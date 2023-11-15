Prince Harry sent his father a video of Lili & Archie singing ‘Happy Birthday’

King Charles is an addict. He’s addicted to his miserable queen consort, and he’s addicted to briefing about his younger son, Prince Harry. If there’s one throughline of the first fourteen months of KCIII’s reign, it’s sending his staff to brief about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex constantly. The tone was set in the first days of his reign, September 2022, when the new king went on a f–king rampage in the media about how he personally ordered Harry to leave Meghan in Windsor, and he told Harry that Meghan was not welcome at Balmoral. It was disgusting. But Charles and the rest of the family are sadists, so what do you expect. Well, Harry called his father on Charles’s birthday and the palace is once again on a briefing spree. It’s sad – they get so excited whenever they can talk about Harry & Meghan in any way. Victoria Ward at the Telegraph dutifully wrote up this piece: “Prince Harry and King to speak again next week after ‘turning point’ phone call; A notable shift in tone has taken place after the Duke of Sussex offered an olive branch to his father on his 75th birthday.” Some highlights:
The King and Prince Harry will speak again next week after a phone call for the Monarch’s 75th birthday marked a “turning point” in their relationship. Father and son enjoyed a warm conversation on Tuesday, after the Duke of Sussex, 39, called his father to wish him a happy birthday. After a lengthy spell during which the two have barely spoken, the chat marked a notable shift in tone.
The King also spoke on the phone with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, are understood to have recorded a video of themselves singing happy birthday to their grandfather, who they have only met on a handful of occasions, but which would have delighted him.
The fact that both sides have signalled a desire to bury the hatchet and start to mend their relationship was hailed a positive sign that was celebrated on both sides of the Atlantic. As the King joined close friends for a birthday dinner at Clarence House on Tuesday night, he will undoubtedly have felt a weight lifted from his shoulders.
[Earlier this year], in an apparent retaliation for the barbs flying from California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked to “vacate” their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, just as Prince Harry’s damning memoir was released. But the King was said to have been genuinely thrilled that his younger son flew over from California for his Coronation in May. The pair had held peace talks before Prince Harry confirmed his plans to attend the ceremony and the “positive conversations” were interpreted at the time as a significant step towards reconciliation. But since then, there had been little movement.
There seemed to have been little improvement come Prince Harry’s 39th birthday in mid-September, when relations were so strained that he did not hear from his father or his brother.
The most appalling thing is that the king authorized palace staff to brief the Telegraph about the video featuring Lilibet and Archie. I’m shocked that the palace didn’t release the video, such is their need to exploit the Sussex family. What was meant as a gracious private move, allowing Charles to at least see two of his grandkids, was used as a PR tool in a palace briefing. Charles has only met Lili one time in person, and that was at last year’s Jubbly, btw. Charles is so despicable, my god. Despite the “olive branch” talk, I hope the Sussexes stay far, far away from this rotten kingdom.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Sussex Royal IG, Avalon Red.
Will incandescent William and keen allow this
Yes, it reminds me of when we used to think Liz had a burner phone.
Yeah, you guys are morons.
🙄🙄🙄
When I was still in contact with my family cult, birthdays were so flipping strategic. It was awful.
I knew – for example – that my dad could be cruel on the phone. But much less so on FaceTime, looking me straight in the eyes.
Then it’s a matter of the right lighting and makeup so there are no comments. Asking partner to take the kids somewhere in the house or outside so I could get this done without potential interference etc. and because I refused to let me dad see or interact with my kids.
Then the actual conversation. Ughhhh. Like trying to take a casual walk through a minefield with an old map. Luckily birthdays were one of his self deprecating days.
One year I couldn’t handle the stress of planning it and wondering if he was going to answer or not – cuz then you have to be ready for a callback. Although I never answered his calls and would instead call him back. Even if the phone was in my hand, I wouldn’t answer. Because then he would think that he had the upper hand. So I made a video when I had time earlier in the week and sent it out early via text saying we were camping or something and I had made this before we left knowing we would have signal.
