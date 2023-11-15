Scobie: Prince Harry was ‘crushed’ that the palace didn’t wait to announce QEII’s death

People Magazine has published the first exclusive excerpts from Omid Scobie’s Endgame, which comes out November 28. They’ve turned it into their second cover story this week. I’m going to break up some of these excerpts because they’re long and somewhat repetitive, especially if you’ve read Prince Harry’s Spare. Remember that Spare was already completed when QEII died, and Harry ended up writing some extra chapters about what went down during that hellish ten-day period when the Windsors basically held the Sussexes hostage. You can read People’s exclusive here. Some highlights from the section about QEII’s passing:
The Sussexes didn’t know that QEII was near death: While [the Sussexes were in the UK], the palace announced that Queen Elizabeth, 96, had been advised by her doctors to rest. By the next morning, the Sussexes had no idea that Buckingham Palace was already planning for the Queen’s final hours and the first days of the monarchy’s new era — until the duke’s phone started ringing. An unknown number. He usually ignored those. “You should answer it,” Meghan told him. He tapped accept just before it stopped. Harry hadn’t spoken to his father much that year, but this was not the time for any father-and-son tension. Charles told him he and Camilla were about to leave Dumfries House for Balmoral, where Princess Anne was already by the Queen’s side. He told Harry to make his way to Scotland immediately.
William never texted: William, whom Charles had just spoken to, was supposedly working on arranging travel. Harry sent a text message to his brother asking how he and Kate planned to get to Scotland and whether they could travel together. No response.
Operating in the dark: With no further information from other family members or Palace aides, the Sussexes and their team had to operate in the dark. Harry was informed that William had already secured a flight with his uncles Andrew and Edward (and Edward’s wife, Sophie), but he couldn’t get in touch with anyone about joining that flight. “It was upsetting to witness,” said a source close to the Sussexes. “[Harry] was completely by himself on this.”
Charles ordering Harry to leave Meghan behind: Another call came through from Charles, who instructed his younger son to come alone. Despite already publicly confirming that Meghan would come with him (always the plan if they were traveling from California for this very situation), he reluctantly agreed, after Charles assured him that Kate would not be there, either. Charles had cited “protocol,” but the reality was that Kate chose to stay back to pick up the children from their first day at a new school. “They just didn’t want Meghan there,” said a former Palace aide. Meghan, a friend added, “could sense she wasn’t wanted.”
William ignored Harry’s texts completely: Harry sent another text to his brother. Nothing. Though there were available seats on William’s chartered Dassault Falcon private jet, which was leaving in less than an hour, Harry was left to fend for himself. “William ignored him,” said a family source. “He clearly didn’t want to see his brother.” Princess Eugenie reached out to Harry to see if he had any more information about their grandmother. She had heard from another family member that it was “time” but knew little more. With no invite forthcoming from any of the family members, Harry eventually located an available option—a private charter costing [$37,000] from Luton Airport, a 40-minute drive from Frogmore without traffic.
A war over when to confirm QEII’s death: Back on the ground, there was a tug-of-war between the Sussexes’ team and Buckingham Palace over whether to announce the news without Harry being informed. With Her Majesty’s death already confirmed to the prime minister an hour before Harry left, and all other senior family members now gathered in Scotland processing the news, royal press secretaries were ready to share the news with the world. The Palace claimed Charles tried to call Harry (sources later told me there was never any proof of this), and that there was no more time left to delay. “His team literally had to beg for them to wait for his plane to land and they reluctantly agreed to hold the statement back for a little bit,” confirmed a close family source.
The palace lied about when and how Harry was told: Palace “sources” later briefed certain papers that Charles had personally shared the news with his younger son, but this was just a move to save face. “Harry was crushed,” said a friend of the duke. “His relationship with the Queen was everything to him. She would have wanted him to know before it went out to the world. They could have waited just a little longer, it would have been nothing in the grand scheme of things, but no one respected that at all.”
