Are Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde lowkey beefing about ‘Don’t Worry Darling’?

Don’t Worry Darling looks pretty good, just judging from the trailers. A heavy homage of The Stepford Wives with a dash of Rosemary’s Baby gaslighting. A misogynistic dystopia lurking underneath a glossy mid-century Palm Springs veneer. Olivia Wilde directed the film and she brought in Harry Styles to play the role which she originally cast with Shia LaBeouf. Florence Pugh plays the lead, and Gemma Chan and Chris Pine are also in it. Currently, rumors abound that there is some kind of beef between Pugh and Wilde. Pugh hasn’t put anything about Don’t Worry Darling on her social media, nor has she commented or “liked” anything about the film on Olivia’s social. Page Six claims that Pugh didn’t care for the way Wilde cheated on Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles. Damn.
In just a few weeks, Olivia Wilde and boyfriend Harry Styles will step on the red carpet at the prestigious Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of their new movie, “Don’t Worry Darling,” which she directed. They will be joined by Styles’ co-star Florence Pugh, one of Hollywood’s brightest young things. But Hollywood is buzzing that the 26-year-old actress has fallen out with Wilde, 38, over the director hooking up with Styles.
“I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” one insider told Page Six, referring to Wilde’s ex, “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis. At the time, sources cited Wilde’s relationship with Harry as the main reason for the split with Sudeikis, with one insider telling Page Six that the affair with Styles, now 28, had been ongoing for a month, leaving “Saturday Night Live” vet Sudeikis distraught.
“Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable,” the insider said this week.
Internet sleuths certainly think something is up — finding it strange that, in an industry where stars live and die by Instagram, Pugh failed to “like” a post in which Wilde included the full official trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling” last week. Wilde followed that up by posting a photo of Pugh with the comment: “Watching this woman work was such a f–king thrill! Cannot wait to show you more. @florencepugh@dontworrydarling.” Pugh, again, was conspicuous by her silence — and the fact that, on the same day, she posted a teaser trailer for another new project, “Oppenheimer,” about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called father of the atomic bomb.
A source told Page Six, “I heard she was already scheduled to post [about ‘Oppenheimer’] that day for some specific reason, it had nothing to do with a response to Olivia.”
“Don’t Worry Darling” is described as a tale of an unhappy 1950s housewife, played by Pugh, who discovers a disturbing truth about her idyllic life, while her loving husband, played by Styles, hides a dark secret.
On the blue carpet in support of a Tiffany and Co. opening in London this week, Pugh was asked about working with Styles. She said he was “a total professional and it was a great experience working together.” She then spoke about the cinematography and styling — “It was a joy to walk into the hair and makeup trailer every day,” Pugh said, noting, “the way that everything looks delicious and golden” — but had nothing to say about her director, Wilde.
Sometimes I think Page Six’s sources are talking out of their asses, but in this situation… it does feel like there’s something there. It’s especially notable because Pugh’s fans have picked up on it too and they’re openly talking about how Pugh has nothing to say about Olivia Wilde. If you’re forcing me to have an opinion, I would say it’s less about Pugh being mad on Jason Sudeikis’s behalf and more like Pugh and Wilde simply didn’t get along that well, or maybe Pugh found Wilde’s affair with Harry Styles to be massively unprofessional. Which it was – Olivia was Harry’s boss, she was in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis and she openly pursued and began the relationship with Harry while they were working together.
Through her relationship with Zach Braff, she might be friends with Jason Sudeikis.
I had a female boss who was trying to f one of my male colleague once – uncomfortable, but at least they were similar ages.
If he had been 10 years younger, I think it would have been even more awkward.
Braff frequently directs Ted Lasso episodes — Bill Lawrence is one of the producers on Ted Lasso and also created Scrubs, so it’s very likely she knows Sudeikis through that circle. Also seems she’d know Juno Temple given the British acting circuit.
