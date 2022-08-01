Donald Trump buried Ivana in a pauper’s grave on his golf club for tax breaks

Several weeks ago, I watched an MSNBC segment about Donald Trump’s nefarious tax schemes, money laundering operations and shady “investors,” specifically with regards to his golf clubs. Trump loves his golf clubs and he’s spent a lot of time, money and effort to keep and maintain his clubs. His club in Bedminster, New Jersey is one of his favorites and it’s also one of his most compromised properties. Trump is apparently always looking for a scheme to keep Bedminster profitable. Which apparently includes using the golf club as a cemetery. Donald Trump and his three oldest children decided to bury Ivana Trump in a pauper’s grave at the Bedminster golf club:
Ivana Trump’s burial plot is on a seemingly deserted lot on Trump’s golf course 😳 pic.twitter.com/Sw98o1HULV
— LeGate☮️ (founder @ pillow-fight.com) (@williamlegate) July 29, 2022
Just so we’re clear – Ivana’s three children and her ex-husband decided to bury her on the Bedminster golf course so they could get a massive tax break. That’s it.
When Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, was buried last month near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, few immediately guessed that her grave’s location might also serve her ex-husband’s long-held tax planning purposes.
Tax code in New Jersey exempts cemetery land from all taxes, rates, and assessments – and her grave, as such, potentially has advantageous tax implications for a Trump family trust that owns the golf business, in a state where property and land taxes are notoriously high.
According to documents published by ProPublica, the Trump family trust previously sought to designate a nearby property in Hackettstown, New Jersey, as a non-profit cemetery company. But Ivana Trump, who died earlier this month at 73 after a fall at her home in New York City’s Manhattan, is the first person known to have been buried at the golf course, where Donald Trump and his family spend a lot of time in the summers.
Under New Jersey’s tax code, cemetery companies are not only exempt from real estate taxes, rates, and assessments or personal property taxes, but also business taxes, sales taxes, income taxes, and inheritance taxes, according to Insider.
Brooke Harrington, a professor of sociology at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, tweeted on Saturday that she had looked into claims that Ivana Trump’s resting-place might also benefit her ex-husband’s tax planning from beyond the grave.
“As a tax researcher, I was skeptical of rumors Trump buried his ex-wife in that sad little plot of dirt on his Bedminster, NJ golf course just for tax breaks. So I checked the NJ tax code & folks…it’s a trifecta of tax avoidance. Property, income & sales tax, all eliminated,” Harrington wrote, after opinions accusing Trump of being primarily motivated by the possibility of a tax break began popping up on social media.
It’s insane. Even if you somehow argue that Ivana’s adult children have the right to bury their mother wherever and however they want, the fact that they just threw her in the ground, tossed some dirt on her and called it a day is SHOCKING. They could have at least organized a small mausoleum? Or an actual grave stone? Insane.
As a tax researcher, I was skeptical of rumors Trump buried his ex-wife in that sad little plot of dirt on his Bedminster, NJ golf course just for tax breaks.
So I checked the NJ tax code & folks…it's a trifecta of tax avoidance. Property, income & sales tax, all eliminated. pic.twitter.com/VDZBlDyuhQ
— Brooke Harrington (@EBHarrington) July 31, 2022
Make America Great Again: Fit and ready to run in 2024. pic.twitter.com/euRSl1ekop
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 29, 2022
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
He and ivana were divorced a long time ago he should have no say in the matter
So that means her children were fully on-board to throw her into this pitiful grave. That speaks more about them than it does Trump.
He didn’t; her children made that decision. This is what happens when you teach your children that money is everything and you raise them to pander to a psychopath for his fortune.
Or when your children have little money of their own and depend on their father for their financial existence — as Ivana herself did.
Ivana herself may have made this plan with DT long ago, or even recently. They were in financial cahoots till the end.
Ivana may be the cornerstone of the new cemetery.
There’s no doubt she will have a fabulous memorial daaaahling.
They take time.
If anyone even thinks of putting me close to Anything connected to my Ex when I’m dead, I promise to come back and Haunt you. Not in a Casper the friendly ghost way either.
Why would her children allow this?
Is that Orange Turd planning to sell tickets and turn her grave into Trump Graceland?
Good dog, awful people. Awful.
