Duchess Kate stepped out in Plymouth wearing $242 Holland Cooper shorts

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Sunday for one of her favorite kinds of events: a sailing race with Ben Ainslie. To make this event even better, Kate went solo – no Prince William acting and looking like a bump on a log. Kate got all dolled up too, with a face full of makeup, a head full of hairpieces and shorts with big, shiny gold buttons. She has a million navy-and-white striped sweaters and tops, but the shorts are new. They’re from Holland Cooper and retail for $242 (insane) and they definitely have the same kind of high-waisted, flared cut that we’ve seen on another royal woman recently. Those shorts are so unflattering on Kate, my goodness. Kate also wore her favorite Superga sneakers. That was all before she changed into that wetsuit or whatever it’s called.
The boat race was between Team GB and Team New Zealand, and the whole thing went down in Plymouth. Kate is patron of the 1851 Trust, but I think this race had something to do with the Commonwealth Games? Team GB won and I’m sure Kate will get credit for it!
LOL, she tucked her sweater into her shorts?! She probably did that so everyone could see those giant buttons.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Plymouth, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust, visits Plymouth to meet with young people taking part in the Trust's activities to promote sustainability and get a taste of the incredible speed and skill involved in the SailGP – the global racing championship taking place in Plymouth
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge – Ben Ainslie
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge – Ben Ainslie
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
I love my superga sneakers and I’m pretty shocked to see Kate wearing a $30 sneaker. Usually it needs an extra zero.
She must sit back on a leg press machine for a while everyday to have quads like that.
I love mine too but they were around 65 I think, maybe 80 when I bought them? Still not kate’s usual price range. She has had them for years though (maybe not this same pair, but Superga cotus.)
Becks
I shop a lot on Poshmark. Just enter in what you want and be sure to select “NWT” aka New With Tags and never a “Boutique.” Always a “Closet.”
That’s how I found mine.
Hers are super white so I’m thinking she buys a dozen at a time or just never wears them. Or has them cleaned frequently.
I read on What Kate Wore (don’t judge me, I had insomnia!) that these aren’t actually the same ones we’ve seen Kate wear before. I mean, they are, but the older pair had five eyelets and this pair has six. No clue who sits there counting these sorts of things (?), but of course she probably has a million pairs of these sneakers.
Lorelei
When you think about Kate fans of course they count the holes on her shoes… all she offers them is appearance and clothing.
I doubt any one of them could recite her “five big questions” without googling them. She’s not liked for her intellect or kindness. Her only value to them is equal to a model in a magazine.
looking really good! this is her look. athletic and casual nautical. she pulls off this better than anyone else.
I think she looks great! Sporty looks are the one style she wears that doesn’t wear her. She should do more of it because she seems genuine in her enjoyment
She looks great! Also much healthier than in recent months.
Kate does great in sporty outfits and weekend dressups. That’s her thing and it shows.
She should do more things that she’s enjoys? Sure, I won’t begrudge anyone happiness. But sometimes as adults we have to do jobs that we don’t like, or certain tasks associated with our jobs that we don’t like. Overall, Kate just needs to do more. Period,
@ BeanieBean, yes, this!!!!! ☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻
I mean better than anyone else is hyperbolic.
Better than anyone else? Surely, that’s sarcasm!
No, Bubs, they’re simply Lamebridge stans
Maybe they really are bananers?
I’ll see myself out
Lol.
I think she looks great.
I wonder what she thought of last week’s twitter drama.
she almost look relieved.
i have to admit i was surprised by how athletic she looks. There is usually so much talk in the comments about how thin she is, how unhealthy she must be and how she must have an eating disorder, but none of that is apparent in these pictures. shrug, someone can look good and still be a terrible person, these things are not mutually exclusive.
@Sybil I agree, it’s fine to point out when someone looks nice. As for the fit of the shorts? That cut isn’t flattering on ANYONE, Meghan included. Still, the overall look is cute and she looks healthy.
@FC I agree that these shorts are not flattering on either women.
Kate looks very athletic here, yet, her posture is so awful. Can’t she see on the photos after the event how she appears to bend her whole upper body forward? Also, she probably can’t help it, but she keeps her arms so weirdly away from her torso with the back of her hands facing forward and not to the side. The princess training back in the day didn’t cover this, apparently.
It’s a bad cut on her (the shorts)- she’s tall but long-waisted and these make her legs look…stumpy? Foreshortened? Something very off proportionally.
She wore some super short shorts also that day, not sure when in the day she did that. So at least three outfits, if you include the wetsuit. She has great legs, I give her that. She’s theme dressing, no doubt, and does love her buttons. I don’t understand tucking in the sweater, though. Who tucks in a sweater? Especially one that seems kind of thick? And like Smart&Messy, I find the backs-of-the-hands-forward kind of odd, but maybe that’s just how she walks? I’ve never seen anyone else do that, so I’m not sure if she trained herself to do that for some reason or it’s just how her body works.
Also, what did she actually do except sit there? I know absolutely zip-all about sailing, but I don’t see how she ‘helped’ their victory.