I think the explanation is as simple as that. Sudeikis is a friend and his broken heart is influencing how Florence feels about Wilde. Plus, she signed on for the role when he and Wilde were together. Perhaps the filming experience was completely different from what she was expecting due to the relationship between Styles and Wilde. It may have been stressful for everyone but Styles and Wilde.
I can see an actor upset when the role they play opposite of gets recasted with an actor their boss just started banging. I’m sure there was favoritism on set and with directing scenes.
This isn’t a stretch. Loyalty to Jason because of Zach feels like more lines have to be drawn to connect everything.
No defending Olivia, because what she did was shitty. But is Florence also upset with HS for his part in f’ing his married boss?
But I don’t understand this logic. Oliva and Jason were publicly done when her and Harry happened.
I know there’s been revisionist history in the dates and that Jason has been very public about morning (while also dating an employee, Keely Hawes, while producing Ted Lasso)
If I’m made at Olivia for dating an employee I should also be mad at Jason right?
I thought they were still married… that’s what I read somewhere else… that she cheated…
Mary Tosti
They were never married just engaged for 7 years
Oh-hey : I totally agree about the revisionist history. I also think people forget that Olivia and Jason had been engaged but were never married. It’s not like she hooked up with Harry and then got divorced.
Not to be THAT person, but I feel I need to gently correct you and point out that you meant Keeley Hazell, NOT the national treasure and amazing actress that is Keeley Hawes. But your overall point still stands!
Oh Hey
Without revisionist history I remember clearly they looked and acted like a couple with their kids in pap shots. During this time Olivia was directing DWD. And in an interview that came out later, but written earlier she gushed over Harry and needed him in that role. How she put it felt like she was deep in puppy lust. Timelines either overlapped or OW and HS went from fully platonic to madly infatuated in a day.
To be fair…do we know she doesn’t feel the same way about Harry? This article focuses on Olivia but she may also not be liking Harry’s stuff etc
Harry doesn’t have any posts on his main account for Florence to like. He also has not acknowledged Olivia’s posts.
Harry does an excellent job of staying out of drama. Even if his name is in it he doesn’t engage.
People have a right to not like each other. As long as they got along with each other as work colleagues and got the job done that’s all that matters. Florence is booked and busy, plus don’t these stars have people that handle their IG accounts for them?
I was thinking this — perhaps she’s just not contractually obligated to share any Don’t Worry Darling marketing materials on her social channels. It shouldn’t matter how she feels about the project — most actors are expected to promote the film no matter what, so I doubt she’s doing this to rebel against Olivia.
I agree that she’s unlikely mad for Sudekis but probably has zero respect for Wilde and this is her silent disapproval, and she has no intention of faking mushy feelings for the ‘gram.
As much as I like to mind my business at work, being so publicly indiscreet would skeeve me out and annoy me.
Take that mess home so I can work
Yup. And don’t make the promotion of the film about the relationship between the director and the second lead actor, which they are totally doing.
Right, which is exactly why she hasn’t said anything. But people will make drama either way *sigh
I am rooting for both of them:Florence to continue her path in being a great actress and Olivia in her directorial debut. I don’t know if this rumor is true but if it is,ugh what a shame…ugh… and Florence doesn’t seem to be with Zach anymore or there is some trouble…
One little nitpick, Olivia previously directed Booksmart, a very funny comedy. I highly recommend checking it out!
These are just conspiracy theories that have been pushed on Harry Styles Tumblr for months. It’s always been about attacking Olivia Wilde and her credibility. The big tell is that they’ve pitted to two women against each other and nothing about Harry. It’s steeped in gross misogyny and it should be called out.
This. I don’t know shit about the whole thing but if Wilde was having an affair she wasn’t doing it on her own.
It takes 2 for an affair, but I’ll argue sometimes 1 person is in a place of authority over the other. They can misrepresent the state of their relationship to their new partner. It happens so often.
And this is all messier if that person is also in a position above them in a work environment. Olivia was for sure his boss at the very least.
This is my thought as well. If Florence really does dislike Olivia for these reasons… does she also dislike Harry for the same?
