Angelina Jolie went to Spelman’s Homecoming weekend with Zahara

It’s been incredible to watch – from a distance – how Angelina Jolie has handled her children leaving home for college. A couple of years ago, Maddox left home to attend a South Korean university, and you could just tell that Jolie had been crying a lot, but she was so proud. Currently, Jolie is looking for any excuse to visit Atlanta to see her daughter Zahara. Zahara is in her first year at Spelman College, an HBCU. This past weekend was the “Spelhouse” (Spelman and Moorehouse) Homecoming. I would assume Zahara invited her mom and it wasn’t like Angelina just showed up to party. No, Jolie is very respectful of Zahara and the world Zahara is creating for herself in Atlanta.
Just like for Zahara’s freshman week, Angelina just kept it low-key. She was walking around with no security, talking to other parents and students and enjoying herself. People seemed so thrilled to see her around too. Angelina and Zahara were also holding up Stacey Abrams signs at one point, which is very cool. Zahara won’t turn 18 until January, which means she won’t be able to vote this year in the midterms. I wonder if she’s volunteering at some of the local campaign offices?
Who ain’t supporting Stacey The Abrams?! 🙌🏾💙 pic.twitter.com/Z1hkvhVVJW
— Team Abrams (@TeamAbrams) October 23, 2022
Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming
(I was doing community service looking an embarrassing mess) pic.twitter.com/JInXUxQhtF
— Coco Michelle 👱🏽♀️💅🏽 (@coco_michelle__) October 22, 2022
Angelina Jolie was OUTSIDE with her daughter Zahara at Spelhouse Homecoming this past weekend. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Os0WCRQbW2
— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) October 24, 2022
🆕 Angelina Jolie attends Spelman College Homecoming that goes through 16-23. Her daughter Zahara Marley is attending the said College. pic.twitter.com/kUnWrtxgHL
— Tres 🥉 (@DaggerIsLove) October 23, 2022
Photos courtesy of social media.
Brad Pitt who?
Aw-we visited our college first year son this past weekend. You miss them like crazy but are so happy to see them thriving.
Whatever Angelina is doing to raise those kids must be right, they are all so close – I can’t imagine inviting my mom to do anything at my college. I think the first time my mom set foot on campus was when she came to see my graduation!
Also wondering why Zahara has a different last name to A&B? Is it her birth name?
I think Marley is her middle name. Off the top of my head, Pax’s is Thien, Vivienne’s is Marcheline.
It’s her middle name. Zahara Marley Jolie (Pitt)
Marley Is not Zahara last name it’s her middle name if I remember correctly it is a name that’s was given to her before she was adopted.
Are you referring to Marley? That’s her middle name. So she’s Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt
As others said here that is Zahara’s middle name. Perhaps she dropped the Jolie-Pitt in college just to not bring so much attention to herself? Just a thought.
Glad to see she looks like she is happy and thriving 🙏
Angelina as well xoxo
I bet you are right, and well played by Zahara!
It wouldn’t surprise me if she is using Marley as her surname. Its what her mother did – she was Angelina Jolie Voight, its a nice little homage really. I don’t blame her from wanting to dissociate from the Jolie-Pitt name
I wouldn’t blame her either, or any and all of the kids for dropping the Pitt name. And it does give her more anonymity, Jolie-Pitt is too noticeable.
Honestly, I think that person who wrote the caption (looks like a fan account) just wanted to call her by her first and middle name, Zahara Marley. There is no evidence at all that she dropped her last name.
Zahara looks happy and confident! Sometimes freshman year can be tough, but she has her mom’s support as needed!
Ugh, I love this for Zahara so much.
(I also love the Real Angelina smile she has in the Team Abrams photo. She usually gives her Slightly Guarded Celeb Being Asked For A Picture While Strangers Touch Me smile, so it’s lovely to see the full one every once in awhile too.)
Such a dedicated mother, her children are blessed to have a good parent supportive parent , on her own she looked after 6 kids all credit to her, they are going through university and colleges what a great achievement ❤
I hope Zahara is doing well and enjoying college.