@BeanieBean–I have that same forward back-of the-hands posture and have been trying to fix it. I found out it’s because very tight shoulder muscles (as a dentist) and they pull my shoulders forward and down. The body rotates the upper arm bone (humuerus) into position you see on her so that the hands are still useful (otherwise the hands would be rotated so the backs are facing each other!). It’s basically showing that she has crappy posture. I’ve been working on mine but only figured this issue once I started being able to pull my shoulders back but my arms continued having that weird position. Such an awkward look once you notice it.
Interesting, @Moyz, thank you. Apologies for saying it looks odd!
Maybe she holds her hands that way to better display Big Blue?
She practically glows when a young good looking man has to pay attention to her.
I agree she looks good. I find the outfit cute and flattering
LOL, the stripes! When she does anything related to sailing/nautical activities she has to wear the stripes! It cracks me up. the shorts….well, seeing the derangers and RRs trying to defend and praise her for these shorts considering how recently they slammed Meghan for them….the Meghan lookbook is going strong over there at KP. Bucklebury. Windsor. Wherever the hell Kate lives now.
There was a photo with her doing something with kids and the mop of obvious wiglets was in full display. It’s like the more insecure she feels the more wiglets get added to the mix.
Wherever the hell Kate lives now….LOL 😀
@L84Tea that got me, too 😂
And why does she need a cashmere Erdem version of the striped shirt when she has like 80 others which cost a lot less? She’s just the worst.
No originality in any of her bones, just copy, copy and cosplay, SMDH
I think she looks great, she had always been extremely athletic and toned – arms, legs, shoulders, back, everything really and her legs look amazing in those shorts. I think it’s hard to pull these kind of shorts off, especially without a defined waist, but she has the perfect figure for these type of shorts really.
I like how instead of wearing her wetsuit out like Ben. Kate wore a shorts outfit for the cameras then likely made everybody wait while she changed into a wetsuit.
To be fair, wouldn’t it be really weird to ride in a car (or, lol, a helicopter) with a wetsuit on?
Lol good point Shawna! I have never worn a wetsuit. Are they hard to get in/out of? Because if that is the case, I’d want to wait until the last minute to put it on so I can use the bathroom, etc.
She looks great in this event!
Wetsuits are hard to get in & out of, and for diving at least, you don’t put them on until you’re actually on the boat, assuming you’re going on a diving excursion & not walking in from the beach. If you are going in from the shore, then you’ll want that suit on back at the parking lot. Either way, you don’t want to travel in the car in it & I’m sure sailor boy didn’t travel in his but put it on once he got there.
to Green _ _ Yes, wet suits are hard to get out of. I wore them when racing sailboats. They stick. I always had a bathing suit underneath but a leotard probably would have been better.
She looks great.
And relaxed, and happy around Ben.
She never looks like this with William.
I don’t see why the RF doesn’t just face up to it: this is Kate’s milieu.
She looks so natural here(besides the wigs), she never looks like this all dressed up.
Just let her do her sports stuff, leave the dress up ball gowns to the other RF.
Simple is best for her, when she does have to wear a big dress.
“Just let her do her sports stuff” whilst receiving millions in taxpayer funding is offensive to taxpayers and to the public institutions that are also struggling financially.
It’s also just so…..infantilizing at this point. Kate is 40. she’s had this job for 11 years. She’s going to have to attend some events that might not be her “milieu,” that’s why she receives millions a year for housing, transportation, clothing, etc. The idea that Kate should do sporty events bc those are the only ones where she seems happy and relaxed is just silly at this point. 11 years ago? Sure, they could have started her out that way and it probably would have been better for her. But at this point its just coddling her lazy ways.
They tried to just pigeon hole Kate into sports only years ago. She didn’t attend the events. It’s never been about her not finding an interest. It’s that’s she’s not interested in working steadily.
Who cares if she is happy doing her alleged job. Most people don’t get much of a choice and don’t have millions in taxpayer money along with helicopters for the commute. And she buys new clothes for every time she steps out of the one of many houses she has at her disposal.
No one is asking her to work on a production line or in a mine so if she can’t be arsed to be interested in visiting hospitals and hospices or small town fairs, the problem is her not them.
@Nic919 — I endorse every word of your comment.
Also, she brought to this “job” a dresser and hair minder, which most of us do not do, including other royal women. My god, the hair — she’s getting into Cousin It territory, now.
The monarchy itself is offensive and the millions are going to be spent anyway , no matter on what or whom. Kate’s job is basically to wear $2,000 dresses while staring sightlessly into the middle distance. The rest of the time she has to stare at her husband’s discontented face. This is the first time in a long while that she hasn’t looked like a nervous hyena and I don’t have a problem with that.
It’s all her stans have got. Let Kate do what makes her happy. As long as she can spend millions and millions on three mansions, private jets, helicopters, million pound wardrobe, her dozens of staff all funded by taxpayers because… ‘work’. But sure, let Ms Wiglet just be happy the poor little deprived sausage. 🙄 Ffs the imfantilising is absurd.
I agree. She looks comfortable and happy. I have to laugh a little at the ginormous pony coming out the back of her cap. How many people did it take to wrestle all that hair/wiglets into position?
Vogue is out here praising Meghan’s hair…of course K wants her moments too…even if she has to compensate with wiglets!
FFS with the infantilizing. Kate should be required to work a minimum of 500 engagements a year for what they spent in taxpayer funds. Any engagements central scheduling chooses to give her, not just flirting with Ainslie. The fact a 40 year old woman is incapable of acting in a professional manner when at a serious event, like the majority of other royals’ engagements are? That’s a maturity issue on Kate’s part, not something to be coddled and encouraged.
