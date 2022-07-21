“Tom Cruise is riding high & enjoying himself in London” links
Tom Cruise is still riding high because of Top Gun: Maverick’s huge, record-breaking worldwide success. He also wore a shiny shirt as he left the Dorchester! [LaineyGossip]
What in the world is Katie Holmes wearing?! [GFY]
Kurt Russell & Wyatt Russell will work together on AppleTV’s Monstaverse series. Good-looking father & son combo. [JustJared]
Freema Agyeman will not return to New Amsterdam. [Seriously OMG]
The Chainsmokers will be the first band to perform at the ‘edge of space’. [Dlisted]
This McQueen menswear collection is very black-and-white. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Tom Brady wished his wife a happy birthday. [Egotastic]
Word-of-mouth box office hits are back! [Pajiba]
More reporting about the British and European heatwave. [Buzzfeed]
Ricky Martin will testify against his nephew. [Towleroad]
Marlo Hampton’s Atlanta home was burgled! [Starcasm]

  1. Erin says:
    July 21, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    Oh Katie, she looks gorgeous though.

    • ojulia says:
      July 21, 2022 at 1:44 pm

      Yeah, she’s really rockin’ those throw rugs.

    • Lens says:
      July 21, 2022 at 2:17 pm

      Katie’s wearing a couch or blanket and even though it’s not healthy to get a tan she sure looks beautiful with one. Maybe it’s spray on?

      • mich says:
        July 21, 2022 at 2:50 pm

        Odd for summer, given its 90+ degrees on East Coast for the past week.

      • SnoodleDumpling says:
        July 21, 2022 at 7:22 pm

        @mich When you have as much money and as many connections as someone like Katie Holmes little things like the local weather are irrelevant to the quality and depth of your tan, or how it was acquired.

        Also, people who use artificial means to acquire a real tan and people who use products to acquire an artificial tan tend to be very loyal to their preferred method.

  2. Zapp Brannigan says:
    July 21, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    All I see is Saturday Night At The Roxbury.

  3. pocket litter says:
    July 21, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    Is Katie going to a movie? I can almost see the outfit if the stripes could match. Why aren’t they at least matched up in front? Wait, it’ll be from some Peruvian micro-financed alpaca knitting collective.

    • BeanieBean says:
      July 21, 2022 at 7:40 pm

      She’s wearing two pieces to her blanket, the sleeveless dress & a shawl/scarf; so there’s not really a ‘match the pattern at the seam’ issue. I like it, for a different season. And those are super cute shoes, I need an ID on those!

  4. Barbie1 says:
    July 21, 2022 at 1:15 pm

    Tom looking pretty good. Ricky’s nephew withdrew his claim. Probably paid him off to do so. Kurt and Wyatt looking cute together.

    • StellainNH says:
      July 21, 2022 at 1:33 pm

      You really think Tom looks good? To me he looks Luke a poor rendition of Dennis Quaid. He should lay off the plastic surgery.

    • Juliette says:
      July 21, 2022 at 1:40 pm

      Regarding Ricky’s nephew. It could also be like they said he has serious mental issues and withdrew because it was not true. If it were true and was investigated wouldn’t there evidence that they could use to charge regardless if his nephew withdrew the complaint?

      • outoftheshadows says:
        July 21, 2022 at 3:37 pm

        Ricky Martin was set to testify, and the nephew withdrew the charges. It’s entirely possible that this young man was really suffering from mental health issues and got some good advice that perjury was a bad idea. I wasn’t in the room, but the whole thing was so sordid and difficult to believe that I am relieved that Martin can go without dragging his nephew’s name through the mud. (And without the nephew doing the same.)

        I hope both of them find some peace.

  5. Danbury says:
    July 21, 2022 at 1:23 pm

    Against my better judgement I think Tom looks great

  6. Gertrude says:
    July 21, 2022 at 1:24 pm

    Is Tom sporting a front wiglet?

  7. LolaB says:
    July 21, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    Is that a crushed velvet polo

  8. Unicorn with a Sweet Tooth says:
    July 21, 2022 at 1:47 pm

    Ugh. TC sucks.

  9. Libbygirl says:
    July 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm

    I didn’t even recognize ‘ole Tommy Boy.
    Yuck, can’t stand him and all his thetans.

  10. Lorelei says:
    July 21, 2022 at 2:01 pm

    I’ve convinced myself that Tom sees exactly what we all do and he’s hanging out in London so he’s there at the ready to be Kate’s jumpoff if and when the time happens.
    I don’t care how implausible this is, it makes me happy, so I’m choosing to believe it!

    • Lucylee says:
      July 21, 2022 at 2:19 pm

      I agree. Tom just might be sliding into Adelaide or Berkshire while TOB is off pruning roses.
      The movie premiere was their intro. That is what I believe, and I can’t be convinced otherwise.🤣🤣

    • SJ (they/them) says:
      July 21, 2022 at 2:39 pm

      Love this for them both, bahaha

    • Snuffles says:
      July 21, 2022 at 7:21 pm

      Converting Kate and the royal heirs into Scientologists is what they deserve. Might force Will into paying attention and being a real father.

  11. Lolagirl2 says:
    July 21, 2022 at 2:02 pm

    Maybe just me but TC has some faint Epstein vibes in the face here.

  12. SpankyB says:
    July 21, 2022 at 2:26 pm

    I like the dress part of Katie’s outfit and if it were Fall I’d also like the wrap. But maybe not worn together.

    It looks like TC’s head got bigger and his body got smaller. Maybe he’s morphing into his thetan self.

  13. tealily says:
    July 21, 2022 at 2:44 pm

    The only thing I’ve seen Wyatt Russell in was Lodge 49. He was so likable in that! It was a fun show, but I’ve never heard anybody talk about it. Did anyone watch it?

    • Owlsyn says:
      July 21, 2022 at 5:31 pm

      I haven’t seen Lodge 49 but it’s funny you mentioned how likable he is in it. He was in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and his character was so, so so utterly dislikable and Russell played it very well. Man did I hate that guy!

  14. MsTShady says:
    July 21, 2022 at 3:12 pm

    A velvet polo shirt? After 1987?!

  15. jferber says:
    July 21, 2022 at 4:23 pm

    Move there, Tom. We won’t miss you.

  16. AnneL says:
    July 21, 2022 at 4:27 pm

    TC doesn’t even look like himself to me anymore. It’s partly his hair. I always think of him as having pretty straight, thick, dark hair and now he has this tousled waves situation happening, and maybe highlights? With that plus the plastic surgery, it’s weird.

    Katie’s outfit is too much of a good thing. I would like that fabric as just a dress, or a top, or sweater, but together? It’s a lot.

  17. Dee says:
    July 21, 2022 at 4:42 pm

    Dude straight up got a whole new face. Also, many people here owe RM an apology for rushing to judgment.

  18. Teal says:
    July 21, 2022 at 8:33 pm

    Maverick was pro millitary industrial complex propaganda.

  19. Trillion says:
    July 21, 2022 at 10:21 pm

    Did anyone else read the Mike Tyson headline with a lisp, or was it just me….

