Scobie: ‘There is still a warmth’ with Prince Harry & his dad, Harry ‘reaches out’

Omid Scobie gave exclusive Endgame excerpts to People Magazine, and Scobie also gave an interview to the magazine. People Mag is parceling all of it out for maximum coverage, which is fine with me. The interview seemed to focus on the three primary male royals: King Charles and his two sons, and the relationships within that triad. William and Harry’s relationship is, by Scobie’s account, irrevocably broken. But what about Charles and his “darling boy” Harry? Keep in mind, Scobie said all of this before Buckingham Palace went on a briefing spree about Prince Harry calling his father on his birthday. Scobie even lends some credence to that story about Harry and Meghan sending Charles a video of Archie and Lili.
Prince Harry and King Charles remain in touch amid a painful rift between the Duke of Sussex and members of the royal family. Author Omid Scobie, whose new book Endgame is out Nov. 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story that the father and son are still speaking.
While the bond between Harry, 39, and his brother Prince William, 41, may be damaged beyond repair, the King, 75, and his younger son continue to talk. The division between the brothers widened following the release of Harry & Meghan on Netflix and the Duke of Sussex’s revealing memoir Spare in the months that followed Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.
“A striking difference between Charles and William when it comes to their relationships with Harry is there is still a warmth with Harry and Charles,” says Scobie. “With Harry, there’s a reluctant acceptance that this is just who his father is. He would rather have that in his life than to cut it off completely. Hence, when they talk, it is often [Harry] reaching out. And I was surprised to learn that even Meghan [Markle] has some sort of correspondence with Charles, sending over photos of the children [Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2], although they’re not directly to him,” adds the author. “So there is a willingness there.”
[From People]
How is Meghan sending photos of the kids indirectly? What is she doing, sending the photos through the Lord Chamberlain? The Archbishop of Canterbury?? LMAO, I’m only half-joking, I think the Archbishop of Canterbury (Justin Welby) actually likes the Sussexes a lot and he would probably be fine with acting as a middleman to massage the relations between the king and the Sussexes. I think Scobie is generally correct about how Harry views his father as well – that much was clear in Spare, that no matter how neglectful, disrespectful and sh-tty Charles was towards Harry, Harry still loves and even adores his dogsh-t father. It’s painful to think about the kind of relationship Charles and Harry could have had, if not for Camilla and William.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Thousands turned up to watch as The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster followed by His Majesty King Charles III his sons Prince William and Prince Harry as well as Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, September 14 2022.,Image: 722764101, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: cpuk / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III, the Queen Consort in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.,Image: 724154193, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Gareth Fuller / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles III
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724167805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724224245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
(left to right) The Duke of Sussex, King Charles III and the Princess Royal follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre, as it arrives at the Committal Service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724270306, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
(front row, left to right) The Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, and the Princess of Wales during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724425806, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones / Avalon
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where Her Majesty will lie in state
Featuring: Prince Harry, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Cutting off a parent is hard. Even when they are clearly trash. I would imagine it’s especially hard when they’re your only surviving parent. The royal angle doesn’t change that.
Maybe Meghan can help Harry with that in the years to come, since her father is trash, too, and she’s made her cut off stick.
If Meghan sends anything, it would be through one of Charles’ staff. I’m sure no one has direct contact with the monarch, not even Camilla.
It’s not a stretch to believe that she would share pictures. Although I’m surprised no photos have been leaked. I guess it would be too obvious who did the leaking.
I’m sure any photos sent are copyrighted and can’t be shared publicly. I would believe Meghan and Harry send photos, they aren’t the ones living in incandescent rage unable or unwilling to move on.
But here’s my thing: if your are so warm and fuzzy with each other you bother sending photo’s of the children then surely you are warm and fuzzy enough to send them directly? Sending photos of your kids through a middle man makes no sense to me
@Chloe: Charles doesn’t use a computer or a mobile and he doesn’t answer his own mail. So if they want to send photos has to be via a middleman.
I was saying yesterday that the Palace is very careful not release/leak photos or videos of Harry and Meghan and the children. First of all they don’t have permission of Harry and Meghan to do so plus, if they did they would only be validating what Harry and Meghan have said about the Palace leaking information.
