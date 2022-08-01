Prince Philip’s will to remain secret for 99 years due to ‘exceptional’ circumstances

Weeks after Prince Philip passed away, the Daily Mail had a curious story about his will. Their sources claimed that Philip had accumulated an estate worth around $42 million, and that he left significant sums to his three main personal aides, while also setting up trusts for his grandchildren, and then leaving the rest to the Queen. Keep in mind that no one even knows how Philip was worth that much – before his marriage to then-Princess Elizabeth, he was known as Pauper Prince, living on his naval salary plus whatever his uncle Lord Mountbatten gave him. Then the story got even more curious when the British High Court ruled that Philip’s will would remain a secret for 99 years, explicitly to protect the “dignity and standing” of the Queen. Even stranger, the High Court made their ruling without allowing any arguments from the media about why Philip’s will should be made public. They hushed it all up really quickly. Well, the Guardian sued. And lost.
The contents of Prince Philip’s will are to remain private due to “exceptional” circumstances. A judge ruled last year that the will of Queen Elizabeth’s late husband would be sealed and kept private for at least 90 years. However, The Guardian challenged the decision to exclude media from a July 2021 hearing that made that ruling.
On Friday, judges rejected the claim, saying there were “exceptional” circumstances for the hearing to be held in private, according to The Telegraph. The three judges — Sir Geoffrey Vos, Dame Victoria Sharp and Lady Justice King — said press could not be alerted to the private hearing “without risking the media storm that was feared.”
“The hearing was at a hugely sensitive time for the Sovereign and her family, and those interests would not have been protected if there had been protracted hearings reported in the press rather than a single occasion on which full reasons for what had been decided were published,” they said in the ruling.
Although wills in the U.K. are usually public record after someone’s death, it has been practice for over a century for the wills of royal family members to be sealed. The judges said, “It is true that the law applies equally to the Royal family, but that does not mean that the law produces the same outcomes in all situations. These circumstances are, as we have said, exceptional.”
“We are not sure that there is a specific public interest in knowing how the assets of the Royal family are distributed,” they added. “A perceived lack of transparency might be a matter of legitimate public debate, but the (Non-Contentious Probate Rules) allow wills and their values to be concealed from the public gaze in some cases. The judge properly applied the statutory test in this case.”
“We are not sure that there is a specific public interest in knowing how the assets of the Royal family are distributed…” LOL. Um, yes there is. There is a public interest in knowing Philip’s net worth at the time of his death AND knowing how his will distributed that wealth. The emphasis on how it was “a hugely sensitive time for the Sovereign and her family” makes it sound like the High Court made their decision just days after Philip’s passing. The hearing was in July 2021, three months after he passed. I remember that the Queen spent much of June and July going to horse shows and doing public appearances and events. Of course she was still grieving, but they’re acting like it would have been the height of insensitivity to have a public conversation about Philip’s estate while the Queen was having a hot girl summer. As for all of this talk about the Queen’s dignity and “exceptional circumstances”… it just makes me think that he gave large sums to his “special friend” Penny Knatchbull.
Are wills considered a private or can anyone find out someone’s will, it seems rather intrusive, there must be some aspect of privacy involved being part of this family even in death.
It says in the article that wills in the UK are usually public record after someone’s death.
oo apologies I sort of don’t like that still feels intrusive
I do think in general it feels intrusive, but in reverse – like I think its more intrusive for the everyday person than for a royal who spent decades as a public servant, you know?
I vote not just penny but illegitimate kids PLUS Andrew not getting shit because he ain’t his.
It is a public job, using public funds. Diana’s will was public, yes?
100% outside kids.
I work in Probate, and in most jurisdictions wills are public.
It’s only public record if the will has been probated and it’s not always necessary to probate a will.
It is intrusive, but I wanna know! Of course everything is about Penny probably and whatever’s left for the Queen is probably not much compared to Penny.
