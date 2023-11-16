Travis Kelce’s old tweets reveal a chill, unproblematic bro who can’t spell

As I’m fond of saying, Taylor Swift’s fanbase is the largest investigative body in the world. Taylor has tens of millions of dedicated fans who have spent years studying Taylor’s complicated web of Easter eggs, lyrics, interviews, photos, liner notes, shoes, and much, much more. They track her private planes. They document every single scrap of every one of her relationships. They develop complicated, evidence-based theories about her sexuality. One of the darkest parts of the Swifties-as-detectives is that they go too far all the time and apply those “investigative” skills to people adjacent to Taylor. Doxxing and harassment of snake enemies, cruelty towards Taylor’s boyfriends’ exes, making The Kid Mero get the FBI involved when the Swifties threatened his kids. Matt Healy still hasn’t recovered from the Swifties finding all of his sh-tty, racist behavior.
Well, the Swifties have spent a lot of time and effort looking through Travis Kelce’s Twitter account. Travis has been on Twitter since September 2009, when he was just shy of 20 years old. The Swifties found all of his old tweets from his early 20s. For most men, this would be a journey to the darkest parts of their lives – their social media habits before they were famous, before anyone cared, before they were dating one of the most famous women in the world. But this story has a happy ending, because Travis Kelce was a hilarious tweeter back in the day and the dude was shockingly unproblematic for a guy that age in 2009-11. Either that or he deleted all of the problematic tweets long, long ago. Update: It looks like that milkshake-ducked pretty quickly – the Daily Beast reports that Travis and his people deleted all of his most problematic tweets in recent weeks, stuff about “ugly women” and fatphobic sh-t.
Some of my favorites of the Vintage Trav Collection are: misspelling everything, his love of Chipotle, his Zen-like approach to nature. The Swifties think Travis is THE Golden Retriever Boyfriend and I have to agree.
i understand taylor swift now. it's every girl's biggest dream to be able to text their dog. and that's sort of the vibe travis kelce is bringing to the table
— bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) November 15, 2023
It's a love story, baby just say "when" ❤️🧀 https://t.co/Gp1oi1oi2u
— Olive Garden (@olivegarden) November 15, 2023
This is the funniest way I've ever heard someone describe the crucifixion https://t.co/DbEHKxGTs7
— Ed Zitron (@edzitron) November 15, 2023
taylor swift in 2011: from when your brooklyn broke my skin and bones i’m a soldier who’s returning half her weight, and did the twin flame bruise paint you blue? just between us, did the love affair maim you too?
travis kelce in 2011: i just gave a squirle a peice of bread pic.twitter.com/VSqRoG2TcY
— veronica 19/11 (@folklorexcvi) November 15, 2023
frankely baby pic.twitter.com/oxTiratowo
— shay (@shayvswift) November 15, 2023
missed place is right actually pic.twitter.com/gZ7LcTJ8eL
— shay (@shayvswift) November 15, 2023
Verbally ungifted
Agreed..and yet..
I don’t think I could enjoy him more if he were a fictional character created entirely for my own amusement.
He’s both extremely hot and ridiculously adorable. The Chris Evans of the sports world.
I have been howling laughing about these 😂. He really is a golden retriever 😂. A happy guy doing happy guy things, and playing with squirrels.
I listened to the podcast with his brother yesterday, and Jason rated the other finalists for sexiest man. He said Timothee Chamalet doesn’t do anything for him, he thinks he’s cute not sexy. I laughed out loud on the treadmill in the gym 😂
There were a few problematic ones- where he talked about how your girl shouldn’t weigh more than you and I think one or two others making fun of fat people.
Yeah…the fatphobic tweets are pretty shitty. Not surprised they weren’t considered as such here.
OMG. She’s into song writing and he cant spell. The foreshadowing of a good breakup or I find you amusing and this works even in the long run?
From stuff he and his brother have said, Travis and his dad are most likely dyslexic and no one ever did anything about it. I don’t think that should be held against him
Somebody on twitter said that she wanted Taylor to date a himbo instead of scrawny literate boys and it seems like Tay has done just that and it’s going fine so
LOLZ. I am a terrible speller and love the freedom he feels to let his freak flag fly. Also, I think he was spelling ‘squirrely’ in a funny way rather than a blatant mis-spell?
He also loves his naps , dude tweeted about napping for days 😀😀😀😀😀
Wait, I’m confused. I just read another article where he had an insane amount of terrible tweets. Like fatphobia, used slurs, and was homophobic.
This part. That’s the actual conversation we should be having.
yeah I saw that as well – why aren’t we discussing those?
@OriginalLaLa …Because it doesn’t fit the narrative of an All American Football Star meeting the singer, them falling in love and living happily ever after. Cue the awwww.
Clearly Taylor has a type and no that’s not a compliment. Shades of Matt Healy 2.0, just switch out racist, misogynist for fat phobic.
Where did you see those? Have seen people talking about the tweets on twitter all day, but nothing about slurs or homophobia?
There were couple bad taste jokes about larger people, but i wouldnt call it fatphobia.(Ofcourse i could have missed tweets, so my current statement is based on the tweets that i did see.)
Because people now need to find fault with and villainize everyone, even if it’s a few sort-of shitty tweets from a college kid 13 years ago. And, as we know, people are incapable of change so what they said when they were 20, they undoubtedly still believe in their kid-30s.
Seriously, can we stop this, please? It’s exhausting.
I saw the fat phobic misogynistic tweets screenshots being justified as well boys will be boys… As in guys in their teens and twenties thinking and acting like that should be normalized and it’s acceptable because look at how amazing, hardworking, successful and dating America’s sweetheart he is now. What a load of bunk. Same ol’ white patriarchal privileged at play framing the narrative as usual.
There was like, max 4 jokes about fat people. If that’s the only problematic thing people can find, he’s safe in my book lol. He tweeted those over 12 years ago, in a time when we all said things that most people could consider offensive now. Lucky for Travis, he’s at least a decent person & the rest of his old tweets actually makes him endearing lol
Yeah, i really dont think couple stupid jokes about larger people12 years ago, is the same as people being homophobic, racist etc.
Exactly. The race to make everyone some big bad evil is getting exhausting. There are enough things going on to be enraged about. This is not it.
I don’t care about someone’s tweets from 2009. Most people have done the same if not worse.(MySpace was a hot mess once I read my kids stuff.) In most instances, reading through someone’s tweets and finding OLD problematic ones is a sign of growth.
I am a horrible texter/typist but an excellent speller. It’s a techno aged curse. Maybe he’s the same? Although that doesn’t explain sqiurle. Lmao.