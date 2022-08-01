Prince William beamed with pride as the Lionesses won the Euro trophy

First off, huge congrats to the Lionesses on their Euro 2022 victory! It came home (for the ladies)! I remember during the World Cup in 2019, people were talking about the strength of the Lionesses, and they made it all the way to the World Cup semifinals. The Lionesses beat the German team 2-1 in Wembley on Sunday and I’m sure England fans are still celebrating today.
Of course the FA president was there for the final – Prince William went solo to the game, despite rumors that he might bring Princess Charlotte or Prince George. I still don’t know why Charlotte doesn’t get to go to sporting events. It would have been so cool to see a little princess there, cheering for the Lionesses. Charlotte did get to sit with William for a video, wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of the final:
It was cute, I guess. It’s not like Charlotte has school today – the kids are on their summer break. She could have been allowed to stay up at the football match.
Anyway, William was beaming with pride for the Lionesses. He got to walk out onto the pitch and do the trophy presentation, which he notably refused to do last year when the Italian team won the men’s Euros. The thing is, when William walked out onto the pitch… um, the bitch got booed, in Wembley and in pubs. And… there were lots of memes about his very alleged sexual proclivities.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge with trophy after England women 2-1 the UEFA Euro 2022 Final women’s football match between England v Germany at Wembley Stadium in London, England.,Image: 711049183, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Callis/SPP/Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge congratulates Beth Mead (7 England) tournament top goalscorer after England women 2-1 the UEFA Euro 2022 Final women’s football match between England v Germany at Wembley Stadium in London, England.,Image: 711049187, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Callis/SPP/Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Beth Mead (7 England) top goalscorer at EURO 2022 after England women 2-1 the UEFA Euro 2022 Final women’s football match between England v Germany at Wembley Stadium in London, England.,Image: 711049189, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Callis/SPP/Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge congratulates Alex Greenwood (5 England) after England women 2-1 the UEFA Euro 2022 Final women’s football match between England v Germany at Wembley Stadium in London, England.,Image: 711049198, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Callis/SPP/Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
-
-
Wembley, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge with trophy after England women 2-1 the UEFA Euro 2022 Final women’s football match between England v Germany at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Pictured: Prinse Harry
BACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
31 July 2022, Great Britain, London: Soccer, Women, Euro 2022, England – Germany, Final, Wembley Stadium: Germany’s Lena Sophie Oberdorf receives the Best Young Player award from (l-r) Nadine Kessler, UEFA Ambassador for the Development of Women’s Football, William, Duke of Cambridge, and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. Photo: Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa
Where: London, Great Britain
When: 31 Jul 2022
Credit: Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
Congratulations to the Lionesses! I actually had to work yesterday (boo) so I didn’t get a chance to watch it but it seemed like an exciting game.
I was dying at the twitter memes though about william and the trophy and the very alleged activities, lol.
I do wonder why he didn’t bring Charlotte. He brought George last year to the game and George was just turning 8, Charlotte is 7 so its not that big an age difference. Maybe she didn’t want to go, maybe it was because Kate couldn’t make, IDK. But I thought the video, while cute, just highlighted that he wasn’t going to bring her.
@Becks: Yeah the video was a signal to the press that Charlotte wasn’t going. I think she didn’t go because Kate wasn’t going to be available.
Maybe he didn’t bring her in case there was booing, which has happened before. 🤷♀️ In the video, they can control her reactions and performance. After the week he had, Willie might have been uncertain about how to deal with public reception. Who knows? But I don’t think it’s because of Charlotte’s age.
That’s a good point.
They would have been less likely to boo him if he had brought her, though, right? Especially if they had done the trophy presentation together, that could have been sweet! Then he gets to have a Normal Bill, the normal dad taking his daughter to a match and changing the conversation from his alleged secret life. But I think sort of like Charles, he doesn’t like to share the spotlight.
That could be it.. He wasn’t booed last year at the Euros IIRC but he was booed at the Liverpool game – was that the premier league championship? So maybe after that he didn’t want to bring charlotte.
I am with Jay. I doubt most people would have booed if Charlotte was there. You’d think William and his team would have realized that!
Yes, he left her behind because after the Twitter gossip anything could happen. But these poor children will read about it later in life. Much more embarrassing than Tampongate.