I think if there were illegitimate children they would have crawled out of the woodwork by now, the man was nearly 100 and the tabloid press didn’t love Philip. I think it has more to do with where he got the money and from whom. The sisters were all married to the flotsam and jetsam of German royalty—all Nazis and then there all sorts of other financial shenanigans—where did PC learn to literally pick up bags of cash?
The rumors of PP kids have been around for forever and no way if it’s true would it ever be revealed or covered in the media. Few people get media blackouts in the BRF and PP was one of them. Currently there are only 3.
Even if a story did pop up it would immediately be taken down.
Agree, I think it’s Nazi stuff
In the US wills are considered public documents but you can request to have them sealed under certain circumstances.
I bet one of the secrets is illegitimate children and his many affairs.
Exactly, at least one illegitimate child. One the one hand, not great but on the other at least he included them in the will.
Bingo. They could have come up with an excuse for leaving Penny money, but for this to be such a secret it has to involve a love child or two.
Yup, I came to say this, too. They could have maybe explained away a big payment to Penny (she was his “unofficial aide” or something) but a child or two would make sense.
Yep, my very first thought as well.
Also, I think the British public has every right to know The terms of his will. After all, the BRF is funded by the British tax payer. How did he acquire so much wealth? His misses would’ve handed over a large chunk of cash when they married, and again, this came from the British tax payer. And since the British public fund their lives, why can’t they know how his estate is disbursed? The “exceptional circumstances” just makes people wonder what he was hiding and what they are now protecting.
I agree. I imagine it’s been kept secret because his special friends and/or illegitimate children will be named in it. However, his money will have come from the British tax payer at some point so the will should be subject to the same rules as everyone else. Perhaps the names of the beneficiaries could be redacted as the media would hound them.
One strange thing was that Philip in his nineties was made godfather to one of Penny’s grandchildren, very odd especially as he did not bother to attend the christening of one of William’s kids around the same time. Someone said that being godfather had something to do with inheritance issues……This will has a lot to do with Penny and her family.
there is no rock bottom for these people. i mean, he’s a man, so of course they’re going to cover his reputation even if he wasn’t royal-adjacent. i can’t believe how many people want this trash family to keep their royal designation. they really sink to new lows week after week.
I think there’s an out of wedlock child/second family that is provided for in the will. Plus the special bequest to his special friend.
This is what my money is on.
Man, when is someone going to write a book about that special relationship?? I would definitely read a dishy book about the Phillip and Penny duo.
@L84Tea I think the reason everyone is being quiet on Philip is because the Queen has been shielded from a lot of his extra-curricular activities. Charles had no love for his father so I suspect it will be a lot easier to get at information after the Queen is gone. That said, given how close Anne and her father were I wonder if she is being shielded as well.
After the Queen goes it will all come out. People are holding their tongues for now out of deference to her.
Agree about out-of-wedlock second family… or families
He probably gave large sums to Penny and other special friends. And possibly children and grandchildren that he does not share with TQ. Phillip having an illegitimate kid of two would not shock me at all.
Penny’s daughter looks a lot like Charles.
Her husband is Charles’ second cousin so her daughter looking like him may not mean anything. I fully believe Philip had multiple affairs and probably illegitimate children but I think he took up with Penny when her children were older.
Also, I’ve never been entirely convinced Penny was his mistress. She may have been but it’s been suggested she’s Philip’s daughter.
Didnt Charles walked Penny’s daughter down the isle on her wedding day? Weird that her own father didnt… Not if phillip was her father. Id love to know. Print that book
I’ve looked at photos of Penny’s daughter, wondering if possibly she was Philip’s. She looks a lot like Philip’s cousin, Patricia (Alexandra gmother) to me. Not sure that he’d leave $$ to Penny. Wasn’t she the only child of a very wealthy man? Surely the Mountbatten estate that she controls has $$.
