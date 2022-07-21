President Joe Biden contracted Covid for the first time, he has ‘mild symptoms’

This has been a terrible 24 hours for people who are legitimately concerned about President Biden’s health! Yesterday, the White House had to walk back statements Pres. Biden made which sounded like he said he has cancer (he does not, as far as the White House is concerned). And now this, President Biden has tested positive for Covid. This is his first time testing positive.

President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday. “This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” she said. Biden, 79, did not have a fever Thursday morning, the White House’s coronavirus coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told CNN. Biden has a runny nose, dry cough and is experiencing some fatigue, Jha said. This is the first time Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. He last tested negative on Tuesday, per Jean-Pierre. Paxlovid is Pfizer’s antiviral drug and is available via emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in people 12 and older who are at high risk of severe illness. It requires a doctor’s prescription. Biden received his first two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine ahead of his inauguration in January 2021, his first booster shot in September and his second booster vaccination on March 30.

[From CNN]

The one thing I’ll say is that I hope this drives home the need for all of us to be vaccinated and boosted and still Covid-aware. Too many people are just back to wandering around maskless and breathing on everyone constantly. There’s currently a big Covid surge ripping through the country, just as all of the health experts warned months ago. As for President Biden, maybe the White House can blame that weird cancer gaffe on Covid. I hope he rests up and hopefully he’ll be fine in a few days.