I don’t think it’s infantilizing – more an acceptance that Kate is useless and sometimes worse than useless. You’re right that, at 40 and with 10 years of royal marriage, she should have figured out how to behave professionally, but she hasn’t and she can’t. The same can be said about William, who couldn’t get through the opening of Parliament without looking like a moody teenager. It’s too late to worry about coddling and encouragement – they are what they are and eventually they’ll be king and queen.
To me it is infantilizing, because no matter what some think, she isn’t a doormat or complete idiot. She is a manipulative b!tch and being perceived as ‘too precious or stupid to work’ is playing right into her life plan. 50 helo trips a year, three homes, millions in taxpayer security. There has to be more than flirting with Ainslie and attending football matches out of them. Send them each out to 500 flower shows and church fetes a year. The old biddies and die-hard Diana stans won’t care she doesn’t speak English intelligently, and they’ll embrace W&K’s racism. ‘I have to be seen to be believed’ for this generation of royal ‘workers’.
@Eurydice I think its one thing to say “well Kate clearly likes these kinds of events and does better at them” and another thing to say “because Kate clearly likes these kinds of events better than others, these are the ONLY events she should have to do,” which is what the initial comment seemed to be saying. It is infantilizing to applaud her for showing up and not looking tense or annoyed at having to be there. the bar for her is set so incredibly low. And you’re right, at this point they are what they are, and neither of them is going to change, but I still don’t think we need to applaud her because she went sailing.
@Eurydice the “working” british royals are tax payer funded and in that sense are like other public servants. For that reason they should be seen to be working as “hard” as all public servants. A “useless” public servant would not be “accepted” just because of the title they hold and so too K’s lazy work ethic should not be excused just because she will one day be queen consort. This of course should apply to the other “working” royals as well.
@Becks1, et al – The initial comment said “I don’t see why the RF doesn’t just face up to it.” I read that to mean “face facts” – that this is what Kate can do, not that she should be applauded for doing it.
As for facing facts – we all know that “working royals” is a sham, there’s no need to keep beating that dead horse with “shoulds” and “taxpayer funding.” The RF are decorative and ceremonial and all about optics. Is it better optics to have W&K be a national and international embarrassment, as with their Scottish and Caribbean tours? If Kate can’t string together 2 coherent sentences in a single speech, why would it be any better if she made 500 speeches? People who are expecting Kate to do more are the ones who are infantilizing her, by assuming she can become an “adult” and perform better. But she’s already an adult and she’s incapable.
@Eurydice – ah, I think most of us were responding the part of the comment about how Kate should just do sports and that’s it.
Interesting point about it being infantilizing (I don’t think I’ve ever used that word so much before LOL) to think that Kate will become an adult and start working more, because you’re right, she IS an adult and her actions are those of an adult and she’s making her choices as an adult. but again I think it IS infantilizing (lol) to say that bc sports are the only aspect of her job she enjoys, that should be all she does.
Also all this talk about Kate and sports overlooks one key point….she still wouldn’t work more. if she only did sports events, she would just do one a month or whatever and that would be it. It’s not like she would be showing up multiple times a week bc they were “letting” her do nothing but sports.
@Becks! – Lol, too true, it seems her one true skill is avoiding work – she’s been diligent at that for decades.
Kkkate is seriously insane. Like this is next level swf. When has she shown up to anything in white shorts? Her weaveologist needs to be fired bc that is some cheap weave. This is gross. And ppl need to make her actually work like wtf?! She’s a lazy leech.
To everyone who felt the need to respond how Kate is useless, tax payers money, etc etc.
No kidding?
That ship sailed 10 years ago. Until the monarch ends, she’s it.
So direct your outrage at them, not me.
?? People are “outraged” (if anyone is that, I am not lol) at the idea that Kate should only have to do what she likes and enjoys and what is fun for her, and that the Firm should just let her attend tennis matches and go sailing because that’s what she likes to do.
The Firm clearly is okay with her doing the bare minimum, but its also okay for other people to roll their eyes at her laziness and ineptitude.
She isn’t the heir, William is. Kate will only be around until William decides her time is up. Given his increasing attempts to be taken seriously, his frequent disgusted looks towards Kate in public, and her refusal to learn? That’s what will ultimately cause him to set her aside for a second wife who is willing/capable of functioning on the global stage. He hates being embarrassed or humiliated, and that’s all Kate does most of the time. Divorce home Adelaide Cottage in 3, 2, 1.
Becks1 I don’t think the Firm is okay with her being lazy and inept. The desperate efforts to try to make something happen through the Quinn hire made that clear. Quinn gave up after two years, but not before launching the cobbled together ‘Arly Years silliness. They need her to look less lazy, less idiotic, and millions in taxpayer-funded employees have been tasked with that. It isn’t working, they’re failing and leaving in droves. But if the Firm was okay with her laziness they wouldn’t bother trying to correct the image.
@Nota I don’t think the Firm is happy with her work ethic (or lack thereof) and her complete laziness, but I meant “okay” as in….they’ve accepted it to a certain extent and the courtiers probably feel at this point if they can get Kate to two events a month, its a win. i think they’ve tried for a decade to get her to work more and at this point are probably just throwing their hands up in disgust. Except for the people at KP, they like her laziness bc they can be lazy then too.
