Scobie: Prince William whines about the Sussexes’ ‘oh so California self-importance’

I’m really looking forward to reading Omid Scobie’s Endgame. As much as the British media wants to make it sound like Scobie’s sources are entirely in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s camp, Scobie has always made it clear that he still has a lot of contacts within the institution and beyond. Do I also think that some Archewell people have briefed Scobie, perhaps with Harry and Meghan’s authorization? For sure. I’m already seeing some smaller details in the Endgame excerpts which must have come from Archewell. But as I said, there are also some unique details which clearly come from Prince William’s friends and associates, as well palace aides and even some Spencer family sources. Here are a few more excerpts from Endgame (via People):
William’s thoughts on the Sussexes following QEII’s death: [William] believes Harry and Meghan blindsided the family, even the Queen, with their public complaints and their “oh so California” self-importance (an opinion he has repeatedly voiced in various ways to friends and aides during the past two years). Convinced Harry’s been brainwashed by an “army of therapists,” William says he no longer even recognizes his own brother, a source said.
After the release of Spare: As for how he feels about Harry since the release of Spare, a source close to the prince told me, “There’s a huge amount of anger there. He feels betrayed and sad about the situation. But he also doesn’t agree with the things his brother feels he has done. He feels he has lost Harry and doesn’t want to know this version of him.” That version, countered a Spencer family source, is simply “Harry being a man who has stepped outside of the institution and sees things in a different light. They will never see eye to eye at this point. They’re on completely opposite sides . . . that won’t change.”
Why Harry went to the coronation: In May Harry made a brief appearance at the coronation of his father, King Charles, 75, but was not invited to join the royal family on the palace balcony. Meghan and their children stayed home. As the duke left California on May 5 for King Charles’s coronation — a decision he had made because “it was the right thing” to support his father on such a big day — his emotions were a world away from how he felt landing in London with knots in his stomach for the Platinum Jubilee just a year earlier.
Harry is over it at this point: “Though he hasn’t found closure with his family, he’s accepted that things are unlikely to change, particularly with his brother — who refuses to even properly talk with him,” said a source. As Harry later explained to a friend, “I’m ready to move on past it. Whether we get an apology or accountability, who knows? Who really cares at this point?”
“[William] believes Harry and Meghan blindsided the family, even the Queen, with their public complaints” – Harry has shown repeatedly that QEII was not blindsided in the least, that the institution was well-aware that Meghan was suicidal, that there were discussions about the Sussexit at many levels for a year before Harry and Meghan left. And as Meghan said to Oprah, did the institution really think that they were going to stay silent as the Windsors authorized this dangerous campaign against the Sussexes? As for “their ‘oh so California’ self-importance” – this from the man who is desperately trying to convince people that Americans love him, and that he needs to spend more time in America.
As for Harry’s feelings at the coronation – I’m still in awe of how breezy Harry was during his whirlwind 24-hour trip, basically. That man wore his Dior suit, smiled at his aunt, chatted with his favorite cousins, then got the f–k out of there as soon as possible. It was amazing. They were so mad!!!
Am Californian. They hate us because they ain’t us.
It reflects badly on one of the world’s richest and well known men, raised in London the eternal city, that he is pissy about that. You got handed so much, brother. Roll with it and be happy.
LOL! love this.
I’m with you, Berkeleyfarm. Cali here as well, exiled for the moment from the Bay Area, and in the Central Valley. And fuck William all the way off. Your mama didn’t even have to spend much time in America. We knew who she was, and we certainly know what you are.
Hello from Oakland BerkeleyFarm! Lol it’s true, having grown up in New York winters and lived many other places, I understand the resentment. We are toasty warm, woke, and welcoming, everything these narcissistic colonists can never be.
Proud Californian here as well! 😊 And my sister and her family has lived in Montecito for years and loves it.
Cali girl here, too. Well said, @Berkeleyfarm.
Preach! Mad love from SoCal! The bathe in the bitter tears.