Why would her children allow this?– Their awfulness and greed is genetic.
I guess I’m wondering why she didn’t have all this planned out in her own will? One thing our estate attorney talked to us about was how much we wanted to “reach out from the grave” to control things post-death. I don’t want my kids to have to make those decisions while grieving, so my husband and I have already specified where, how, when, etc. I’m surprised such wealthy folks wouldn’t have that all decided well ahead of time… especially with a dbag like DT in the mix.
The why his children would allow this is easy: Because Donald Trump is the textbook example of a narcissist and his children can’t sneeze without asking for his permission.
Why would her children allow this? Because they are garbage people, just like their father,and in triplicate. This is absolutely sickening.
The children allowed it also because one day they will inherit that property…
To be honest, I’m surprised they didn’t sell tickets already to everything and churn out merchandise. Someone’s slipping or has another plan over there.
I bet she’s not in the casket. I bet she was cremated and they ‘buried her’ for the tax break. Still awful.
@heather, I am quite sure no one wants an actual body that could be re examined after being exhumed. A second opinion by a new pair of eyes can’t be done on ashes, so I think you are spot on.
My thoughts exactly! She’s probably not even in the casket. And if she is, then shame on them all.
Not totally sure, but I believe she *was* cremated (at least the majority of Twitter thinks so).
That’s a pretty easy thing to find out, death certificates are public record and state the disposition.
I’m sure there is a grifty, terrible reason for this shabby little bare-dirt burial space with a cheap, flat marker…the most charitable explanation I can think of is maybe Ivana didn’t want them to spend a bunch of money when she’s dead, but that is not her historical MO, so I doubt it.
In one of the articles about her funeral, it said she was cremated, and the casket was for the funeral only. Not only do I believe they did this for the tax breaks, but if she was cremated, it’ll be hard to investigate any potential wrongdoing in her death. My tinfoil hat theory is that you could probably hide a major portion of 15 boxes of classified documents in that grave with her, if they haven’t already been destroyed. I put nothing past that lot. Nothing.
This is insane. Having hard time wrapping my head around. How can her kids sleep at night?
ETA. Great point Heather. That makes more sense. Still the optics! My goodness.
Ivana is turning in her grave.
I too don’t believe Ivarna is in that grave, she was already scattered at sea. These people are just stone cold.
Literally *stone cold*: look at the ice just *oozing* out of that plaque they put down. Could it say ANY LESS than it does??? No “Beloved mother, grandmother”, etc, just name and dates of birth/death. STONE COLD.
Wow. Even if you don’t believe in some kind of Hereafter, this is pretty cold.
They could have at least followed Althorp’s lead and buried her in a secluded island or something on the property. What are they going to do if they decide in like 10 years they need to develop that area???
Remove the gravestone. Doubt they would bother digging anything up. it would eat in it their profits.
In 2016, the state of New York offered America two presidential candidates: one, the most qualified and prepared person in history, and the other, the literal worst human alive who is not prepared for anything, is a toxic narcissist, and not only did his state not vote for him or want anything to do with him, nor did the city in which he grew up and spent all of his adulthood. This timeline is the idiotic result. And Ivana, well, she raised gormless, hideous humans and gets what she got.
Is this what Ivana wanted or was there no will/instructions about burial? This is extremely tacky and sad.
This is what I want to know. I find it hard to believe a) Ivana had no funeral arrangements planned and b) if she did have plans they included being buried at the golf course.
This is my thought exactly – I think she either wanted to be buried here, maybe there will be a family plot in this area or something, or she was cremated and this is where she is “buried” for tax purposes and if it’s open to the public, could also generate business. I find it hard to believe that a woman of her age didn’t let her wishes be known, and I doubt her children or even Trump would go directly against those wishes. Or, maybe she was one of those people who had the attitude of, I’ll be dead, I won’t care. I know a few people like that. When my dad died, we knew he wanted to be cremated but took a wild guess as for where he might want his ashes buried, and picked a great spot for him.
I -honest to all the gods- believe a sacred part of me died in 2016. I still carry the disillusionment.
I’m truly sorry, Genevieve. No one decent deserves the pain and horror the Trump show inflicted on them. That one man could hurt so many… I tell you, the thought of him being elected again is just sickening.
