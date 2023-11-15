King Charles apparently spoke to Prince Harry AND Meghan on his birthday

Last night, King Charles hosted his birthday party at Clarence House, and it was attended by his family and by close family friends. Prince William and Kate were seen being driven away from Clarence House after 11 pm (Kate wore a green Needle & Thread dress), while Zara and Mike Tindall were photographed leaving Clarence House by foot. Other guests included Charles’s racing manager (the guy who manages HM’s race horses) as well as the Gloucesters, David Armstrong-Jones, Lady Susan Hussey (who never “left” the royal fold) and Penny Knatchbull. Penny was Prince Philip’s special friend, but she’s also long-time friends with Charles.
You would think that Charles’s birthday party would have gotten most of the attention, right? Wrong. The British media was still obsessed with their own reporting about Prince Harry calling his dogsh-t father yesterday. Charles lied to the Times two weekends ago, telling them that Harry had been invited to the b-day party, only to have Harry deny the story on the record. So a “phone call” narrative was quickly produced, and here’s the Sun’s exclusive:
Prince Harry broke his silence yesterday by ringing his father King Charles to wish him a happy 75th birthday — their first conversation in more than six months. The gracious monarch is also understood to have spoken with his daughter-in-law Meghan during the transatlantic call on a packed day of engagements. The chats were said to be friendly and cordial — the first time father and son had spoken since April, just before Charles’s Coronation.
A source said: “The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday.”
Harry’s camp actively made it known he was going to call his father — with the story even appearing on the BBC’s website.
Despite visiting the UK several times since the Coronation, Harry, 39, has not seen his father since that historic day in May. They have not spoken face to face since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September last year and it is known the King has previously been reluctant to take Harry’s calls following rows over Megxit and his money.
Queen Camilla and Prince William have also been urging the King not to engage with Harry after he blasted the Royal Family and the UK on Netflix and in his memoir Spare. But Charles was said to be keeping the door open for his “dear boy” and there is an open invite to meet when he is in the UK.
The Sun understands that during yesterday’s conversation, Harry, Meghan and Charles made plans for them to speak again soon. But our source added: “There is still a long way to go to mend the rift created over many years — and the deeper issues caused by allegations in the Netflix series and Spare are not healed with a phone call.”
[From The Sun]
“Harry’s camp actively made it known he was going to call his father” – Harry’s camp denied the invite story and said that Harry would likely call his father. Then the palace hopped onto that narrative and briefed the BBC on Monday. Hope that clears everything up. They can’t even keep their stories straight, or maybe this is an admission that Charles made some flunkey tell Harry that he couldn’t stay at Windsor Castle for one night in September, just as some flunkey was assigned the task of “inviting” Harry to Balmoral whilst rejecting him. Which I totally believe – in the lead up to the coronation, it was clear that despite the palace’s months of briefing about whether or not Harry would be there, Charles never picked up the phone and actually invited his son to the Chubbly. Harry’s people had to point that out in a few articles too – that Harry wasn’t actually sure if he was welcome because his father had not contacted him personally. This is also an admission that Charles and Harry did not speak before or after Lilibet’s christening too. Oh well! I’m shocked that Meghan would get on the phone with this dreadful, pathetic man, but Meghan is gracious, so I’m sure she kept it simple and pleasant.
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan as spectators on the tribune, Sitting volleyball Mixed Team Prelim Rnd Pool A, Match 10, Ukraine UKR vs Nigeria NGR 0:2, on 14.09.2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf
Invictus Games 2023 wheelchair basketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex watch the final in wheelchair basketball Invictus Games 2023, wheelchair basketball final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13.09.2023
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 12/11/2023. London, United Kingdom. King Charles III at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 12/11/2023. London, United Kingdom. King Charles III and Prince William at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.
TETBURY, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 13: The cake designed by Jan Blackmore from Buttercup Pantry ahead of King Charles III's 75th birthday party hosted by the Prince's Foundation at Highgrove House on November 13, 2023 in Tetbury, England.