Greetings and salutations from the mountains of the San Bernardino National Forest. So many jealous randos envy our scenic beaches, majestic mountains, and spectacular deserts. Not to mention our glorious sunshine and beautiful weather. Where I live we are above the clouds at 8,000 ft elevation, we enjoy an average of 300 sunny days a year.
Greetings from Los Angeles! They can stay mad. 😀
Home!!! I’m doing hard time in suburban New England at the moment, but I can’t wait to get home and wander Lake Arrowhead after stuffing my face with Rosa Maria’s tacos and garbage burritos.
Omygosh, that says it all prettymuch lol There is a reason we americans have such american colloquialisms such as ‘California dreamin’. You’ll never hear the same ever being said about the u.k. I’ve been to the u.k. a few times and like nyc, it is a lovely & lively, nice place that I loved visiting but would never want to live. Born and bred californian to the core — it is either California or S. Florida and there are some equally beautiful and desirable places in the u.s. that i would live besides those 2 locales. My husband’s from the south and i love my f-i-l but he HATES california and takes every opportunity to point out the living hell some areas of Cali are becoming with the rampant homelessness in the big cities and the growing crime and drug problems in those same big cities. I won’t lie — l.a and long beach has changed alot from when i was a kid. It’s a bit unrecognizable to me now and those cities are now on my lists of places i don’t want to live but will visit but California is huge and the smaller towns are so nice and a lot of those hippy dippy salt of the earth california types have migrated to those nicer quieter parts of cali. The only downside of california living is the cost (crazy expensive) but other than south florida, there are few places with so many cultures/races/ethnicities all living amongst each other which is what i personally love. I also love the artistic, dreamy vibe/flavor California culture has always had. So yeah, there are many haters but alot of that hate comes from a deeply buried envy.
Yep, Truckee/Tahoe region here. William is so jealous b/c the kind of England can’t retire. The can’t live wherever he wants. LMAO.
omg, “king”
“They hate us ‘cause they ain’t us”. Love this comment!
Greetings from the Bay Area! CA born and bred. I refuse to move to another state (no offense to other States, mind you). I have everything I need/want here.
Born and bred Californian here – living the life in the Berkeley Hills – couldn’t agree more – stew in your jealousy William – you’ll never be half the man your brother is or live half as happy as he does.
Wow. According to british surveys.. Isnt the entire USA in love with W and K and considers him the most important world leader ? W hates what he knows nothing about and what he cannot control. H cannot be molded into his doormat, he is living a beautiful life with M and their children. W and his vile wife can spread all the stories they want, it will not change the fact that they are not fit for their jobs. Boring, mediocre, lazy and very ordinary does not make you regal. Harry and Meghan are everything that royals could be and should be , W and K are not and never will be. W married his predatory stalker and her grifter family, does them being british excuse their low level trashy behavior and make them superior in some warped way.
As someone who has lived in San Diego, then Berkeley/SanFrancisco, and now Sacramento…I don’t get the California hate, honestly. Maybe it’s that the huge amount of sunshine, good weather, great food, amazing nature, and generally liberal attitude on life that is our reality here just makes them even more salty and bitter than they already are? I’d rather live in this “California bubble” than whatever grim and gloomy existence they’re in.
There are many differences between Harry and Will, the biggest is confidence. Will is a loser until he can get therapy and apologize to Meghan and Harry for all that he has done to them.
There is something so wrong with William he should be studied.
William will never change.
He will never apologise.
He’s locked into his own certainties, persuaded he’s right.
He will never seek therapy.
I understand that this is a term most associated with people who have lived in prison most of their lives but William is institutionalized. Granted it’s an institution that’s given him incredible privilege but the institution has given him everything he had and will ever have. It’s unfathomable to Wills why anyone would not embrace the institution and has no sense to step outside of himself and realize that the institution is flawed and isn’t that great for everyone.
@girl_ninja, there ARE many differences between Harry and William, but the biggest one is that Harry is (and acts like) a grown-up man, while William is still a spoiled, bratty child.