Thank you, Lady D. 🥰 For some of us, it’s all been so draining that we’re in a terrible emotional spot now. As things get consistently more grim, we’re progressively less able to generate energy to fight. Im entirely out of fight.
I felt every word there. I’m not the same either.
I don’t think that I will ever recover from his “presidential” term. I have seen what his antics have done to destroy any sense of decency in Americas society as well as the ramifications to be felt for the next 20 years. We have become a nation of hatred, open racism as well as a country that is unwilling to behave as decent citizens.
When the results were announced, I couldn’t believe what I saw. I was dumbfounded that it could have happened in our country. All of the nasty truths that came out during the campaign brought me solace that anyone with a functioning brain cell wouldn’t vote for that toad. I can’t stand the sound of his voice yet alone continue to watch the ongoing damage that he is still causing.
As for his decision to bury Ivana, with their children’s blessings, are another example of how truly f#cked this man is. I also agree that Ivana is certainly NOT in that box. It is nothing but a ruse for him to cheat the taxpayers again from his obligation to pay his fair share.
@ Genevieve “As things get consistently more grim, we’re progressively less able to generate energy to fight. Im entirely out of fight.”
THAT’S THEIR PLAN to have us exhausted and spiritless and beaten down so there is less and less resistance to their greed. We want to live our lives. They want us to live the life they dictate for us.
The more fronts they screw us on, the more frustrated and helpless we feel, the more THEY WIN.
If there are any young women in your circle of influence, maybe its time to pass the baton to them. Educate them (because they won’t be educated in their school systems, they will be indoctrinated though). Teach them critical thinking. Show them lessons from history.
Most important of all, take care of yourself. Remember to put the oxygen mask on you, first, everyone else comes after you. I hope and pray you can find the strength to discover ways to rejuvenate your spirit and your fire. Bless
I will never forget the deep disappointment of election night. I went out to meet up with friends and everyone was in shock. It felt funereal, like an emotional pall had fallen over all of us.
Did she not have a document set up with her attorney about her funeral and burial plans
She may have had plans written. However, trump being trump, he wouldn’t hesitate a second to ignore them, and his children are so cowed that they give in to him at every turn. I believe if they had wanted to, they could have taken control of her wishes, whatever they might have been, and he would have been overruled. That said, they are exactly like him, at least his three oldest are, and they follow whatever rules he decrees. Tiffany would have no say, nor would Baron, so everyone does what he says. He mistreated this woman in life, and he humiliated her in death and no one stepped in to stop him. He has his own nefarious reasons for burying her where he did, and as long as he’s alive, she gets no justice or better treatment. If there ends up being no permanent formal headstone or mausoleum, I think it’s safe to assume that he intended to throw her life away at the end, and his children with her aided and abetted him. To their everlasting shame.
Wow. Just imagine if this were your mother, and your dad is like “Yes, very sad. But a tax break for me is just what she would have wanted – now, how can we fundraise off this?
I hope Ivana haunts her ex-husband at his favourite course for the rest of his worthless little life, messing up his putts and whispering in his ear that she was always a better manager and she’ll see him very soon.
All three of her children were clearly on board and I suspect Ivana was, too. All they care about is beating the system in life and in death.
ITA, her focus was always on preserving her kids’ right to trump money, and that included supporting his presidency and all the grift. She would probably be right on board with a tax scheme like this, although she probably didn’t imagine they’d not put up some gold-plated mausoleum.
Oh, for sure. Sometimes I just have to remind myself about the gap between what a thinking, feeling person might feel and how the Trumps act.
Although I guess given this family’s usual level of taste, we might be lucky they haven’t built a gaudy mausoleum for her and charged entrance fees. Yet.
I hope she haunts that daughter of hers who clearly agreed to this. Ivana’s ex-husband had ZERO right to take possession of her remains and decide what would become of them. Her children did. And I strongly suspect Ivanka in somehow being involved in that fall down the stairs.
I’m convinced Jr had a hand in Ivana’s death. Not directly but made sure someone took care of it.
They absolutely had a heavy hand in her death!! They had no intention of following through with the deposition but Drumpf was available to conduct a rally the day after her suspicious death as well as continuing his other rally’s. May Ivana haunt him as well as their children for having a hand in her death. It was reported that she was perfectly fit the night before her death and as she not suffering physically as they claim. The sole fact that she had injuries to her midsection are extremely suspicious.