Harry, alone in Scotland: When he arrived at Balmoral, Princess Anne warmly greeted him and led him to the Queen’s room, where he spent a quiet moment privately paying his respects. He had hoped to see his father — who had made it to Balmoral Castle in time to see his mother alive — to express his sympathies, but he was informed that Charles, William, and Camilla had already left for Birkhall together. Again, no invite was extended to Harry. That night after eating he retired to his room, exhausted by the day’s emotional roller coaster. He was glad to have had a private moment to say goodbye to his grandmother, but there was no point in sticking around. With no offer to return with William and the others in the morning (all of his texts, including a thoughtful message about the loss of their grandmother, continued to be ignored), Harry booked his own British Airways ticket on the first available departing flight.
One thing I’ll say in defense of the Windsors is that I completely understand why they didn’t wait for Harry’s plane to land before announcing QEII’s death. I’ll even go so far as to say that Team Sussex made the wrong move there, beefing with the palace about when to announce it. Yes, QEII was Harry’s grandmother, but she was also the head of state and there was a bigger picture to consider. Operation London Bridge was already in effect – a detailed plan for how the nation would observe the mourning of a queen with a historic reign. While I’m sure it hurt Harry deeply that he found out about his beloved grandmother’s death through a BBC alert, I’m sure he also understands that she wasn’t just his grandmother.
One thing I’ll say in defense of Harry is that he has a dogsh-t family and it’s completely unhinged that William was too immature, too peevish, too short-sighted to put aside his differences with Harry and simply communicate, however tersely, on logistics of travel. It was also unhinged that King Charles’s first acts were to: order his Black daughter-in-law to stay away and authorize a bunch of lies in a series of palace briefings about the Sussexes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Well now Omid has put the truth out there about how this was handled. Most of us knew how evil they were to Harry and Meg about the Queens death and what transpired. They were jealous of the relationship Harry and the Queen shared and did whatever they could to hurt him for it. Harry only went to the con-a-nation so he could have some closure. He has moved on and expects nothing. Omid just confirms this.
I thought Harry’s family was cruel but I’ve decided inhumane fits. The are so gleeful at their atrocious behavior. I’m appalled.
Knowing that he was coming and leaving him behind without an invite is very mean girl behaviour. Petty tampon king, very petty eggplant prince and king to be and very petty mistress queen. I’m surprised these people are old (except eggplant 57 years old) and have no wisdom for the world to learn from.
While his whole family is trash, to me the biggest and most vile and most disgusting traitor in this story is still PEG!!! I can’t find words for this behavior. Pure evil…
I don’t think Harry should have had to find out from the press that his grandmother had died. The BBC and other outlets already knew. It wasn’t a secret. I think they could have waited 40 minutes for his plane to land. It wouldn’t have mattered in the grand scheme of things. It was just another way to “punish” him. Because every choice they make where Harry is involved is punitive.
💯
Also, it says that the PM was told an hour before Harry’s plane left. They had time to tell him before he got on the plane. The only option was not “announce it on the BBC while Harry is in the air without telling him.”
If it was a private plane why couldn’t they get a message to him?
She died before he even took off. They could have told him before he boarded. And chose not to.
Agreed! And you can tell by the fact that Charles initially tried to pretend that he had informed Harry that he knew it was the wrong move.
I agree. I don’t think he should have to find out through the BBC, they should have waited for his plane to land. They would have waited for any other member of the RF.
But, .. God interfered in this diabolic meanness of Chuck and Willy, especially Willy. His chartered plane count not take off in time, for the bunch of them in the private jet to arrive in time to meet the queen alive, because of bad weather; she was death when they landed in Scotland. God doesn’t like ugly.
It would have taken seconds to notify Harry before he left for Scotland. It was pretty clear watching this play out live that the queen had passed once the BBC anchor changed into a black suit but they waited until the 6 pm local News time to confirm it.