It’s sick. Dealing with abusive narcissists is tiring and awful. The rules you have to have in place for any engagement are so extreme.
If Harry made any sort of call – which seems unlikely but stranger things have happened and likely it was a test of sorts – I wonder if he went through all the angst I used to.
He does have access to a lot better therapists and therapies so probably not.
It’s so exhausting watching “normal” people try to process how deeply fucked up narcissistic families can be (plus “Royalty!”). I felt the same with Trump — “WHY are you doubting he will do the terrible thing he said he’ll do?!?”
I hope you’re taking care of yourself! I had to step away from a lot of these posts because … oy. Yes. They’re terrible. This is how terrible families work. They pick a scapegoat, and they Just Keep Harping …. so they never have to look at themselves.
Same old BS. “Reconciliation” to the royals doesn’t mean working out a relationship based on mutual feelings and respect or Charles would have acknowledged PH’s (and Meg, Lili & Archie’s) birthdays.
This.
Not sure that Harry actually sent a video to KF3… but if a lie makes Charles feel good, to each his own.
Proving once again that money can’t buy class.
Spot on!
I didn’t think he’d ever met Lili.
We will find out eventually there wasn’t even a call or video. I don’t believe anything that is briefed from that family.
Until it is confirmed by Harry, Meghan, or a named spokesperson (not this unnamed “spokesperson” a lot of people here are blindly believing lately) I don’t believe this happened.
This isn’t coming from the Sussexes spokesperson. this is coming from an insider source. The two are very different things.
Yeah I don’t think this is true. The Sussexes releasing a video of their kids into the hands of those vultures? I really doubt it.
Re: Archie and Lili “…who they have only met on a handful of occasions”. WTAF? Charles has not met his grandchildren more than twice at most. This comes off as utter BS and I hope the Sussex’s official spokesperson confirms it.
Has Charles ever apologized to Meghan? Because I thought that was the condition for rapprochement. And yes, Harry is being gracious, but he seems to get nothing in return for extending grace to this horrible man.
I disagree that he gets nothing. He gets peace and knowing that he doesn’t have to play games. He gets the high road. Being gracious to someone else is not about them, it’s about yourself.
Graciousness is a wonderful thing. But so are boundaries. When you continually extend grace to someone and only get abuse in return, it’s time to set boundaries and enforce them. Only Harry can say when that time is.
@josephine what peace?
The only peace Harry gets is knowing he is far, far away from that despicable family.
@ Sunshinei – peace from knowing that you can wish the old man a happy birthday and be unaffected by the rest of the world having something to say about it, that the old man’s manipulation doesn’t mean that you have to reciprocate. To me, there is power and peace in not being beholden to the games played by others. I’m assuming he wished him a happy bday (if he did, indeed, do so) because it felt right for him to do so; I assume he can make up his own mind about what he does and doesn’t do; and I assume that he knows the world will go crazy in one way or the other about it and he’s above it all.
I totally agree.
If Harry called his father I interpret that to mean things are much less fraught for him. He has enough distance that he’s not aching so much and tossing off a phone call is not the stress it once was. That’s not a bad place to be emotionally. I agree he gets some peace because he does have to live with himself
@Brassy Rebel
I dont recall H saying that the apology to this wife that he demanded from chucky BEFORE any talks of a FAMILY recon can begin, had to be public. So really, we dont know if chucky has indeed apologised to M.
H is not the one who reveals his extended family’s private matters………..his entire book and interviews was him giving context and his POV to events that his extended family and their handlers had already put in the public square about him for decades. So H is not the one who is telling tales about what happened on chucky’s birthday.
We dont know for a fact that there was any communication between the Sussexes and chucky on his birthday…….we only have the usual leakings and briefings and the writing of turgid tales from the usual suspects.
Dont ever forget that throughout history, palace goons have instructed their partners in media to publish stories that the palace goons wanted out there…….truth be damned.