🤮
Choosing her burial location in order to obtain tax breaks is disgusting. However, it’s pretty normal for a grave not to have the final marker (mausoleum, ornate headstone, etc.) for some time. Those things don’t get made over night. I’ll give it some time before I judge them for how plain the grave is. (Judging them hard for everything else, though)
I also didn’t want to rush to judgment, but given that Renaissance princes (whose style seems to have influenced Trump) spent literally 20 years having their tombs made…why was that not done in this case? Ivana and Donald were/are both getting on in years and it seems weirdly lacking in foresight to not at least have the basics of a mausoleum or monument ready if this was the plan all along.
And her 3 ADULT children just went along with this! Your own mother! Wow!
Who was the executor of her estate? That would answer lots of questions.
You would think as Kaiser points out that the Trumps would have a crypt for their family members. And is it that Ivana didn’t have any say in where she would like to be buried after she died? I would have thought she would have wanted to be buried next to her parents in the Czech Republic. I just think it’s weird that Ivana’s children have just allowed Donald Trump to have control of this whole situation.
Trump had plans to take advantage of this tax break back in 2007, and the town objected to the mausoleums/obelisks on what had been permitted as a golf course.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/donald-trump-bedminster-mausoleum-ivana-tax-break-grave_n_62e74cc5e4b0c60a56696f1e
But yes, where was the executor, because they have been divorced for a long time and she had her own money and presumably her own plans. Trump and his spawn are disgusting. While the dirt’s still loose, someone should dig up and steal that empty casket!
Well, this is the (ex)husband she chose and occasionally defended. These are the children she raised. Reap what you sow and all that.
And come on, it’s not like he was actually going to pay those taxes anyway, was he?
There is no way Ivana Trump, a New York socialite, would want to be buried at her 2nd ex-husband’s business premises in New Jersey. No way. This stinks.
I too hope she haunts them all.
Good thing she’s not around to see how much she’s being disrespected by this action. Her children have a lot to answer for.
It all seems very odd and no doubt there will be some financial benefits for Trump in doing this. With regards to the lack of a gravestone, they can’t be erected until some time after a burial as the ground needs time to settle.
This is so tacky, even for Trump this is a new low. Or I guess I should say the Trumps because it looks like the kids were gung ho for it too. I bet Melanie is hoping he passes first so she doesn’t end up in the family golf course/cemetery too, right next to Ivana.
Ok hold on.
It takes weeks, if not months, to get a headstone. It took MONTHS for my hubby’s stone and it isn’t huge or anything, but to get it to the states from Columbia evidently took a long time. That’s what I was told anyway!
And this is what all graves look like when they are….well…fresh. I have no doubt there will be a huge, gaudy mausoleum, it’s just not there yet.
And at the risk of defending Donny, her ex wasn’t in charge of things, her children were. They chose to put their mother on a golf course. She and Donny were divorced and you know she changed her will immediately and did not leave him in charge.
I read somewhere you have to let the ground settle before any headstone or garden around a grave.
Maybe it was on downton, I saw it.
But to not even have flowers? They could surely lay flowers at the site daily, every few days.
There are things to do, they just … didn’t do them.
Yes, also wanted to say this. Graves have to settle. Sometimes the final headstone doesn’t go up for a year.
No defence of the Trumps implied!
Well there is a small, tasteful bunch of white flowers there. Shame on her kids.
Well, if they buried her on the golf course, there’s a slight chance her family will actually visit the site? 😂
Vacillating between shock and hysterical laughing over here. WHO does that? One of the most horrible families on earth. Deeply and profoundly hideous people. Did they rip out her hair, teeth and organs to sell?
@Sonia: Thank you! This is in no way a “pauper’s grave.” Paupers’ graves are unmarked ditches where bodies are thrown without ceremony or remembrance. This is a lonely grave in a questionable location.
And yes, they may have chosen to forego a headstone, but this crew is all about memorializing themselves so I doubt it. This is what new graves look like. There are flowers in the picture and the plaque is likely a placeholder. It takes weeks to months for a proper headstone to be engraved and installed.
