You can tell this story keeps Kate awake at night, thinking of new ways to re-write it. How many versions has Kate come up with now? Kate thought she got away with it and that her white privileged would protect her. She f*cking hates that Meghan got to speak her truth about it and call her out for the bully she is. Kate legit has no remorse over the fact her lies almost drove a pregnant woman to suicide ideation, otherwise she wouldn’t still be at it.
“You can tell this story keeps Kate awake at night, thinking of new ways to re-write it. How many versions has Kate come up with now?”
Absolutely. We’re hitting nearly 1 1/2 years post-interview; Kate and her people are STILL tossing out multiple lies about this moment. I truly feel that the resulting damage to Kate’s image has been worse than it seems on the surface, and that is *partially* why she and Carole have been in a never-ending freakout over the truth being revealed. Yes, she obviously still has ‘support’ and is being propped up by the media as usual, but her/her people’s actions and words show a lot of panic and fury. This might be the first time in a VERY long time that she’s been so publicly called out on her shit, and she has no way of minimizing or hiding the fall out.
I agree….before all this, my feelings about Kate were neutral to somewhat positive — I enjoyed witnessing her and William’s wedding, and I liked following them post-wedding and when they had George and then Charlotte. But the way I feel about her now — it’s a complete 180. She’s a nasty, bitchy, social climbing bigot and I can never unsee what I’ve seen about her true character. And I suspect there are a LOT of long-term casual royal watchers that feel the same way I do as well.
@swirlmamad – *raises hand* not a casual royal watcher as you all know LOL but long-term and my opinion of Kate has completely changed. There was a time, before Meghan, post Charlotte’s birth, when I found Kate lazy and boring and I was just like, what are you DOING with your platform and your life?? But I didn’t think she was necessarily a petty racist mean spirited bitch. Now I am completely on board with that line of thought.
I think part of the reason Kate and her team are so panicked over this particular story is that Kate lied to William about it. Even when Meghan asked that the story be corrected, william was told that was impossible bc there was nothing to correct. So now William is super pissed that kate lied to him about this. thats one of my theories anyway lol
Becks- Totally agree Kate lied to Will. Probably because to confess the truth would reveal she did something she shouldn’t have: explained what happened to Meghan.
My guess was Kate got chewed out by Harry to write a sincere apology, and felt bad enough to admit why she snapped. But she didn’t want Will to know that. Because he’s why she snapped. Now, Will realizes his wife’s lies embarrassed him and caused him to mess up his relationship with Harry. I always thought it was because Will got convinced Meg was mean to Kate that he started to really hate her and get pissed Harry took her side. Finding out that wasn’t true was probably angering to him. That’s why Kate desperately clings to “I cried too! I did!!” When we know any crying was just probably from getting chewed out by Harry.
It has always been telling that the apology note and flowers have never been denied. That note/flowers are proof Kate knows she did wrong, not Meg. Why would she apologize and send flowers if Meg was awful to her? That’s never made sense. So we know Meg’s version is right. Or they’d deny the note/flowers.
Doing that would of course allow the content of the note to be up for discussion. And Kate can’t have that.
No snark, Keen looks a lot younger in these photo’s. The wedding wasn’t that long ago and Kate has aged.
It’s because she still had her pregnancy weight. She always glows when she puts on a bit more. Unphotoshopped pics between pregnancies are always haggard.
Kate looks better because she is at a normal weight for her body. I remember thinking how good she looked right after Louis was born. Her extreme dieting makes her look gaunt and older.
That must be it. In the pic where she is in the back of a car you can see the collage girl she used to be. But not anymore.
It’s because the photos of the royal family are heavily photoshopped. Look at the photo of them sitting in a row on the pews — if you zoom in, Charles, Andrew, etc., all have great skin and look much younger than in real life. Kate also benefitted from the photoshop.
Wait.So the dress was too short,ill fitting,and no tights were to be worn and this made Kate cry….???
Ummm,this was Kate’s go to style for years-I’d have thought she would be thrilled.
lmao 😂
Didn’t Meghan say something like everybody who was there knows what happened? Presumably with 10 little under 10 bridal attendants, there would have been another mother or two present in addition to Kate? In fact there probably would be tons of people there, although I assume William wasn’t there even though he was best man. What astonishes me is that they keep promoting different versions of a story that is now shown to be patently untrue, and Meghan must not be the only with receipts. Does not the fact that there are so many versions of the incident make you wonder? Do they just assume everyone will keep quiet, as they indeed have except for Meghan who spoke to correct the record. And again, I ask, how is it a good look to cry at someone else’s wedding rehearsal unless you’re the mother of the bride? A grown woman and mother of three crying at someone else’s wedding rehearsal. Why does this story keep resurfacing? Can anyone posit an explanation?