In this instance, I think the palace Machiavellians made the calculation that H wont correct a story that didnt attack his nuclear family
Media. Literacy.
Harry doesn’t reveal family matters….he put in Spare William was circumcised.
“Harry doesn’t reveal family matters….he put in Spare William was circumcised.”
Not impressed with the gotcha.
The question of Willy’s willy getting nipped had already been speculated on in the media ad nauseum. There’s even a 2013 scholarly article about the BRF “Circumcision Tradition” for crying out loud — per the abstract: “The birth of Prince William’s son in July 2013 was the occasion for an outpouring of media speculation about the fate of the royal baby’s foreskin. The possibility that he might be circumcised was connected to a purported tradition of circumcision within the British royal family, said to be [sic] have been initiated either by Queen Victoria or by George I.”
Here’s another 2013 missive from the Evening Standard, “Queen Victoria, convinced that the British royal family was descended from King David, had all her male offspring circumcised. The tradition continued through Edward VII, the Duke of Windsor and Prince Charles, who was circumcised by Jacob Snowman GP at Buckingham Palace in 1948.” Etc., etc., etc.
Kingston – ITA.
Media. Literacy.
I personally do not believe Chuck is capable of apologizing. For anything. Ever. Period. Do y’all truly believe that Meghan would allow her children to be used to pacify the rage monster that kicked them out of their brit-home only 10 short months ago?
IMHO this is a calculated gamble by the wider BRFCo (media arm included) to provoke any kind of engagement at all from Montecito. Either way, whether they concur or disavow, the BP-media hydra has many, many pre-written articles and stories at the ready.
I think the Sussex’s know that the palace is going to brief all of those “private” moments atp.
Salt Island of course is going to twist it to make it seem like Harry is crawling back, but notably Charles spoke or viewed the entire family, in a very classy move, when it’s noted that Harry didn’t get so much as a phone call on his bday.
Harry and Meghan come across as sincere and genuine and mature, and it’s definitely a statement to have ensured the kids and M spoke to Chucky too, so that the RR couldn’t spin the fever dream of Harry returning to Salt isle minus his black family
“I think the Sussex’s know that the palace is going to brief all of those “private” moments atp.”
That was my thought exactly, @Naye.
+1!
I imagine that H&M craft all communications with that family the same way they would a press release. They know anything they say or write or share will get weaponized by Chuck and his minions.
Yes, and I can imagine Harry saying “Oh, what the hell, let’s give the old buzzard a call.” It’s just a birthday wish – it’s doesn’t have to be so dramatic as an “olive branch.”
I think you’re right, it’s the BM calling an “olive branch” because they are into their narratives and feuds, instead of seeing this as an estranged family.
I think if there was a video, it would leak.
My personal opinion is that Camilla is the one feeding Sussex stories to the press. She is incredibly cozy with them and will want to keep them happy, and also she’s a drunken low-class blabbermouth (remember the Biden farting story)? It wouldn’t even have to be strategic. She’s just getting sossed and telling all to her nearest and dearest, who either are either working for tabloids or sources.
We know KC3 and Camilla live mostly apart and he’s never going to tell her to knock it off. She’s been selling out his kids to the press for decades since they were children.
@Pinkosaurus – everything you said right here 100% agree.
That clan is so miserable, leading miserable lives, they can’t even stand to be in the same room together anymore. Any of them!
I highly doubt Harry and especially Meghan spoke to chuckie. This is just the RR making up a wish list. All they need do is slide Harry’s name into a post to get their clicks, whether true or not.
I mean, who’s going to verify the story??
I think this is a test, for Chuck, and also a signal that there are two adults in the room, and none of them are on Salty Isle.
The preening from the press about all of the Windsors refusing to wish Harry a happy birthday during Invictus Games was RIDICULOUS. They looked petty as hell, for refusing to acknowledge the many commonwealth athletes, and the Games, entirely.
The British media was breathless to report that the family had entirely blanked Harry.