Likely so, however the dislike is probably more intense toward Wilde because she had the previously existing relationship with Wilde and Sudekis as a couple and didn’t run around in the same circles as Styles. It’s always tough to apply logic to people’s emotions.
I personally don’t think it’s weird at all when celebrities aren’t all over IG or “liking” posts
The men in power on set are ways trying to have sex with women. While married. And we don’t hear about how that upset so and so so much h that they withheld Instagram likes. If any of this is true, it makes me side eye Pugh.
But if it is true, Pugh dissing her director in public is just more evidence that It’s hardly the same as the power discrepancy as #metoo if a movie star decides to engage in sex with the director, especially this female director who doesn’t exactly have the same power.
If Olivia was unprofessional (I.e., acted like 80% of the men in film) on set, that sucks mostly because she stands for a lot of good things and seems like a good director, I want her to succeed.
+1 agree on all points:male directors continue to be total creeps(Cary Fukunaga being the last outed) but stay fine…Olivia engage in a consensual relationship with Harry and it’s a scandal🙄
Her crime was to leave Jason and be with Harry like how dare she?!
And yep Olivia stands for lot of good things and I hope she wasn’t unprofessional.
If Sudekis and Braff are very close its not a “scandal” for Pugh to not like Wilde. Wilde was somewhat in Pugh’s social circle and Styles was not. Pugh ended up in a very awkward position socially and professionally.
Even if there was no actual cheating, W&S’s break up was still fresh. Then Pugh had to work long hours very closely with that Wilde and Styles- while they are in the “honey moon” phase. Which can be annoying to be around for any couple.
I can imagine that would be terribly uncomfortable for Pugh. People break up. Friend groups get divided. It doesn’t have to be a “girl fight”, just regular social stuff HUGELY magnified
Ramona
Chrissy Tiegen stands for some anti bullying causes. How they act in private and how they present themselves to the world do not often sync up.
If this is the worst thing she’s seen on set, she’s had an easy time! This is very misogynistic story telling. You’d never hear this theory about men.
Exactly. The things I’ve seen… include sexual assault on two women at once.
I’m glad y’all are discussing this story because I read it on page 6 over the weekend and was just thinking about it!
I feel like perhaps Florence feels how Olivia and Harry behaved was unprofessional. I don’t know why she wouldn’t be also mad at Harry, except Olivia was the boss, so there was a power dynamic.
“I don’t know why she wouldn’t be also mad at Harry” BC these rumors are probably not true. It has always been a campaign aimed at hurting Olivia Wilde and her career. The stans behind it don’t want Harry to be hurt, that’s why he’s barely mentioned. Take down Olivia and use another woman to do it.
I hear you, but it is unprofessional, no matter who does it. No matter the person’s sex or gender, hitting on your subordinate is not okay in this day and age, especially if it makes others feel uncomfortable or reeks of favoritism.
Two things can be true: dating your subordinate is wrong, and she is also undeserving of the hostile campaign of baseless rumors she’s been on the receiving of the past two(ish) years. What’s being done right now is unwarranted.
There may be some issue between Florence and Olivia, but I find these types of rumors so demeaning. Feels like the classic “pitting two successful women against each other” nonsense. Florence and Olivia are two examples of incredible talent in their respective fields, and I feel like all this tabloid silliness is bringing down the film.
Seems a lot like sl*t shaming IMO. And commenters are eating it up and talking about the “power dynamic” problem as if Harry doesn’t have more power than Olivia.
I’m not defending anyone cheating on anyone, that’s always uncomfortable, but it is not an issue on set. No one has an issue with cheating (“what happens on set… the zip code rule…”), unless it’s a woman with some power doing it. A woman doing the job all Hollywood believes only men can do. It’s so misogynistic and obvious.
Agree with all of this.
@Mary Tosti – while I don’t disagree that HS knew about Olivia’s relationship, I reserve more ire for the person in the relationship who’s actually cheating because that’s the person who made a commitment, not the third party.