Look.
The RF isn’t going to change her, posts here aren’t going to change her.
The best they can do, is push her image along to benefit them & keep the money rolling.
Sending W&K together is messy, as he hates her. She doesn’t do well at formal events, or even events where she has to seem knowledgeable about a topic.
It’s not my fault for pointing it out, it’s W fault for marrying her.
The best the RF can do, with what they’ve got, is turn her charities to sporty things.
This early years stuff is stupid. Change it to empowering children through sports. Like that.
It’s not “infantilizing” her to point out that the RF family need to cut its losses now & at least get a decent performance out of her, however they can.
And yes, they should just let her do the stuff she at least looks happy with.
They’re selling an image, not a person. They aren’t selling Kate, they are selling a future Queen consort with the intention to make money.
Doesn’t matter who the person is.
Doesn’t matter, because as Charles proved, it’s all glossed over anyway.
It’s an image, & the images of W&K together are awful.
That’s my point: if people don’t buy what they sell, it’s all over. They’ve got her, for worse it seems, so at least show her at her best(however little that is)
If you’re looking for a site where they praise Kate’s laziness, this isn’t it. It *is* infantilizing to act like flirting with Ainslie every six months is an acceptable level of work for a 40 year old govt employee. Given how frequently Kate stans and obvious KP social media hires get on this site trying to change the narrative to a pro-Kate one? Yes, I’d say posting on this site does matter or they wouldn’t bother.
Again, why come after me about it?
Where did I say it was acceptable, & should be praised?
What I said, was from a RF POV, they aren’t utilizing her to their advantage, given the difference between these photos & any photos or W&K together.
That’s not MY problem. It’s theirs.
So, go tell them about it.
But if they want to sell an image of Kate being anything at all, this is the way. Not her early years or ball gowns or Diana cosplay.
Again, not my fault or my problem. RF made this, if they want money off her, this is the way.
@notasugarhere – wow, I don’t see anywhere that @Kokiri is praising Kate’s laziness. Declaring her a lost cause isn’t praise and acknowledging that she looks better in a wet suit than an evening gown isn’t a declaration of love.
Thanks Eurydice.
I think, & agree, the waste of potential with Kate gets everyone’s backs up, and understandably so. Kate wastes it, W married the wrong person type for the position (& it’s a position, not a marriage).
So much she could do, & isn’t usually.
But she is here, she looks good & the RF should take more of this.
They won’t, but they should.
@Kokiri I think I understand what you’re saying, and I agree…..but the time to do ti was 10 years ago. They should have leaned into the sports/outdoorsy aspect of Kate immediately, and used that as her “thing.” being competitive is the one thing she is really known for and the one aspect of her personality that the public is actually allowed to see, so they should have leaned into it from the beginning and used that as a gateway of sorts for her royal work.
but the issue is that Kate is just lazy, like I said above. I mean she even started going to Wimbledon less once it became work, lol. the firm can push her to sports as her thing all it wants, she’s still lazy and will still do the bare minimum. She was lazy in her 20s and nothing changed, I wonder how much the Firm thought it would after marriage.
Fine fine how bout this – as long as Kate has her ba ba of a single hot guy around she’ll be fine. You know – how a respectable 40 year old person at any level of society should definitely act.
@Tan – Lol, considering the alternative of married incandescent guy, I’d be fine, too. And it seems W is fine with his single hot (?) women, just like any other respectable 40 year old. Basically, W&K are perfect for each other.
Agreed, Becks.
10 years ago she was same sporty girl, but instead of playing her (few) strengths they tried to make her into a RF image. Because she didn’t just marry W, she married the entire RF, it’s history & it’s future. Literally, she gave them them their future King.
So they tried to make her into this image, & failed. Harry knew Meghan would be forced too, so he got out, right?
W didn’t, couldn’t, wouldn’t, so we’re all stuck with Kate.
Divorce or not, she’s not going away. Her position of mom of future king is stronger than even Diana’s was, divorce or not.
But it’s never too late to rebrand.
An all new all natural Kate.
Not ‘coming after you’, merely pointing out how much like a deranger and KP staffer you sound. They’ve been on here before, many are on today, trying to change the narrative. ‘Oh, she’s so lazy, let her be lazy’ is just another way of trying to derail the real topic. Which is? Kate is lazy, her laziness should be called out repeatedly not ignored, approved, or tolerated.
If there is one thing that we have seen over the decades is that BP can’t control much of anything. There is no way they were fine with the way the Charles and Diana fiasco played out and just because they haven’t been publicly calling W and K lazy, that doesn’t mean they are fine with what is happening. I mean there were a ton of media stories calling them lazy in 2015 and 2016 but that all stopped when Meghan became an easier target.
The queen blowing off kate and William after the Covid choo choo tour is an obvious sign that she isn’t impressed with either of them. Yes they have continued the line, but we don’t see the queen interact much with William anymore, much less kate.
