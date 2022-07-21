“Tom Cruise is riding high & enjoying himself in London” links

Tom Cruise is still riding high because of Top Gun: Maverick’s huge, record-breaking worldwide success. He also wore a shiny shirt as he left the Dorchester! [LaineyGossip]
What in the world is Katie Holmes wearing?! [GFY]
Kurt Russell & Wyatt Russell will work together on AppleTV’s Monstaverse series. Good-looking father & son combo. [JustJared]
Freema Agyeman will not return to New Amsterdam. [Seriously OMG]
The Chainsmokers will be the first band to perform at the ‘edge of space’. [Dlisted]
This McQueen menswear collection is very black-and-white. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Tom Brady wished his wife a happy birthday. [Egotastic]
Word-of-mouth box office hits are back! [Pajiba]
More reporting about the British and European heatwave. [Buzzfeed]
Ricky Martin will testify against his nephew. [Towleroad]
Marlo Hampton’s Atlanta home was burgled! [Starcasm]
Oh Katie, she looks gorgeous though.
Yeah, she’s really rockin’ those throw rugs.
Katie’s wearing a couch or blanket and even though it’s not healthy to get a tan she sure looks beautiful with one. Maybe it’s spray on?
Odd for summer, given its 90+ degrees on East Coast for the past week.
@mich When you have as much money and as many connections as someone like Katie Holmes little things like the local weather are irrelevant to the quality and depth of your tan, or how it was acquired.
Also, people who use artificial means to acquire a real tan and people who use products to acquire an artificial tan tend to be very loyal to their preferred method.
All I see is Saturday Night At The Roxbury.
Is Katie going to a movie? I can almost see the outfit if the stripes could match. Why aren’t they at least matched up in front? Wait, it’ll be from some Peruvian micro-financed alpaca knitting collective.
She’s wearing two pieces to her blanket, the sleeveless dress & a shawl/scarf; so there’s not really a ‘match the pattern at the seam’ issue. I like it, for a different season. And those are super cute shoes, I need an ID on those!
Tom looking pretty good. Ricky’s nephew withdrew his claim. Probably paid him off to do so. Kurt and Wyatt looking cute together.
You really think Tom looks good? To me he looks Luke a poor rendition of Dennis Quaid. He should lay off the plastic surgery.
I totally thought this was Dennis Quaid!
Was just going to say the same.. All he needs is a little blond hair and height. Must have used the same PS
It IS Dennis Quaid
I was thinking that look is familiar
He’s morphed into a Quaid Brother !
+1
Tom looks awful. He’s messed with his face too much. He should use Brad Pitt’s doctor.
I thought that was Dennis Quaid too!!!!
Regarding Ricky’s nephew. It could also be like they said he has serious mental issues and withdrew because it was not true. If it were true and was investigated wouldn’t there evidence that they could use to charge regardless if his nephew withdrew the complaint?
Ricky Martin was set to testify, and the nephew withdrew the charges. It’s entirely possible that this young man was really suffering from mental health issues and got some good advice that perjury was a bad idea. I wasn’t in the room, but the whole thing was so sordid and difficult to believe that I am relieved that Martin can go without dragging his nephew’s name through the mud. (And without the nephew doing the same.)
I hope both of them find some peace.
Against my better judgement I think Tom looks great
Better than he has for a while! Hate the shirt though.
Is Tom sporting a front wiglet?
Is that a crushed velvet polo
Ugh. TC sucks.
I didn’t even recognize ‘ole Tommy Boy.
Yuck, can’t stand him and all his thetans.
Me neither. Something about him totally creeps me out.
I’ve convinced myself that Tom sees exactly what we all do and he’s hanging out in London so he’s there at the ready to be Kate’s jumpoff if and when the time happens.
I don’t care how implausible this is, it makes me happy, so I’m choosing to believe it!
I agree. Tom just might be sliding into Adelaide or Berkshire while TOB is off pruning roses.
The movie premiere was their intro. That is what I believe, and I can’t be convinced otherwise.🤣🤣
Love this for them both, bahaha
Yes!
Converting Kate and the royal heirs into Scientologists is what they deserve. Might force Will into paying attention and being a real father.
Maybe just me but TC has some faint Epstein vibes in the face here.
I like the dress part of Katie’s outfit and if it were Fall I’d also like the wrap. But maybe not worn together.
It looks like TC’s head got bigger and his body got smaller. Maybe he’s morphing into his thetan self.
The only thing I’ve seen Wyatt Russell in was Lodge 49. He was so likable in that! It was a fun show, but I’ve never heard anybody talk about it. Did anyone watch it?
I haven’t seen Lodge 49 but it’s funny you mentioned how likable he is in it. He was in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and his character was so, so so utterly dislikable and Russell played it very well. Man did I hate that guy!
A velvet polo shirt? After 1987?!
Move there, Tom. We won’t miss you.
TC doesn’t even look like himself to me anymore. It’s partly his hair. I always think of him as having pretty straight, thick, dark hair and now he has this tousled waves situation happening, and maybe highlights? With that plus the plastic surgery, it’s weird.
Katie’s outfit is too much of a good thing. I would like that fabric as just a dress, or a top, or sweater, but together? It’s a lot.
Dude straight up got a whole new face. Also, many people here owe RM an apology for rushing to judgment.
Maverick was pro millitary industrial complex propaganda.
Did anyone else read the Mike Tyson headline with a lisp, or was it just me….