Duchess Kate stepped out in Plymouth wearing $242 Holland Cooper shorts

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Sunday for one of her favorite kinds of events: a sailing race with Ben Ainslie. To make this event even better, Kate went solo – no Prince William acting and looking like a bump on a log. Kate got all dolled up too, with a face full of makeup, a head full of hairpieces and shorts with big, shiny gold buttons. She has a million navy-and-white striped sweaters and tops, but the shorts are new. They’re from Holland Cooper and retail for $242 (insane) and they definitely have the same kind of high-waisted, flared cut that we’ve seen on another royal woman recently. Those shorts are so unflattering on Kate, my goodness. Kate also wore her favorite Superga sneakers. That was all before she changed into that wetsuit or whatever it’s called.

The boat race was between Team GB and Team New Zealand, and the whole thing went down in Plymouth. Kate is patron of the 1851 Trust, but I think this race had something to do with the Commonwealth Games? Team GB won and I’m sure Kate will get credit for it!

LOL, she tucked her sweater into her shorts?! She probably did that so everyone could see those giant buttons.