It wasn’t right that Harry had to find out through the BBC announcement. But if William had offered Harry a seat on the earlier plane instead of ignoring him and leaving him to fend for himself, Harry would have been there in time before the announcement. So I’ll put the blame on vindictive Willie for that.
I don’t get the reason why they couldn’t delay. Royal official or not, it didn’t make a difference if her death was announced before or after Harry was told. They could have waited. They could have TOLD him first. It was callous and cruel not to. No one should ever find out about the death of a loved one from the news.
But this family is petty, callous, and cruel, so I believe they would be that vindictive. It’s unconscionable they would behave that way during QEIIs death – which was not about them, or Harry!! How Harry is even halfway normal is a testament to his resilience.
With inhumane people like THESE…the cruelty is the ONLY point!😢😡😭
Diana’s mother only found out She had been in an accident and died when her friends phoned her, after they had seen it on the TV. She turned on the TV and learnt about it along with the rest of Britain who were waking up. She then sat waiting by the phone all day, for a call to invite her to go to France with Prince Charles, and the call never came.
Lady Colin Campbell said in one of her books, that all the people she’d met who were raised as Royals, however nice and kind and caring they may otherwise be, are self absorbed and don’t think about how things will affect other people, because they’ve never been expected to. From birth they’ve been surrounded by people catering to *them*, and focusing on how things will affect *them*. So they don’t see things from the other side.
What was going through William’s head to make him ignore Harry like that? I guess this is one of those times you get to see what people are REALLY like? Thank heavens for Anne and that she did the right thing and stayed to greet Harry.
All this was also before Spare came out. So I guess a) Harry defending his wife, b) Harry leaving, and c) the Oprah interview?
William’s head is a vast empty space so I’m guessing as usual nothing was going through there. This is all cruel and vindictive beyond belief. William prioritized his sex pest uncle over his own brother who he knew loved the queen so much. It’s all so atrocious and horrible. I really detest these people.
When Harry did his interview with Anderson Cooper and you can tell it really bothered him. He was really upset over it. William was so wrong and just cruel to ignore Harry like that. He is childish and just awful.
This to me is one of the truly awful parts of the story. William ignored Harry’s texts and denied him the ability to catch a plane with his family. Had the queen lived just a little longer, the story could have been that William saw her in her last hours while Harry did not. That’s how vindictive William is. He wanted to deny Harry the ability to see his grandmother one last time.
@Jais I agree with this. William continues to try to get the advantage, even in the hour of the Queen’s death. There is no excuse; he is truly despicable. However, who knows how Willy would have acted toward Harry in the confines of the private jet? As sad as it was for Harry to have to make his way to Balmoral alone, traveling with an abusive and incandescent William could have made the day much worse.
William should rot in hell for that.
Narcissistic jealousy. Williams self centred cruelty is mindboggling. QEII loved Harry and Meghan and did not appear to like K, so Harry had to be isolated by making sure he was delayed and that M was not there. I hope Harry removes all restrictions on his not yet published 400 pages and blows the entire lot of them up.
I disagree
Harry should have been told first.
Thank god for Anne btw.
And did Kate really not want to come or did Wills not want her to?
If William didn’t want Kate there, then Meghan being there meant that William and Kate would lose face. So no Kate meant no Meghan. Kate does as shes told–she wasn’t there because she was told not to be there.
William didn’t want her there. Note that this lays out (as I think Spare does as well) that Charles talked to William first, and then Harry, and then called Harry back and said Meghan couldnt’ come and that Kate wasn’t coming either.
What I’m reading in between the lines is that Charles told William after talking to harry the first time that Harry and Meghan were coming, William pitched a fit, and Charles figured “eh, Meghan can stay home, its better that way.”
no way do I believe that Kate chose to stay home. Nope.
I wouldn’t have put it past Khate to pull another Commonwealth church service/post-funeral walkabout mean-girl stunt with Meghan, only it would have been behind closed doors and a lot worse than just glaring daggers at her. I think that’s another reason Willnot and Chuck didn’t want her there, Khate’s not good at keeping a poker face and her tongue firmly in her mouth. Meghan would have been calm and self-contained while Khate would have flown off the handle and made a complete idiot of herself. That’s why neither of them were at the Diana memorial either, Khate’s too much of a loose cannon.