Like a teenager. So many of the comments are super duper praising her for dressing right – like her track record is a good one in fifty. Ok the future consort can wear shorts good – like this isn’t Charlotte we’re taking about. We also gonna praise Kate for eating good by not dribbling on a spoon – yeesh
@Eurydice – I hope Kate and William are together forever and that their toxic tentacles are embedded into each fibre of their bodies and they will never escape each other like the parasites they are.
@Tan – I share your hope, and what a fabulous image – like a special circle of Dante’s Inferno.
“She looks great.
And relaxed, and happy around Ben.
She never looks like this with William.”
You hit the nail on the head right there. Nothing to do with ‘sporty’.
The heavy sweater and the shorts look like they don’t go together, imo.
And tucking the sweater in?? 🤦♀️
It’s a huge mismatch to me. And the color white does her no favors.
that’s what i was thinking. i actually agree with the commenters that think she looks good here. the pic of her in the wetsuit looks athletic. she just can’t carry off formalwear that well (or doesn’t have the confidence or whatever). she always looks much better in sportwear/athleisure wear. but i do agree the sweater looks too heavy. it doesn’t look like a ‘summer sweater’.
While I know they “technically” go together, her top and bottom halves look like two different outfits. Something isn’t vibing.
I would’ve liked it so much more if it was untucked and more loose/less fitted. I love that mid-90’s Gap look of loose sweaters paired with shorts.
She still plays to the cameras.
I think the shorts and sweater make her torso look really long for some reason. Personally it’s not a look I would wear.
I really think Athletic Kate are her very best looks though. She looks natural and comfortable in that wetsuit and ball cap.
Kate’s torso IS very long, but she chooses to ignore it. Very often she wears clothes and dresses that end up over-emphasizing her extra long middle, and it’s bizarre. Anytime she wears a very short shirt or cropped loose pants. she ends up looking really odd and choppy. She desperately needs someone to find clothes for her that work better for her body type, but I believe Kate simply throws on whatever she likes or whatever is next in her Meghan look-book lineup.
Kate knows her proportions, she’s actively tried to disguise them for years. A whole article was done on it (Katepedia?). She still has dressers raise the waists of all of her outfits to try to disguise the length of her torso.
i like the sleeve hem, thats all i’ve got
The top is new too. It’s Erdem and she has another version of this top in the reverse colours. I didn’t get the look. A sweater with shorts and she tucked the sweater inside, just no. It would have been better if she wore a long sleeve t-shirt with the shorts. And usually she wears jeggings or skinny jeans to these types of events, what’s changed?
I get what you are saying about the sweater and shorts. Maybe if she tucked in the front and left the back out?
Meghan wearing shorts to Harry’s polo events is what changed. I am starting to think she really has a Meghan Mood Board or Lookbook because this goes beyond mere coincidence.
I think its the specific proportions that are so off, not just the tucking in. Even a different sweater (maybe a more slim fitting one?) tucked in would have looked better. Or that sweater with white jeans or something.
It’s totally the fact that Meghan’s worn shorts recently that’s changed. Kate is so sadly transparent.
Kate’s hair looks nice & she looks happy.
She wore white shorts & then blue shorts later. I can only just imagine the furore from royalists & tabloids like the fail if Meghan had ever worn shorts like those at an engagement. Especially as the press were reporting recently how Meghan had broken tradition wearing shorts at polo & out in New York but she could be more relaxed now she wasn’t doing royal duties unlike Kate 🙄.
I’m sure for Kate shorts will be fine to the royalists because she’s got nice legs, she’s modernising the monarchy by rebelling against stuffy protocol etc
Unpopular (?) opinion but I don’t think Kate has nice legs.
I wouldn’t trade mine for hers. Shocking I know lol
I hope she wears good sunscreen
But what about the tights???
There are no tights being worn here???
#protocol #royalprotocol
That was my first thought. I can’t believe she put all her freckles out on display. I thought royal thigh flesh was sacrosanct.
Whoa…… I think my mom has some shorts like those, and she too thinks the perfect top for weird-length shorts is a sweater. Because what says “I’m bustin out some SHORTS” better than a sweater worn WITH said shorts. And a slightly bulky sweater too, to go with the slightly bulky shorts. 🤮🤮🤮🤮
But hey at least she didn’t fashion-stalk Meghan (for once)
Actually she did. Meghan just wore white shorts out in NYC last week.
Meghan has worn white shorts recently but not in NY. She wore them at the polo matches in Montecito.
Think she wore blue shorts in nyc but white ones at the polo match.
Thanks for the clarification, guys.
Actually, she wore denim shorts (with a lighter denim shirt) to one match, and then when Harry was gettin a trophy, she wore the dressier white shorts with the polka dot shirt (and the big hat). So, you’re both right!
And wasn’t she in shorts with Gloria Steinem for lunch in NYC? I think those were blue, too, but “dressier” than the denim ones. These were a twill I think. 😊
I guess you’re right, if Meghan did wear white shorts recently. Although I’m sure Meghan’s were not a weird length, or worn with a sweater, tucked into said shorts.
I think this might be THE most unflattering outfit Kate has ever worn.
It makes her torso look disproportionately long compared to her legs.
Yes, M has been wearing shorts and looking so great in them that it became part of her “Polo Wife” uniform, as well as that classic button-down and shorts outfit for lunch with Gloria Steinem, which generated a few “Meghan is killing the shorts look this summer” pieces (I recall one on People.com in particular).