Agree here. I don’t think the Sussexes trust any of the intermediaries at the palace. The King really isn’t a normal person who has a cell phone or an email address. There is literal red tape involved to communicate with him. Someone to sympathetic to Charles and to the Sussexes are playing intermediary for any correspondence.
The only one I could see H&M trusting with pix of their children would be Eugenie. Maybe that is how KC “indirectly” sees photos. If I were her I’d just show them to him on my phone screen and that would be all.
Yeah, it’s likely Eugenie not some Palace official.
Yep, I assume it’s either thru the York girls or Anne. I only put Anne in there because she seems to be the only person who is both cordial with Harry and frequently sees Charles.
That actually reminds me of a detail from one of yesterdays excerpts. That even Eugenie didn’t know what was happening with the queen on the day of her death and called Harry to find out more. So not sure that Eugenie would be the one to pass info on to Charles. Maybe Anne? Or maybe there is one courtier that Harry does trust?
Ufff, It’s hard to completely disconnect from a parent but once you really really see them for who they are that acceptance will come. I always thought I can deal with family members with what they can offer but sometimes that is even hard. He will eventually get tired of reaching out ( as I did) and just accept it for what it is. Also if that is true, to continue having your attempts being leaked all over the place it’s going to sting more and more.
Family relations/ dynamics are very complicated. I am sure it hurtes Meghan a great deal to disconnect from her father too but that was needed for her mental health and safety. Maybe Harry will get there too.
Well okay. Umm.. All I have to say is Harry is even a bigger man than I thought. To still want a relationship with someone who has hurt you so badly is incredible in my opinion and I say this because I had an extremely abusive relationship with my mother. It was physically and mentally abusive. It took me a while to break all contact with her. My therapist told me I could do 2 things . 1. Accept her for who what she is because she will never change or 2. Break all contact. I tried 1 but just couldn’t so I chose 2 instead. When she died i cried because I never really had a mother. I didn’t cry because I missed her or anything else just that I never had a mother. I guess Harry is choosing to deal with what little he has and that is not easy.
Same boat. It took a decade after my mother passed to finally see all the lies and abuse in the light. Once I stopped communicating with my family all the shadow truths emerged. Just a bunch of people trying to make themselves important.
I thought it would get better but I was just throwing good time/caring after bad. I wasted a lot of years trying to shore up a base.
If I were Meghan I just couldn’t do it unless there was a true and contrite apology. Charles has betrayed them and treated them shabbily. I appreciate wanting a connection with your parents but protecting ones self is paramount. That man took away security from them, exposing them to much danger. Charles could have at least had the security accompany them to the states and settled in at the home Tyler allowed them to stay. But cruelty is the point with Charles.
And let’s face it, what Charles did and Tom Markle did really isn’t all that different. They both betrayed their children and used/use them for publicity.
I think he has apologized in his own way privately. I think it happened early this year.
An example is h&m released a statement after w&k. If there hadn’t been some sort of something I think m&h would follow their own timetable. The statements went Charles, william, harry.
It’s obvious that there’s still a relationship between Harry and his father. And it’s equally obvious that it’s all because of Harry. He’s the one who nurtures it and maintains it. I have no idea why, but, as I said yesterday, it’s Harry’s business. I wish him some kind of comfort and tranquility with it.
I think there’s definitely warm from Harry towards his father, that was obvious in Spare but I’m not sure it is reciprocated by Charles.
It definitely not reciprocated by Charles. I don’t know if Harry could ever truly cut off Charles. I mean, what would it take for him to do so? Charles constantly briefs against him and uses them for cover and just evicted them in January. Now there’s a birthday call allegedly? Meghan has the strength to completely cut off her father and hasn’t looked back. What’s even more interesting is that Thomas Markle isn’t powerful and has no influence. Charles decisions surrounding H&M have put their lives in danger. But that isn’t enough to cut him off.
Thomas Markle is a terrible father and a terrible person. But he doesn’t have the power to do damage to the family that Charles has. It’s why I scratch my head that Markle is cut off but Charles isn’t. 🤷
Agree. And I wonder if it’s better to have a civil relationship with this king to some degree.
When William becomes King the briefing from the palace and such will be 100x worse. That bridge is gone.
Charles is not simply a father who has screwed you over-thomas markle-he is more dangerous.
Anne. Megan is sending the photos via Anne, who very warmly greeted Harry at the coronation. And no one accuses Anne of leaking.