Here we have Harry and Meghan being grown-ups, and if that video leaks, there will be no more mention of olive branches. This will be it for Chuck, and I bet Harry told him exactly that.
If the video was real, BP would have released it—these are more self-serving lies. H probably spoke to CIII briefly—that may be true, but the rest? Pull the other one , it plays Jingle Bells.
Why do this??!! I just truly don’t understand. It is so damn counter-productive. How can Charles expect to have any more calls with Harry if as soon as Harry does call for once, Charles garbage staff goes running to spill the beans and spin to the tabloids? He must realize that if there was ever a moment to control his nasty courtiers (or wife), it is about this video. And yet here it is. I just truly don’t understand. This is either a complete betrayal or evidence that Charles is so weak that he cannot stop the leaking from his own staff. Even if Charles didn’t want this leaked but can’t control his courtiers, going no contact even in sadness has to be under consideration.
I’ve been saying that the Palace has not bad mouthed Meghan for months. I believe the phone call was a reward to Charles for refraining from attacking Meghan. I think Harry has made it clear that Meghan is an non-negotiable.
Yet the palace has not made Meghan non negotiable and ugly comments about her are on social media and comments sections. Camilla never spoke out against clarksons story about Meghan and neither did Charles. If anything it seems to have gotten worse with all the harry and Meghan negative stories.
When has the Palace posted about Meghan on social media in the last year? The last time the Palace actively briefed against Meghan was just before the coronation when Meghan was forced to issue a public statement telling the Palace to stop talking about her. There have been no mention of Meghan by the Palace since then. I think this has been very important for Harry.
I just took a quick look at the past 2 months on Celebitchy, and there are a lot of negative stories in the british press that almost certainly have ties to BP – Meghan being compared to Wallis Simpson, Harry and Meghan headed for brand separation, etc.
If BP was trying to lay off Meghan in the press they are doing a very poor job of it. They just don’t have anything new to say so they’re falling back on old tropes about her.
Could this be part of the rollout of William divorcing Kate. You know the royal family couldn’t push both of Charles sons getting divorced at the same time. That wouldn’t look good at all. So they are going to try and go easier on Meghan for a little while. Until Kate’s gone.
William and Kate are never going to divorce. Secondly, I think the Palace has realised that if they speak publicly about Meghan that she’s going to respond publicly as she has done in the past. I think the Palace has decided to not brief against her because unlike Kate Meghan doesn’t allow their briefings to stand.
Why are we assuming this is true?
It could be – but I think its more likely that the telegraph or a palace source is capitalizing on the idea that Harry is supposed to be the one to extend the olive branch, and here he is doing so in the form of his children according to the Telegraph.
Again this could be true, video messages are cute and common enough these days, but it could also just be Charles trying to act like he’s not a dogshit father and his son does still try to call him.
Exactly.
And yes, what on earth is Harry needing to give an olive branch for?! They just love to forget that Harry and Meghan are the hurt/harmed parties in this relationship. Dogshit dad literally put their lives in danger after feeding Meghan to the wolves. Harry has said explicitly that he wants an apology for Meghan. The press are delusional to write that Harry is giving dogshit dad an olive branch!
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
I’m so confused as to whether this is true. If it’s not, are they just goading Harry to go on the record and deny something again?
I think they are trying to get Harry to go on the record again and say he didn’t call his father so they can then spend weeks lambasting him for being such a bad son.
Agree. They want him to go on the record and say no I didn’t call my dad on his birthday and my kids didn’t make a vid. Then the press will be outraged at how he didn’t call his dad and how dare he thinks it’s okay to brief such a thing. It just feels like a trap. If it formally comes out later through a spokesperson that they spoke, then cool, but it feels like some serious f-u baiting coming from Charles and/or the BM.
I don’t think it’s true.
If it is – I bet it was a short video message with the whole family saying happy birthday and singing happy birthday.
Or just Harry grinding his teeth and picking up the phone to say happy birthday you bloody geezer.
But Harry can’t reach his father. He has never been able to just pick up the phone and call him. Ever. So …. Suddenly that’s no longer the case? But just on Charles birthday?
