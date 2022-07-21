Bower: Duchess Kate cried at the bridesmaid’s dress fitting for so many reasons

You guys, we’re not done with the fakakta Crying At The Bridesmaid’s Dress Fitting story. In 2018, just days before Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge were both at a bridesmaid’s dress fitting for all of the little girls in Meghan’s bridal party. Princess Charlotte was a little bridesmaid, as was Jessica Mulroney’s daughter Isabel. From November 2018 to March 2021, we heard variations on the “Meghan made Kate cry” story, although no one could ever explain exactly what Meghan did or said to make Kate cry, and that shifting narrative says a lot (to me). Then during the Oprah interview, Meghan said no, actually, Kate made me cry and she apologized and brought me flowers and a note. Team Kate has spent the past year and a half freaking out about that, because they were the ones pushing that racist, hurtful narrative in the first place. As time has gone on, Kate’s version of events has grown even more chaotic, and it genuinely sounds like Kate went completely berserk on Meghan for no g–damn reason. Well, I don’t know why I didn’t think of this, but it turns out Tom Bower has a new version of this stupid story in his sad lie-filled book.

Kate Middleton ‘burst into tears’ after Meghan Markle ‘compared Princess Charlotte unfavourably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter’ during a bridesmaid fitting ahead of the royal wedding, a bombshell biography has claimed. In his new book Revenge, Tom Bower claims unnamed sources told him the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, and Duchess of Sussex, 40, disagreed over the length of Princess Charlotte’s hemline and the fit of her dress, as well as whether the bridesmaids ‘should wear tights’ at the wedding. He also claimed Meghan’s ‘insistence’ was ‘supported’ by her former BFF and mother of another bridesmaid Jessica Mulroney, adding: ‘Some would say that Meghan compared Ivy favourably against Charlotte.’ Meanwhile he also said Kate had been ‘tired’ following the birth of her son Prince Louis in the run-up to the wedding, adding she was ‘irritated by complaints of Meghan bullying her staff.’ He wrote that one staff member said the Duchess of Sussex showed ‘little sympathy for those outside her circle.’ Writing in the biography, Tom Bower said the Duchess of Cambridge was ‘too fatigued to cope’ with a disagreement over whether bridesmaids should wear tights, however ultimately felt they should in order to follow protocol. However he claimed: ‘Meghan’s insistence was supported by Jessica, the mother of Ivy.’ The disagreement was then followed by a second argument ‘about the length of Charlotte’s hem – Kate felt it was too short and anyway did not fit.’ However Bower claims the Duchess of Sussex ‘wouldn’t compromise’ – and Kate became upset, feeling as though complaints by staff about Meghan’s behaviour had been confirmed.

In so many of the Team Kate versions of this moment, this ridiculous incident, they can’t even f–king hide how disrespectful Kate was to Meghan? It was just days before the wedding, all brides are stressed out, and Kate started nitpicking and complaining about hem lengths and tights. When Meghan firmly said no, this is the way it’s going to be, this version claims that Kate cried… because she didn’t get her way. Because Meghan was the bride making decisions about her wedding. Because Kate was trying to boss around a stressed bride about kids’ tights. And the fact that they’re bringing Jessica Mulroney into it… lol. Just stop, Carole.