Harry has done the work to heal, and he is happier for it.
Hanging on to anger and hate is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die. Harry knows that, William doesn’t. Hopefully he’ll learn some day for his own sake.
In the post about Liz’s death I wrote that Harry must come to terms with being on the outs with his trash bucket family. This excerpt suggests that he has finally done that work. Good for him.
Yall are ALL self-important, William! Harry is the only one who comes close to being qualified to offer anything of value. (Excluding Meghan cuz she’s not one of them.)
What gets me is that this William who scoffs at “an army of therapists” is the same William who periodically preaches about mental health this and mental health that. How does he expect to be taken seriously in all this? I’m not saying that he has to believe in the benefits of mental health because different countries have different customs, but don’t decry it and then pretend that it’s important. Hypocrite.
William desperately needs his own “army of therapists.”
How many people’s lives would be better if Charles went to therapy for his childhood and jealousy issues? I understand, Elizabeth was too old to change, but Charles would change a lot of things if he accepted that he needed help with his issues, instead of transferring them to his heir too.
As a friend of mine says, in order to change one hs to come to terms with a flaw – something that isn’t right. And Chuckles will NEVER EVER come to terms with a flaw within himself. He was raised by the old tradition thy he is God chosen. The ego in him is one that we mere mortals will never quite understand.
All roads lead back to Charles, really. He could’ve benefited from therapy, from not being the anointed one. He’s responsible for Camilla and the entire RF’s current relationship with the press.
> in order to change one hs to come to terms with a flaw – something that isn’t right.
Damn Seraphina you just brought me to a realization about my ex-husband that’s been years in the making. <3
I firmly believe no amount of therapy will help William. His ENTIRE identity and sense of self worth is wrapped up in being the heir. Being special and above all others due to his birth right. He has no identity beyond that. To start pulling at that string would unravel him completely. And all that talk about the importance of mental health was never supposed to be applied to him. It’s for everyone beneath him. As for Harry, the only thing he thought therapy would be good for was to get his anxiety under control so he could continue to be William’s high performance work horse and scapegoat. He doesn’t understand that’s not how therapy works.
Harry, being the spare and treated like an afterthought most of his life caused him to seek purpose beyond that. And he spent decades doing it. That is why he was capable of leaving and making a life for himself outside of the institution. William would crumble within days.
The jealousy just explodes out of Peg! California importance my god so jealous. He doesn’t recognize that Harry will no longer be his scapegoat and this is what enrages him. You see the proof of that jealousy because Peg and Harry were not raised to be brothers but to be heir and spare and Peg blames the therapist for losing his scapegoat. Harry has a loving wife and family and he has many real jobs outside of the sick f ing institution. Peg can’t leave or so he thinks so the jealousy is eating him alive.
I don’t think that Will ever really knew his brother, i.e. the person Harry actually is, and not just Harry the Spare. In “Spare” Harry draws a picture of a distant older brother who didn’t really bother to get to know him as an adult.
Yes, when william says he doesn’t really know Harry anymore…seems like that was the case well before Meghan entered the picture.
Look, I love my brothers but we don’t know each other that deeply either. They were always protective of me growing up but they never tried to get to KNOW me. And if this was any other family, Harry and William not truly knowing and understanding each other wouldn’t be that big of a deal. But because the press spent decades spinning this false story of them being joined at the hip and in lockstep with their beliefs, this is “shocking” to the public.
But you don’t have to KNOW them to treat them with respect and love, I bet.
My fav image of 2023. Harry holding a coat hanger with the biggest smile on his face. He knew he was free of all of the nonsense and was on his way home to his family.
Honestly that’s the first picture that comes to my mind when I think of Harry and that whole sordid affair. Out of the door and ff to the airport, I’ll change in the lounge.
That was his Hanger of Freedom.
Yes! He knew he was DONE. Long term done. He had fulfilled his final duty to The Firm. I’m familiar with this experience as I also escaped a wildly dysfunctional family and I felt the same way after the last family gathering I attended almost a decade ago.