Good call, N2NY! 💯
I think this is a brilliant guess. Eugenie was suggested – I think she would face the same bureaucracy that Harry would face.
I’m not buying it. They wouldn’t risk sending photos of their kids to the palace of leaks. Hasn’t been stated that Harry has to go through his father’s staff to talk to him. I know Omid gets a lot of confirmations and denials from their spokesperson but he never had a in with them to know what’s really going on. He like all royal reporters fudge the truth even if it’s in the Sussexes favor. Given what we’ve learned from Spare and his book.
Don’t know if any of this is true but I’m over it. Why would you have a relationship with a man who provides no security for your children. I don’t like Thomas Markle but they are no different awful people. I like Meghan I really do but if any of this is true massive eye roll she comes across pathetic in order to please Harrys family
Charles is not equal to Thomas Markle. Similar but not the same.
He is more dangerous as is his consort.
Some type of communications might not be a bad move.
She has her boundaries. Meghan clapped back when he leaked the letters rather publicly. She is not pathetic in my eyes. She would do so again if anything of note, other than he got a video, was leaked about her children.
There’s a reason why the Palace has seemed to stop briefing against Meghan. It’s because every-time they brief against she claps back very publicly. That’s not the actions of a pathetic person.
Meghan is supporting what PH wants. She clearly stated that the relationship with his dad was up to him.
It may be true that Harry, Meghan and Charles have been talking via message or private email and now talk on the phone. If this is true, I wonder if Harry and Charles decided to keep their communications secret. Not only to lessen the impact on themselves but also not to upset W whose tantrums are legendary and it seems that Khate’s temper is just as bad. If W & K thought that Charles was being nice to H & M, their irrational jealousy would take over and they would be spreading more and more relentlessly vile inventions about H & M to any gossip writer who listens. We dont choose out parents, Harry has not trashed his father. Charles doesnt want conflict and seems to be cowardly, unless its about Camilla, so to desert one son and his family and favor the other, must be hurtful beyond belief.
Who knows why Harry has decided not to completely sever ties with his POS father? If anything, the depiction of Charles in Spare showed him to be self-centered, self-pitying and emotionally damaged person who is not capable of giving his son the love and support he needs. All of the “warmth” seems to be on Harry’s side. I also think that having distance and newfound financial security makes it easier.
Maybe, having broken away from the firm, Harry can view his father’s failings with a kind of pity. Remember Harry saying that his family is “stuck”? Plus, the children are still young. Now, as they get older, if Charles were to start pulling the same shitty scapegoat stuff he did in Harry’s childhood, I could see the Sussexes going no contact. And unfortunately I see nothing in Charles that suggests he’s learned anything, so I think that’s a distinct possibility.
I figured they still spoke. You can tell pa-pa asked for some “consideration” regarding announcements.
I tried to do something similar with my backstabbing sister. As I’m telling her I know she is backstabbing me, that her conspirators miss me; she was backstabbing me. She is lying to me while they are inviting me to events and leaving her out.
I wish harry better luck! Hopefully Charles has learned their isn’t enough briefing in the world that can hide his “whatevers”. And William needs to start leaking his own dirt to the press because people are starting to make-up “concerning” things about him. If they are even made up. Could be true.
Not surprising there’s rekindling efforts. The sentiment always appeared to be disappointment towards his father and hatred (for lack of a better word) towards his brother. Disappointment leaves room for forgiveness.
I could see H&M trying not to cut off their children’s choice to have a relationship with Charles in advance. They’re too small to understand now, but keeping even a tiny lifeline open would make sure that when they’re old enough to choose, their parents have left them a trail of breadcrumbs to follow.
Going no contact when your father is literally the king of the country (and unprosecutable) is dangerous. Keeping a tiny lifeline open is probably the wisest thing to do. Those kids still are part of the succession. They do have a birthright no matter what.
When William takes the throne, things will probably become even more dangerous for them–that’s why I hope whatever is wrong with him blows up sooner rather than later. I can imagine him biding his time, thinking of all the ways he can “punish” them once he has the literal keys to the kingdom.
I personally think Harry is keeping contact with Chuckles is for more ‘evidence’ and will be ready to drop the gauntlet when Chuckles passes away. Peg go rule the day he think he can cross Harry and his family in America.