Harry has had to somehow attempt to make an appointment to have a phone conversation- as though busy busy CEO’s, stay at home moms and surgeons don’t just have their cellphones and answer calls from family in the moment – no Charles is SO BUSY AND IMPORTANT DOING NEBULOUS BLAH BLAH BLAH THINGS THAT HE CANT JUST ANSWER HIS CALLER ID PHONE.
And during most of Harry’s attempts to schedule a conversation, he was told his father was booked out “darling boy”. Perhaps in a few months.
You’re forgetting–it’s a transatlantic phone call! That requires coordination, cables, phone lines, operators. That all takes time! (And yes, I’m totally being sarcastic!)
Lies. I don’t believe the video part at all. If true, it definitely would have been leaked (or will be leaked at some point in the future) to the press. Harry and Meghan know the rest of their family (except Queen Doria) are liars and leakers and cannot be trusted not to share private things with the press. And clearly – from the pains they took in their documentary – they don’t want their children’s faces plastered all over the globe. So there’s no way I believe they sent him a video that would be fed to the press. Maybe a video call that couldn’t be recorded. But no way do I believe they gave video or photographs of their children to that pathetic, desperate, can’t keep his mouth shut, dogshit father.
Since Harry and Meghan have left the Royal Family, the Palace has been very careful not to release photos and videos of Harry, Meghan and the children. I don’t think they have permission to do so but it doesn’t stop them from leaking information about photos and videos that were taken.
I think they haven’t released photos and videos of MHA&L is because they don’t have any to release. Not because of any honorable behavior on the palace’s part.
Pictures were taken when they visited the Queen last June. The Palace has no permission from Harry and Meghan to release photos of them.
Countdown to Willy and Katie doing the same video birthday for papa Chuckles. This was very sweet of Harry and Meg but I would be concerned that that man would share the video of the babies.
On today’s episode of things that never happened:
Ha ha! Thank you Chloe! I’m with you!
I live across the ocean from my family. In 2019, my parents had a few health crises, and I flew back and forth a few times. However, it was too expensive for my husband and kids to see the grandparents by the end of the year. Then there was this Covid pandemic and the world closed down…
My kids and my parents had a lot less interaction with each other (part of this is a stubborn refusal to get hearing aids, and memory issues) and my father passed away before they could see him again. Now with my mom, we’re finding a new balance, but both my kids and my mom feel like half-strangers to each other now.
I really wonder how it is for Lily and Archie, where they’re so young and have never known their paternal grandfather. How is that, making a birthday video for him? It’s so gross that the reason they don’t know him is due to his behavior and yet he can leak to the newspapers that he had a birthday video from his American grandchildren.
My children don’t know my parents, as a direct result of my parents actions.
My sister sent me a picture of my mom in her birthday, and my oldest said “who is that?”. I told him it was my mom and he said ahhhhh. Sarah, right? Yes that’s right.
Her first name. Or he calls her “mama’s mom”. Never grandma etc. He told me that he wants nothing to do with her or my dad and that neither of them chose to look at him as important or a part of the family. And as such, he chooses not to be a member of their cruel loveless family because he has so many people who love him. Why wouod he run after people who have made it clear they don’t care about his existence?
I admire him.
MoxyLady, I am 1000% sure you have excellent reasons to protect your children. Those kids are always going to know that you love and care about them. I’m sorry to hear that it was necessary, but you did the right thing.
That was not an olive branch that was a trap if this is indeed true. I think it is a trap so that Harry can’t clarify this if it’s a lie because it would be him saying I never called or sent a video to him and then the negative stories begin about him being a rotten son. I call trap.
Yeah if Harry responds saying they didn’t actually call he “”looks like a bad son” to those not actively paying attention to the royals.
Overall though I hate Charles and this family..this is a good look for everyone honestly. I would rather have these type of briefings than the hateful ones we’ve gotten from palace the last 6 years.