The Beeb trolled him about that – one of the pundits made a comment about Germany pegging the England team (not sure what the reference was) and the camera panned to William. LOL maybe I imagined that as I only dipped in and out of the game.
Well done to the ladies – they did what the men couldn’t do AND due to the FA being misogynists’/sexists FKs the ladies had to fight every step of the way to get to where they are. The FA and the rest of English/British football has pretty much refused to support the women’s game – all that changed last night but it was not an easy journey for those girls.
@ Digital Unicorn, the strives that professional women athletes have endured over the decades is an abhorrent pattern that is on full display worldwide. The US women sports industry has also been treated with such little support opposed to their male counterparts is a blight on everyone involved with supporting these sexist/misogynistic tactics.
Congratulations to all of the Lionesses players and support staff in their victorious win!!! May every Lionesses enjoy their victorious win, and the all of the hard work that brought them to the finals!!! They deserve all of the accolades that come their way!!
I think he knew he’d be boo’d and the #s would be yelled so he wanted to avoid his kids seeing him so embarrassed.
My thought too, KFG. Especially with the type of things that could (or did) get yelled – I wouldn’t want my kids there either.
You guys are giving Bullyiam credit that he obviously has none of those qualities. Bullyiam hasn’t the foresight to think that bringing Charlotte would have protected him nor would feel embarrassed. Bullyiam went alone as CopyKeen wasn’t there to be the active parent OR that he isn’t interested in exposing Charlotte as she is simply the spare.
If they keep on bringing George and leave the others home, then I think they just don’t want to let the others have “special day” with parents at a sport event.
Shame he didn’t see it fit to go to some of the earlier matches like he did for the men’s Euros. The fact that he gave came out to the present the trophy is further proof that he refused to go last year when England lost. As the host for the finals he would have been expected to be part of the presentation team. He’s so unprofessional.
This was nothing more than a PR stunt for him considering the week he’s had – he used them to polish up his image. Those girls deserved better.
He really is unprofessional and rude. He didn’t congratulate the winning team last year. It’s a shame he will never be called out for his awful behavior from the British press.
@ Ginger, it is shameful that they protect him so much. Bullyiam has made bed and must face the outcome. He has tainted all of these puff pieces as to how much of a diplomat and state man that he is. Bullyiam is reaping what he sowed so I have no sympathy for him, or his Stepford wife.
Congratulations Lionesses!! It was a great match. Such an inspiration! Hopefully this is the moment where women’s soccer programs get the funding they should in the UK and elsewhere.
Here’s the thing about William’s presentation of the medals to the Lionesses — did anyone else notice he selectively hugged players? That was weird. Like has his lazy a*s really taken the time to get to know some of the team? Given his work shy ways, that seems unlikely. Maybe am overthinking this, but there was a lot of hugging of the blond players, and zero hugging of any of the players of color. I swear he looked uncomfortable or was avoiding them. Is this another example of his racist instincts kicking in? Like when Kate recoiled when the Jamaican Minister Olivia Grange went to touch her hand on the royal tour?
I saw mention of his selective hugging on Twitter, too. He’s such a disgrace.
The Lionesses (though I hate their diminutive name) are fantastic — my British husband cried when they won.
I noticed it too. But they are not a racist family 🙄
We very much noticed this (was watching with a friend) and figured it’s him lining up future prospects. Well, trying to anyway.
I’m glad he didn’t bring Charlotte, it would have seemed as if he was using her as a shield against the boos of the crowd. Going out to take his boos solo was the right choice.
Agreed.
I think he should have taken charlotte imo he may be favoring George as the heir
@ Tessa, that entire family have proven time and time again that Charlotte and Luis are an afterthought. How these children will survive their childhood will be a miracle!!! CopyKeen is probably already turning Charlotte into a mini CopyKeen of manipulation as well as having planned out her entire future to marry into royalty, as she must suck up to be the doormat that she was with Bullyiam. As for Louis, he will be the proverbial black sheep and history will repeat itself, the chosen body to throw under the bus for George.
It really annoys me that everyone assumes he should have taken Charlotte because it was a women’s game. If he had taken George or George and Charlotte it would have shown hat women’s sports are of interest to boys and girls and would have been a great example to set. if someone likes sports, they can like seeing both men and women play!
I agree. But that said, I think Charlotte can be taken to men’s sports. Not just women’s.
It was probably planned but after the latest revelations best to keep her at home.