Now that is a very interesting angle. Penny being Philip’s daughter and that may explain him being godfather to her grandchild , which may be Philips great grand child, and why it was so important for him to be named as godfather in his nineties!
Is there maybe a secret child?
More likely secret children.
It’s important for the public to know how a “public servant” was able to amass such a fortune, while being funded with taxpayer money. How bags of cash did Phillip accept in his lifetime? Who did he put forward for citizenship or knighthood? It’s incredibly arrogant of these justices to deny the British taxpayer the knowledge and understanding of how their taxes are being spent.
All great points, Harla. If I were a Brit this would really tick me off. Yet another reason to abolish the monarchy!
Hundred-percent agree with Harla and Jess.
Ditto!
Why 99 years, though? I’m going to be long dead before I find out the (potentially) juicy details around this, and that really chaps my arse. Surely 10 years is enough time for Queenie to have crossed the great divide and thus not suffer any so called indignities. Though I suspect she already knows and stopped caring decades (just doesn’t want us to know too 😒).
Frankly members of the RF, particularly, senior ones should have no right to hide the contents of their wills. Quite the opposite. When you’ve lived a life of largesse on the public dime, and colluded with the press to have your indecencies hidden in life, all bets should be off when you pass.
Hopefully a kind soul takes pity on our gossiping hearts and accidentally leaks it anyway (without risk to themselves of course!), if possible.
99 years it seems would cover the lifespan of his kids, grandkids, and great-grandchildren. The great great grandchildren would have to deal with it. Maybe they think no one would care at that point?
Your first sentence is exactly why they are waiting 99 years. 🙂
By that point, it will not truly embarrass any immediate family members who are still alive at that point. It will simply be an interesting bit of gossip that you’d share over drinks.
I said this before but in 99 years, it means that everyone who could remember Philip as a public figure is going to be dead. So if it comes out that he’s made money through some unsavoury way or he’s got illegitimate kids, people will not care as much because he’ll have become a historical figure by that point whereas now it’ll absolutely become a huge scandal.
Maybe in next few years the scientists will extend our lifespans so we’ll all get to read it anyway! Lol
It must be a legal statute. The Baker St Robbery files were also sealed for 99 years due to (allegedly) sensitive information relating to Princess Margaret, and also some nasty stuff about a Tory politician. It’s sealed until 2071!
So his actions while living didn’t necessarily protect TQ’s dignity and standing but let’s make sure his actions with his will does? Royal babbling and bullshit…
You mean whatever his Aunt Edwina gave him. Lord Mountbatten was broke too.
Didn’t the whole family have ties to Nazi germany they’ve taken steps to distance from? Maybe some of his millions have an unsavoury origin they don’t want the public thinking too hard about.
I agree, while I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of an illegitimate child, they’d be what, like 50 plus years old now – I wouldn’t count on Philip leaving them anything tbh, especially if he thought any of it might leak and get out and embarrass the queen / royal family (and it always seemed he did care about the continuity of the monarchy), so I just would be surprised if he would give large sunes of money to illegitimate children. I could see him giving a large amount to Penny, but that can be explained away as her being a good friend, and they never tried to hide her away, she was even good friends with the queen and of course attended his funeral. So I feel like they could explain away gifts to her. My money is on unsavory origins of the money being the main reason they don’t want the will publicized.
If the supposed children are aware of their situation, they could sue due to their dna. Better to prevent and leave them something.
So exactly how did Phillip make that much money when he started out with nothing? Did TQ randomly give him money?
So one thing I read at the time he died was that he received a salary from the civil list for decades, and he never spent it, because the Queen covered all his expenses, living and staff. so let’s say he got 100k a year for 50 years, that would be 5 million, plus if it was invested well and with interest (I think he got more than 100k anyway)…..I still don’t see how that gets him to 42 million but it would be a start? Of course then you have to ask, why was he receiving that much from the civil list or whatever if he didn’t need it?
