Are Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde lowkey beefing about ‘Don’t Worry Darling’?

Don’t Worry Darling looks pretty good, just judging from the trailers. A heavy homage of The Stepford Wives with a dash of Rosemary’s Baby gaslighting. A misogynistic dystopia lurking underneath a glossy mid-century Palm Springs veneer. Olivia Wilde directed the film and she brought in Harry Styles to play the role which she originally cast with Shia LaBeouf. Florence Pugh plays the lead, and Gemma Chan and Chris Pine are also in it. Currently, rumors abound that there is some kind of beef between Pugh and Wilde. Pugh hasn’t put anything about Don’t Worry Darling on her social media, nor has she commented or “liked” anything about the film on Olivia’s social. Page Six claims that Pugh didn’t care for the way Wilde cheated on Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles. Damn.

In just a few weeks, Olivia Wilde and boyfriend Harry Styles will step on the red carpet at the prestigious Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of their new movie, “Don’t Worry Darling,” which she directed. They will be joined by Styles’ co-star Florence Pugh, one of Hollywood’s brightest young things. But Hollywood is buzzing that the 26-year-old actress has fallen out with Wilde, 38, over the director hooking up with Styles.

“I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” one insider told Page Six, referring to Wilde’s ex, “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis. At the time, sources cited Wilde’s relationship with Harry as the main reason for the split with Sudeikis, with one insider telling Page Six that the affair with Styles, now 28, had been ongoing for a month, leaving “Saturday Night Live” vet Sudeikis distraught.

“Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable,” the insider said this week.

Internet sleuths certainly think something is up — finding it strange that, in an industry where stars live and die by Instagram, Pugh failed to “like” a post in which Wilde included the full official trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling” last week. Wilde followed that up by posting a photo of Pugh with the comment: “Watching this woman work was such a f–king thrill! Cannot wait to show you more. @florencepugh@dontworrydarling.” Pugh, again, was conspicuous by her silence — and the fact that, on the same day, she posted a teaser trailer for another new project, “Oppenheimer,” about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the so-called father of the atomic bomb.

A source told Page Six, “I heard she was already scheduled to post [about ‘Oppenheimer’] that day for some specific reason, it had nothing to do with a response to Olivia.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” is described as a tale of an unhappy 1950s housewife, played by Pugh, who discovers a disturbing truth about her idyllic life, while her loving husband, played by Styles, hides a dark secret.

On the blue carpet in support of a Tiffany and Co. opening in London this week, Pugh was asked about working with Styles. She said he was “a total professional and it was a great experience working together.” She then spoke about the cinematography and styling — “It was a joy to walk into the hair and makeup trailer every day,” Pugh said, noting, “the way that everything looks delicious and golden” — but had nothing to say about her director, Wilde.