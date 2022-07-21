The Sussexes’ foundation is working on a project with the Mandela foundation

Embed from Getty Images

The other day, I was following the Twitter thread where Omid Scobie and Times’ royal reporter Valentine Low were sniping at each other about the Times’ Tom Bower excerpts and how Sam Kashner wrote a letter to the editor. Long story short, I ended up on Valentine’s Twitter and I was shocked by the narratives being pushed in his comments. I know that the Deranger accounts exist but I go out of my way to mute them and ignore them, so much so that I’m consistently surprised when I do see them promote their unhinged talking points. Suffice to say, the combination of Bower’s stupid book being full of lies AND Prince Harry’s United Nations speech seems to have triggered a lot of idiots. The Daily Mail openly panders to those idiots, which is why the Mail tried to “investigate” why Prince Harry was invited to speak at the UN on Mandela Day. What they uncovered is “shocking”!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were nominated as speakers at the UN’s Nelson Mandela celebration as part of an ongoing, secret project with the Nelson Mandela Foundation arranged through their company Archewell, DailyMail.com can reveal. The couple were also brought to New York City by the office of the South African Ambassador to the UN, Mathu Joyini, though it remains unclear if they traveled on a private jet or on a commercial flight. Harry’s speech was given ‘in the context of the Foundation already working with their company Archewell on a Mandela-related project,’ a spokesman for the foundation said on Tuesday. They declined to give more details since the project is yet to be announced, but said it was rooted in ‘leadership development’. A spokesman for Archewell did not immediately respond to inquiries. It explains the choice of Harry to speak at the UN – which baffled some pundits and stumped members of the South African media.

[From The Daily Mail via MSN]

Once again, this was not Harry barging into the UN and demanding to speak out of nowhere. The Nelson Mandela Foundation requested Harry as the keynote speaker, and the South African government (or South Africa’s UN mission) extended the invitation and facilitated the Sussexes’ trip to New York. And now this extra layer of connection: Archewell and the Mandela Foundation are working together on a secret leadership project. I can’t wait to hear what it is! But I already know what the anti-Sussex people will say: clearly, Harry was only “invited” as some sort of quid pro quo, and the joint leadership project is a cover for a politicization of the royal family involving Netflix, Spotify and Oprah. *adjusts tin foil tiara*