ITA! Chucky must have hired someone new who actually has a brain as this is a much smarter move. I don’t believe there was a video but this is a good lie for the chucky to put out. It is positive for both sides. Harry has less incentive to correct the lie because it would make him look bad.
That’s the thing though. It’s a lie that makes Charles look good. Maybe it makes Harry look like a “good son” but it’s still an effing lie. Charles and Camilla lie to the press like it’s nothing. And it’s gotta be exhausting for those implicated. Sure, some lies make you look good but others make you look bad. It’s just untenable. They are yet again putting Harry in a very manipulative position. They’re just daring him to correct the lie and look bad. Honestly, Harry might just be like F-u dad, guess my bday gift to you on this day will be to not correct you on your bullshit. But guarantee the truth will out over time. The Sussexes can play the long game.
Yeah, that was my opinion when the first stories about the phonecall started coming out yesterday (?). Harry saying he wasn’t going to would make him bad to the general public so it’s a pretty safe lie. Or at least until somebody forgets this was the script and cries about Chuck not having talked to Harry since Liz’s death or something.
I’m always so impressed by H & M’s grace and kindness. It truly shows how much they value joy, peace and moving forward with their lives.
They don’t fit into that stuck and resentful institution. That Diana-freedom gene overflows in Harry, thank God.
If it’s true, if Harry did send a video of his and Meghan’s children, I don’t think it necessarily signals any softening.
It made me think of a friend of mine, I guy who basically fled his home and home town as a teen to get away from his oppressive bombastic father. Years later, with a wife and kids, he was feeling torn about staying away entirely as his father was aging, leaving the guy to fend for himself or rely on his daughter who lived nearby with her own family (eldest son lived nearby but he was the golden child, never expected to lift a finger, my friend and his sister were the scapegoats)
Friend talked it through with his therapist and was told he could beat himself up about it, he could go support his father’s needs at the expense of his own life, family. Or he could decide what the minimum was he could do to live within his own values, check that box and then live his life. He chose than last option- bringing his wife and kids to have dinner his father for dinner once a month and talking to him by phone occasionally, but otherwise living his life. It worked for him. Harry may be doing his own balanced version of that. What’s the minimum for him to do to check HIS personal box, and then keep on with the rest of his life.
(I’m also friends with one of his sister’s now adult kids who tells the story of rolling her eyes SO hard at my friend’s daughter complaining about how those dinners with grandpa were SUCH an imposition on her life. “Oh yeah, try being the teen girl whose mom is caring for grandpa every single day he’s not out to dinner with you, getting dragooned into his care as well”. So it didn’t work out perfectly for all involved. LOL)
I don’t believe palace leaks.
Untill a Sussex spokesperson confirms it I don’t believe it’s true.
This.
@Inge
Absolutely this. And only this.
Me too. It’s a slow news day for them. They need to insert HM and their children for interest.
I thought Chuckes the Cowardly Dickhead was going to silently punish H&M by making them go through staff in order to contact him. Does his “majesty” have a phone he would have answered, because I don’t see Harry agreeing to call some 3rd party. I hope this call didn’t happen, and that the Sussexes birthday gift is that they won’t correct palace lies fed to the media regarding this particular “event”.
If the call did happen, I hope it was a final kiss off and a test to see if any details were leaked to the media. Looks like his “majesty” failed that.
“Celebrated on both sides of the Atlantic” first off, how would they know & secondly no it wasn’t. Was a polite bday call for a notable bday, the end.
If it is true, the call & video, then shame on Chuck for leaking this info. Chuck has no respect for anyone.
I bet the video was not a video at all but a facetime. Otherwise it probably would have been leaked already. That’s about as close as these people will probably ever get to Lili and Archie for the foreseeable future. GOOD.
This reads like fanficion to me.
The royal family is so disconnected from the Sussexes that Harry and Meghan could commission a birthday song video and hire two child actors to play Archie and Lilly and the royal family would be none the wiser. In fact I hope that’s just what they did.
I literally thought this. As a test.