It keeps resurfacing because Kate is still extremely bothered by Meghan announcing the truth of it, and the courtiers who refused to correct are too probably, and the reporters who exulted in it are too probably, and William as well as because it reflects badly on him. So they’ll be crabbing about it till the end of time.
This. The truth was never supposed to be revealed, and certainly not on such a big platform like an interview with Oprah. This is one thing that Kate will never be able to suppress or hyena grin away, no matter how much she tries (and BOY has she tried in these past 14+ months). It’s a major and irreparable hit to the pleasant, ‘friendly’ facade she’s crafted in these past 11 years.
The whole entire world (at least the English language one) saw that Kate was exposed for letting a lie about Meghan happen for years, despite suicidal ideation and a miscarriage. Now perhaps some won’t believe Meghan’s own words, but many people will and question why kate has not corrected a story that was false and detrimental to her own sister in law.
And she has yet to face American media on this issue so it’s likely at least one American reporter will ask the question even if it is yelled at her in passing.
Let’s not forget Meghan’s comment to Oprah that “Kate was upset about something” so while Meghan was setting the record straight, she acknowledged that Kate was having some serious issues NOT pertaining to the wedding and took it out on Meghan instead. She had just given birth to Louis and that was around the time the Rose Hanbury rumours were getting traction. That “something” Kate was upset about was her husband’s wandering peen. Weren’t there also rumours that Kate told Meghan Harry would be unfaithful to her and that she’d just have to put up with it if she wanted to be in the family? She’s altogether an awful human being who seems to be projecting her anger and frustration with her own marriage onto Meghan.
I take these articles as proof that the RR are panicking because they’ve realized that W&K are totally empty and vapid. There’s so many different angles to take toward royal reporting, but with W&K they always fall back on the fallout from their relationships with H&M, and that’s very telling. They have rehashed this bridal fight nonesense a million times by now, but they never give us any other information about the Cambridges. I realize all the CPB birthday pieces were puffery and probably lies, but everything I read about Camilla last week included details and information–about her dogs, her relationship with her own children and grandchildren, a photo of her birthday cake, stuff like that. I don’t like CPB, but I do have a good handle on who she is (or anyway, on who the RR wants me to think she is). On the other hand, we never get anything like that about W&K anymore. I visited London 15 years ago, and I distinctly remember going to several places (nightclubs, restaurants, shops), because I’d read about them in articles about Diana, William, Kate, and Harry. And even this week, we got articles about H&M going to that restaurant in NYC and ordering steak tartare and goat cheese whatever. But when’s the last time we read anything about W&K going to a restaurant or a bar or a store or anything like that? I mean…is Kate still taking piano lessons? Does she study photography? Do the two of them have any hobbies at all? Even if you’re inclined to believe that M made K cry (lol), the fact that Kate or Carole or the royal reporters or the palaces keep pushing this stale storyline tells me that W&K don’t have anything else going on. This approach makes them seem petty and wretched, not to mention boring. The Eartshot announcement from yesterday went nowhere–it was all the way at the bottom of the DM when I glanced at the front page. And if William’s biggest accomplishment/project isn’t enough to move the needle at all (by contrast with Invictus and essentially anything H&M touch), then that’s a bigger problem than anything to do with a heated discussion about tights.
She has AGED in 4 years. I wonder if it’s all the stress from Willy’s willy.
She got the face she deserved. Lying b*tch.
“I take these articles as proof that the RR are panicking because they’ve realised that W&K are totally empty and vapid”.
@SueBarbri, totally agreed!
Also, I think the RR are well aware that it’s becoming harder in general to mask or deflect from the fact that W&K do indeed seem to be “… petty and wretched, not to mention boring”.
The only concrete impression of W&K I have is of two people who act as if they’re serving the world’s longest ever probationary period …and they’re not convinced they’ll be confirmed in their posts, either. They don’t seem comfortable in their own skins, with one another or with their roles. It’s all misses, no hits with these two and the gulf between them and H&M is so blazingly apparent, now.
What are the habitual muckrakers including members of the RR/ various poor excuses for authors/ certain inhabitants of the various Palaces/assorted toxic and treacherous relatives to do? Yet another tepid rehash of Wedding Tights, Hemlines and Tears it is, then. This story doesn’t say anything positive about Kate, no matter how it’s spun, and yet they return to it again and again. What does this say about Kate’s interests and accomplishments or rather conspicuous lack of……?
None of this makes sense. If stockings are that important, why isn’t Kate wearing any? If protocol is that important, why is Kate wearing a white dress at another woman’s wedding? Also, why are they still talking and writing about this? Meghan and Harry have been happily married for years now. Just because you keep telling a lie, doesn’t mean that it will turn into the truth in the telling. Let it go and move on. Harry and Meghan have.