Angelina looks happier and healthier than she has in a long time. Like a big, dumb, narcissistic weight has been lifted.
I was going to say the same. She looks really good in these pics. She looks genuinely happy and healthy.
Have the older kids petitioned to have their last names changed? Maddox was originally Maddox Jolie and then when they adopted Zahara, both became Jolie-Pitts.
I hope when the twins reach 18, they all co-write a Daddy Dearest book
I’ve read rumors that Maddox wants to go back to just Jolie and that’s what he uses on unofficial documents but that Ang is discouraging it. Don’t know how much truth is in that.
A few of my friends dropped their father’s last names once they were adults. Their mothers didn’t want them to do it while they (or their younger siblings) were still minors. It was just one less thing for their fathers to complain about. Pitt is still making life difficult for them, that may be part of the calculus – please wait until the twins are 18, then do whatever you want with your name.
One friend had stopped using her father’s name as soon as she graduated college and legally changed it before she finished medical school (after her younger brother turned 18). Her father’s name is not on her med school diploma or her medical license.
Another one was thinking about it when we were in our early 20s, but was seriously involved with someone and simply waited until they got married to (as she put it) “ditch the deadbeat’s name.”
Maddox has he has gone back to being just Jolie I think Pax has too, but I’m not sure same with Zahara .
Brad Pitt toxicity aside, I have heard of several offspring of famous people/famous last names that go by their middle name as the last name to “blend in.” Seems like a good idea IMO
Zahara looks like she is having a blast at college. I’m glad the toxicity from Brad doesn’t seem to have spoiled her experience.
At first, I was wondering who she never took Shiloh with her but then I realized, she has to take this journey on her own as a Black girl. And Shiloh may not want the pics
There are videos on YouTube from the dance school Shiloh goes to. She’s really getting good!
Shiloh is also younger, I think she’s 16 so she’s likely still in high school & won’t finish until next year. Then, Shiloh also does her own thing, as someone else mentioned she attends dance classes & there’s several videos of her on YouTube.
Shiloh is like 15, going to a dance school and I guess completing elementary education. I think travelling is easier and more appropiate for Zahara, as a big sister and soon-to-become adult, in order to spend time with her. Their worlds are also very different now!
All the kids went with her to drop Zahara off at college. Their are videos of Shiloh and Vivian with Angelina and Zahara at the welcoming ceremony, at one point it look like they were all crying.
Whenever we see Angelina out with her children they look so relaxed and unbothered and I love this for them. They’ve had a rough few years and they deserve this joy.
Zahara looks like she’s thriving & Angie looks so proud. Love to see it.
Love this for Zahara! I love to see those kids and AJ thriving.
Those kids are growing up so fast, nothing makes you realize how fast time goes by until your kids are “suddenly” in college.
So the baby we saw on the cover of People with her mother is now a college freshman. I remember it like it was yesterday.
What is time at this point?
It’s too bad she can’t vote for Abrams but Georgia is ground central for fighting voter suppression. Plenty of work for Zahara to do there if this is her calling.
Abrams & Warnock both!! ✊✊✊
Does anyone know if Maddox is back in Korea to continue his university schooling?
According to some fans, he transferred last year to NYU. He started Yonsei and than pandemic struck, so he spent some time remotely taking classes from LA (acording to Angelina’s interview). Maybe it made more sense to continue studying in US so he can get that college experience and not depend on travel regulations. Just my thoughts.
He can always return for work or graduate study after college. I really feel for the young people who lost such a chunk of their youthful experiences.
Aw my sister did something similar on a smaller level. She originally got into a school out of the state but decided to transfer to a college back home because of the uncertainty.
I am smiling so hard looking at the pics of Zahara and Angelina having a blast at SpelHouse. I attended a PWI and didn’t get to attend an HBCU homecoming until my husband and I moved to the South a little over a decade ago. The experience is like no other. I am absolutely thrilled that Angelina has encouraged Zahara to embrace her culture and be surrounded by black excellence!
Did Zahara skip a grade? She’s not 18 till January.
She may have graduated early
January baby here started school at 5 graduated at 17
She really looks happy and proud here.