TETBURY, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 13: King Charles III poses with his cake as he attends his 75th birthday party hosted by the Prince's Foundation at Highgrove House on November 13, 2023 in Tetbury, England.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Fare Share Didcot Oxfordshire to launch the Coronation Food Project on his birthday
King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit South Oxfordshire Food and Education Alliance (SOFEA) surplus food distribution centre, in Didcot, Oxfordshire for the official launch of The Coronation Food Project
Where: Oxford, United Kingdom
When: 14 Nov 2023
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Oxford, United Kingdom
When: 14 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit South Oxfordshire Food and Education Alliance (SOFEA) surplus food distribution centre, in Didcot, Oxfordshire for the official launch of The Coronation Food Project
Where: Oxford, United Kingdom
When: 14 Nov 2023
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Oxford, United Kingdom
When: 14 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Telegraph has a long article about it, so I’m sure it’s true as that’s a pub H&M cooperate with. The thing is – the snake will eats its own tale because whatever is in Omid’s book, the press will say Harry & Meg sanctioned it and then we’ll get more stories about “olive branches being broken.”
I don’t believe the Telegraph is a tabloid that Harry and Meghan cooperate with. That is where Camilla Tominey is a liar works and it is a Kate and Carol cooperating tabloid, just like Tatler. I don’t know if I believe the phone call actually happened. Honestly, I really don’t care if it did. Charles is a horrible father, FIL and grandfather and Harry and Meghan being gracious is far better than he deserves.
The only way H&M talk with the Telegraph is to tell them that they are wrong. They often deny their stories. There is another article out saying a phone call never happened.
The Telegraph and the Times are (technically) papers of record. The Sun, the Mail, Express and Star are tabloids.
H&M said years ago that they would not comment on or respond to tabloid stories, and they haven’t. But they do respond to some fallacies that the papers of record print. Especially, it seems, when the actual papers print tabloid lies. But H&M don’t respond to or acknowledge the tabloids.
I think that distinction gets lost sometimes.
The Telegraph often lies about H&M. Their spokesperson will talk to the Telegraph, that’s not the same as them feeding “scoops” to the telegraph. Remember where Camilla Tominey works.
“The Telegraph has a long article about it, so I’m sure it’s true as that’s a pub H&M cooperate with” This is a BIG inaccuracy, Harry and Meghan DO NOT cooperate with ANY tabloid, Telegraph or otherwise. Harry and Meghan stated that if their spokesperson is the ONLY person that speaks for them, it anything doesn’t come from the spokesperson then it is tabloid lies and made-up stories. Their spokesperson said Harry MIGHT call Charles, he never said Harry WILL, there’s a big difference in meanings between the 2 words. And it has already been established by Omid himself that his first book finding freedom was sanctioned by Kensington palace, (Jason Knauf) and that the Sussexes were coerced into cooperating with Omid and that other woman he wrote the book with. So no, Omid is NOT the Sussexes’ mouthpiece and not even his second book is from the Sussexes.
Charles loves “his son and grandchildren”. God these people suck. They don’t deserve an ounce of grace.
So is this all a lie?
If the Sussexes’ spokesperson has not said it happened, then it did not happen. I’m waiting for the spokesperson.
Harry’s camp made it known sounds suspicious. Reps for Harry go on the record. They don’t vaguely make something known.
Netflix’s The Crown drops tomorrow and suddenly there have been articles in recent weeks attacking the show and Diana’s trustworthiness, but this article by Charles & Co. makes the king look so very benevolent. These reports all come across as ‘staged’ in preparation for this dreaded season of The Crown in which Diana, sadly, dies.
The Express has an exclusive that said no phone call took place “despite the Duke briefing that he had planned to make the trans-Atlantic call”.
I’m sure *the Duke* didn’t brief anyone about anything, much less the Excess, but they’re all so desperate to mention the Sussexes, who have clearly moved on, unlike the loser rota 🐀🐀🐀 and the BRF.
The Sussexes already said they do not brief any tabloids, that their spokesperson is the only one that speaks for them, and the spokesperson hasn’t said that they called the Charles. I believe the Express were briefed either by their palace source who set them straight, or they were briefed by their source from the Sun, the tabloid that printed the original story and the Telegraph know the original story was made up either by the tabloid or by Buckingham palace.
Well i doubt the express has an “exclusive”. If I remember correctly it’s one of the 4 tabs harry and meghan said they wouldn’t engage with after they stepped back.
If it actually happened. But it’s sad that Meghan is expected to speak with Harry’s abusive dad. I’m so glad that it’s limited to once in a blue moon, and that Harry can learn to live like a human with Daria and Meghan and his babies. I just can’t imagine what it’s like to be forced to kowtow to the guy who slandered their character and tried to unalive them, repeatedly.