Liberation!
lol. Willy doesn’t think anyone who isn’t future king is important. He is living in a country where nepo babies are unapologetically ruling politics, art, journalism. So, he is foreign to American values where anyone can achieve anything with hard work and be the most important person in the room. People like him always accuse you of changing if you don’t refuse to take their sh*t anymore.
William calling anyone else “self important” is a bit rich.
And that bit about therapists – I thought he was supposed to be some great mental health advocate?
You best me to it, Jenna. On both points!
Yeah, “Heads Together”…what a misnomer. The only thing going on in William’s noggin is “Heads Exploding”.
‘Heads Together’ as in knock them for W&K
What amazes me is that Will, the incandescent one, feels that his brother has been “brainwashed by therapists” but is also an “advocate” for mental health. 🤦🏾♀️
Yes this does make it very clear that he is a poor excuse for a mental health advocate doesn’t it.
100% this. He is an entitled twat because HE KNOWS he can no longer resurrect “heads together” or any mental health campaign because of this statement. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard it either. I wish him a lifetime of misery and jealousy. He can be king but it means zero to most of the world.
Imagine claiming to be a supporter of mental health and using it as one of your causes that you said you care deeply about and then In the next breath trashing your brother for getting therapy and the right help with how to handle his mental health. William really is the world greatest ass—h—ole and I hope all the organizations that are in the mental health field, read this and cut wank off cold turkey.
Where are the new revelations? I’m disappointed so far. This is Spare the redux.
We know, you’ve said that three times LOL.
Maybe there wont be any huge new revelations, but considering Omid was working on this book long before Spare was published, it indicates to me that his sources are still pretty solid despite what some on here insist – so if some of this seems a rehash of Spare, its probably because Omid’s sources were on point.
I’m going to keep saying it until I learn something entirely new. Omid’s sources seem to be the articles of DM/Sun/Telegraph and Spare. Just because he repeats what is written in Spare it doesn’t mean that he got tidbits anywhere other than Harry’s book.
My feeling is even its mostly a rehash with some additional layers and perspectives, I’m good with that. Reiterating the way william sided with the press over his brother again? Yes, sign me up. I’m actually more curious whether there will be older info about william and Kate’s relationship with the press. I didn’t read celebitchy back then so that time period is interesting to me. Pretty sure omid covered them back then before he was blacklisted post-sussex.
If you haven’t read the book yet you are no better than the so called royal reporters who talked shit before the Oprah interview came out and talked shit before Spare came out. These are just snippets. Wait till all is told.
@Susan: I can only go by what Omid and his publishers have chosen to put out and so far in my opinion, I have not seen anything different to what Harry has already said in his book. Don’t get angry with me, get angry with Omid and his publisher instead.
Not angry at anyone and again All will be revealed and if there is nothing new then that conversation can happen.
@Susan: I get it, you support Omid and feel offended on his behalf that not everybody is taken with what he has chosen to put out to the promote the book. Hopefully, something entirely new will be revealed in the coming days. But I’m realising why he chose not to give one of his colleagues in the British press the exclusive rights to publish the excerpts. They’ve all written a story briefed by the Palace and he’s just complied all of them in his new book.
No Amy you know nothing about me and who I support and if I’m offended! I’m simply saying wait.for.the.book.period!! The few sentences that have been put out to tease are just that. Now go ahead and spin what I just wrote to conform with your opinion. Where have I seen that before the tabloids do it all the time.
@Susan: You don’t know me but you seem to think I’m just like the royal reporters. LOL. As I said, I hope there will be new revelations in the coming days. I think I’m free to do that, right? I’m also free to express my disappointment in what has been put out so far.
Amy. I wish for you to have patience and for you to enjoy the rest of your day. Peace ☮️.
Susan Collins and Amy Bee, this is where I’m at. I’m getting the book, because the focus is very different from his previous book or Harry’s. I want to see his perspective of the Monarchy and how he shows it is slowly being made obsolete. I don’t think I can get a good idea of his book by the excerpts, but that’s me.
