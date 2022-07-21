Bradley Cooper finds Huma Abedin ‘fascinating, intriguing & challenging’

Bradley Cooper has grown on all of us, right? I used to not like him whatsoever, and even back during the “A Star Is Born” era with Lady Gaga, I used to think “wow, this guy kind of sucks.” But I really have come around to him. He’s a talented actor, he’s petty and he carries grudges (a good thing, imo), he maintains a good relationship with his ex-partner and baby-mama, and he seems like he genuinely cares about a lot of important stuff. Now, I still think Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin make an odd couple. Reportedly, Anna Wintour set them up a few months ago, and they’ve been quietly dating ever since. Some people theorized that this is B-Coop’s George Clooney & Amal Alamuddin moment, but the vibe feels different to me. Well, sources close to B-Coop are now telling People Magazine that yes, Bradley and Huma are dating, but it’s not “full speed ahead.” Hm.
Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin are keeping their new romance under wraps. The A Star is Born actor/director, 47, and the political staffer, 45, were reportedly first introduced by their mutual friend, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, earlier this spring and have been quietly seeing each for months.
“They are dating but it’s not a full-speed-ahead type thing yet,” a Cooper source tells PEOPLE. “It’s still in the earlier stages.” While the couple is in no rush to get serious, sources say it’s a good match.
“Bradley is fascinated by her. Huma is very international and has seen and done so much,” says an entertainment insider of Abedin, who has been an aide and adviser to Hillary Clinton for more than 25 years. “He finds this intriguing and challenging.”
A political source adds that the duo has a surprising amount in common: “They are both serious-minded people dedicated to their work and doing the right thing. Huma is smart and a straight-shooter. They make an interesting pair.”
Abedin was previously married to disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner, who pleaded guilty to sexting with a minor in 2017. The pair shares 10-year-old son Jordan. Cooper and his ex Irina Shayk — who split in 2019 after four years together — share 5-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.
“They both want to keep good relationships with their former partners because of the kids,” says the insider.
Despite busy work schedules (Cooper is currently filming his next movie Maestro, which he’s also directing, while Abedin’s bestselling memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds is set to be made into an upcoming television series starring Freida Pinto) they appreciate the time they get to spend together.
“It’s casual,” says a second Cooper source. “They have private dates and they are still getting to know one another.”
Dating in your 40s, folks. He’s 47, she’s 45, they have kids from previous relationships, they don’t have similar backgrounds at all, they don’t work in the same industry, but they have some interests in common. It sounds like they like each other but that they both kind of know that it’s not going the distance? I have the feeling that it’s very difficult for Bradley to “make room” for a serious relationship, honestly. And Huma… well, she probably has major trust issues, wouldn’t you? “He finds this intriguing and challenging…” In my experience, most guys don’t like “challenging.” Men may say they like a challenge, but when push comes to shove, most men go with obvious, unchallenging and uncomplicated. Maybe Bradley is different! (He isn’t.)
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Every time I see him my brain says “sugar…water”. Always seems like his human skin is slipping just a little.
I like him but I don’t find him attractive at all. Never did.
this totally made me laugh because “sugar….in water….” is a running joke w/me and the BF.
and I’ll say it again…WTF is UP with that hair of his?! worst ‘do ever.
Yes! Thank you for putting into words something I couldn’t quite nail down. He has very much not grown on me.
I am with you SarahCS. He is a Nope for me. Sorry, Kaiser.
Huma is lovely, smart, hardworking and may find Bradley to be too superficial as time goes on. He may be coveting her contacts, just a guess.
That was my feeling too. But Anthony must be shaking with excitement at the thought of using Huma and Brad to find a way back into high society. She still hasn’t divorced him regardless of the lip service she talks about it.
I don’t see the relationship lasting long. I hope she finds someone better in life. Or she will be stuck with the Weiner forever.
I still shudder at the mention of Weiner.
From what I’ve read, they are just waiting for a family court judge to sign off. Which is fair, civil courts in NY are still backlogged because of COVID.
He has grown on me as well. He is really talented and works hard though I feel like he gives off the vibe that he’s a lot?
What I really love is how candid he is when talking about addiction and how cruel and messed up he was during that time. Everyone focused on the “noms” gossip/story from that SmartLess episode but the two most interesting things for me by far was 1: The way he talked about raising his daughter and parenthood 2. The way he talked about addiction and his own insecurities.
Good luck to him and Huma. I can’t see it lasting but i hope both are having a fantastic time!
If anyone deserves a trophy boyfriend it’s Huma Abedin. I hope they have fun for however long it lasts
She’s gorgeous. And that neon color looks amazing on her.
Every time I take a quick look at the first picture of him and the one in the header I think “Justin Trudeau?” Maybe it’s the hair?
He grew on me during his David O Russell era. He is undeniably a talented man and A Star is Born showed he could be hot as well (some people thought that true in American sniper but he was too beefcake for me). He has a long list of Academy Award nominations (like nine I think) to prove himself but the fact he always needs a famous girlfriend on his arm is a turn off. I’d like to hear from one of them (and not his ex wife) some inside inside gossip on him. I have to admit I’m looking forward to his Leonard Bernstein project.
Isn’t his mother heavily involved in his life/relationships?
1. She can do better.
2. He is not aging well.
Huma’s history is way too messy. She now whines about being victimized & intimidated by Weiner but she had plenty of choices & made all the bad ones, including sharing a laptop with him at home which she used for work-related & should-have-been-confidential coms with her boss. Not sure what inside dope Huma had to stay on Hil’s payroll after miserably failing to protect Hil’s privacy. She should have quit or been fired & left to work out her own marital messes privately. She’s proven herself to be easily manipulated by her husband, Hilary, and now maybe Cooper. Writing a misled-victimized-poor me book is a money grab & increases my contempt for her.
She has said before Weiner was her first love and he manipulated her and it was difficult with that and also marrying outside her faith. The investigation found no wrongdoing in those emails so while ill-judged, the amount of criticism she gets for it is excessive considering all the other things that went on for Hillary to be targeted.
You seem to be putting almost all the blame on her.
She was victimized and gaslit by Weiner. It happens to the best of us. She had/has a wonderful relationship with Hilary and there’s no way she’s being manipulated by Cooper, she’s far too smart. I don’t know why you have this vendetta against her, but methinks you’ve bought into debunked accusations by rethuglicans. By the way, Huma cooperated fully with the Clinton email investigation, and after reviewing all of Clinton’s emails from her tenure as Secretary of State, both Clinton and Huma were exonerated.
Apparently Huma ah, wasn’t very experienced with men when she met him. That explains a lot.
I can’t believe Huma’s son is 10, that’s my take away. I thought he was a baby during Hillary’s campaign, has time really warped that bad?
She’s a very accomplished woman. He’s lucky.
He took it upon himself to have a quite word with Wil Smith after Smith assaulted Chris Rock at the Oscars so he gets points for that.