Doesn’t sound like a phone call happened at all. I think everyone leaned in on if he did anything, he would call and now they are all lying about it. I am shocked they even said that he talked to Meghan since Charles has let it be known how much he despises her. Man wouldn’t even allow her to be around her own husband when he went to see his dead grandmother. And Charles tried to drag her into that mess about the letter which ended up having the RR back off because that was a warning that they keep playing with her, she was going to divulge everything. g
If it happened – I’m not shocked that Meghan got on the phone, too. I see this as a condition for any communication with Charles or the RF – she must be openly acknowledged. And it was especially important because everyone knew this call would be reported to the press.
The story makes it sound like a “transatlantic” phone call is an actual THING (And I am old enough to know this was an actual thing in 1980!!) . OMG what sort of fossil writes this crap! Maybe Harry sent a Whatsapp cake emoji 😀 I just love how it sounds like the King had to block out his busy birthday schedule, reschedule other important meetings to take this transatlantic phone call. Good lord. How LUCKY for Harry and Meghan that he actual took the call. (eyeroll) .
I know right! He’s oh-so-busy but deigned to take a birthday phone call from his son!
I think people are reading too much into this. I mean, a call to say Happy Birthday is the minimum you do unless they are figuratively dead to you.
@EasternViolet Right?! A transatlantic call – how exciting 🤣🤣🤣
Lol EasternViolet! I love your post! Exactly. It was a day PACKED with events!! What a guy that he took a minute and 12 seconds out of his day to take this call. A transatlantic one at that!
So they call him (wouldn’t be me!) and the first thing dogshit dad does is notify the press. My god. So pathetic!
The Leftover Royals really are beholden to their RR overlords. What on earth does the press have on them that they can’t keep anything private?! King Chuckles is so desperate that he couldn’t even sit privately with this information for 12 hours.
Same reaction: IF (The Sun isn’t exactly trustworthy), if this phone call happened, H&M aren’t going to The Sun to tell the world about it. Great parenting move there, KC!/s
Chuck is just as exploitative as Tubby Markle. The ease with which he leaked this personal interaction, IF IT HAPPENED, is disturbing.
If I remember correctly. Harry and Meghan released a joint statement stating they “would no longer be engaging with the gutter tabloid industry in the UK.” Possible Harry called his father and Meghan expressed her happy birthday greeting but I am side eyeing this reporting👀
If KC wanted to, he could make clear to his staff (and all royal staff) that any stories appearing about his call with Harry would be investigated and the person promptly fired. That there are palace sources from KC’s circle in this article, when assuming this call even happened (big if to me), KC has to know how incredibly sensitive it is to not have the deranged royal gossips weaponizing this is so interesting. There’s only two options. One, he is simply incapable of understanding that the current Palace leaking their spin about H&M is unacceptable and is permitting this. Or two KC is so weak and controlled by his courtiers and the tabloids that he cannot do anything about it. Harry’s public statements seem to imply he thinks more along the lines of 2 in terms of his dad (not William or Camilla). I don’t really know, both are depressing to think about for poor Harry.
I think there’s a third option of the leaks being authorized and pushed out by the royals themselves. Either Chuckles or he leaves it to his mistress consort to put the word out to her besties in the press.
I mean, I do agree that the queen and now Chuckles are completely led by the nose by their courtiers but I also think all the Leftover Royals have their faves in the press that they brief too.
Yes, you’re right, that is also an option. And I do think that W&K and Camilla actively push out leaks and smears. I am just not sure about Charles himself in terms of Harry (acknowledge fully that he did to Diana) mainly because of how Harry talks about his dad and also because I think Charles is smarter than Will and actually understands on some level that its not in the monarchy’s interest to have all this gutter gossip be attributed to the RF. I think he knows that it makes them look bad and gasp low-class (!! lol). If Charles wants to mend his relationship at all with Harry, not leaking is obviously a big requirement for that. And yet….
I am totally in the camp that C&C leaked this themselves and it’s part of their narrative about wayward Harry and Charles is such a good man that he will always make space for his poor misguided son in his life.
“If KC wanted to, he could make clear to his staff (and all royal staff) that any stories appearing about his call with Harry would be investigated and the person promptly fired. ”
I disagree with this. Some of the courtiers are also civil servants and they often share what’s going on at BP with the PM and other senior ministers with glee and in amusement. This is because the BRF are often use as ‘dead cat’ media distractions by politicians and that is what has always clued me into the fact that the BRF cannot prevent leaks. This is also supported by the fact that the BRF will instead ‘trade stories’ instead of outright squashing them i.e. Bill scandal for Meghan titillations i.e. Sionara Zara parties, Meg made Kate cry, What Meg wants Meg gets etc etc.