I just thought all last week about how ironic it was that POP (Prince William) has to look for partners outside of his relationship, because Duchess Buttinski won’t engage in butt play. Allegedly. Not that’s there’s anything wrong with the proclivity itself. Anyway, I too enjoyed the memes immensely, and that it was trending for DAYS, and people were learning about other means of pleasure from it, and how that must have made his blue blood boil.
Shout out to Ryan Air and the Independent social media.
I feel out of the loop and that I’m missing something? When did this come out? I’m also not understanding the close pin meme. This what I get for deleting twitter😂
Click on the link in the very last line of Kaiser’s post to a Gawker article explaining his “his very alleged sexual proclivities.” It’s…amazing.
Yes you are DEFINITELY missing something lol! It was all over Twitter this weekend and it’s not suitable for explicitly talking about here but…let’s just say some of Will’s bedroom proclivities have been revealed.
Clothes pins are sometimes called clothes PEGS. 😄
@ThatsNotOkay I checked last night and that particular hashtag was trending again
LOL RyanAir’s tweet was hilarious – it was trending late last night as well. As much as Twitter tried to bury it, it keep rising from the depths.
Regardless of whether its true – his reputation is trash. As is hers, as DuchessofTights was trending alongside that one as well.
Maybe a new hashtag for Kate should be #TheDutchessofTight
I am perplexed that gossip is zeroing in on Wm when my first thought was Edward. Sophie seems more the old fashioned spouse.
It’s because the blind item was in reference to a royal who has affairs, and while Edward may have affairs, there hasn’t been anything recent about it, certainly not like the rose hanbury rumors.
The blind said the media won’t talk about the affair although they ALL know its true. I doubt if Edward would get that type of protection but we know Baldemort gets it and he went to court to make sure he does.
The act in question suggested another woman was involved, not another man, which is what the rumours about Edward have always been about.
When I first heard it I was like, there’s no way this fella is that interesting. It’s really sticking though, isn’t it? LOL.
The bedroom proclivities are one thing but the alleged extra marital affairs are another, which the Cambridge defenders don’t seem to want to address.
Right, that’s really why this is a thing. Yes the hashtag has led to some great memes and tweets, but the reason why its sticking is because its not just what he allegedly likes in the bedroom (I’ve seen so many comments that were basically like “well this is the most interesting thing about him”), its the flip side – that this is the reason for his affairs, and we know that the RRs were told it was open season on Meghan in exchange for keeping his affair out of the papers (well that and lawsuits.) That’s why this is sticking (well that and the memes.)
Huge congrats to the Lionesses! So so proud of them! As for the boos, expected honestly. Especially after this week’s social media trends.
It was AMAZING. I never thought I would care about a football match never mind cry at the outcome. It was just incredible and so many great jokes since then. Women get stuff done, watch and learn guys.
Congrats to the Lionesses! Prince JPEG didn’t have to drag any of his kids into the photo/video for his patronage, much less bring them to the game.
Also, I’m sensing new landscaping and tree line in the background. Is this the patio at Adelaide Cottage?
The booing William got, it’s karma as being identified as the villain in the Sussexes’ story. Not everyone is drinking the Rota Rats’ Kool Aid.
I am putting my money on Charlotte out of all the kids. Seems like she has the discipline and spark to make it out like Harry. If he can thrive despite all the messiness and way less care than wills received. Charlotte definitely can.
Probably didn’t want to overwhelm her with the boos. I think it was a good move to leave her at home for this one. As far as the rumors. I don’t normally feel bad for PW but like are they substantiated in anyway? And even if, why are we tweeting about this crap. It’s tacky and cheap to me. Like Gossip and commentary is one thing. But those tweets and hashtags were gross. Nice, he was so happy for the team! He seemed genuinely happy for them!
@christine
I guess there’s tweeting about it because it’s low hanging fruit to tease the high and mighty about something so personal. But I’m actually sorry to see it published because I don’t think it’s anyone’s business. I don’t like William for many reasons but I don’t agree with him being humiliated in this instance
After the Twitter revelations I don’t think we will be seeing these kids in public for a while just in case something happens.
I thought the boos were for his behavior at the men’s game last year when England lost. This was such a family atmosphere, saw so many excited young girls in the stands, doubt that people would be so crass if the boos were for anything else.