I think he was also a canny investor and it could be that those investments are being protected.
Sources I read at the time said he was getting anywhere from 300,00 to 500,000 a year – also, that his estate was more in the 30 million range. Of course, who knows? But, good question about why pay Phillip twice for doing only one job.
300-500k seems more likely and gets us closer to the 40 million mark, especially when you consider investments.
He turned around Balmoral and Sandringham, making both self-supporting and (possibly) profitable. He may have been given a percentage of the profits for decades. Remember the oak trees and truffles bit a few years before he passed? He was still out there trying to make money for/off those private estates. As others have written, there may also be inheritances from foreign relatives that might anger some in the UK. His German nephews were seen visiting him a few years before he died, so those relationships were kept up.
The idea that there is not ” a specific public interest in knowing how the assets of the Royal family are distributed,” is just absurd. Yes, of course there is public interest in knowing how the Queen’s husband distributed his money (and how much money he actually had at the end.) I wonder if that latter point is the bigger issue – its now how he distributed it, its how much he actually had, if its way more than the estimated 42 million.
I agree that there is certainly a public interest. I also wonder how many people have seen this will and if there will be leaks …..
The UK likes to pretend it is a democracy but it is ridiculous for judges to not even grant a hearing, which could be done with a publication ban.
They must be getting a lot of pressure from the family to fear even letting lawyers see the contents of that will.
@NIC919 I also find it ridiculous that the judges making the ruling are all titled! Hello impartiality.
(Unless that’s common in the UK, but we in Australia have their legal system too and I’ve never heard of “Sir Justice, Dame Justice”- so ridiculous!)
@SAS we don’t have titled judges in canada either. They were called milord and milady in certain courts until the 90s but that’s stopped too.
The original rule that allows Royal wills to be kept secret (unlike other wills in the UK) was first applied around 100 years ago. It was apparently to keep a legacy by Queen Mary’s brother to his mistress secret, so as to avoid embarrassment to the Royal family.
But there is also the question of how Philip accumulated his substantial wealth. Has income been creamed off from the Duchies, the Sovereign Grant, other (supposedly) public/nationally owned funds? Or is it more millions in plastic bags donated by dodgy benefactors?
The BRF’s finances really do need looking into properly. Most people even in the UK have no clue how it all works.
An estate worth 42 million eh? I could be wrong, but I don’t recall him buying properties, art, or making other investments. If he had amassed that much money as a result of his Royal connections, I do think British subjects should know how that happened.
How can it be any worse than Andrew and Charles’ bungs, or the Middeltons’ freebies? Nothing is going to happen to Charles really regarding the Saudi payments.
I would love to know the real story, I can’t wait 99 years!! :))))
I just think it’s interesting to see the topics the royal rota will scream to the heavens that they should be made aware of vs the topics that they don’t…
no to be insensitive i reckon he was paid a handsome dowry to marry the queen
I wouldnt assume he was paid a dowry – I thought her parents didn’t even particularly want her to marry him?
they didn’t. and the purpose of a dowry was to make up for the fact that the man is supposedly going to support the wife going forward. which is hardly applicable here. he was getting on the gravy train!
I think the BM wants a new stick to beat the Sussexes with. It wants to see if Harry was cut out of the will, or was left with very little money. Louise was left the horses I believe. I would laugh if Harry got a significant amount because the Sussexes are in the US and not a direct line heir.
@aquarius64: Given this this case was brought by the Guardian, Harry and Meghan are not the primary targets here but rather the Royal Family’s finances and how Philip who came into the family with nothing but a few pieces of his mother’s jewellery.
Well I heard that Louise did not get the carriage and horses because he left them to Penny.
No. This was The Guardian one of the few UK newspapers which doesn’t kow tow with the BRF. They broke the stories about TQ and Charles interfering with legislation to protect their assets. They’ve also written articles about how unfairly Meghan has been treated and gave the recent Bowels fan fiction comic a less than favourable review.
