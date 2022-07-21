A waterproof case for your phone, satin pillowcases and immune chews for dogs



From CB: I got that set of four white chairs that I mentioned last week in a Prime Day post. (The photo above is from a review, it’s not in my house!) The fact that Allijo99 owned them and vouched for them convinced me. My son put them together and they look nice and feel sturdy so far. Only three were able to be assembled, but I emailed them asking about that and they responded asking for photos. I think they’ll send a new chair, but we’ll have to see. I’m happy with that purchase, especially for the price! Now I just have to find a good table. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

Satin pillowcases for smoother hair and a more comfortable night



From CB: My mom bought me a silk pillowcase but it’s getting old and the zipper stopped working. These satin pillowcases by BedSure have a pocket enclosure, are under $10 for a pair and come in 22 different colors. They’re the number one bestseller in pillowcases and have a whopping 250,000 reviews and 4.5 stars which ReviewMeta confirms. They’re said to help keep hair smoother when compared to traditional pillowcases and to last longer than silk versions. T”Love these so much, and you can’t beat the price. My silk pillowcase gets rough and crunchy but these always stay buttery soft and offer the same benefits as silk.” “I have seen a noticeable difference in my hair in the mornings and overall they are so smooth and comfortable to sleep on. I’ve washed them several times and haven’t seen a difference in the quality. I would buy again.” “I find the difference in my hair between sleeping on a regular cotton pillow case and a satin is night and day. Because the satin material is smooth my hair doesn’t kink or crease as much when I sleep.”

Effective spray sunscreen that smells and feels amazing



From CB: I borrowed this Hawaiian Tropic silk hydration weightless spray and it smelled and felt so nice that I had to order it! It has a lovely coconut smell and is smooth on your skin. I’ve been using it for over a month now and highly recommend it. Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless has over 2,700 ratings, 4.8 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers like it as much as I do. “Absolutely love this stuff. Great scent, dries quickly and does not leave oily, coated feel to skin.” “I was out in the 90 degree sun all day for 2 days pressure washing our driveway and backyard porch without suffering the slightest burn. I definitely recommend buying and rate it 5 stars.”

Waterpoof phone cases for the beach, kayaking and snorkeling



From CB: I recently went kayaking and wasn’t able to take photos as I had to keep my phone inside the giant bag. These waterproof phone cases come in different colors which range from $10 to $14 for two. These have a protective strap over 56,000 ratings and 4.6 stars which ReviewMeta confirmed. They do not float, but people are amazed at how well they protect their phones while submerged in water. One person lost their phone while snorkeling and it was still functional after a month under water! “Used them snorkeling and swimming on our vacation to Hawaii. Absolutely kept my phone dry and I got great pictures.” “Today, I received a phone call from a gentleman who was diving and found it! His iPhone and cash was dry inside! It’s been almost a month of it being submerged in the water!! The gentleman was able to charge the phone up and got the LOST message on the screen and contacted me!” Also please check the size to make sure your phone will fit.

An accurate no-touch thermometer for just $20



From Hecate: Los Angeles is considering reinstating pandemic mandates, like indoor masking and limited capacities. Which makes sense because we are, in fact, still in a pandemic. Fortunately, the iHealth no touch thermometer is over 50% off this week! It’s normally $55 but currently it’s $20. iHealth is one of the biggest sellers for most things Covid. Our schools pass out their rapid tests to students. The thermometer uses tri-point sensory which provides high accuracy. And it’s suitable for all ages. Of course the best part is that it’s entirely no-touch in case you have to play nursemaid to someone who has Covid. This model has almost 142,000 reviews with 4.5 stars that ReviewMeta confirms. It’s accurate enough to impress medical professionals, “I’m a Family Practitioner PA for the past 38 years and cannot tolerate an incorrect temperature reading. This is right on compared to both a glass and digital thermometer.” This customer is a genius, “My littles tend to spike their fevers at night and they always feel like they are 500 degrees. I wanted a way to take their temp without disturbing them.” I used to have those midnight panics, but I wasn’t smart enough to get a good no-touch thermometer to check.

An overnight mask that transforms your skin



From Hecate: This hypoallergenic overnight mask from Laneige promises to hydrate, brighten and soften your skin without being too heavy. All you have to do is apply it and fall asleep. That’s a beauty routine even I can follow. This jar of 2.3 fluid ounces is $29. There’s a lavender version for $25. The mask has over 2,000 reviews with 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. And even though it has ‘water’ in the name, it dries super fast, “This sleeping mask absorbs and dries in just a few minutes, and so far it hasn’t stained my satin pillowcases.” And bonus for these summer months, it cools too, “There is no greasiness with this product, it feels cooling going on.” A good night mask is essential, especially with all this wild weather we’re experiencing.

Protective hair oil that leaves you hair silky smooth



From Hecate: As a Californian, I’m trained to sniff out all things avocado. This Hair Food oil has not only avocado but also argan and wair oils as well. It’s also sulfate, paraben and dye free so it won’t hurt whatever hair treatment you’re using. It not only smooths and shines hair, it helps prevent breakage. It’s normally $12 but it’s on sale for $10 for Prime members this week. It also has 4.5 stars from over 2,000 reviews and an A on Fakespot. Customers say it helps with heat styling, “I use it on my hair when it is damped right before I blow dry and style my hair.” Others say it’s not only easy, it won’t weigh your hair down, “Using a hair oil can be a scary at first, but using this hair oil is soooo easy and works great. It moisturizes you hair without giving you that greasy look or feel.”

Immune chews for Dogs to help with seasonal itching



From Hecate: I’m just starting to learn about hemp and CBD for pets. It’s beneficial for many reasons, but a big one is anxiety, which is one cause of excessive itching in dogs. The other is seasonal itching, which leads to hot spots and even more anxiety. My dogs are currently being driven crazy with seasonal itching and I’ve tried everything to help them out. Many vets recommend supplements to help. Zesty Paws with Omega 3 Wild Alaskan Salmon Fish Oil has hemp elements and helps with immune support and gut health. They cost $30 for 90 tabs, but you can get a slightly lower price by subscribing. It also has over 2,000 reviews with 4.3 stars from ReviewMeta. Customers said to be patient, it takes a little while for this to kick in, “By the third week our dog is 95% better with itching, gnawing at his skin, and scratching roughly. I honestly believe these are miracles for my pups.” But they say it’s a real game-changer, “I do not know how he’s survived this long being allergic to everything: wheat, corn, pollen, grass, sunshine, fresh air, etc…. but we have tried so many different things trying to help him be comfortable and social and fed. I found these and BOY they are life changing! He’s like a brand new healthy boy!”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.