Harry told us the truth when he told us they are trapped in a gilded cage and these idiots are so well indoctrinated that they believe in the ordained by God and divine duty nonsense and accept all the nonsense that comes with it as part of the gig – incl having no contact with your own son. This is why they view Harry as an existential threat – because they just don’t understand him.
Also Charles loves the Crown more than he loves Harry.
Charles loves HIS Crown, not the Crown. If he loved the Crown, then he would use every asset he had to support it (ie Harry and Meghan). There’s no duty to the crown here. What Chuckie wants, chuckie gets. The notion of the crown died with Elizabeth, never to be reborn. Charles and William care only about themselves.
Yeah Harry’s not briefing the BBC but the Palace is. Apparently the Sun’s story differs from the Telegraph’s but it’s clear that the Palace is on a briefing spree to make Charles the all forgiving father.
I think its likely the call happened, that it was indeed short and all behaved pleasantly. Harry and Meghan because they are generous and kind, and Charles because he would see it as a gesture to his authority and in his best interest to appear generous and kind.
I read the blurb more closely and am starting to think it’s all made up because anyone who would write: ‘the gracious monarch’ who ‘loves his son and grandchildren’ and ‘is not so mean as to refuse a call’ is definitely a fiction writer! What drivel.
They’re basically saying Charles is pretty mean, just not that mean! 😆
@sussexwatcher: it probably is made up. This is the same man that leaves the country every time his youngest steps foot in it and didn’t go to his granddaughters christening despite being invited and completely free that weekend.
Him always fleeing the country certainly makes the “open invitation to meet in the U.K.” easier to understand.
It’s so very magnanimous of Charles to offer… a shame they can never meet because he’s always got to be out of the country when Harry is around 😂
Now that the palace knows Harry will correct the record if they lie, I believe this. Plus the fact it’s in line with Harry’s deep well of “benefit of the doubt” when it comes to his abusive father. I’m sorry Meghan got dragged into this, but she probably did it for Harry. At least, there was no face to face meeting. It’s clear to me that Harry still holds the media mainly responsible for the briefings against him and the attacks on his wife. I don’t, but it’s his life.
I’m picturing H&M with the call on speakerphone. Probably taking a breath and holding hands as the call connects.
Brassy Rebel, I think the fact that this statement above in the article “Harry’s camp actively made it known he was going to call his father — with the story even appearing on the BBC’s website” makes it clear first that a statement was NOT given about a telephone call or they would have quoted the statement. Secondly, I think they chose the BBC because the Sussex spokesperson put out a statement when the Telegraph came out with its story about Harry snubbing KFC’s invite to his party.
I think the bm are thinking that if they use a more ‘credible’ press source that the Sussexes will respond. Guess what? I don’t think H&M are going to play that game. Do I think this happened? I have no idea. If they had said that H&M sent a card, I would be more apt to believe it.
I think the bm is just writing for clicks and hoping for a response from H&M so that they can write more for clicks.
I think H&M had two types of relationship Liz. In the latter years that relationship became 100% personal and family oriented as she was isolated through much of COVID and Chuck has effectively taken over as Regent. That would have given them more time to shift that relationship.
It’s my belief that for all his HUGE flaws Chuck wants to establish something similar with Harry but he can’t bc the Rota would see that a breaking of the invisible contract, especially given all the [redacted] bodies they are currently hiding for Andrew and Bill.
Then add the fact that Chuck also uses that same Rota as his personal carrier pigeons to attack H&M, that just speaks to how utterly narcissistic and delusional Charles is. That BRF bubble just rots their brains from the inside out.
So I don’t believe a phone call happened because Chuck’s courtiers would not miss the opportunity to leak that. But I do think H&M sent a humorous card and present.
The rest is Rota fantasy.
Flower, I concluded much the same before reading this. They’re just making money off of clicks.
So Charles is “not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday.” Of course not, if it’s all about him. He only refuses calls from his son asking for security for his family. How “gracious”.(s)
And of course he is so mean that he didn’t call his son on his son’s birthday.
I’m going with no it did not happen. Harry said he was not invited to the birthday and he exposed the lie so they came up with a way to try and make Chuckles look good by him “graciously”accepting a phone call. How can it be proved one way or the other unless someone taped this transatlantic phone call and then that proves what Harry says about monitoring phone calls. So no I don’t believe it.