If the contents of the will had been published then the tabloids would have been all over it like a rash. And yes, they would have used whatever H&M receive to hide what everyone-else received. However, The Guardian would have been able to use the contents to examine how PP got the money in the first place.
I just want to know how he amassed his wealth. That should be public knowledge. Again there had been no outrage from the British press about this ruling.
Well let’s just hope that in 99 years there won’t be a Monarchy left to embarrass.
I think the floodgates will open once the Queen is gone. I highly doubt anyone has to wait 99 years. For a lot of things.
“It is true that the law applies equally to the Royal family, but that does not mean that the law produces the same outcomes in all situations. ” No, buddy, it’s NOT true that the law applies equally to the RF and this is just one example.
I think he is referring to the practice of keeping the wills of royals private. He was saying that it’s generally done for any of the major members of the royal family, not everyone gets their wills sealed for 99 years.
There is nothing shocking about Philip having affairs and perhaps other children from those affairs. Can you blame him? He was married to a detatched automaton.
ONE: He inherited money from his sisters who were married to Nazis, thus the funds have possible Nazi origins; and
TWO: He wanted and tried to divorce Betty, but the BRF paid him immense sums each year to stay with her.
Honestly, the second theory is more likely — and I’m thinking it’s highly possible. I don’t think Philip would have gone through with a divorce (too much privilege to give up), but he might have threatened a public and embarrassing separation. And I wonder if the Prince Consort and Duke of Edinburgh investitures came with a hefty cash gift. Wouldn’t be surprising …
Not a BRF fan, but he never tried to divorce her. That’s just ridiculous.
Andrew is Lord ( Porchy) Porchesters son. He is the only Brown eyed Mountbatten-Windsor son as well as the only one who has not gone bald or balding. Prince Harry looks just like a Spencer Diana’s family and inherited the Windsor balding genes. Prince Philip is the father of that ballerina’s twin sons. She was a rather public mistress of his going on years.
I have always said this too. And Eugenie not only looks like Lord Porchy, she looks identical to his grandkids, with whom the Windsors are extremely close.
Also, plenty of rumors out there that Diana is not a Spencer, and I believe it considering how much she doesn’t look like her other siblings. Not to be mean but she was far more attractive. I believe the rumors that she is a Goldsmith.
I think Di and her sisters have many resemblances.
Diana has a very close resemblance to her grandmother Cynthia Spencer also Frances and john Spencer still had not produced A male heir that survived infancy no way imo would Frances have gotten involved with someone else then
Oh god, don’t tell CarolE that. Even if the relation is non-existant, she’ll have to be scraped off the ceiling and then crow about it for decades to come.
Andrew has blue eyes but l could well believe the Porchester rumors.
And to add, l always thought Eugenie resembled the young Queen Mother although genetics certainly have a wide range among the two sets of families.
@Feeshalori — unfortunately, we’ll never get DNA tests on the RF, although I’ll bet such tests would reveal all sorts of interesting stories. I’m always amused to think that Princess Anne was the only Olympian at the 1976 Olympics not required to submit to “gender testing” to prove she was a female.
Oh, booboocita, the scandals DNA testing would reveal! l had heard for years that Charles had DNA done to prove Harry was his son. And that would certainly be false especially since Harry was born before Diana‘s affair with James Hewitt.
DNA testing may be automatic with all of the children in the line of succession.
Equality, that would be interesting since I always heard that was the reason for verifying Harry’s parentage during the time of Charles and Diana’s troubled marriage. One of the many stories that popped up during that time, but this could have been given a malicious twist about a procedure that others in the succession may normally have done.
Diana and Charles were still intimate and had planned a second child Charles called the time the breeding period harry looked more like Charles than William did down to the same shaped ears
Harry looks like his grandfather philip
As the first commenter remarked that wills are intrusive. I used to read Forbes Magazine items of wills of prominent people.
