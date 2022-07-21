The Sussexes’ foundation is working on a project with the Mandela foundation

The other day, I was following the Twitter thread where Omid Scobie and Times’ royal reporter Valentine Low were sniping at each other about the Times’ Tom Bower excerpts and how Sam Kashner wrote a letter to the editor. Long story short, I ended up on Valentine’s Twitter and I was shocked by the narratives being pushed in his comments. I know that the Deranger accounts exist but I go out of my way to mute them and ignore them, so much so that I’m consistently surprised when I do see them promote their unhinged talking points. Suffice to say, the combination of Bower’s stupid book being full of lies AND Prince Harry’s United Nations speech seems to have triggered a lot of idiots. The Daily Mail openly panders to those idiots, which is why the Mail tried to “investigate” why Prince Harry was invited to speak at the UN on Mandela Day. What they uncovered is “shocking”!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were nominated as speakers at the UN’s Nelson Mandela celebration as part of an ongoing, secret project with the Nelson Mandela Foundation arranged through their company Archewell, DailyMail.com can reveal.
The couple were also brought to New York City by the office of the South African Ambassador to the UN, Mathu Joyini, though it remains unclear if they traveled on a private jet or on a commercial flight.
Harry’s speech was given ‘in the context of the Foundation already working with their company Archewell on a Mandela-related project,’ a spokesman for the foundation said on Tuesday.
They declined to give more details since the project is yet to be announced, but said it was rooted in ‘leadership development’.
A spokesman for Archewell did not immediately respond to inquiries.
It explains the choice of Harry to speak at the UN – which baffled some pundits and stumped members of the South African media.
[From The Daily Mail via MSN]
Once again, this was not Harry barging into the UN and demanding to speak out of nowhere. The Nelson Mandela Foundation requested Harry as the keynote speaker, and the South African government (or South Africa’s UN mission) extended the invitation and facilitated the Sussexes’ trip to New York. And now this extra layer of connection: Archewell and the Mandela Foundation are working together on a secret leadership project. I can’t wait to hear what it is! But I already know what the anti-Sussex people will say: clearly, Harry was only “invited” as some sort of quid pro quo, and the joint leadership project is a cover for a politicization of the royal family involving Netflix, Spotify and Oprah. *adjusts tin foil tiara*
Photos courtesy of Getty.
According to the royalists and Emily Andrews, Harry and Meghan have done nothing since leaving the Royal Family. It’s clear that Harry and Meghan are working on a lot of things behind the scenes and I look forward to hearing more about this project.
Imagine that everything you believed your entire life was a LIE. I believe this is the issue with members of the RF, British Media and Royalist. The fact that Harry can thrive without any of them is the cause of the full-on attack on Harry/Meghan. Their goal is for Harry to move back to England, back in line and fully accountable to them. They are determined to bring him down. The only problem is the USA and rest of the world. As difficult as it may seem to the RF, British Media and Royalist as a citizen Meghan has rights that can’t be denied and as her husband and father to American children so does Harry. So as much as they pay Americans to go on their television or write articles about them NO ONE (not even the POTUS) can revoke Meghan’s citizenship but HER. There will always be a global audience for Meghan and Harry. So, it’s time for the RF, British Media and Royalist to realize that everything they believed was a LIE and the success of Harry/Meghan is proof of that LIE…Now get over it and move on!
Even if Harry and Meghan have done nothing since they left (which is patently false) they are no longer a burden on the UK taxpayer anymore. And yet that seems to be a thing to be criticized for. Unlike the ones who cost the UK taxpayer millions they don’t have.
And bathrooms. That’s the other part of the conspiracy. Netflix, Spotify, Oprah, and bathrooms.
Sure, this makes sense. Haven’t their other public appearances also been tied to Archewell philanthropy? I have to laugh at “ongoing secret project,” as if normal everyday projects can’t happen outside of the media.
The British Media loves to use the word secret. They think it’s naughty. They need to come into this century.
Of course Harry and Meghan are working with the Mandela Foundation to build something positive. The RF only knows how to be racist and pick the lint from their belly buttons.