I have not been able to get over this since it happened, no matter what a terrible person she was in life. What the hell is going on with those human beings? And how the children spoke of her at the funeral??!!!! There are no words.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jul/26/why-are-the-younger-trumps-so-awful-did-you-hear-the-speeches-at-ivanas-funeral
I know! Don Jr’s eulogy was so passive-aggressively juvenile: Mommy hit me and it was all Ivanka’s fault, and Ivanka didn’t even get punished. Waaaah!
Oh my, that article was revealing. Yikes!!
Thank you for the link!
The thing about the Trumps that I find perversely impressive is what rock stars they are at sleaze. You think it’s impossible for them to go any lower, and they just keep surprising you.
+1
i’m also surprised to hear that cemeteries are exempt from so many taxes, since they are usually an actual for-profit business. i guess i can see cemeteries that are connected to a church because of all the church exemptions, or federal cemeteries (veteran’s cemeteries, etc.). but there are just as many cemeteries not connected to either of those bodies/organizations.
To be fair it takes a few weeks for cemetery markers to be ready
But that’s still tacky AF
How are her children even okay with this disrespectful gravesite. Does that man have that much control over his children that they couldn’t object and overrule this? I don’t know the Don Jr or the other one’s money situation but Ivanka and her husband made so much money while in the White House, are you telling me that they couldn’t have her gravesite someone more respectful?
That family is so gross. Shameful.
Can’t wait to see what happens to his cold, dead, orange body when the inevitable happens. I have some suggestions….
I wouldn’t be surprised if he buried burner phones and classified documents with her.
Fifteen boxes of classified documents would most likely fit…hadn’t thought about the burner phones, but they don’t take up much room either…
@gertrude
God, I hadn’t thought about that but you are so right lol
I hate to throw cold water on a story about how awful the Trumps are, but I think this professor didn’t do her research. Under NJ statute, any “cemetery company” established after 2004 must be a non-profit. There’s a reason “the Trump family trust previously sought to designate a nearby property in Hackettstown, New Jersey, as a non-profit cemetery company.” You don’t get the tax breaks just because you dump your ex-wife’s corpse on your property. There are lots of rules & regulations I guarantee they don’t follow (I doubt they even applied to qualify).
Perhaps more interesting is the question of disinterment/exhumation. As in most jurisdictions, it’s not easy to get a body exhumed. If the matter were to be contested, my understanding is that NJ Supreme Court precedent would require consent of the adult children as well as…the owner of the property where the body is interred.
Lizzie, this is interesting. Especially if there was foul play.
Law enforcement can usually overcome statutory requirements for disinterment with a court order; family/property owner don’t have to consent if an order is issued. Now whether a judge could be “persuaded” to deny a petition for an order is another question. If she was cremated, though, that’s all moot.
I’m sure Ivana had a lot of say on where she’d be laid to rest ala a will. Also she died unexpectedly, so I’m sure that her permanent tombstone is not ready. I’m also sure that the plot of dirt will be covered by whatever permanent structure they put there. Very doubtful that Trump had or has any say on anything regarding any of this other than giving permission for her to be laid to rest on his property. Some wealthy people have family plots on their property. They want everyone laid to rest together. Please leave her Rest In Peace.
I wondered too, if they were starting a family mausoleum type thing (like royalty?!), for status.
They will all be buried there, eventually, & make money in perpetuity.
A big huge gold mausoleum.
She was a nasty piece of work in her own right. Look at what she raised. The woman earned that kind of burial.
Just read an article that Trump tried to get approval years ago to build a mausoleum with gaudy obelisks. He was denied. So using the golf course as their final resting place was always the plan. They just decided to go ahead with the plan without a proper spot for any of them so they can get the tax breaks. Ghouls.
The varying tax breaks add to it. I read somewhere that she was buried there, to ensure that the property would not be included into any potential legal seizures of any sort.
After her death I read an old article about Ivanka’s relationship with Trump. Basically, she was the true kingmaker. He became WHO he was because of her, her connections, her charisma and networking, her PR, her dressing and design, and she also worked 10+ hours on his businesses. He would never have risen as he did in the person of The Donald without her and she spent the rest of her years still supporting him publicly. So, I love this for her 😄. She reaped what she sowed 🤷🏾♀️
I live near Bedminster, and a) I refuse to drive down the road that Godforsaken place is on; and b) my mother, who does drive down the road, cheerfully gives the joint the finger each time she passes. He’s a carbuncle on the a$$ of humanity.
