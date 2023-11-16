Fire blankets, a sequin tank, an electronics case and more



From Rosie: This sleeveless sequin tank looks like it would be fun to pair with a cardigan or jacket, especially at holiday parties. There are 25 different cut and color options, too. Reviewers say they get a lot of compliments when wearing it. “It was a great accent to my outfit and I got loads of compliments- will definitely be able to wear it again by itself or with other clothing.” “The cut of this sequined top fit perfectly on my rather large tatas. It made my waistline look smaller and pairs well with jeans. I received multiple compliments at work about how pretty it is.” Here are some of the other things that CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

A trio of anti-aging face serums designed for all skin types



From Rosie: This face serum set is made up of three different serums: one with vitamin C, one with hyaluronic acid, and one with retinol. This trio targets wrinkles, neck lines, firmness, texture, pores, pigmentation, uneven skin tone, and dryness. They help stimulate cell turnover, add radiance to your skin, restore moisture and elasticity, and reduce inflammation. Right now, it’s on sale for 40% off, so it would also make a great holiday gift. This three-pack has a 4.4 star rating, more than 750 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users love the results, especially how it makes their faces glow. “The mixture is great. Not too oily, not too watery. My skin is starting to glow.” “I really love how well they absorb into my skin and leave me without irritations.” “I like the way this set makes my face feel. Each serum compliments each other. My face feels soft to touch and has a radiant glow.”

A heated eye mask and massager for migraines, dark circles, and relaxation



From Rosie: I need this eye mask in my life. Not only does it act as a hot compress, it also has a massage function AND plays music with an option for Bluetooth hookup. Talk about relaxing, my goodness. It also helps relax your eyes and improve migraine symptoms. The mask comes in three different colors and is on sale right now for 45% off with an additional 20% off coupon applied at checkout. It has a 4.3 star rating and more than 6,000 reviews on ReviewMeta. People really like its effects on their head, eyes, and overall relaxation. “I love this. I use it to take a nap and help with headaches. The music is very pleasant and I like that there are 2 different songs. The heat and air pressure feel so good.” “What a great product, great heat, great massage, great relaxing music.” “A nurse told me about it. I tried it. I don’t want to live without it. At the top of my list in the migraine tool box.”

A case to organize your electronics and accessories while traveling



From Rosie: Whenever we travel, I just shove all of my chargers and electronic stuff into a backpack, which means I’ll inevitably be digging around when I need to find something. This case lets you organize all of those things to make it easy to travel with or store at home. There are 23 different colors and patterns and five different size options. It has a 4.3 star rating and almost 1,500 reviews on ReviewMeta. Reviewers love how much it’s helped organize their electronics and power cords. “I used it on my flight. Great organization instead of throwing it in my carry on bag.” “Took this on cruise to keep all my cords in. It really was helpful. I didn’t have to search for my cords in my suitcase or drawer. After the cruise, I still keep my cords in it. It’s so organized.” “I love the 2 sided zipper. It holds 7 cords, a battery charger and 2 power blocks and my Apple Watch charger. It’s small and fits right into my travel purse.”

A flattering maxi wrap dress for effortless holiday fashion



From CB: As the holidays approach I need more cute dresses. This bestselling maxi dress by BerryGo is affordable at under $50 for many versions. It comes in sizes 0 to 22 and in so many different colors and versions, some with long sleeves and others in very Christmassy velvet. This dress has over 8,200 ratings, 4.2 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s comfortable, fits great and that they get compliments on it. “I wore this to a November wedding and got so many compliments! I wear about a size 16 and got the 2X, which fit great. The color is beautiful, and the ribbed texture gives it another boost.“ “I ordered and returned over a dozen dresses on Amazon looking for a “fancy” dress for family photos. The second I tried this one on I was obsessed. It’s gorgeous and comfy and fancy without being TOO over the top. But the velvet makes it shine and the wrap style makes it fit like a glove.”

The nicest readers you’ll own



From CB: My friend Zakia introduced me to these Peepers Glasses and I have two pair so far. They have a free 7 day try on option and are from about $19 to $30 depending on the color. This link is to the Showbiz model and I’m wearing them now in the green and tortoise version. I have gotten so many compliments on these! They help me see so clearly, they’re so comfortable I forget I’m wearing them and they have blue light protection too. They’re definitely my favorite readers. These have over 2,400 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Most people like them as much as I do. “These glasses look expensive and sharp.” “Love the glasses! I get so many compliments on the style. They wear well on [my] face and really can see well with them.”

A set of two fire blankets for peace of mind



From CB: These fiberglass fire blankets from Mart Hero are $30 for a set of two. They’re a great alternative to fire extinguishers, although you’ll want to have one of those too, because they don’t make a mess. These have 1,800 ratings, 4.8 stars and a B on Fakespot. They would make great gifts and you’ll want to keep one or two at home. People say they really saved the day. “I had hoped to not use these after buying them a year or 2 ago. I found out how good they were the other day when I had a fire on my stove. I didn’t have a pan on fire, but didn’t realize that a burner had been turned on by accident and that is what caused the Instapot to be on fire. Thank you for your wonderful product. I ordered 2 more already!!” “Electrical fire in furnace area. Stopped what could have been a catastrophic fire.. thank you for a good product.”

A set of 60 deli containers in different sizes but the lids all match



From CB: This recommendation comes from a friend who says he loves the fact that he won’t run out of food storage, and that they all fit so nicely together. This is a set of 60 BPA free deli containers, with 20 each of 8, 16, and 32 ounce containers plus lids. They nest inside each other so well and will take up less space in your kitchen. Plus you’ll have so many you can leave them with friends when you bring food. These are microwave and dishwasher safe and have 97 reviews, 4.7 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say they are leak proof, durable and love how easy they are to store. “Love them. I store almost all of my opened snacks, fruit and veggies in them. Very easy to stack.” “I love being able to use them to organize my pantry and refrigerator; keep everything consistent and in order in them both! They don’t leak air in, and won’t allow fluids (like soups) to escape out.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.