In most cases, the person who is making the will is concerned that the monies go to the people they designated. This is done through trusts. The monies in trusts are no longer available to the public. In case of former President Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, the were lots of stipulations in minutiae. Who gets what due to events and circumstances in 24 hours etc..
A well done will will preclude any pertinent information as to the value of the estate of the deceased.
Whitney Houston had an excellent prenup and will. The size of her estate was simply an assumption based on already available public information.
Elizabeth Roberts was another airtight.
Another way to avoid public intrusion is to see estate for $1, while alive as the late Jacqueline Kennedy did. She still had a hefty estate bill.
So there are ways around it, one should have some privacy in death especially if the estate has met the legal requirements of the state.
Is it unreasonable to expect that someone who doesn’t want news of illegitimate offspring and affairs to come out after their death, for whatever reason including the pain and suffering and upheaval it would cause for their surviving spouse … who just so happens to be the Queen, could IDK, maybe just not have illicit affairs and illegitimate children?
Even though Prince Philip has denied affairs, it was and is very common for aristocracy and royal adjacent people to discretely have a lover. He is no exception. His will is sealed to protect the dignity and standing of the Queen, so what else could it be?
Juicy. Poor Liz.
I think it concerns the fact that Andrew is not Philip’s son. It seems so obvious to me that Andrew was fathered by someone else—probably that guy “Porchy”(?), who he resembles. Andrew looks NOTHING like his siblings (who all look alike) and the Queen’s favoritism towards him (despite him being a worthless scumbag) speaks volumes.
The more I think of it, I’m starting to wonder if Philip had some illegitimate children and grandchildren which he left some money to that could explain why this will is locked up and kept out of public reach for 99 years, maybe he didn’t want this to come back and give Liz grief, I wonder if when she does die will someone leak the contents
it is going to be very interesting to see what happens when she does… both what will come out, and all of the palace machinations between Charles and William and their courts. but I think leaks will take a while to come out. no one will want to be first into the pool.
Someone probably knows this, but isn’t it standard practice for royal family members wills to be kept private for 90 years or so (like the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, etc.? I actually can’t remember if Princess Diana’s will was private, although she also wasn’t a working member of the royal family then so it was a bit different I suppose). If it is standard practice, are the “extraordinary circumstances” referred to by the court here simply that he was a senior member of the royal family, or was there something different about this ruling and the basis on which the will was determined to be private that was different than for other senior royal members?
I think Penny being Philip’s daughter makes more sense and explains why she was invited to the funeral.
I also think some of the older Rota Rats and Aristo’s likely know but are too terrified to discuss whilst the Queen is alive.
Also the only reason to seal the will for 99 years would be to manage his assets for future generations i.e. grandchildren so they do not fall fowl of the rule of perpetuities under English law. There would also other tax implications involved with this rule which are served by delaying payments and inheritances.
This is my guess anyway.
This was discussed on this site about a year ago, and the timeline just doesn’t add up for Penny to be his daughter. Penny was born April 16,1953, meaning she was conceived late July or early August in 1952. King George died Feb 6 1952 while Philip was on tour with Elizabeth, who became Queen that day. From Feb 6 , 1952 to her coronation June 2 1953, Philip was completely involved in planning and taking part in her coronation. The likelihood of him having an affair and fathering a child during the time when he was grieving with his wife and by her side planning this event doesn’t seem possible.
interesting. thanks!
Concerning Prince Phillip, nothing is surprising. I don’t doubt it includes a payment to parties unknown to the general public. I’m not sure the military could afford to pay a pension of 500,000 pounds per year, which sounds excessive. Perhaps it’s his annual payment as the husband of the Queen. Prince Phillip did not love the British media and knew it would be a feeding frenzy concerning his estate. A 99-year ban is a proper slap in the face. Let them eat cake.
This family is so so corrupt. It’s baffling that the people from UK is so passive about them, they are almost a joke.