I am wondering if Chuck carries a cell phone around at all times, or if someone manages his phone for him. I am suspicious about the phone call.
Sorry, when did Harry brief the BBC that he was going to call his father? I don’t remember that as part of his spokesperson’s response to the story.
Also, LOL at this party, because remember a few months ago when the idea of Charles having a bday party was put out there and Clarence House was all “oh no no he’ll celebrate privately” and now it turns out celebrate privately meant with 50 of his closest friends.
Do I think Harry called Charles on his birthday? I have no idea. But if he did, no one in his camp is running to any of these papers in the UK to leak the information. This leak, whether true or not, came from BP.
Yes, I love how the DM describes it as a “glittering bash”… that ended at 11pm. But I have to say that I hope the phone call story is true – only so I can imagine W&K’s faces when Charles took the call.
I believe all this happened but not to Charles, I believe this exact thing is what Harry and Meghan and the kids did for LIZ when she was alive and a courtier has briefed it and swapped the names because he realizes how pathetic Charles is and they’re really angling for a family photo, the express is already denying it
I’d believe this.
Meghan and Harry forgive where I hold grudges forever
. Yes I am fully aware that it’s not my life and had zero to do with me but I want to hold on to my grudges for those people for all the hell they put Harry and especially Meghan and their children through. And how big of chucky the dog-sh—-t father to let us know how gracious he is for talking to his son . Chucky is such a catch . These people are just the absolute worst
There can be a level of contact that allows you to live with yourself. I established a tradition of sending flowers for Mother’s Day which was so well received and was cover for my ambivalent feelings. And it was easy, I ordered them online. It was a great compromise actually and took away a lot of stress
I don’t usually believe anything The Sun says and I’m not going to start with this.
Did he call? Who knows. He might have because he’s much nicer to Chuck than he deserves. The only thing we know is true is that BP is desperate to associate Harry and Meghan’s name with their old and useless king.
Harry does NOT brief anyone or thing in the UK. This wasn’t exclusive as its in the daily mirror as well. So the BIG AND ONLY question is who, at the Palace is seeding more bullsht to the press, and claiming to each individual paper and channel that it’s an exclusive 😂🤣🤣🤣what bloody muppets.
See this is all that happens each and every bloody day, the Palace PROVES that Harry didn’t lie in “spare” and all the putrid Palace plonkers do is PROVE IT, with their every word and deed. If the call happened it proves that Harry is the bigger man, if it didn’t happen, it proves Harry is the bigger man! Megan will always be gracious, and the children probably thought “who’s this funny old clown we are singing for *, but that’s IF IT HAPPENED.
But what I want to know is did camzilla phone to wish him happy birthday from her wing 😂
And here I was holding out for news that Cam jumped out of his birthday cake fully neeked…ta-tas just a-dangling in the breeze!.
Renae, LOL! Now have I to go bleach my mind to get that visual out of my head.
I can’t believe that Harry ended up becoming a normal, functional person in this weird family. He is the great example of “the nature or nurture” question. I can’t imagine being a part of this family and staying sane. God protect the ginger avenger and his lovely small (real) family.
On a post yesterday about the planned alleged call I wondered aloud if they press was trying to say that Charles is such a narcissist that he thinks that being willing to pick up the phone on his birthday after he probably didnt bother calling his son on his son’s birthday is such a gift that it is an olive and branch and that seems to be exactly what they are saying lmao.
I dont know or honestly care that much if this whole thing is true but I’m very amused by how petty and narcissistic Charles’ friends in the press like to make him look. It’s amazing.
There are definitely two camps at BP, briefing opposing stories to the RRs, right-wing press/tabloids about this phone call – it looks like one camp wants the father-son ‘conflict’ to continue.
The fact of the matter is, the master of the House is a coward, and definitely not a leader. On top of that, he is a disgusting piece of a father and grandfather.
Harry, give it up, your father has no learning ability or understanding of your boundaries, he will never get the father you are craving for. At his old age, he will continue to use and betray you and your family for his own benefit. Concentrate on your own family, career and life in the US and be done with it.
It looks as exciting as the Kirk Cameron birthday bash at the office only this one has an actual horse so I guess this one wins. How amazing is he that he took a moment from these festivities to take a phone call from his son and daughter in law (allegedly).
Caligula (supposedly) made a horse a Roman Senator.
Chuckles makes a horses ass a queen.
Very little evolution.