Guys remember when they said Harry and Meghan FaceTimed the other royal kids or that they exchanged gifts for bdays yet turns out they never talked at all.
I’ll put this in the same category but considering what they’ve had to deal with the last few years this is a “good” story.
I hope it is not true ( very much doubt it) I don’t think Harry and Meghan wold want a video of their precious kids in the hands of that wretched family knowing that all will get leaked eventually. A card sent to their communication office will be ok. He doesn’t owe his father 💩. Charles has been a terrible father and he has to protect himself and family.
I don’t know… that family lies all the time. I don’t believe this took place at all. Harry was clear when he said he doesn’t talk to them and he needs indefinite space 🤷♀️
I feel like if this whole phone call thing even happened it was a test, like Megan did with her father and that letter.
The fact that so many details immediately appeared in the media implies that someone failed the test.
“I’m shocked that the palace didn’t release the video”
Or…Charles’ camp has made this whole thing up.
Never happened is the box I would check.
Harry and Meghan are NOT sending videos of their children to Chuck. If that information is a lie, everything else in the story is suspect.
We know that Harry couldn’t contact his father directly even before he was king, so are you telling me that Harry sent a video of his children to whatever random courtier in charge of Chuck’s phone calls from his son? Because there’s no way that happened.
I still don’t believe this and won’t until a Sussex spokespersom confirms it, but it any case it reeks of desperation. From Chuck and from the thirsty British Press.
Right? One of the interesting details that’s come out from these stories is that Charles hasn’t t spoken to Harry since April! If even that’s true and Harry didn’t just speak to a place aid in april. So any stories saying Harry and Charles have talked at all are just bs.
Cue Bad Dad Markle to cry on the breakfast shows that he didn’t get a birthday call from Meghan and Harry or get a video birthday greeting from Archie and Lili
If Harry and Meghan did talk t dog sh—-t chuck for his birthday, I think the difference with Meghan not doing the same for bad dad Thomas would be that Meghan really did love and care about her father and I believe she thought he felt the same about her . Then for him to turn on her and abuse and betray that relationship so willingly for a few dollars, cut her to the core. Dog sh-t chuck on the other hand is a different story. He would be like that random co-worker whose birthday it is so the polite thing to do would be to wish him happy birthday because it’s not a big deal and he means nothing to you. You just have good manners. He might be Harry father. But after the way he treated Meghan. She is quite justified to treat him like he means absolutely nothing more to her than the random co-worker who’s desk you walk pass everyday on your way in and out of the office and say hello to be polite.
Well, there seem to be a tabloid and royal reporting war as well – they report conflicting stories about the phone call matter.
The most unhinged of all the UK tabloids, The Express, reported that the phone call didn’t happen. So there are definitely two camps at BP, briefing opposing stories to the RRs, right-wing press/tabloids – it looks like one camp wants the father-son ‘conflict’ to continue.
One staffer who left, ones said of the record that Charles’ court (Clarence House at the time), has always been a chaotic place to work at, with a amongst them, a lot of backstabbing, bullying courtiers fighting for their masters attention and grace. Well, we know that the master is an undecisive coward, definitely not a leader. On top of that, he is a disgusting piece of a father and grandfather.
Harry, give it up already, you will never get the father you are craving for. At his old age, he will continue to use and betray you and your family for his own benefit, till his dying day. Concentrate on your own family, career and life in the US and be done with it.
I am of two minds about this. On one hand I believe it did happen because after the last lie the palace told about the invatation to Harry that Harry disputed, I don’t see them doing that again knowing how Harry said nope last time. However I think it didn’t go down exactly like this . I think Harry did call dog sh—t chucky and Meghan and the kids sent a video saying happy birthday. Then Harry played it for him during the call.