Honestly, it reminds me of how people with a lot of trauma keep rehashing the same incident over and over, trying to finally successfully process it for themselves. I feel like Kate won’t let it go until she’s come up with a narrative that she’s capable of living with. I don’t like to speculate, but I do agree with others who think Kate may have been panicking and grieving because Harry was going to at last leave her alone in that hell with those horrible people (the BRF, I mean)
I’m from MetroWest Boston. There is a very snarky part of me that wants to show up at the JFK Library when they’re here covered in tights. Tights as a hat, scarf, epaulets, hula skirt, held high on a cane, etc 😈😈😈
@Puppy1 LOL! Omg this is the best!
You could do blow-up tights on the head like those wacky balloon shapes in front of car dealers. Woohoo!
@Kaiser lol “you guys, we’re not done with the fakakta Crying At The Bridesmaid’s Dress Fitting story.” Fakakta indeed.
And we will never be done with this story so long as Kate tries to re-write it to paint herself as the victim. She is throwing everything to the wall to see what sticks.
So now postpartum makes you a complete racist, controlling bitch who is jealous of others and gets to dictate what you want to see happen with tights on SOMEONE ELSE’s wedding day. Postpartum makes you not correct a racist false narrative about your own sister in law and sit on it for YEARS, while you took the time to correct a botox story. Bish please!
Postpartum makes you wear white to another woman’s wedding and try to pass it off as yellow. She looked ridiculous trying to upstage a drop dead gorgeous woman in a classically timeless wedding gown on her big day. I liken her boring ass outfit to bringing a plastic knife to a gunfight – bitch you are outclassed, dripping with mediocrity, out of your depth, and as basic as the day is long – you are the most boring shade of beige in the guest bathroom no one goes into. I would literally rather eat packets of aspartame or Splenda for dinner than interact with this trick and her overly botoxed Walmart face and lobster claws/jazz hands for 12 seconds. And I say this as a person who hates sweeteners! Give me the sugar damn it.
Let’s see WHAT ELSE? Oh yeah, we all know she was really salty her crush got married and didn’t reciprocate her feelings – instead he fell for a beautiful Black lady – a racist person’s worst nightmare.
She can take her “yellow” David’s Bridal mother of the bride outfit and shove it. She is stuck with that incandescent egg for a husband and even he can’t stomach being around her. This is a story where everyone is getting exactly what they deserve. I am here for it!
iOS 16 beta 3 version update of Meghan made Kate Cry, aka, The Bower version. Fixes bugs and issues with hems and tights, inserts postpartum tiredness, and adds the Mulroney, because, why not.
Truth is singular. Its ‘versions’ are mistruths. – David Mitchell, Cloud Atlas
LMAO
In the official portrait with all the flower girls, only one has their knees showing — the one sitting on Kate Middleton’s lap. We’ve seen the length of the dress on that flower girl standing up, making it OBVIOUS that KM pulled the skirt in her lap up to show off her daughter’s knees/lower legs [and her own knees/lower legs behind them]. The dress wasn’t that short. Kate pulled it up to mess up the photo — draw your own conclusion.
Ok so – I mean the flower girl dresses would have looked better with tights or a little cuffed sock with lace or something. It did look odd to have a Mary Jane style shoe with no socks or tights and probably uncomfortable unless the shoes were very broken in. Charlotte’s dress at least didn’t look like it fit properly and the hem was weird and longer in the front than back. There were rumours that Charlotte’s dress didn’t fit properly because Kate didn’t bring her to any of the subsequent fittings after whatever incident occurred. But at the end of the day it was certainly Meghan’s call if the flower girls wore tights or whatever.
The hem looks fine to me. I’m sure the dressmaker knew how to sew the hem straight whether Charlotte was there or not. The children all looked happy and comfortable. It is possible that they had socks that didn’t show above the shoes which is easily done.
I have discovered the real source of Kate’s distress. There are no buttons or huge bows on the bridesmaid dresses. That makes them completely unacceptable.
I’ve accepted that we’re going to be hearing about this story for the. rest. of. our. lives.
It will be written about in all of the royal biographies going forward, etc. We’re *never* escaping it
Best comment. I will not try to top this.
This dead horse that Ma Middleton and Kate keep beating is a pile of bones now. They should just give it a rest….or one day, Meghan may well show her receipts.
I think Kate expected Meghan to bow down in front of Kate’s superior knowledge of royal etiquette. When it didn’t happen, Kate’s princess gloves came off.
Man, I never had a desire to meet them but to have the chance to hand the #duchessoftights a bouquet of “flowers” that are actually rolled up tights would be so satisfying.
FYI that # on Twitter is awesome I wish we could post pics and gifs on here
Never forget that Kate basically wore white to her brother-in-law’s wedding.