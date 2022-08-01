“Kim Kardashian is selling SKMS elbow-length swim gloves” links

Kim Kardashian is selling elbow-length swim-gloves?? [Dlisted]
Rest in peace, Nichelle Nichols. [Buzzfeed]
Review of BJ Novak’s Vengeance. [LaineyGossip]
Emily Ratajkowski has been liking a lot of shady tweets. [OMG Blog]
Vanessa Hudgens wore a Michael Kors mullet dress. [RCFA]
I hope Dr. Caitlin Bernard sues everyone single one of these dumbasses. [Jezebel]
Louis Vuitton had a lighting problem. [Go Fug Yourself]
Queen Elizabeth’s stick of secrets. [Gawker]
Jennifer Lawrence steps out in NYC, wearing a strange sack dress. [Just Jared]
Is AppleTV’s Surface any good? [Pajiba]
Moderate Republicans are “concerned” that extremist Republicans are taking things too far with their culture wars. I’d love to know what “moderate” opinions they have. [Towleroad]
Christina Aguilera is keeping busy. [Egotastic]
I burn easily and always put sunblock on my hands (like every day. It’s part of my morning routine). But even so, no one looking at just my hands is going to think I’m 17. Sunblock only accomplishes so much. I suppose I could wear swim gloves to cover the one part of my body that just can’t be surgically de-aged, but I’ve chosen the path of not GAF how old randos think I am.
You can actually get Fraxel laser treatments on your hands. Apparently the results can be quite good.
Thanks! I’ll look into that for the future. To be honest, I’m fine with how my hands look. I do try to protect them from UV rays, but I’m not KK level ridiculous with trying to hide my true age. I’m not a model or trophy wife, and being young forever doesn’t matter to me. But I do wanna be rockin’ it into my 80s, so I’m not opposed to a little tweak someday when money means less to me than time.
As someone susceptible to skin cancer I would buy these all day long if they had spf in them, were washable and I could maintain dexterity, including in the phone. I already have fingerless ones (not skims brand)
Same! And many sizes mean that I could get some for my kids
@bettyrose What sunscreen do you prefer for your hands? The ones I’ve tried just feel a little too icky after I’ve applied them. I’m ok with it on my face under makeup, but I want my hands to feel like there’s not a film on them.
@amilu –
I like Pacifica Sheer Face Serum SPH 55 for my face & hands. I don’t spend a lot of time in the sun, honestly, so this is for regular street wear.
I’ve been covering up & slathering on the sunblock for decades now (a bit late & only after my first skin cancer diagnosis). The concept of swim gloves is fine, I guess, if they were SPF fabric, but these are not. They’re just nylon & spandex like any swimsuit. Still, that would be helpful, I guess. These only come in the one size & length, and if you actually swim, you know you need something that’s not loose on you to start with because it will loosen up even more in the water. Plus, opera length gloves wouldn’t do it for me. I like a long-sleeve suit sometimes, so a short glove would be preferred. And FYI to anyone interested, the Skims gloves are waitlisted already.
@amilu: I like Supergoop. It’s actually not goopy & doesn’t leave a white residue everywhere.
I cannot even think about the inhuman deplorables in this state right now that are currently in the process of making almost all abortion illegal here after what that poor CHILD had to go through. I just look at my young daughters and cry for the rights that they won’t have that I had. And after reading about the journalists that we searched and told their clothing was inappropriate to attend an effing execution I feel we are going backwards at lightening speed and it won’t get any better in my lifetime. I hate this place so much.
I remember a few years ago when there was a similar case involving a 12 year old in Central America that we were all up in arms about. Now look, we’re that country. The U.S. is not a democracy, not a modern society, and not a free country. That said, there was a recent NPR story about a woman in Texas (married and pregnant by choice) whose fetus had become non viable. Her doctors were unable to provide any medical care that would border on abortion, even if it meant saving her life. The fetus couldn’t be saved either way, so the issue was pretty absurd, but the state wanted her to carry a non viable fetus to term, at great risk to the physical and mental health of the woman. The story of the 10 year old rape survivor is horrifying, but still somewhat rare. The story of an adult woman being denied medical care is the one that’s going to happen all the time. And it will happen to women irrespective of their political and religious leanings. Devout women, fervently anti-abortion women, Trump loving women, all these demographics will experience health emergencies despite being married and pregnant by choice. It’s not just us sluts that have to worry. (I’m nearly 50 in a 20 year monogamous relationship, but I use the term “slut” to indicate that I’m all about sex for pleasure and not procreation).
Exactly! It will start happening to all of those middle and upper class maga women and I honestly wonder what they are going to do. The men obviously couldn’t give two shits and not all the women want to be martyrs by dying from trying to “bring new life into the world”. I guess they’ve made their bed but in the process they’ve dragged all of us down with them and at this point it’s too late.
Those look like SURGICAL/LATEX gloves from a distance! Always somethin’ about this woman!😫
I have UV sleeves for when I have to walk across campus and I don’t have enough time to put on sunscreen. Mine don’t have hand covers, but you can buy them with them. They’re pretty convenient, TBH.
Girl looks like an MIB agent about to proceed with an alien rectal exam lol.
Diving gloves serve the same purpose and are much cheaper than SKIMS and probably stronger and better quality.
That’s what I was thinking, the product already exists in a better form & at a lower cost.
First of all – RIP to the legendary Nichelle Nichols. She inspired me to think big.
Lol at the top photo of KK – like she’s dressed for a black-tie toilet cleaning gala. As for the rest, not sure why it’s better to expose your ass than your hands, but whatever.
I was so saddened to hear of Nichelles passing. She was a superstar and used her power for good! NASA was wise to hire her to encourage more cadets to apply to NASA. She was such a beautiful woman as well!! As a boomer, I loved watching Nichelle, Leonard and George, as they were my favorites!!! I wasn’t much of a fan of Shatner as I hated his acting. But loved Nichelle and my gawd, she was hot too!!! I loved her costumes too!!
Nichelle Nichols, such a beauty and pioneer!!!!
I’m a melanated sun lover and I would 100 wear those gloves! I’ve seen enough leather backs at the beach to be forewarned. Plus I don’t care about people think I look weird as long as my skin is healthy.
Jennifer Lawrence’s sack dress is too tight thru the breasts, right? I think the fit is meant to be looser and thats why it looks odd.