William didn’t want her there just like he didn’t want her in Singapore. The kids are always the excuse. Omid will never give the REAL reason why she wasn’t there.
By the time there was a public announcement that the queen was not doing well, the school day was basically done. And if not, they knew what was coming and they would have pulled the kids before the media onslaught anyway. So it was a lie to pretend that kate needed to be there to pick them up from school. Kate was not invited to go. Which meant that that Meghan couldn’t go. It does sound like Charles didn’t know originally that kate wasn’t going because he probably would have said so much earlier.
Many times there has been a local death that has not been publicly acknowledged until ALL the family has been informed.
That is the usual protocol for any death of public interest.
I agree with Kaiser on the timing of the announcement. The monarch’s death is a time when The Firm is a government institution more than a family. (Well, they’re probably rarely a family and more like a network of relatives, but whatever.)
I’m also wondering at what point Harry is gonna stop being surprised when he gets the cold shoulder from his family. When will he be prepared to be ignored? To have them tell him to exclude Meghan?
He knows that leaving for California, making a life for himself, and going public with the abuse he and Meghan suffered is forbidden. Yes, he’s right to do it, but he knows how his family and the folks running the show feel. Perhaps by now, November 2023, he’s at that point where he can accept the consequences of freedom. Freedom ain’t free!
It’s also interesting to learn that Eugenie lacked information as well. It suggests that the institution wasn’t really singling Harry out for exclusion. He was being treated like a minor royal, just like his cousins, which is what he is to The Firm now.
Harry should go ahead and publish Part 2 of Spare. He might as well, because it is CLEAR that he, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet will never be treated as family by Charles, William and the Institution (aka insane cult).
You are naive if you think Harry is being treated like a minor royal. Charles and William’s jealousy ensures that everything is measured against Harry and Meghan, right down to the type of shoes Harry wears. If it were true that Harry is just a minor royal, then this campaign by William and Charles to destroy him looks even more insane. And as for Harry being wrong for telling the truth? I guess you haven’t read Charles biography where he complains about his childhood. Eugenie moved to a different country, Beatrice worked in NYC and somehow the monarchy didn’t collapse. But Harry and Meghan leaving is treated like a declaration of war. The problem is the institution and the individuals within it. You have two megalomaniacs who can barely coexist with each other, let alone someone else who’s outside the gates.
Oh but freedom is free. He’s free to do what his heart tells him, not what some fossilized royal institution mired in useless tradition and Machiavellian plotting tells him to. That and having the courage to go deep into therapy to undo the damage must be exhilarating for him. He is with the woman he adores, has two gorgeous children, a fulfilling work life and is away from the stultifying atmosphere of the palace. What he and Meghan have accomplished must be enormously satisfying compared to the life they briefly led in bondage to the RRF.
Jaded, freedom isn’t freemeans that it always comes at a cost, and that’s the case be it a revolution or escaping an unhealthy family. The comment sections on this site are full of people sharing what it cost them to get free from their families- estrangement. You lose something, but gain something far more valuable. The price of his freedom is being frozen out by his relatives and intensified maliciousness from the press.
Msiam, I mean that his status/position in the institution is that of a minor royal. That’s been the framing all the while- they stepped back from senior royal status. Its clear that he’s been demoted and thus not given the consideration of senior members. That’s separate from what he is qualitatively. He’s clearly central in that regard. His journey has the most interest, his conflict with the relatives is the most human, and he’s charismatic.
And as to your point that Harry sharing his story isn’t “wrong” by the institution’s standards, no one has ever released a memoir. Of course they cooperate with the writers, but Harry has done something unprecedented. He put his name on this. He said “this is me telling my story.” That’s not the same as having someone else write a biography that Charles or others can claim some plausible deniability with. Spare was such a big deal because we got an inside view straight from an insider.