Call me old fashioned, while I know relationships are messy and things break down, I’m def not a fan of persons who don’t respectfully end things before starting up with someone else (though I appreciate there can be nuances: one person holding one; one person being abusive etc. – just generally, not saying in this situation). We don’t know timing wise in all fairness but it seems as though there was overlap and that is disrespectful. And I have to agree with Kaiser, they weren’t even just co-stars, she was his boss on this film and that’s not cool, they could and should have kept it professional till the job was done. Anyways, I don’t actually know these ppl and I don’t know the circumstances, so the most I’ll do is raise my eyebrow and move on.
She may indeed be disgusted with the way Wilde was openly cheating on set with Harry (gross and disrespectful) but I remember that embarrassing IG tribute she posted about Harry. Her going on and on about how some male actors won’t take a supporting role and how Harry was so amazing because he did or some sh*t like that. Florence is the star and the director is going on and on about her lover for being “humble?” If I was Florence I would be side eyeing Olivia too.
I stand by Olivia being shady with this Harry Styles affair but Jason left his wife for Olivia so he is no innocent in any of this.
I was JUST about to mention this. Olivia’s instagram post about HS rubbed so many people the wrong way. It was over the top gushing about him and it definitely made me cringe. And from a movie set standpoint-I can see why someone would think it was not professional for Olivia to hook up with an actor, openly cheat on her long-term partner, and then I wonder if she played favorites with Harry. I love Florence and she seems to have her head on right and I could see her just wanting to get this movie filmed and get off set and quit dealing with this BS.
She had gushing posts about each of her main cast members and crew. I saw no problem with it and thought it was nice she took the time to personally recognize everyone.
Yeah I would be upset just by that post about Harry lowering himself to a supporting role alone I might say
F this and this director. And it was
Pretty pointed not reacting to Olivia’s IG post about her wonderful acting. So
now maybe bury the hatchet or
else it will degenerate to two competitive women feuding and neither need that.
Maybe she didn’t appreciate how much attention this took off of the actual film and her performance and doesn’t want to get involved in the drama.
I wouldn’t care about who was cheating or whatever but it would irritate me that that kind of thing would happen in my workplace. I think she had to respond about Harry or else it would have gotten way more attention.
Yeah, Olivia has been pushing the relationship from the start and a lot of the announcements for the film premiere in Venice were about Harry being in it and kind of ignored Florence. Which is partially the result of Olivia and Harry’s teams planting stories about their relationship for the last year and a half. And I am sure it was weird to come back to the set after the Christmas break in 2021 after Olivia and Harry’s big public pap walk. There’s actually been a bunch of other things happening along the way that aren’t great, especially Olivia’s post about Harry after wrap. For what it’s worth, he hasn’t “liked” any of Olivia’s posts about the film so why would it be an issue if Florence didn’t do it?
I’m more surprised he hasn’t liked them than she hasn’t. You’d think he’d support his partner’s work.
Planting stories in the press about their relationship? Olivia and Harry are so low key, that many people still don’t their dating. And you are blatantly wrong about Olivia ignoring Florence. Her posts and comments to the press has been all about Florence and how Florence is the star of the movie.
Olivia has been catching crap, from so-called fans of Harry, who have done nothing but push a Florence against Olivia narrative, purely out of spite because Harry and Olivia have been together for almost two years. Florence and Olivia could have problems because of the Jason and Zach connection.
The Daily Mail, People, various tabloids etc run Olivia’s pap photos with and without Harry, sometimes while she is wearing his merch all the time. If they aren’t getting traction, it’s not because they are so low key, it’s because most people don’t care about them as a couple.
Olivia’s recent posts about Florence came after Florence was largely left out of the trade coverage of the announcement that DWD would premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Olivia and Harry were in the initial headlines in Variety and the Hollywood Reporter, Florence, the actual star of the film was not.
Olivia also had that ridiculous post in February of 2021 about Harry “allowing” Florence to flourish in the film. Every time you see Olivia go out of her way to talk about Florence being the star, it’s because Olivia has managed to sideline her in some way and caught some flak for it.