Not entirely correct. They have servants to pick the belly button lint for them.
🤣🤣🤣 And yet, not that farfetched.
These people are delusional…. Harry was invited because they love him and want to hear what he has to say period. Just because they keep lying on him will not make it true.
The whole foundation of their existence is being challenged by the Sussex’s succeeding outside of it. The courtiers running the show know that since the royals real governing power, that existence is built upon smoke and mirrors and creating a facade of divine birthright and hierarchy. It’s the Emerald City in the Wizard of Oz and they are “Oz” the man behind the curtain keeping the façade going. That’s why they are desperate to destroy the Sussex’s and poke holes in their very real achievements.
Oh my gosh Snuffles, I tried to make the same point on another post but you said it so much better than I did.
It’s nice to read some hopeful news. There’s actually a lot of it in the world on any given day, but we often don’t see it.
As for speaking at the UN: they are very happy to work with people that help them reach an audience. It’s not just about the amount of people tuning in. It is also people that might otherwise not be aware and normally don’t get reached that start paying attention when a favorite celebrity gets involved in a good cause (see also: Angelina Jolie or BTS).
I guess we can compare it with influencers, except that this concerns way more important things than the average ‘please buy this bag’ insta post.
How is it “unclear how he traveled”? That pretty much confirms it was commercial. If it were private, you know they would publicize that to the skies.
Not only do we know it was commercial, we know what in flight movies they watched.
@equality: That’s a good point and it’s probably easier to find out when someone takes a private jet.
I actually legitimately lol’d at that, they just have to have something to snipe about because of course the Sussexes working on a major initiative gets totally invalidated regardless of it’s long term benefits if they flew on a private jet. These people are pathetic, is there anything I mean anything the other 10 or so people on that family are doing that they can write about ever?
I like how it’s implied that they DESERVE to know if the flight was commercial or private. Especially when they cover up the rest of the families regular helicopter commuting and private plane use.
That’s a complete self-own & sets up Will & Kate for this December. How are they getting to Boston, which I’m guessing is about the same distance (LHR-BOS) as Harry & Meghan had to travel (LAX-JFK)?? I hope they put as much thought & words into THAT reporting when the time comes. Private or commercial, environmental saviors Will & Kate, eh?
@Equality: That’s good point. Plus it’s probably easier to find out when someone takes a private jet.
The derangers are big time triggered by the past week, its kind of hilarious to see. and that includes Valentine Low and the other RRS like Emily Andrews. Oh no, did they fly on private jet or commercial?!?! Oh no, a secret project with the Mandela Foundation? Oh no, NETFLIX!!!!!!!
It’s so pathetic and predictable.
…In cooperation with the Rand corporation… [read in Milhouse voice]
I can’t see Harry demanding anything. Unless, of course, it concerns his royal family. His queen, prince and princess that is.
Lol. I love that to the daily mail, Meghan and harry gave a joint speech, when she didn’t say a fucking word
These people think she talks to much
They find her silence deafening!!!
Harry nailed his speech at the UN. The RF and the rotas know that William couldn’t hold a candle to Harry. Racist older brother William is all talk, no action.
And the insidious propaganda of refusing to call Archewell a foundation and instead refer to it as a business thus reinforcing the narrative that they left the RF for money
I spent much of today blocking and muting the derangers. I even went so far as to”mute” everything royal-related in the “what’s trending” section. I can’t deal with all the hate. It’s been the top topic on Twitter for well over a week. I’ll get my H&M news from Celebitchy full-time and not get anything from Twitter.
I’ll continue to use Twitter to make fun of MAGAts, but no more Twitter royalty for me.
I can only spend so long on twitter. It gets tiresome constantly reporting accounts for hate and misinformation and twitter not doing anything about them.
This just shows that if Harry and Meghan has stayed in the UK and with that crew, their Rolodex of connections would have collected dust.
This all ties in with their other appearances where the conspiracy theorists believe H&M paid $1M for the Time cover, paid to receive the NAACP award, and now its ‘invite me to make a speech and I will work with you on a project”.