It was literally inevitable that Kate was going to show up in a pair sooner rather than later. She’s so tediously predictable.
I will never understand the sweater look with shorts. Either it’s warm enough for shorts or it’s cool enough for a sweater. And tucking the sweater in? She’s not the only one that does that and it bothers me with all of them! IMO it’s a ridiculous look but I suppose tax payer paid buttons need the spotlight as well? Despite all she’s doing to her face, she’s morphing into her mother.
It’s not just the tuck-in, the shorts have belt loops. The sweater is tucked into shorts with belt loops but no belt… I was always taught that was a no-no, if loops are showing, it must have a belt.
But wouldn’t a belt cover up the buttons?
Maybe the shorts are too big in the waist so she tucked in a sweater to fill the gap?
Reader, I LOL’d. To be fair, we have seen similar from her before but… it’s so obvious.
And that’s a lot of hair.
ETA: rolled my eyes at Big Blue pointing at the camera in every shot but it’s off for the sailing (this time)!
I was legit shocked and impressed she left off the huge blue ring for once!!
@C, maybe her removing the ring is a signal to Ben Ainslie (:
Good that she left it off. Many rings have been lost at sea from cold, wet hands. Some sailors wear gloves but K’s ring is pretty big to comfortably fit inside a glove.
Yeah, I wear my grandmother’s wedding and engagement rings and I would be heartbroken if I lost them – I never, ever wear them to the beach/lake! It’s just so easy for them to slip off.
Who wears curled fake hair just too go sailing? Won’t the wind and salt water immediately ruin it all?
Kate, that’s who. I can understand why a public figure needs to look good, even for somewhat casual events. But what I don’t understand is how she can spend so much time, energy, and money, and have it look completely ridiculous.
LOL that ponytail is so obvious. It’s so thick it looks like one of the ones you get at the mall or on Instagram.
It’s a cute outfit, I’d wear that if I had those legs. This is her style. And while I understand that some posters here hate her theme-dressing, this is actually fitting for the occasion? I don’t see the issue? It’s like criticizing golf shoes and gloves on a golf course?
LOL, no. the actual wetsuit/sailing outfit is like golf shoes and gloves on a golf course. The stripes are just Kate’s “sailing means stripes!” theme dressing. That’s me wearing a golfing skirt and top to watch the Master’s from my living room. If it were a one-off, it’d be fine. but its predictable at this point. she doesn’t need to theme dress every time she steps out of the door.
Becks the stans have piled on today. Maybe after Bulliam’s big splash on Twitter.
She could have at least worn a repeat striped sweater but no she needs to spend more money.
@Becks I’m in fits of laughter at the idea of you wearing a golfing outfit to watch the Masters in your living room 😭
Oh noes, I said something nice about her. Immediately labeled a stan. Of course.
Who are you calling “stans”? @mia1066. Just because once in a blue moon there are those of us who like her outfit doesn’t set us up for name calling . As for who wears a sweater with shorts? People who live on the shore of Lake Superior, that’s who. That lake breeze is darn cold and we never venture out on the water, even July 4, without a sweater and a spare hoodie. Shorts for the younger set ( gotta show off those legs) with a long sleeve sweater is expected and appropriate wear around water. A tucked in sweater is a local college girl thing and very “in”.
She’s not on the shores of Lake Superior for crying out loud. (and i’m saying that as someone who isn’t opposed to the general idea of what she’s wearing, I just think the proportions are off.)
I know @Emmi has posted before so I don’t think she’s a troll or stan or whatever, but I do always laugh at the defenses of her theme dressing, even when its so obvious and is really due to her total lack of imagination. She’s sailing, she wears stripes. It’s not the equivalent of wearing golfing shoes to play golf (that’s what the wetsuit was.)
I mean come on people, when the defenses are “its like wearing golf shoes to play golf” and “thats what we wear on the shores of Lake Superior”…..its just theme dressing with a healthy dose of Meghan cosplay on the side.
I have always lived near the Great Lakes and have been to places off Lake Superior, on the Canadian side and the weather this time of year doesn’t require a sweater unless it’s in the evening. And Plymouth UK is nowhere near Thunder Bay in terms of temperature. I even checked and it was currently 18 Celsius in Plymouth at night which doesn’t scream sweater weather. Also if she was that cold that she needed a sweater then wearing shorts instead of pants seems contradictory.
The reality is that Kate wore a new striped nautical sweater because that’s what her theme brain does. Sailing equals stripes and buttons. And then she added the long shorts because it matched her updated Meghan look book list. Getting defensive over pointing out how predictable she is certainly sounds like stan behaviour. Besides there were other threads praising her legs which was weird and luckily got removed.
I think the buttons make it a little Victorian for me.
She looks good here. I’ve seen sweaters tucked in before and it’s cute if you have the body to pull it off. The shorts are fine; lots of different styles out there to choose from. Sportswear is her strong suit I think. She could probably do with less make up, a more natural look is better on her. This is a ton better than the atrocious Carribean wardrobe.
The heavy eye make always is so weird with sporty duchess clothes. I love this color lipstick on her, it’s the only one I’ve ever seen that works with her coloring, but the rest of her face could be a nude look here and it would have worked better and instead of lipstick she could have done a lip stain with a little gloss. Some natural looking false eyelashes and upper tightline and she’d have looked sporty pretty. (Obviously she can’t go out sans makeup in this culture when she’s going to be photographed but she could do a fake natural look.)