I do agree that Olivia getting with Harry was unprofessional I do find it very odd that the fact that Jason moved on from her with Kaley Hazell, who is not only 11 years younger than him but also an actress on Ted Lasso which he produces, is always left out of these “poor Jason” narratives.
It’s been like two years and they’re still pushing this crap so hard and it’s just very hard to believe that this is about concern for workplace environments when both Olivia and Jason are in positions of power and dating actors on their project but only one is framed as a predator and horrible person for doing so. Also: with how talkative Hollywood is does anyone buy that Harry and Olivia were all over each other on set yet the news didn’t leak that they were together until they were photographed at that wedding which was months after her split with Jason had been publicized and shooting was almost over?
Kaley is 35, Jason is 46. Harry is 28 and Olivia is 38. Over all, not huge age gaps considering how old everyone is. It’s sexist but it’s always more oooh la la when a woman is with a younger guy. Neither should be taking advantage of their position of power and it doesn’t make it any better but Kaley Hazell is barely in Ted Lasso, she just has a few scenes (I barely remember her). Harry Styles has a starring role in Kill your Darlings so that’s a whole lot more time on set he’d spend than Kaley probably did.
Keeley is also a writer on Ted Lasso. That situation is not okay. All the same issues would apply except it would be worse for Keeley given her relative lack of power in the entertainment industry.
Why does Jason doing something bad make it less bad when Olivia does it? Assuming no one was forced into anything, maybe there were differences in how things were handled on set.
Olivia and Jason never married.
Florence and her boyfriend Zach Braff also met and started dating while he was directing her, which, by this definition, was also “unprofessional.”
The way people are twisting this into some indictment of Olivia when, unless there was abuse, what this really is is an example of Florence being wildly unprofessional and immature. Do your job. So what if you didn’t like your co-workers? Most of us don’t! But unless you were the victim of or witness to abuse, suck it up and do your job. And since no one, not even the feverish Larry stans who started all this, has ever alleged abuse, DO YOUR JOB.
She would never pull this stunt with a male director. But what else can you expect from a Johnny Debt supporter?
Exactly what I was thinking. It’s unprofessional, period. I know infidelity and cheating is a huge deal and an enormous moral issue for tons of people. But I didn’t realize that this gave people the permission to just….not do their job, bc they found someone else’s personal choices morally wrong.
People are going to get on my case for saying that, but honestly, unless your coworker/boss’s cheating is somehow impacting your ability to do your job, is there a reason to get involved or let it impact you in this way? All of this has way too many shades of that one Ask A Manager letter where someone’s coworker thought they were having an affair bc they saw them stepping out for a meal with a man who was actually their own husband. That coworker was rightfully called a busybody and told to butt out of other peoples business if they didn’t have any clue what they were talking abt. How is this any different?
Plenty of people have called out Jason for dating Keeley and truly that situation is far worse because she really needs the Ted Lasso job and would be in a terrible position to end the relationship if she wanted to whereas Harry could easily have done so (clearly not what he wanted) but there still could have been repercussions and it all still could make the other people on the set uncomfortable.
Florence and Zach did not meet on a feature length film, it was a short with a short shooting schedule and there is no indication they got together on set.
There’s a lot of sloppy “what aboutism” happening with this story.
Absolutely this @Cava24. This is rumour and so far there isn’t a ton of evidence. We don’t know what happened on that set so it is really hard to speculate.
Olivia is a good director, Florence is a terrific actress. Hopefully the promotion of the project goes well. I will only start side-eyeing Olivia if she centers Harry in the film promotion over the other stars in the project.
1. Jason and Keeley broke up in May; 2. They’ve known each other for years — they didn’t meet through a situation where he was her boss; and 3. Ted Lasso is filming it’s final season and Keeley has a TINY role in that show (she’s maybe been in two episodes for like 60 seconds) — her job is time-limited already.
It probably caused a lot of weirdness on set. Olivia has small kids. Which adds a layer. I feel that Jason was blindsided in all this. Which is not a good look. I get it.
