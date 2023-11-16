The Telegraph: The Sussexes leaked all of the ‘birthday phone call’ stories!!

It’s time for one of the most mind-numbing games if you’re a royal watcher or a Sussex watcher: tracing a rumor to its source. The reason we’re doing this is because Gordon Rayner wrote a truly bonkers piece in the Telegraph called “Charles and Harry are talking… but is a reunion a bridge too far?” I thought it would just be stating the obvious, which is that one birthday phone call is a good first step between father and son, but no one should get ahead of themselves. But no, Rayner has seemingly been tasked by Buckingham Palace to blame the entire days-long “will Harry call his father” psychodrama on Camp Sussex, as if the palace hasn’t been openly briefing about the Sussexes all along. Like the palace didn’t get called out BY HARRY for lying just last week!
So, if you’re keeping track: the BBC got a “tip” on Tuesday that Harry would call his father on his birthday. The Archewell spokesperson said as much last week, when they denied the “Harry snubbed his father’s party invitation” story. Then on Wednesday, the Sun got the “tip” that Harry had called and the king also spoke to Meghan. Then the Telegraph’s Vicky Ward got the tip that not only did Charles speak to Harry and Meghan, they also sent Charles a video of Archie and Lili singing happy birthday. The Sun and Victoria Ward’s pieces read, to me, like they came from Buckingham Palace sources, that Charles was extremely eager to use Harry and Meghan’s names this week. But please allow Gordon Rayner to make wild claims about how Harry and Meghan are apparently regularly calling up the Sun and the BBC to brief them on phone calls?
The phone call story came from Camp Sussex??? Is this really a “turning point” in the relationship between the King and his younger son, as the Sussex camp would have us believe? If so, why is Buckingham Palace so reluctant even to acknowledge that a phone call took place? Or is it just more spin designed to put Harry on the moral high ground in the ongoing battle for public sympathy? The fact that the Palace does not deny there was a call means we can safely assume that there was indeed a conversation between Harry and his father on Tuesday. That in itself is significant, because the two have barely spoken since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, and there was no contact at all when the Duke of Sussex celebrated his 39th birthday in September.
Sources in California?? Which leaves the questions of: who instigated the call? Why? And why did they want the public to know about it? The answer to the first part of the question is straightforward, as we know that sources in California have said Harry phoned his father, sent him a video of his children Archie and Lilibet singing Happy Birthday to him, and that the Duchess of Sussex also spoke to the King. As to the why, well-placed sources have confirmed that Harry tries to contact his father on every birthday, and is not always successful.
This is still the most idiotic rationale ascribed to the Sussexes: There are lots of moving parts in this particular royal story. The Sussexes are a commercial enterprise, needing to generate vast sums to pay for their lifestyle in the US, not least their privately funded security bill. Without their royal connection, the Sussexes are just another celebrity couple (and in the US the media has already given them that status) rather than having the sheen of monarchy. If they remain frozen out and nothing changes, they will quickly run out of things to say.
Overshadowing the Coronation Food Project! The Palace’s reaction to briefings about the phone call was telling. Royal insiders say that when the news of the happy birthday call threatened to overshadow media coverage of the launch of the King’s Coronation Food Project, which had been months in the planning, there was irritation bordering on annoyance.
The king leaks that he’s wary of being accused of leaking: “It’s a reflex,” said one royal insider. “The King and Queen worry that if stories about phone calls and private conversations make it into the public domain they will be accused of leaking to the press, even if it’s obvious it didn’t come from them. They just think ‘it’s in the public domain, and public domain equals bad’. Even if this had been the most positive story in the world from the King’s point of view, it would still have generated anxiety for him,” the insider added.
Maybe this mess is coming from Camilla? The Queen’s influence over the King can never be ignored, and she would have every right to be suspicious of Harry and Meghan’s motives after the Duke accused her of “sacrificing me on her personal PR altar” in his memoir Spare at the start of this year.
[From The Telegraph]
Rayner also suggests that Meghan is desperate for a royal connection (lmao) because she’s on the verge of launching a lifestyle brand (lmao), which was a rumor started by bored royalists who are obsessed with Meghan. Let me also say that the long-standing argument that the Sussexes “need” a royal connection has grown more strained by the year. Harry and Meghan are thriving, so much so that the Windsors are desperate for the Sussexes’ star-power, celebrity connections and clout. The Windsors clout-chase the Sussexes, not vice versa.
So, what is really happening here? Part of me thinks that this piece came about because there’s some confusion and disagreement in King Charles’s court. One faction wants to brief about the Sussexes as much as possible to deflect from Charles and Camilla’s unpopularity. Another faction thinks that it’s probably unwise to go on such obvious briefing sprees the second they get any contact from Harry. Whoever assigned Gordon Rayner with cleaning up the palace’s mess didn’t expect him to be so heavy-handed and obvious.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696614021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696621832, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678335, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR NORTH AMERICA**
Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR NORTH AMERICA**
Breaking News!!! We have lost our minds and will continue to make up unbelievable bull💩 because we were called out on our lie of a birthday invite. Stay tuned for more fantastic fairy tales that will put The Brothers Grim to shame.
“The fact that the Palace does not deny there was a call means we can safely assume that there was indeed a conversation.” Wait, what happened to the claim that the RF never explains and can’t comment on certain things? H&M don’t need the “sheen” of monarchy; they have the “sheen” of doing good and caring. I still think PH’s “sheen” from association with his mum is worth far more than any association with the rest. If they wanted the association with monarchy so badly they would have gritted their teeth and stayed. This sounds like a big excuse and a way to say that KC’s food launch wasn’t exciting enough to cover and nobody cared so we have to blame PH.
