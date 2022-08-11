Angelina Jolie helped Zahara move into Spelman College this week

A few weeks ago, Angelina Jolie confirmed what had been widely rumored: little Zahara Jolie Pitt is headed to Spelman College. Angelina and Zahara attended a “Spelhouse” fundraiser and party in LA, and Zahara got to meet some of her new Spelman sisters. Well, this is apparently freshman orientation week. Angelina is in Atlanta, helping Zahara move into (what I presume is) campus housing. Something I’ve appreciated about all of this is that Angelina is clearly very famous and recognizable, but she has the kind of energy where regular people feel like they can talk to her, take her photo and even tease her and she’s just chill with all of it. Here’s the video of Angelina on campus, meeting Spelman’s president Dr. Helene Gayle.
I keep thinking about Shiloh too. Shiloh and Zahara have always been super-close, since Day 1. Zahara has had her sister’s back and Shiloh would do anything for Zahara. As much as Mama Angie is crying and super-emotional to be sending Zahara off to Spelman, I can only imagine that Shiloh is devastated. I totally believe that Shiloh is already thinking about going to college somewhere close to Zahara. Will Angelina let Shiloh fly to Atlanta to visit? *sob*
Here’s a pic of Angelina and Zahara in what looks like a dorm room?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instagram and Cover Images.
God this makes me feel old. I remember when Z was a tiny baby in Angie’s arms. How did she grow up so fast?
Yup, she was a teeny tiny wee thing who wasn’t in the best of health when Angie adopted her. I remember Angelina saying she would just sit by Zahara’s bed at night and stare because she was worried for her and just loved her so much. And now, here is Z going to college, going to DC, meeting all these serious, high profile human rights activists. And jfc I am old and what even is time?
I say “what even is time” at LEAST once a week. Especially when it comes to kids I know or famous kids growing up. And music and films!
When Zahara came to the US, her first week was spent in the hospital.
Same! I felt the same way about Maddox. I remember when she adopted him and now he’s 21! All of the kids have grown up so fast and it makes me feel old! Lol.
Zahara was the cutest baby and had such beautiful eyes. How time flew.
I’m loving seeing Angelina do regular Mom stuff. And it looks like Zahara will live a normal freshman existence. No fancy apartment for her.
As for Shiloh, she seems to be really into dancing. Maybe she will pursue that further and major in dance.
I didn’t know she was into dancing until I saw a video, my girl can move.
And I love how much she’s dressed like a mom. Like, it’s move in day. Stuff has to be hauled and lifted. She’s in comfy clothes and functional shoes. ❤️
I love that these kids are all going to college and getting life experiences outside the celebrity bubble as well as higher education.
It is truly shocking to me how few kids of the rich and famous go to university. No, it’s not for everyone; but they have so much privilege and so very few of them use that to increase their learning and skill sets.
Angie has obviously done a fantastic job as a parent. Her kids seem grounded, intelligent, thoughtful, caring and curious.
They are all close to each other and close to their mother.
They aren’t trying to be nepo models or photographers or chefs without any of the training or hard work.
They seem comfortable being amongst the ‘norms’ and living their lives to the best of their abilities.
They are all reaching to earn their own achievements and better themselves.
I recall horrible stories about her parenting when they were young. Saying she spoiled them rotten and they were brats. The media just loves to bash her! (Brad was always painted as a saint who cooked because she can’t and tried to instil rules 🙄).
But look at them! They are great kids! Good for her, good for them.
Again Brad is nowhere in sight
Another newspaper reported that when Brad was asked about Zahara going to Spelman he seemed surprise, as if it was news to him, but quickly recovered.
This is not to defend Pitt in ANY way, but I suspect that Z made it clear to him that she didn’t want him there. justifiably, too.
PS, “not a pore in sight” made me crack up because TRUTH. the only negative thing I’ll say is that, in the dorm pic, she looks like she’s been (understandably) crying. poor Mom, I’m sure she’ll miss her babies so much.
SO CUTEEEEE
Dead beat dad will file another lawsuit to get attention.
So proud to see Zahara following her brothers footsteps and Angie being her adorable self.
This video is adorable. Time really flies! Very excited for Zahara. Spellman is an outstanding school and a great choice.
Random question, but this does Pax go to college as well? Seem to think he’s of age to go as well, or am I wrong?
I’m glad Angelina is encouraging the kids to further their educations instead of just coasting off their parents’ names.
I believe Pax is going to school out of the country like Maddox did.
I do believe Pax went off to college last year.
Angie has always been such a great mother. I know she’s gonna be sobbing when she leaves tonight after the welcome ceremony. She doesn’t have to worry. Zahara will be fine. Spelman is a really good place for her. Plus- She got into LLC! She’ll have AC down there.