I think people can buy it or not. It won’t make a difference to what I will do.
I have never read finding freedom nor do I plan to read endgame . However I do believe Kaiser is right about the part that someone from team Sussex must have spoken to Omid about a bit of this book. The part I am referring to is how omid details how Harry doesn’t usually answer calls from numbers he doesn’t know and how Meghan encouraged him to answer it . It’s way too small and personally detailed not to have come from them or someone they gave permission to talk to omid about to clarify some of the details around the time of Betty Death. I am not saying that they contributed to all the book or that the entire book is factual but this part makes sense to me.
It’s in the book lol. They are not going to give the new info for free when the book comes out in two weeks. That’s just bad marketing.
Repeating the same stories that Harry wrote about seems like bad marketing to me. Even Britney gave some new tidbits so people would be interested in buying her book.
@amybee
Did you ever consider that we are not the intended audience for this book? There are still people out there who don’t know these details. Even after Spare. I’ll give my parents as an example. They have a casual interest but only know a fraction of what I know. Also, excerpts in a widely read publication like People magazine will reach more people who aren’t royal watchers.
I don’t care how many time this story is repeated because more people need to hear it.
I would think Omid is courting the same audience that read Spare, hence the rethread.
@Snuffles you bring up a good point about the audience he maybe trying to reach. I think everyone needs to know. Some people only want to believe what they think is in the book without having read the book only the few sentences that have been put out by the publisher. Nobody gives all the contents out before the book is released. I hope for new content but if he uses things already out there but gives more context to what has been written then so be it.
But this book isn’t specifically about Harry, is it? I can imagine that Omid and People would want to ride on Spare’s coattails for advanced publicity because Harry’s name is an instant magnet, but there are plenty of other characters to hear from and it won’t be only from Harry’s point of view.
Eurydice, I said in a post above that the focus is very different. I want to see what Omid has to say about the Monarchy ending and how it gets there. That’s what I am interested in.
I feel like there was a release of the chapter titles a while back and it’s not focused on just Harry and Meghan, which is what’s interesting. It’s basically a perspective form someone who did follow the royal beat for a number of years. He followed William and Kate during their early married years. So his perspective will be interesting whether we agree with all parts or not. He may very well be wrong about things. Scobie is someone who has never ever said anything close to some of the royalist and misogynistic crap that Tina brown wrote in her last book
That Spencer source is more than likely a cousin one of few on that side who is in Willy’s turnip toff crew. He claims Harry has been brainwashed but he is the same man speaking up about mental health saying MEN need to get help.
LOL
It seems youve completely misrepresented the Spencer source’s position.
Bully’s spox reportedly said; “He [i:e bully] feels betrayed and sad about the situation. But he also doesn’t agree with the things his brother feels he has done. He feels he has lost Harry and doesn’t want to know this version of him.”
And the Spencer source reportedly said:
“That version,” countered a Spencer family source, is simply “Harry being a man who has stepped outside of the institution and sees things in a different light. They will never see eye to eye at this point. They’re on completely opposite sides . . . that won’t change.”
Hmmmm. What is the POV of this extract? I read Finding Freedom and found it a bit underwhelming and incomplete. What I found in that book and in this extract, is a lack of demand of accountability from William. All the royal reporters do it. They go on about William’s feelings toward Harry without ever calling out how batshit crazy he sounds and how his own nasty actions lead up to this rift. Also, the viewpoint that William is angry at Harry when those who read Spare and saw the H&M series can clearly see the anger and disappointment Harry has towards William and is in no hurry to deal with him. I feel like this book will be very centered on the institution. I’ve never thought he was a Sussex mouthpiece and actually hope he doesn’t center them in this book and stop using them, like a lot of royal reporters, as the channel for whatever numerous shortcomings the other royals have. Not rushing to buy this book since it will be widely discussed.
It seems Harry is the only one expecting accountability from William. Everyone else in Willie’s sphere just accepts his sh*t.
