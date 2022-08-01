Donald Trump buried Ivana in a pauper’s grave on his golf club for tax breaks

Several weeks ago, I watched an MSNBC segment about Donald Trump’s nefarious tax schemes, money laundering operations and shady “investors,” specifically with regards to his golf clubs. Trump loves his golf clubs and he’s spent a lot of time, money and effort to keep and maintain his clubs. His club in Bedminster, New Jersey is one of his favorites and it’s also one of his most compromised properties. Trump is apparently always looking for a scheme to keep Bedminster profitable. Which apparently includes using the golf club as a cemetery. Donald Trump and his three oldest children decided to bury Ivana Trump in a pauper’s grave at the Bedminster golf club:

Ivana Trump’s burial plot is on a seemingly deserted lot on Trump’s golf course 😳 pic.twitter.com/Sw98o1HULV — LeGate☮️ (founder @ pillow-fight.com) (@williamlegate) July 29, 2022

Just so we’re clear – Ivana’s three children and her ex-husband decided to bury her on the Bedminster golf course so they could get a massive tax break. That’s it.

When Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, was buried last month near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, few immediately guessed that her grave’s location might also serve her ex-husband’s long-held tax planning purposes. Tax code in New Jersey exempts cemetery land from all taxes, rates, and assessments – and her grave, as such, potentially has advantageous tax implications for a Trump family trust that owns the golf business, in a state where property and land taxes are notoriously high. According to documents published by ProPublica, the Trump family trust previously sought to designate a nearby property in Hackettstown, New Jersey, as a non-profit cemetery company. But Ivana Trump, who died earlier this month at 73 after a fall at her home in New York City’s Manhattan, is the first person known to have been buried at the golf course, where Donald Trump and his family spend a lot of time in the summers. Under New Jersey’s tax code, cemetery companies are not only exempt from real estate taxes, rates, and assessments or personal property taxes, but also business taxes, sales taxes, income taxes, and inheritance taxes, according to Insider. Brooke Harrington, a professor of sociology at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, tweeted on Saturday that she had looked into claims that Ivana Trump’s resting-place might also benefit her ex-husband’s tax planning from beyond the grave. “As a tax researcher, I was skeptical of rumors Trump buried his ex-wife in that sad little plot of dirt on his Bedminster, NJ golf course just for tax breaks. So I checked the NJ tax code & folks…it’s a trifecta of tax avoidance. Property, income & sales tax, all eliminated,” Harrington wrote, after opinions accusing Trump of being primarily motivated by the possibility of a tax break began popping up on social media.

It’s insane. Even if you somehow argue that Ivana’s adult children have the right to bury their mother wherever and however they want, the fact that they just threw her in the ground, tossed some dirt on her and called it a day is SHOCKING. They could have at least organized a small mausoleum? Or an actual grave stone? Insane.

As a tax researcher, I was skeptical of rumors Trump buried his ex-wife in that sad little plot of dirt on his Bedminster, NJ golf course just for tax breaks. So I checked the NJ tax code & folks…it's a trifecta of tax avoidance. Property, income & sales tax, all eliminated. pic.twitter.com/VDZBlDyuhQ — Brooke Harrington (@EBHarrington) July 31, 2022