Oh, I’m sorry. I didn’t realize that actors were actually allowed to do this in Hollywood. This being: put their personal feelings abt their director before their professional commitments.
If Florence had been working with a male director, would she have been given this sort of leeway in refusing to promote her own work in Hollywood? Or would she have been called a whole host of names, including “unprofessional”. Why is this considered okay or even acceptable when it’s a woman directing a film, but women like Megan Fox lost their careers for expressing their feelings abt ACTUALLY PREDATORY directors who leched after and harmed women?
Why didn’t Florence have anything to say abt Greta Gerwig when she was doing Little Women? Or abt her costar Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow? People are really going to tell me it’s bc Florence Pugh has some kind of moral objection to infidelity that she’s refusing to promote the WORK SHE DID? She doesn’t want her movie to do good business bc she’s mad abt her director having an affair on set? Again, are women allowed to do that for every director now, or is it only women directors with unsavory personal lives that people are now allowed to rebuke?
….or maybe she doesn’t care, lol. I think this comment would be suitable if she released a statement or a tweet or something but this is all conjecture.
She’s answering questions about it in interviews, so I think that counts as still promoting it.
Maybe she only objects to unprofessional behavior on sets she is actually on and not what people did in their personal life seven or eight years ago?
I can understand how it might be an uncomfortable situation if I was hired by a boss for a job, and that boss started banging another coworker during the course of that job
Well, since it’s two women, this was bound to be packaged as a b*tch fight. Great.
Florence must know that people will speculate if she doesn’t engage on social media. It’s the times we live in.
In general, I always wonder how uncomfortable it must be when a director takes up with one of their actors. For everyone else. Especially the actor who potentially has love scenes with that person??? Ew. How weird. Just keep it in your pants until after filming. Don’t sh*t where you eat.
And during pre-vax COVID, no less.
@Emmi…..100% agree.
From their public personas I don’t think either of them play the “not like other girls” thing so it is a little conspicuous on Florence’s behalf but definitely not unprofessional.
It can be easily explained away by her being busy af with multiple projects for the last three years straight.
Per DeuxMoi the story is that Florence and Harry were hooking up on set before Harry then moved on to Olivia. Messy.
Deux Moi has had way more items about that set being a mess than they have about Florence supposedly hooking up with Harry. The “she’s just mad because she wanted Harry” thing is awfully convenient for Olivia. “Florence is just jealous! The director who wore a tee about female ejaculation on set whilst hooking up with her male lead was totally professional!”
What were the rumours about the set? Totally missed them!
DM has been pusing this story for months and have tried loads of posts as a way to break her and Zach up
She was ith Zach at that point , and now she has been working on a lot of different projects ,we porobably wont here from her until the film is released (which will be strange as Puss in Boots comes out the same day as DWD so it she supposed to talk one up but not the other) , so she filmed Oppy ,took a break where her friends were photo shopped out to make look like she was doing Will Poulter when the other Midssomer cast were there ,and is now filming Dune Pt 2 and then goes on to film East of Eden and The Maid for TV
Rumors posted on Deux Moi have literally been made up by Harry Styles fans. They’ve been blatant in how much they hate Olivia and if you go onto Twitter and TikTok you will see how they sit and plot lies about Olivia.
This is way too odd to be true. Sorry but I don’t buy for a second their is any beef between these women and I don’t buy that O and H were all over eachother on set. We would have heard about it while it happening instead of after filming wrapped.
This is some awful conspiracy shit to malign two successful women against eachother
Maybe it’s not in her contract to promote the film. Maybe she’s working (she totally is) and doesn’t have time to like each of Olivia’s posts. Or maybe, she doesn’t like Olivia and it was a job and she’s done with it. Jeez. Hell, I didn’t even know Florence/Gemma/Chris P were in this movie because all anyone has heard about this film is about Olivia & Harry’s love match. That’s on Olivia & Harry. Now, people want to put the onus on Florence to promote and support Olivia & the film because Olivia is now trying to shift the focus back on the movie. GMAB. If this film doesn’t get the attention it should get, that’ll come down to Olivia’s decision to start a relationship with Harry on set and the fall out from it. And before anyone says it’s because of Sudekis, it’s not. I don’t care who he’s sleeping with, whether they were together and if she cheated. Olivia made a decision that may have a negative result on her work. Actions meet consequences.