I believe Omid said this book is about the institution. Naturally that involves discussing the characters who are a part of the institution.
I’m hoping that is truly the case and that the Sussexes aren’t the main discussion that comes out of it, because they’re not the ones that need the scrutiny and accountability. What frustrates me is how they put so much of this at the feet of the Sussexes while treating the others as the aggrieved party, while downplaying their own glaring mistakes and institutional rot. Hopefully this book does that, especially the twisted relationship with the press, but not holding my breath.
“Convinced Harry’s been brainwashed by an “army of therapists,” William says he no longer even recognizes his own brother, a source said.”
^^ Again this stood out like a sore thumb.
This is what happens when you escape a cult and the remaining members can’t understand you.
And this was written about in the Independent.
@AmyBee, link please?
Just google the Independent, therapy and Harry. It was a headline story soon after Spare came out in which it was reported that William thought that Harry was brainwashed by therapy. Soon after that Kate stood in an engagement and said that talking therapy didn’t work for everybody.
I don’t have a link to that source, but I KNOW I have heard this comment from William before. Whether it is breaking news or a rehash, it bears being highlighted AGAIN because William is a hypocrite and he looks like an Arse insulting Californians and yet being “loved” by Americans (in hipwaders). His comments about mental health and therapy are absolutely disgusting.
Sounds like someone is jealous they aren’t in California. Saying you don’t recognize your brother because he left and stopped being used as a shield for your fuck ups. Yeah ok Willy wanker!
This is why Harry doesn’t f*ck with him.
By Californian, he means American. And, by self importance, he means the lack of deference for Britain’s absurd, antiquated social hierarchy.
To stay that William is jealous of Harry’s California lifestyle is probably an understatement. That man is bothered. Love that for him.
Me too, it’s no more than he deserves.
I am glad Harry is over it.
What an ugly, screwed up, pathetic, useless little man …
Feeling jealous of your successful sibling in private is one thing, but leaking it to the press so everyone will know is very bizarre. I guess Peg is egotistical enough to think everyone agrees with him.
Oh Lord. The mask is off, and the veneer of respectability and empathy assigned to the royals for being royal is gone. We see how they really feel about Americans, about black people, and mental health. If the British media doesn’t bring this up the next time the Wales talk about mental health then they can’t call themselves journalists at all.
The royals are saying the quiet parts out loud. They are MAGAs in fancy hats with posh accents. Notice they have never refuted anything Harry or Meghan said (they can’t–the Sussexes have receipts). Their major talking point is that it’s terrible that the Sussexes said the truth OUT LOUD. In other words, family loyalty is more important than abuse. What a terrible, terrible message. I’m glad Omid’s calling this out. Someone has to, and most people are inclined to give the royals the benefit of the doubt becuase of the shine of royalty.
I think the outrage from over the Sussexes comes from 2 places. One, by succeeding away from the royal family, the Sussexes have burst the bubble that Royalty is Everything. It’s taken a lot of the shine and aspirational longing away from the royals. Second, I believe that many of them know deep down they have messed up badly, but all they can do is to try to cover up their sins because their sins are embarrassing, and lash out at anyone who reminds them of that embarrassment. They ignored a pregnant woman in crisis. They bullied children. They showed utter contempt for the 1 man who’s done more to serve his country than any others. They need to mention the Sussexes to get any acknowledgement of their boring events. They matter less as royals than 2 royals who left 4 years ago. They are the villians in Harry and Meghan’s story.
They let themselves get backed into a corner where they believe they can’t change course without saving face, and they know Harry and Meghan aren’t going to help them. Also, Harry and Meghan’s love story means that William and Kate have to pretend they don’t despise each other. The royals are stuck in misery of their own making. They have fallen and they can’t get up, just like the old lady in those infomercials from back in the day. The British monarchy is on its back, kicking its feet helplessly and blaming everyone for their own condition but themselves.
This is exactly what’s going on .👏👏👏👏👏👏!