Good point. I have never given that much thought. But now that you mention it, did any other of her grandchildren besides William go? And why would Andrew not update Eugenie, I always thought he is super close with his daughters
I hadn’t thought about Andrew not informing his daughters. Wow, these people are a trip. There may be some protocol or logistical reason to limit the number of people arriving as she passed/soon after, but certainly they can all be contacted!
Charles has no respect for his mother cause her body wasn’t even in cold yet and you’re briefing against your daughter-in-law.
Harry founding out his grandmother died via the news is cold. I don’t know what difference, if any, 40 minutes would’ve made.
Every private conversation and moment the family shared with Harry and Megan seemed to be leaked or find its way into a tell-all. I can’t blame them for not trusting that this emotional time would be any different. Harry and Megan made their beds and were left to lie in them.
Agreed. You can’t expect to reveal what they have and continue to do and be first on the family call list. Or even ON the family call list.
“Every private conversation and moment the family shared with Harry and Megan seemed to be leaked or find its way into a tell-all”. PLEASE. Meanwhile the family spent 3 years leaking information about the Sussexes – including their address in Canada!
You mean the things tabloid gleefully made headlines about how they are being punished? After years of lying to tabloids about them, they set the records straight. Harry said himself that everything he shared has already been reported by tabloids with lies added to them to make H&M more hated. Who leaked “Meghan made Kate cry”, then after Meghan set the record straight, created more versions of it? So, Harry shared in Spare all the details including messages, to prevent more fake versions. And look at that, no more version of it came out since then. Harry said before leaving, he won’t be playing the game that killed his mother. Diana leaked her own point of view to fight off the palace’s and Camilla’s attacks and in the end, it didn’t change sh*t. Harry wrote a book about all the lies and put his own name on it unlike his family and their exclusive sources.
What is with these trolls today insisting that H&M spill every private conversation they’ve ever had with the royals, while the royals gleefully brief against them all day every day and that’s okay?
I wish H&M would spill every private conversation they had with the royals, especially Meghan. But they hold back for reasons best known to themselves.
The Windsors don’t have emotions or feelings so let’s first get that part straight. Second, it’s funny how it’s only private family business when it involves anyone other than Harry , Meghan and their children. They business is okay for the world to know The Windsors are free to leak anything they want about Harry and Meghan . When Harry and Meghan set a few of these record straight , people like you get all pissy and accuse them of telling all the cult business and betraying that dog sh-it family who leak like sives daily about Harry and Meghan but no, you on here writing about how Harry and Meghan .My advice to you would be to go outside and touch grass because you seem to lack the common sense god gave a goose in Kaiser words.
The only “beds Harry and Meghan made” were getting the hell away from the royal family and its despicable relationship with the tabloids. Are you saying they leaked their own information about where they were staying in Canada barely 6 weeks after arriving in a gated community in a small town on Vancouver Island? They were suddenly under siege by the tabloid rats who traveled halfway around the world to hound them and their babies. Are you also saying they leaked their location at Tyler Perry’s home, again only 6 weeks after arriving there, when the tabloid rats were cutting holes in Perry’s fence to get onto his property? Give your head a shake, the only ones doing the leaking and lying are Harry’s father, step-mother and brother.
Liz, Harry was just correcting stories that were already out there. Be serious.
Who leaked the crying story then? Let’s go there. Anyway justifying cruelty by family members shows people who have serious issues especially thinking they are convincing anyone on this site with this cultish garbage.
Nah. I actually think Harry and Meghan have still held a lot back. They definitely have not revealed every conversation. I bet there are some they have kept to themselves out of compassion. And security. But again, and this is why I’m glad omid’s book is going to rehash some things, William and Charles had been briefing against Harry and Meghan FIRST. The leaking and lack of protection is DIRECTLY related to why Harry and Meghan spoke to Oprah, wrote spare and made a docuseries. One could argue William and Charles committed the original sin and it is they who made their beds and now have to lie in them.
