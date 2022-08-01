“Kim Kardashian is selling SKMS elbow-length swim gloves” links

Kim Kardashian is selling elbow-length swim-gloves?? [Dlisted]

Rest in peace, Nichelle Nichols. [Buzzfeed]

Review of BJ Novak’s Vengeance. [LaineyGossip]

Emily Ratajkowski has been liking a lot of shady tweets. [OMG Blog]

Vanessa Hudgens wore a Michael Kors mullet dress. [RCFA]

I hope Dr. Caitlin Bernard sues everyone single one of these dumbasses. [Jezebel]

Louis Vuitton had a lighting problem. [Go Fug Yourself]

Queen Elizabeth’s stick of secrets. [Gawker]

Jennifer Lawrence steps out in NYC, wearing a strange sack dress. [Just Jared]

Is AppleTV’s Surface any good? [Pajiba]

Moderate Republicans are “concerned” that extremist Republicans are taking things too far with their culture wars. I’d love to know what “moderate” opinions they have. [Towleroad]

Christina Aguilera is keeping busy. [Egotastic]