I will never see what her stans see in her, I just see someone who can never quite get it right and is such a controlled try hard. Even her wedding dress disappointed me and that was way before we knew what kind of person she was.
The heavy make up is to disguise the strain of the Twitter revelations.
she looks better like this and more relaxed around sports activities, I don’t understand why she doesn’t do more sport stuff
She’s lazy and doesn’t want to do anything.
She’s only there to flirt with Ben Ainslie IMO.
The commonwealth games started in Birmingham last week and she has yet to show up once. It’s really pathetic for miss “I love sports” to have ignored this event five days in.
No flirty photos of Kate and Ben, I wonder what happened?
I really hope she’s having an affair with Ben Ainslie. He’s so cute and they always look so relaxed together.
He is happily married even if Kate might not be, so no.
Lol… I see Kate stans are out in full force today. I’m completely astounded that she has any fans at all considering the awful mean girl, racist that she is, but I suppose the people that stan her and give her a pass probably have the same outlook as her. Oh well.
By the way, those shorts do not look good on her, if they are supposed to be high waisted they are sitting wrongly. The way she copies Meghan is very disturbing!
Im not surprised. Her fan girls are often just like her: shallow and selfish (among other things). I know they’ve been reeling from the past week’s gossip, so they needed this moment 😂
I’d just like to also have a laugh at people proclaiming how great she looks and how she doesn’t look unhealthy at all because of her arms and legs. Uncomfortable truth coming in: lots of people have at least one area of their bodies that will never be super-slim despite all efforts at diet and exercise. Kate is definitely one of those people and for her, it’s the arms and legs. Notice that even in moments when her appearance was blatantly disconcerting, her arms and legs were still fairly ‘normal’ looking. She cannot whittle those areas down past a certain point.
Beach Dreams, totally agree. Her stans are doing her a disservice stating how great and healthy she looks, if she does have an eating disorder and reads social media comments about herself, this is only going to feed into that disorder more. At this point we can’t know for sure if she has a disorder but her thinness is shocking especially when you see pics of her pre wedding, that’s when she looked healthy while still being a slim woman. Yes her arms and legs look healthy but her body does not, she obviously works hard on her limbs in the gym.
I think its weird that there is such focus on her legs and arms as proof that she is healthy. I know someone who had an ED in college and shortly thereafter and still walks that fine line between “healthy eating” and “disordered eating” combined with excessive/obsessive exercise…….she has really toned arms and legs. REALLY toned, and she always has. Granted she looks better now than when she was really sick, but she was still toned.
Muscles show up a lot easier when there is no body fat so a large part of kate looking “toned” is that she has little fat and the arm and leg muscles show up first. Anyone who starts an exercise program with weights will tell you that the arms are the first to show being toned because it’s the usually area with the least amount of fat. And it’s why abs are the hardest, especially for women.
If you want to see sporty and athletic women, look at the lionesses. They are true athletes and have muscle mass. Kate shouldn’t be held up as any kind of example for girls or women.
As long as Kate isn’t being a hyena and she looks relatively calm like and isn’t being 95% terrible at PR lots of stans are like OMG gold star for her. You know like if she was Charlotte or something
@Tan that’s exactly what it is! So embarrassing
The stans and posters for hire for sure.
Hmmm, odd sort of “stans” – not one of them disagrees she’s a lazy good-for-nothing. With stans like these, who needs enemies.
That was quick! She did not waste a second to copykeen this time. Now it’s time to keep a look out for a beaded bag. Probably might see that at the CW or something
Kaiser y’all so wrong…
…Kate got all dolled up too, with a face full of makeup, a head full of hairpieces…
LMAO!!!!
Love the snark!
Not a fan of the shorts – didn’t like them on Meghan either. Not much else to say which is standard for something Kate related
I hate this outfit. The sweater doesn’t match with the gold (Gold!) button shorts. Lawd. If you’re going to copy Meghan, Kate, then buy what she buys! I don’t understand the full face makeup knowing she’s going to get splashed with ocean mist and it’s going to come off. I will say she looks happy, but why shouldn’t she? She’s doing something she wants, with someone she likes, and she got to buy new clothes for it. Also, people will praise her for being genuinely happy when she hasn’t worked in ages.
The shorts are the only part of the outfit I like. As others have noted the sweater is much too bulky. But yeah, her being a work-shy malingerer would ruin even the best look.
Make up….check
Wiglets…….check
Big Blue……check
Let’s Go KHate!!!
She has such a long waist. You can really see it in the shorts pics. Maybe I’m just jealous as I am short waisted with a big chest. I found a picture of my grandma in the 1940s with her two sisters and I am built exactly like them. (My mom is taller and longer-waisted – it skipped a generation.)
Kate is and always has been an exhibitionist and she’s in full form with that silly outfit. She’s doing a royal event, not going to someone’s backyard BBQ. The fake hair is getting to the point where a stiff breeze would topple her over. Just the thing to have for a day of sailing, a mass of curly wiglets, 10 pounds of makeup and a bunch of staff to keep it all under control.