Yep, been there, done that. You settle them in, smile till your teeth crack, gaily wave goodbye….then get around the corner and sob your heart-break.
Lunch on drop off day was the only time in my life I had to excuse myself and duck into the rest room and sob for a minute or two, then come back to lunch and pretend I hadn’t just sobbed.
One of my children went to a university that was an 8+ hours drive away, I didn’t cry until after dropping him off, making that long drive back and taking the last exit to go home and it hit me how far away my baby was.
My niece is starting Spelman this year and my sister just moved her in this week. I laughed so hard at the picture my sister sent of my niece’s dorm room. She’s in a single and I lost count of the number no fans my sister put in her room…lol
After Angie spent months at Zahara’s bedside in the hospital a few years ago, I can imagine that this move-in could be especially hard for Angelina. Her daughter is grown, strong, and healthy. And a mom is filled with more love than her child will understand, until that child becomes a parent themselves.
Very well said! True, true.
Wait-what happened to Zahara?
She never gave any specific details on it just what Zahara was in the hospital for, just that she spent some time there and her siblings were there to support her.
Then Angelina was back in the hospital with Shiloh because she had knee/leg surgery. We only know it was knee/leg surgery because there was a photo of Shiloh with a Leg scooter before locking down.
Always interesting,how People who’ve actually met her have nothing but good to say about her,Yet the tabloids paint her out as some She-devil…smh…All the best Zahara.
Angie is probably crying her eyes out thinking all her babies are growing up and leaving the nest. She and Zahara are so tight, her first daughter. Ok well now I’m tearing up now.
Zahara is such a beautiful young woman (that face). I’m also happy she can get away from LA (and all the Brad turmoil) and enjoy her college years in Atlanta.
On another note, no matter however she looks on the red carpet or in magazines, it doesn’t compare to Angie in real life. Because holy crap she’s just stunning. And in the photos with Zahara she’s just beaming with pride (and some sadness, she looks like she’s about to cry in the video). Without all that red carpet makeup and gowns, Angie is just gorgeous.
Yeah, she even looks stunning in dorm lighting, which is easily one of the most unforgiving forms of light.
I love this family. AJ and her kids give off the best vibes.
I love that Zahara is going to an HBCU. I bet Angie encouraged this. Z is an African American woman who grew up outside of that culture. I think it is so cool that she will have this college experience with other African American men and women and feel that connection to the community. I think it says a lot about Angelina as an adoptive parent that she has tried to give her children a connection to their heritages.
Our Vice President went to an HBCU. They’re wonderful environments for building support systems and developing leadership skills. (I can only compare it to my experience at a women’s college). I just love talking about Madam VP.
I mentioned on a previous thread that Spelman College is a historically black college and university (HBCU). It has a wonderful history.
It is one of the best colleges in the United States.
Angelina is really sweet. We don’t talk about how the press used to report on her earlier in her career. I’m sure this week has been very emotional for her and Zahara.
Are 3 kids now in college? Maddox, Pax, Zahara all grown up, seems so fast. Yes, I say it IRL too.
Excellent news, I enjoy seeing young people continue their schooling.
Too many celeb kids are “models”. Lisa Rhina, Cindy Crawford, Beckhams, Aunt Becky kids, etc. etc.
If you have the opportunity to go to college, IMO, you should.
Get a bigger view of life and people.
AJ doing a great job with the kids! 😀
Z at College. Carbon date me because I am an old.
It’s lovely to see Angie out and about and doing mum things.
I hope she can take advantage of everything college offers—including relative obscurity/anonymity. Just getting time to be her!
I also love that in the top pic she and Angelina are making the same face. Too cute!
Geez! The time has FLOWN! I cannot believe Zahara is in college already! She and her siblings were all so tiny not so long ago! I’m sending virtual hugs to Angelina because three of her kids are off to college now and yes they may just a phone/video call away, but it’s not the same.
She’s such a great parent to all of her kids. Gotta give props where props are due.
I remember when she was just a tot! Time has not stood still. AJ has been a great mother to all of her children. The fact that they seek secondary education is incredible. I wish Zahara a lot of success, at Spelman! I know that she’s going to be fabulous! Welcome to the A Zahara! Cheers to Jolie for raising some amazingly normal and educated children!
Time has not stood still! I remember when Zahara was a mere tot! That further lets me know that I am getting older. I am so proud of Jolie! She has raised some intelligent children that seek to further their education instead of entertainment. I know whatever Zahara does in college, she will be successful! Welcome to the A Zahara the world is yours!
I graduated from Spelman almost 20 years ago . I know she will love it. Going to a women’s college and Hbcu was the best decision. Angelina is leaving her daughter with some amazing strong powerful confident women. It’s such a nurturing place and Zaharia will be in good hands.