@lanne
I always love your commentary/POV. 🙂
About this part:
“Notice they have never refuted anything Harry or Meghan said (they can’t–the Sussexes have receipts). Their major talking point is that it’s terrible that the Sussexes said the truth OUT LOUD. In other words, family loyalty is more important than abuse. What a terrible, terrible message.”
This is why Ive always hoped and am still hoping that H and/or M comes out with a program/podcast…..something that focuses on mental health & wellness in the regular population.
I say ‘regular pop’ because the world knows about H’s Invictus Games and its focus on the mental fitness of wounded, injured and sick vets. But ordinary everyday people, alone and/or in families, suffer all kinds of mental health problems & abuses (and I dont mean mental health problems of the type that require medical/professionall intervention….like psychoses). I’m talking about the type of mental ill-health that therapists deal with everyday where, thru a consistent program such as what H went thru and what Better-Up and many other orgs offer, persons learn coping strategies; come out from under the burden of living with secret shame; etc. You know: say the quiet part out loud.
And altho I’m sure there may be podcasts etc that talk about such issues, I wish that M, with her global platform and her experience in that cult, would lead a program that gives others (both professionals and those who need prof services) a platform to talk about things like abuse in families and other mental health challenges; and especially cults, such as the one H&M escaped from.
I moved to central California from the midwestern USA a few years ago. I tell ya, lots of sun really does have an effect on your mood and outlook. Friends in the midwest who know me say I’m far more easygoing and optimistic than I ever was before I moved here. And unlike me, Harry doesn’t have to worry about the CA high cost of living. He’s living in Montecito with his lovely wife and kiddies, playing in the sun, biking on the beach, walking with the dogs … and who knows but what the Cali sun won’t melanate him a bit (oh, who am I kidding? He’s a ginger down to his wonderful, pasty white soul. No melanation possible.). Willy has every reason to be jealous. He’s the perfect opposite: unhappy marriage and bitter wife, no sun to play in except for the odd trip to Mustique, no dog to walk except for the occasional bird shoot with Labradors, surrounded by toadies and yes-men whose “praise” is growing increasingly stale. Good grief, I’d be jealous, too.
Harry and Meghan have to work to pay their bills also, they may live in a bigger house, but bills still have to be paid.
Two children to put through College.
Just noticed William has the short stubby Windsor hands while Harry has Diana’s.
What an arrogant prick William is.
He wants Harry’s life and from the day he was able to open his sulky mouth, has moaned and groaned and tried to grab evrything from Harry, go back and look at the video of Harry, Diana and William in the garden, THAT shows the real William. The man who was described by his own bodyguard as a “petulant child”.
The only one who has moaned since Harry left, AND BEFORE is bullyam. Boo hoo, Harry has a beard, boo hoo Harry flies the apache, boo hoo Harry can chose what uniform to wear on his wedding day, boo hoo, Harry has invictus, boo hoo Harry has a HUGE mansion and lives in california, BIG boo hoo, Harry has left and now I have no whipping boy, no one to use as cover for my wrong doing and BIGGER BOO HOO now I have to work, but I’m the heir so why should I, and boo hoo why do so many people love Harry and why do so many important people want to spend time with him and not me.
Look in the bloody mirror William, THAT’S the reason important people don’t like you
Harry has a beard boo boo 😂. Harry’s left and I no longer have a whipping boy to cover for my wrong doings. @mary pester, you’ve distilled it all down.
@Jais, the sad thing is, Williams petty vindictiveness has been fully in evidence since he was a young boy, NONE of the Queen mothers staff could stand him, and several masters had to speak to his body guards at Eton about his behaviour and those poor souls then had to speak to his father. If you want to look back at some things that probe what a phsycho William is, Diana, NOT CHARLES was the one who tried to instill discipline into the boys. Yes she treated them as normal children, NOT THE HEIR AND SPARE, just her sons who were told off and warned about their manners. She took them to homeless shelters, hospitals and orphanages to try and make them understand how very privileged they were. Look at what happened after she died and the wanking Windsors got their hands on them!