The courtiers need to be concerned with all the booing, especially the boos done at the pubs once William was seen on tv. He’s not the relatable bloke the palace thinks he is and whatever glow he had from being Diana’s son is gone. Maybe calling her paranoid is what did it, or maybe being seen to be difficult with Harry is part of it , but whatever the reason, social media did not hold back on teasing him and it was a worldwide moment. As I said in another post, the social media person at Ryanair is not a Sussex squad member so the derangers need to realize that their faves are as well liked as they think they are. Outside the bubble many were having a laugh.
NIC919, you are so right! I think, though, that you are asking for more complex analysis than they can possibly manage!
It would involve the courtiers and RF understanding the financial challenges in England due to Brexit, supply chain issues, etc; the terrible visuals of Keen and Peen getting yet another manor while their subjects are struggling; the impact of the Oprah interview and the Flop Tour on the perceived racism in the royal family; the world’s fatigue over Keen and Peen constantly “learning” yet doing nothing and arriving empty handed on their tours and visits. And so much more.
But these folks are so callow and will never see the big picture.
I think most people see him as a lazy entitled bore who is leeching off the taxpayer – same goes for his wife, thou she is marginally better liked but that’s because she appeals to a certain type of middle class person.
The fact that the FFK and his wife are NOT like by the taxpayer public and we the taxpaying public are making it known.
The Cambridge reputation is in tatters and no amount of throwing the Sussex’s under the bus and parading their children around will change that.
Its only a matter of time before the media drops their load on them – I think it will be when Betty passes.
I agree @ Digital Unicorn!! Once QEII passes, the gloves will come off and it will be brutal!!! Bullyiam, as well as CopyKeen, have been protected so far, but once those gloves come off, it will be a sh!tstorm of epic proportions!!!
As well as the fact that the British taxpayers are tired of supporting these 2 grifters and their greediness is a plain as his gawd awful front teeth!!
Charlotte is so adorbs. Her dad…no comment.
It was a great game!
Wonderful day for women’s soccer all around. The German women congratulated the Lionesses- gracious and sporting- recognized that spreading the trophy around is good for everyone! Was anyone commenting here able to see the game and presentation? It is not good if William hugged some but not all the players. And are we talking abut William being booed at pubs only or at Wembley as well?
I have been so trying hard not to threadjack, so am glad you mentioned the PoP rumours. This broke last week and you said you were going to deal with it in a subsequent post. Curious if you were you asked not to?
On twitter it was made known that it would not be addressed due to legal reasons
Thanks Nunya. I am not out there on twitter so much.
Shame that “legal reasons” don’t stop all the lies about Meghan & Harry…..
I’m not on Twitter so this is new to me about legal reasons. Am I to assume that threats or the fear of threatening legal action is possible?
There was never any intention to pay attention to the women’s Euros nor bring Charlotte or George. They have made it clear time and again that women in sport do not matter to them. They were surprised by England’s success and it wouldn’t do for the chair of the FA to not acknowledge it and go to the championship. The fact that Kate could let be bothered to helicopter from Plymouth to London to attend after attending Wimbledon and the Euros in the same day last year says it all. She couldn’t even be bothered to participate in that video. And William will never bring the children somewhere without her because he will never actively parent (ie have to take them to the bathroom) in front of the cameras.
William could bring the Nanny along, who could be available to actively parent and take Charlotte to rest rooms. She could be seated near them.
Is it possible to grimace with pride? I don’t see much beaming there.
Why are the people giving out the trophy & awards standing on a raised dais? Why should they tower over the players? And PW looks particularly weird looming over & bending down into their faces.
Too bad Charlotte didn’t accompany him to the match, I thought she played soccer? Just because Kate was sailing and making googly eyes at Ben Ainslie doesn’t mean he couldn’t bring her along too. It’s only one kid he has to pay attention to. It’s possible he asked her and she said no but a missed opportunity for her if that wasn’t the case.
George already has been to a few games. I thought Charlotte would at least get a chance to go to Wimbledon. She might have liked to meet some of the tennis players. I think Charlotte would have said yes. Especially since she has seen them leaving with George and she stays home. She may be eager to have been asked to attend. I think they should give her a special treat day like they do with George. It also may not be good for George to be taken to all the games, he may buy into that he is “more deserving and special” than his siblings.
George already knows he is special. He receives gifts and treat days that his siblings don’t enjoy and goes to events alone with his parents and is photographed with father, grandfather and great grandmother when neither sibling has been invited to do so.