Doesn’t even bother me those shorts cost $300, 5x what they’d sell for at Nordstrom Rack. That’s what stores in her world charge and it’s a pittance to someone like her. What’s a shame is that she won’t wear them more often. Good quality and they suit her.
That is NOT how I look when I race on my sailboat. Haha. I’m a no make up sweaty mess. Lol!
Good catch, that’s a lot of makeup for a situation where you need a wetsuit.
I’d like to see the un-photoshopped versions.
Her hair is CRAZY. It looks like a horse tail.
I was coming to make this comment and I’m so glad it’s here. That thing is ridiculous. It looks like what you get at those mall kiosks or on Instagram. What on earth were they thinking?
You can see how bad the wiglets are in photos where she is doing something with kids. They just sit on top of her real hair and look a different colour. It’s so unnecessary to have the horse mane for an event like this too. Her hair dresser needs to be fired.
What I want to know is why did she have to wear THREE separate outfits for the ONE event? She later had NEW blue shorts on with another top? Did she think she was staying overnight on the sailboat?
At first I thought this was a pretty good look for her, but then I realized she tucked her sweater into her shorts! omg. Who does that?
Whittled down to the basics, nothing naturally athletic or sexy or relatable… NOTHING about Kate says: “I’m comfortable in my own skin – I love my body.”
She looks terrible. Y’all already know how I feel about shorts and sweaters. It looks ridiculous and nonsensical. Plus the fit is terrible. If she had to wear a sweater, it should have fit more like a cable knit. And the shorts are too big… Or just an odd cut. I shouldn’t see all of the shorts.
Eh, l like the sweater but think it should have been worn untucked, and that’s all I’m going to say.
My twopenneth. The reason why she looks comfortable is she’s with her “type” of people. The wealthy, upper middle classes. These are the types of people she grew up with and therefore can relate.
Unfortunately for Sporty Barbie is she chased (and married) a man who will be king of a multi-cultural society. It’s been over 10 years since she married into the family and this is one of the few times where she looks at ease with the topic and the people around her. When she visited the Glenfell and Windrush memorials she didn’t look as if she was able to empathise with the people around her and what they had been through. Placing her head to the side and putting on a “concerned” look really wasn’t what was needed. IMHO she looked as if she didn’t want to be there, these weren’t her type of people but, it was a good photo op! Given what I’ve read about the opportunistic, greedy selfish, spiteful duo, I will admit my perception is coloured because I was so angry W&K went to both events in the first place.
So yes, I’ll agree that she looks good but, would have looked better if she had worn a shorter jumper or a blouse. However, this is a pretty low bar for the FFQC as .anyone can look happy and relaxed when they’re doing what they want to do. To do the job well is to look happy and relaxed when you’re with people you’re not particularly keen on, at a function where you have not interest. Which is why I couldn’t understand why she didn’t get more flack for her treatment of Meghan at the infamous CWS. She may have had a falling out with H&M before the service but, as FFQC she should have been able to keep her emotions in-check and smiled sweetly. Instead she put on her best mean girl persona for all the world to see, and expected everyone to back her up.
Gawd I really dislike that woman!
People who watch the commonwealth service video and still like kate after that ignorant behaviour really show their dislike of Meghan because this was all over not being in the procession with Charles and Camilla. Even William didn’t freeze out Harry and Meghan like she did in public. Kate acted like low class trash and that she wasn’t called out more for her mean girl act shows the inherent racism and xenophobia in British culture toward Meghan. And that was before we learned of kate having let the false story of Meghan making kate cry go on for years.
You’re right W didn’t freeze out H&M but the manner in which he acknowledged them was performative and frosty.
I think those shorts are adorable and that she looks great in them.
I don’t like her but if I was in her position with a husband that doesn’t love me, cheats on me and disrespects me in public then I would also work the bare minimum, flirt with cute sailors and spend all of hubby’s money on expensive new clothes. May as well get some joy out of the situation and what’s her alternative, she has no money of her own if she wanted to divorce him.
None of the money they spend is his private wealth. It’s taxpayers.
She also pursued him while he had girlfriends. Was the other woman working her way up the queue and outlasted his more preferred options. All while publicly being cheated on and while he openly pursued other women.
The life she has is the life she had over a decade to accept or leave. There’s no room for pity.
@Marty I hope women have more self-respect than to put up with a transactional marriage especially when divorce wouldn’t mean instant poverty, homelessness or food banks. As for K, she will be well taken care of in the event of a divorce as she is the mother of the third, fourth, and fifth in line to the throne. An agreement to never discuss her marital woes would also help to secure a larger divorce settlement. But sadly she doesn’t have the self-respect to divorce W because the status of being QC is everything to her (and her mother).
As much as I have commented anti-Kate, I love this look. Go girl. Great casual wear.
It’s a LLBean catalog look.
She looks so cute and chic!
Agree no pity for Kate- she has the life she wanted. She is not pushing or challenging herself at all- and does the bare minimum and is praised for this- we all have worked with privileged people like this to different degrees.
These photos do look quite photoshopped- no Botox is quite this good. I look forward to seeing the effects of plastic surgery in years to come and hope he’s will be just as good as Lauren Sanchez’s
She does however look much happier and relaxed here with Ben than she ever does with the egg head. I mean who wouldn’t – Ben is a nice looking charming man who most likely doesn’t have tantrums every time his brother achieves something