Please! Be serious! Windsors lie about birthday invites.
Scobie’s book is really going to destroy the Windsors. Spare looks like a love letter in comparison.
I relish this possibility. The Windsors deserve every bit of justice heading their way.
It’s interesting that Anne — who’s always come across as a cold fish, when compared to normal humans — was the only family member to show any kindness to a grieving Harry in the hours after the queen’s death. The cruelty of the Windsors is breathtaking.
I wonder how much confusion Charles and/or William deliberately created that day. How aware were the rest of the family as to what Harry had or hadn’t been told? Because I feel like SOMEONE would’ve objected to him being treated so disgracefully and let him know what was really going on, unless they were under the impression that he was at least being kept informed, even if they didn’t want to hold the family flight for him. Anne in particular seems like she would’ve spoken up, out of a sense of propriety if nothing else (though she does appear to actually remain on good terms with her nephew. Because the bar is exceedingly low in this family, it does seems noteworthy that she was there to greet him in Scotland, and that she was the only member of the RF to make a point of interacting with him, however briefly, at the Coronation).
I keep waiting for something to destroy this family of vipers.
From your lips to God’s ear Brassy Rebel.
I truly hope that, at the least, Omid’s book rips the blinders off the public’s eyes.
Okay, but apparently the Queen had died long before Harry got on his plane. Why didn’t they tell him then? Unlike the rest of his shit family he would have picked up the phone. There was plenty of time to call Harry while he was still waiting to leave towards Scotland.
But they didn’t do that because they’re a bunch of assholes that wanted to cause him as much pain as possible. They didn’t hurry the announcement because the Queen was the Head of State or whatever excuse they want to use, they did it because they wanted to hurt Harry. They had choices and chose to be awful towards him, just like with everything they do.
Exactly. They could have personally told Harry but they chose not to and then lied about why they did it.
What strikes me though is the lying. We can debate whether or not Charles should have waited. But then he leaked to the press that he had at some point informed Harry personally about the queens death. And that was a lie tomake him sound better. As usual.
The BBC knew that the Queen had died when the first announcement that she was ailing was made. The Palace didn’t allow the BBC to make the death announcement until 6:30 pm. Liz Truss knew about 4:30 pm. I’m still waiting for the new revelations so far this just seems like a rethread of Harry’s book.
I agree with this. They had Huw Edwards in a black suit pretty early on which confirmed they all knew but were waiting to be able to say it.
That no one could call Harry or even text him to confirm is just sad.
I read the full People article from the link in Kaiser’s first paragraph. It states the Harry’s charter plane did not take off until 5:35pm. The queen died at 3:10pm. There is absolutely no excuse for Charles or one of his staff to not have called Harry before his flight took off. Pitiful, heartless, cruel “father”.
And for William who consistently ignored Harry’s texts. That was unspeakably cruel of him and just goes to show what a belligerent, cruel and spiteful person he is.
I remember that even though her death hadn’t been formally announced, the media already knew – the BBC had anchors wearing black, for example, and it seemed like operation London bridge had already started before Harry touched down. They could have waited for him to arrive before making the formal announcement, and I think they would have waited for any other immediate family member, they just wanted to punish Harry.
I think any “beefing” with the timeline has more to do with the pointless cruelty of leaving Harry to fend for himself when it came to travel arrangements. I can completely understand the Sussexes being haunted by what could have been:
If he had arrived in the plane with the rest of the family, he might have had a chance to say goodbye and the family could have announced the death together. Instead, the Windsor clan went out of their way to punish and exclude the Sussexes.
I think by the time the prime minister was told none of the family except Anne, Charles and Camilla were in Scotland. So Harry didn’t miss out on that.
My sadness and sympathy for Harry in that moment goes without saying, but reading about this again, and more in-depth, makes me SO F–KING ANGRY on Meghan’s behalf. I would be absolutely beyond furious if my husband’s family made it clear that I was not welcome to be at his side when someone he loved was dying — which is cold and heartless, but ultimately their prerogative — but then also actively ignored and avoided giving him any comfort themselves. Oh my God.