Why doesn’t Wont grow a beard now? If he wanted one so badlys, couldn’t he do that? I know he can’t have a beard when he wears his ‘honorary’ uniform, but why doesn’t he just change the rule? I doubt KFC is going to ban him from some event because of the beard.
Post of the Day
Willy never needs to back/bring up mental health ever again. What a trash human. He’s so emotionally stunted… probably why he looks 57. He’ll never know peace.
Just confirms what I and many others have already assumed – His condescending ways( Esp note to Kaisers last sentence on this blog). And also proves how envious he is as he wants what H has.
The thing is, most people in the real world understand exactly whats happened with H. And consequently, also with Bully.
Thats because most people in the real world either understand the concept of “behavioral change” or theyve heard about it. Theyve also seen persons who deliberately seek to improve their physical and/or mental health (or as H prefers to call it, ‘mental fitness’) thru a systematic program/strategy; and theyve also seen how old friends and acquaintances react to the changed person.
Many persons in the real world who choose to improve their physical and mental outcomes thru such change behavior, also know that it invariably means that some persons in their life will not like the new you/resent the new you and prefer that you remain the old you in the self-destructive or otherwise unhappy place you were or the place where they had control over you.
H is the former. Bully is the latter.
And every self-loving person in the real world recognizes and pities Bully; and understands H.
Unfortunately for Bully, he doesnt realize this.
PS: H said as much in Spare.
Imagine thinking you’re entitled to lead nations because of birth and alleged divine right from God, in spite of overwhelming evidence of being an incompetent moron, but calling someone else self-important.
Lol he hates his brother so much he now hates an entire state just because his brother lives there happily with his wife.
Good luck winning over America with all that “charm”.
Coming from William, it’s more of a charm offensive. Emphasis on the… oh well, you get it.
So William never got his Easter presents. Still whining and will never grow up.
Yeah I couldn’t get over that in the book. If my siblings had demanded Easter presents they would have gotten an egg in the face!🤣🤣🤣🤣
I’m interested in seeing if there are more tidbits from the Spencer Family.
William sounds like a narcissist who has been denied his supply. Nasty stuff. Seek help William. There’s still time to gain some self-awareness and find peace. As for Harry – keep on doing what you’re doing! Boundaries, babe! They keep you sane and happy!
“oh so California” self-importance (an opinion he has repeatedly voiced in various ways to friends and aides during the past two years). Convinced Harry’s been brainwashed by an “army of therapists,”
— The subtext to all this is how much W hates MEGHAN.
SHE is the Californian. SHE was self important enough to tell him off (“get your finger out of my face” per Spare).
Here W was so careful at picking a wife who wouldn’t outshine him, who knew her place, who would dim her light (if she ever had one). He was so careful about not making his dad’s mistake with Diana.
Then SHE, Meghan, shows up. And not only does she get every spotlight in England, she gets his whipping boy/errand boy into therapy to realize his own value.
It’s like a union leader coming in and showing labor why they should strike.
Of course management wants to get rid of that labor leader. Who knows who will strike next?! Where will it end??! Will those second cousins ask for equal portions of their shared grandmas assets?
What if, the horror, lower rank family stop bowing and courtesying in private now that the self-important Californian agitator had the audacity to be barefoot in ripped jeans and go in for hugs when she invited the FFK over for dinner!!!!
This isn’t really about Harry since spare made it clear that W looked down on his spare. Used him, manipulated him, bullied him. There was no love to curdle into this much hate.
I know some of you think W is mad that his brother got the hot accomplished wife, but think about it… W has shown repeatedly that he doesnt want to share the spotlight with anyone.
This vesuvian rage is entirely at Megan. For being a commoner – no even worse a black, American, divorced, actress commoner – who had the audacity to shine even when she tried to dim herself and the utter gall to tell the spare that he could be a whole, healed, person.
Harry is just the conduit. The real target always has been, is, and will be Meghan.