I like your mom.
Can she be my mom??
Drumph also registered the club as a farm. He reportedly owns several goats and farms a small patch of hay at the resort, which reduced his tax bill by around $88,000 a year. Because of this, the golf course was taxed at just over $6 an acre in 2019, rather than $462 an acre. Grifters gonna grift even if it’s where you bury your ex-wife.
Won’t it be hard to have it recognized as a cemetary since it’s already a farm? I’m surprised NJ allows it to be a farm. Most states have gross income, predominant use, etc for exclusions.
OTOH, the planned majestic T-rump mausoleum will probably be a great attractant for some folks. 🤮
Would not surprise me if he dug up the coffin to use for Melanoma when she meets her demise. (Ivana was cremated I’m sure. Coffin just for show.).
On brand for that awful family.
And yet surprisingly I can still be shocked by how callous and evil these monstrous people are.
I have serious doubts with one family member buried there that they would be able to qualify to be a burial corp eligible for the tax breaks – even if they were, I imagine it would only be on the portion set aside for burials / small area overall, but to do so I believe they’d probably have to open that up as a business to the general public. Honestly, I think she was just as into the trump brand as he is and probably wanted to be buried there as insane as it is. I could actually see more so the angle of legal seizures unable to happen if she’s buried there moreso than getting tax break for her being buried there.
That burial plot for her looks MACABRE AF, IMPHO. They could have at least placed her in a cemetery where other notables are buried with a better-looking headstone; also within a mausoleum. Take-A-💩 really doesn’t care for people, even in death. 🤬
My friend and I were cackling — CACKLING — about this yesterday. It’s so on brand, but it’s also completely insane, right? This is the shit they leave out of history books: how completely off their rocker the wealthy elites that crash societies are. You’d have to be, mind. You have to be completely screwed up but unaffected by all of it to do this kind of stuff, but you just wonder how much crazier history is beyond the record left behind.
Big Don looks like he’s getting even bigger. More Big Macs & ice cream for him, please. Anything to hasten a cardiac infarction is encouraged.
This really rubs me the wrong way. I just spent the last month settling the affairs of my high school best friend, who unfortunately became an addict and lost everything. She had no family so it was up to me and another friend from her more recent past to get her out of the city morgue and take care of her. She was better-taken care of than Ivana.
I sent this immediately to my friend yesterday (I saw the Twitter thread by that researcher) who works as a tax analyst and she responded with the eye roll emoji 🙄 along with “ Golf course owners are constantly trying to circumvent tax laws by categorizing land as conservation easements.” I am not going to sit here and be offended on Ivana’s behalf because she chose to marry and raise 3 terrible human beings with him. She reaped what she sowed.
Nothing should surprise us with that family but the fact that the Trump offspring agreed to this is mind boggling but also makes sense? They’ll inherit the golf course when Trump dies (guessing he’ll be buried there too?) and benefit from tax breaks as well. I have to wonder if she knew this was the plan all along.
As Beto O’Rourke said about #CancunCruz: TRUE TO FORM.
Donald Trump’s key objectives are: (1) pay below the asking prices; and (2) avoid payment of taxes if at all possible. His father taught him those skills. Burying the mother of his children on the golf course as part of a business deal is not surprising. his children have no say in his business affairs, and at least they know where their final resting place will be unless they plan otherwise. A mausoleum with a Donald Trump statute will come later. In the meantime, Ivana will not rest in peace.
New freakin’ Jersey needs to revise their tax laws!
I commented earlier and popped back to see what others are saying.
I have a mean thought, I need to say it out loud.
Please Universe, do not let that awful, vile, orange creature Donald Trump get within 1000 miles of any attempt to gain any elected political office ever again.
This wretched, soulless, ego-driven, no talent, overweight, junk food addicted creature seems to be in good health at his age. He eats McDonalds washed down with diet coke constantly, takes no exercise, has zero morals, etc., etc.
Why?? Why him? So many of us have lost beloved family and friends and yet, this piece o shite still is with us?
Unfair. Unjust. Down.with.Trump!
Ivana – hole #1, Marla – hole #2, Melania – hole #3, Karen – hole #4, Stormy – hole #5, etc…