Right? That piece of logic makes no sense. How can they safely assume that the conversation must be true if the royals “never explain.” They would technically then not correct the validity of a conversation if there wasn’t one. This whole story is so fishy.
That part just proved that they made it up and since the palace didn’t deny it it must be true. They are so obvious,
Right about that sheen. Harrys “sheen” is 1) he’s Diana’s son, 2) he’s Diana’s son in every sense of the word, aka he has her charisma and her empathy, 3) he did what she wasn’t able to do, he not only told Charles ‘no thanks,’ he LEFT that salty isle and proved he doesn’t need it. If he doesn’t step foot in the UK again, he will always have that sheen.
Harry and Meghan need the “sheen” of monarchy? It’s the “taint” of monarchy for most of the civilized world. And here we go again with the accusations that they are overshadowing some performative royal event that absolutely no one cares about or would be aware of anyway.
I will never understand this argument from the British media and from royalists. Do they not realize that the vast majority of people that support Harry and Meghan support them in spite of their connection to royalty, especially that family, not because of? This idea that the people in the US that love them do so because they are ardent royalists and overlook that they have a horrible relationship with the royal family makes absolutely no sense.
Love watching them continue to dig their own grave… and by them I mean that family and their highly “visible” contracted media team.
After Harry called out the Palace for lying to the Sunday Times and the Telegraph about the invitation to Charles’ party, there was no way that they could have gone back to Roya and Camilla Tominey with the story about the phone call, hence the BBC was briefed instead. I agree with Kaiser that there seems to two factions in the Palace. Plus if Meghan was so desperate for the royal connection, she would have gone to the coronation. The Palace and the press are still upset that she didn’t attend that freakshow. I believe after Harry denied the invitation story, the Palace asked Harry to call Charles for his birthday.
I wonder if this is Camilla’s people vs Charles, or Old guard vs New. I don’t know if there are courtiers from QEII still around… funny how the men in grey don’t get name checked very often.
Meghan has 2 children with the son of the reigning King. Like, unless she literally had herself sewn to her husband, I’m not sure how she could possibly be more royally connected than that.
Just say it: Meghan, Archie, and Lili are simply not considered valid members of the royal family.
Harry is still 5th in line! If the Cambridges are still traveling together, an accident could make Harry the heir. (I’m not saying I’m wishing for one. Just that William used to travel with the kids and a tragedy would have taken out the FK, FFK, and the two in line before Harry.)
Meghan DOES have royal connections – she’s friends with BEYONCE. Queen Bey herself.
Truly the only royal connection that actually matters
LOL.. I `m dying.. That was an AWESOME RESPONSE!! Loves it!!
Omg, don’t these factions have anything better to do? Like actually publicize Charles’ Coronation Food Project? And why is a clean-up even necessary? Nobody is denying that Harry, Meghan and the kids wished Charles a happy birthday. Lots of people wished him a happy birthday. William posted some photos, Harry made a phone call, what is there to brief about?
The only interesting crumb in all of this is that Harry has tried to call Charles on every birthday. We know Harry wouldn’t tell this to the Telegraph, so who would and why? None of this makes any sense – it sounds like they’re making things up to cause trouble.
It cracks me up that the palace leaks that they are concerned about people leaking! There is no way that Harry and Meghan would authorize anyone to leak to the Sun newspaper. Doesn’t Murdoch own that rag? The rag that Dan Wootten once worked for?
The palace has become so leaky they are now drowning in their own leaks. The leaks have become a gusher!
If BP knows it’s own leaking is out of control (chaotic, contradictory), that is interesting.
It actually really bothers me that someone leaked and is claiming that someone from sussex camp leaked. Harry would have no problem going on the record to say he called his dad if that’s what he wanted to share.
Shame they can’t sue them for this in the UK.
I actually feel bad for anyone who lacks the bare minimum of critical thinking skills and would believe this nonsense.
The idea of it coming from Camp Sussex makes no sense whatsoever. Harry and Meghan have flat out stated, on record, that they will not work with any tabloid media. So, no they are not dropping tips to The Sun. They have also always made statements on the record and with someone’s name attached. So, no they are not leaking stories anonymously. And also, they’re not even the main beneficiaries of this stupid story about the phone call and the video of Archie and Lili Diana. So, no they are not the ones stepping on their own media cycle (as if anyone cares about king Chuckles’s birthday).
And, that’s not even to mention the most obvious part – Harry and Meghan left that trash family and have never looked back. They’re just not that into you. They’re thriving and happy without you. They’re rolling in money. They are never coming back!
The British press, RRs, and the palace (and everyone inside it) are SO STUPID. As is anyone believing the Sussexes leaked these stories.
The bots and derangers are all blaming harry and Meghan for this as per usual
Yet there was princess keen with her so called speech getting headlines and is not called out for updating. And harry and Meghan won’t be lured back .
Up staging
Those photos of Meghan are lovely but also slightly sad to me – I’m sure she was wearing some kind of protection under the top half of that coat.
Why are they so obsessed with the Sussexes finances? They’re not on the public dole, so mind your business.
I wonder if the Palace was expecting all the stories about the call to include Charles big food project launch as well and now they are annoyed the reports didn’t include that aspect of the brief
The BM are screaming that “Prince Harry’s biography “ is whatever, do they have no reading comprehension or are they hedging their bets that their readers don’t? The twisting of facts is truly astounding and the reality of how many people take this as fact is disturbing.