@ARI: I agree with you completely.
Having been in J.S.’s (alleged) position, this hits differently than perhaps it would for others who haven’t experienced showing up at a partner’s workplace somewhere with the kids and then finding out later everyone knew what was going on except you. The personal and professional humiliation, the gaslighting, the public betrayal, it’s an emotional violence that takes years to recover from. It’s kind of refreshing to think, if true, F.P. had the moral compass to be angry about being forced into participating in their lie. It always surprises me so few people these days put their foot down when cheaters drag them into their abuse of a spouse/partner. Because, with few exceptions, cheating is abuse.
“maybe Pugh found Wilde’s affair with Harry Styles to be massively unprofessional”
I really hope it’s this (and yes it was unprofessional. Hardly new for Hollywood but unprofessional every time)…because in that case the shade is awesome. I have no horse in this race (no interest in the movie) so I am just LOVING the shade. Rather than the phoney PR love, Florence is like; “LOL, nah.”? That’s HILARIOUS!!!!
I think this is where I am, too. I really like Florence Pugh and I think she’s very talented and lovely (she *nearly* managed to make me like Amy March, and that’s saying something). I’m torn between “she’s really busy and missed liking a thing on instagram – big deal!” and believing that she found Olivia’s behaviour on set unprofessional or is tired of all the news surrounding the movie being about Olivia’s relationship with Harry. To be fair, I’ve irrationally disliked Olivia ever since she was Alex on the O.C. – hated that character, can’t seem to separate her from the actor – so I’m afraid I’m always a bit biased against her.
I mean…Olivia Wilde was mad tacky. When I saw the preview all that ran through my head was “is this the movie where she cheated on her old dude with an ole boy?” So if Pugh feels a way it’s her prerogative.
Except that no one knows if she cheated. They’re only basing it off the fact that Olivia moved on quickly after the break up with Harry. But if that’s enough information to say Olivia cheated, then you could say Jason cheated, too. Because about a week or so after Harry went public, it became known that Jason was dating Keeley Hazell, a woman he has known and been friends with for 6 years. The same woman that he used as inspiration for the character “Keeley” on Ted Lasso, a show he wrote while still with Olivia…Idk why she’s the only one who gets flack for “cheating” just because he decided to run to the media with a heartbroken narrative during award season.
Hook ups happen all the time on film sets. It’s not just actors at it, it the crew as well. Your working away from home, everyone gets very close very quickly and it happens, you fall for people you never would normally. No one is ever ‘mad’, like any work place, people love to gossip about who’s banging who. You would only be mad if you were personally involved, which I don’t think was the case here. Unless there are trying to make out that Florence was jealous cos she liked harry as well, just to drum up some interest. They probably butted heads a few times creatively and that’s that.
@ARI, sorry. Wasn’t responding to you.
Most people would probably be put off by somebody being that indiscreet, to be fair. It forces everybody to be unwelcome participants in maintaining a deception unless they say something to the other partner. My feeling is as long as they behave like adults in public, they can dislike each other in private.
This being said, RIP to Florence Pugh. She’s my BEC. I am irrationally annoyed by her in everything I see, and I couldn’t even tell you why.
Had to look up what BEC meant. 🙂 I thought I was the only woman on the planet who doesn’t like Florence Pugh’s acting and who doesn’t have a valid reason for not liking her. The only thing that stands out to me about her is a short/stubby physique and wide face which is distracting when watching her movies. By all accounts, she’s considered a wonderful actress and nice human being so like as said above, it’s completely irrational on my part.
While I have absolutely no idea about why Florence isn’t active on social media about the film, I am finding it high-key hilarious that so many people are tripping over themselves to defend Olivia Wilde. She is not hurting for defenders. She could have been banging Harry in the kitchen while Jason took a nap in front of the TV and she would still not be able to do any wrong.