I have no idea how much that moment actually plays into Meghan’s avoidance of her in-laws. She has countless other valid reasons. But for me, that would cement my decision, and no apology (which she’ll never receive anyway) would ever change my mind.
(Note that I’m NOT saying “this is what Meghan SHOULD do/think”. I’m not criticizing her at all. Things like this are why I and so many others have so much love and admiration for the gracious, kind-hearted person Meghan clearly is.)
I’m grateful to Omid Scobie for setting out the details with clarity and for exposing, again, how cruel Charles and William are.
SCUM, they are scum and any troll who thinks Harry deserved to be treated this way is their equal in the Scum stable.
It wasn’t Harry who leaked every conversation to the media, it was the Palace!! How could Harry leak fk all when he had left the toxic UK. “Spare” was harry’s life story, it was him getting HIS side out there, instead of letting the Palace and their tame paps print lie after lie after lie, and since the publication of “Spare” it has been proved to be truthful time after time.
There was no excuse, none whatsoever for his dogsht father not phoning him Directly to let him know the Queen had died, and Operating London bridge could still have been put on hold until Harry got there, after all, if the new king couldn’t delay it, who could and what’s the point of having a king!! And as for the cowards running of before Harry got there, it sums the lot of the Scum up. I had little respect for any of them before now, but if one of them were on fire, I would see if petrol could put them out
I’m understanding Harry more and more when he said he wants a FAMILY and not an INSTITUTION. These people act like vipers and they don’t even seem to consider him family the way they treat him. If they didn’t have to they probably never would have informed him of her death.
Based on these trolls here today, I think the royal family is shook about Omid’s book, lol. They are doing his PR work for him, lol.
The royal family (an oxymoron if ever there was one) should be worried. Even without new revelations (and I’m sure there will be some), having all the bits and pieces together in a coherent, compelling and confirmed narrative will be very powerful.
I can’t wait for Scobie’s book and hope it is a monumental success.
Reading about this again almost brought tears to my eyes it was so cruel. Why couldn’t someone just send Harry a text even that his grandmother had died? And why wouldn’t Andrew inform his daughters about what was going on? Really, even firms are supposed to be decent to the people who work for them. Only Anne showed any humanity in this situation. Harry didn’t get a chance to say good-bye to his mother. He didn’t get a chance to say good-bye to his granny. So glad Harry had a family when his granny died. How awful if he had still been single.
Like many here, I disagree about the timing of the release of info about the Queen’s death by the press. Yes, the Queen was head of a firm but they WAITED to announce her death until after William, Andrew, Edward and Sophie arrived in Scotland. They could have waited a bit more for Harry to arrive and be told about her death before it being released to the general public. Harry had been specifically told by Charles to get to Scotland. They had a long time before Harry’s flight to tell him that the Queen had died. But they did not. It even appears that Harry’s progress to Scotland was hindered. It is as though they set Harry up to be crushed. They didn’t inform Harry before the world of the Queen’s death out of cruelty, not protocol.
This was incredibly upsetting to read. You can’t say Harry didn’t try with these people. How can anyone have any confidence in this monarchy.
Sounds as if Eugenie was out of the loop also. They knew ahead so why not have let all the grandchildren have a chance to say goodbye? I wonder if Ed, Anne or Andrew called their children to personally let them know before they heard it on TV.
I disagree with you on this Kaiser. When someone dies you always inform family first. Willi is a disgrace, and Harry was available at all times… this was a decision to exclude him. The Queen was many things but she was family first, and she is HOS but with no real power, so it is not like say… the US President… where someone has to take over immediately .
Why would Eugenie be reaching out to Harry for information regarding her grandmother’s condition and not her Father, Andrew?!
Probably because Charles doesn’t speak to Andrew so he probably didn’t know much either.
Good question.