Harry and Meghan have not released any photos of their children since the Christmas card and they were quite generous with the children in the Netflix series. I thought then that we wouldn’t see the children for quite some time. Why would they send Charles a video of their children when they don’t trust him? The palace has made up stories out of whole cloth and Telegraph is the paper where that Tominey woman writes her garbage. And I believe that this is a hard thing for Harry to deny without making himself look as petty as Charles. This whole thing is puzzling, and I hope the truth comes out some time. It’s none of our business since it should be a private matter, but a king has made it public business about how often he communicates with one of his sons, and he has made his whole birthday celebrations public business.
One thing I find interesting is that they do show us their kids – but not in real time, with the exception of their first birthdays. Meaning, they’ll show us pictures or videos of the kids from a year or two ago, which probably makes it harder for stalkers to find them bc kids change so much at that age.
So if we see any pics of the kids over the next year, I think they’ll be pics from 2022, you know?
Obvious question, how would Harry have been able to call him?, Charlie was out and about all day, from meeting big issue sellers, to visiting the people at the new food hub to stop “Royal??” good waste lol, then he had another meeting with other 70 year olds, then we had the “family” dinner. So WHEN did the unicorn carry the phone in its golden saddle through to Charlie?? It just doesn’t wash does it? Which house, which phone, and sorry but the biggest laugh is people who believe that Charlie actually answers his own phone? He has personal assistants and aides who do that, and none of them would pass a phone call from Harry through to his dogsht father. Charlie would have been to afraid of the incandescent ones reaction to a call from H. BUT if it did happen, Harry needs to be very careful now, because willy is going to react badly, and if my Celebitchy friends are right and this was a test from Harry, FAIL Charlie, EPIC FAIL
Mary Pester, I like the image of the unicorn with a golden saddle–what a great visual.
I can’t quite see H&M doing what’s been reported, but anything is possible. I can imagine they sent a card, if they did anything. I could be wrong, but I somehow suspect that they don’t spend time thinking about the members of the brf. Their life is full and they work.
I suspect WanK are both incandescent, because they aren’t the ones on the front page. No way to make that better.
I could see a cute “happy birthday” video being sent – it’s short and (most importantly) it’s not a conversation. Depending on which app is used, videos could also be deleted automatically or not be available to share.
I think it’s more than Charles deserves, frankly, especially since (as this same article points out) nothing was done by the royals for Harry’s birthday. Just puts it into perspective, doesn’t it?
‘Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, are understood to have recorded a video of themselves .’ Really? I tell you, this Gen A is amazing! Techno-savvy at 4 & 2!! 😉
That header photo is absolutely terrifying, the stuff of nightmares.
Hold on, so they fear speaking to Harry because ‘it will all end up on netflix’ but running to the press with stories about him being in contact with them is ok? You’ve lost me.
Yep, it always comes down to this.
The title to this post should have been that Harry sent his father a video and that Charles promptly released that information to the BM. Honestly, these people and all their vaunted protests about not speaking to Harry because they’re concerned about leaks, when they are the biggest leakers of them all — if this story is true.
Because the palace lies so much, don’t know what part of this is true or not. Maybe he and Meghan spoke to him, maybe not . Who knows if the kid video is true but the palace will just leak anything like this, out of spite if nothing else. These people are exhausting. Anyway, whatever. Harry should stick to snail mail his Luddite father.
I don’t believe it.
Never happened.
One of the main reasons there are issues within the family and what caused them to leave is the family’s willingness to leak and feed all of the Sussexes to the media to benefit themselves (RF) and their unwillingness to defend and protect them. How are these people incapable of leaking about anything related to the Sussexes? I’m not sure if they called them or not because they lie like it’s their only way of breathing. I really don’t believe that Charles has ever met Lili Diana. I don’t think there was time where they would have been able to take them to see Charles and Camilla then attend the Jubbly church service in such a short period of time. That story always made me question who they would feel comfortable enough leaving their children with during that service when the service was too far away from Frogmore Cottage?
It’s strange that they say there was both a phone call from Harry and Meghan and a video sent of the kids singing happy birthday? I’m not sure if I believe that they would be comfortable sharing a video with these leakers and liars who could easily leak it to their tabloid pals.