I hope the film does well because Harry and Florence both seem to pick eclectic and interesting projects and I hop good things for their careers. That is all. Carry on.
It doesn’t seem like there would have been cheating? They had been filming for all of 7 days when production shut down for two weeks because of a covid case. During those two weeks, Olivia and Jason publicly ended their relationship. It wasn’t until nearly two months later that Harry and Olivia were first spotted. That to me suggests that there was no cheating b/c the relationship was quickly ended. Pretty much everyone else—from cast, to crew, to stunt people—have spoken really highly of Olivia post filming, totally unprompted, so I can’t imagine that Olivia was unprofessional in handling the relationship. Suggesting that she was in the absence of proof also feelings misogynistic because male directors do this all the time and don’t have their professional credibility questioned.
In any case, I can’t help but be reminded that Florence is very young and her behavior is immature in my eyes. IF she really is upset over two people, there’s still dozens of people who worked on the production who are now having their work overshadowed by this drama when she could just post an instagram and quiet the rumors. She also liked a celebratory Depp most on instagram so i’m not willing to think that her perception of another woman’s affairs is particularly correct. Lastly, she is VERY online. She has publicly addressed hate over her relationship with Zach Braff (who she met while he was directing her!), the Will Poulter dating rumors, and the hate from incels over her see-through dress. You cannot tell me she doesn’t know what’s being said about Olivia and this movie. If she is the feminist she claims to be (again liking the Depp post gives me doubt), then the least she could do is throw up an instagram post about the movie to address the rumors. She may not like Olivia’s personal life, but that’s not an excuse for letting her professional credibility be smeared (again I’m basing the fact that she was still professional on the fact that everyone else from the film had great things to say about Olivia) because people can only speculate until Florence addresses it.
Saying Florence is being unprofessional and immature because she is very young, based on pure speculation about what’s going on and projection, with no real evidence, is also deeply misogynistic.
I think you are massively overstating the amount of support Olivia got and most of it came when she was getting dragged for her post about Harry “saving” the film just after wrap, I would hardly call that unprompted.
Re: the timeline- they filmed for two weeks before they got shut down and there were pre-production meetings before they started principal photography. Who’s to say they actually quarantined during the shutdown? Harry and Olivia knew each other for at least six weeks by the time she and Jason announced their breakup.
To me, even absent any potential cheating (I kind of low key think Jason probably cheated on Olivia with Keeley when he was in London for S1), the fact that Olivia and Harry have turned what was supposed to be an interesting film into “the film they fell in love on” would be enough to make me limit my promo to formal channels too, if I was Florence.
Everyone’s work on this film was massively overshadowed by Olivia and Harry chasing publicity for their relationship. Every single article about them mentions the film, there are already articles about whether they will walk the red carpet in Venice together. It may be that Olivia thought promoting the film using her relationship would increase box office and benefit her back end deal but if she cared about the film getting overshadowed, she wouldn’t have been doing pap walks in Harry’s merch a dozen times.
What is this, middle school? Just because someone didn’t “like” a social media post doesn’t mean they are feuding. And even if they are not the best of friends, or are cool towards each other, so effing what? They don’t HAVE to be friends. This is a business. I am not friends with everyone I have had to work with over the years. That doesn’t mean I hate them, it just means we worked together, end of story. The gossips rags and people who read them need to grow up.
Imagine you and this guy are co-leading a work project. Your mutual boss begins a flagrant affair with your colleague. How does that affect her support — direction — of your work? Especially with work as intimate as acting. Just speculating but I could see Pugh having found it really unprofessional and been quite unhappy with the director.
Yeah, I don’t have much, ahem, patience for someone who cheats on their partner, but I have much, *much* less for a boss who targets younger employees for sexual relationships.
It’s the difference between, “You’re a terrible person,” and, “You’re a predator.”
Team Florence, if this interpretation of events is correct.