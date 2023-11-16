Retailers are removing self checkout machines due to frustration, product loss

Embed from Getty Images
Target announced at the end of October that they’re limiting self-checkout to 10 items or less. There were mixed feelings online. Most people called out self-checkout for what it is: a way for companies to cut costs by eliminating having to pay actual employees. It’s all about the almighty dollar and those shareholder profits, baby. I guess the joke’s on them because due to a loss of inventory, several other big name retailers have decided to remove self-checkout machines or put clunky other measures in place. These retailers include Walmart, Costco, Wegmans, and British supermarket chain Booths.
Self-checkout, a history: Self-service machines were first introduced during the 1980s to lower labor expenses. They shifted the work of paid employees to unpaid customers. Self-checkout expanded at supermarkets in the early 2000s as stores looked to cut costs, and during the pandemic, many shoppers used self-checkout for the first time to minimize close interaction with employees and other customers.
Customers find them confusing and impersonal: ”Our customers have told us this over time — that the self-scan machines that we’ve got in our stores … can be slow, they can be unreliable (and) they’re obviously impersonal,” Booths managing director Nigel Murray told the BBC. Customers at Booths also frequently misidentified which fruits and vegetables they were buying when prompted by self-checkout machines. Alcohol purchases also were not smooth transactions through self-checkout because employees had to verify customers’ ages.
“Shrink” is a growing problem: [Retailers] have found that self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer errors and intentional shoplifting — known as “shrink” — than human cashiers ringing up customers. Shrink has been a growing problem for retailers, who have blamed shoplifting for the increase and called for tougher penalties. But retailers’ self-checkout strategies have also contributed to their shrink problems. One study of retailers in the United States, Britain and other European countries found that companies with self-checkout lanes and apps had a loss rate of about 4%, more than double the industry average.
Costco management said this year that shrink increased “in part we believe due to the rollout of self-checkout.” Five Below, the discount toy retailer, said that shrink at stores with more self-checkout lanes was higher. The company plans to increase the number of staffed cash registers in new locations.
User error and technology mishaps: Some products have multiple barcodes or barcodes that don’t scan properly with self-checkout technology. Produce, including fruit and meat, typically needs to be weighed and manually entered into the system using a code. Customers may type in the wrong code by accident. Other times shoppers won’t hear the “beep” confirming an item has been scanned properly.
Some customers pull funny business: Other customers take advantage of the lax oversight at self-checkout aisles and have developed techniques for stealing. Common tactics include not scanning an item, swapping a cheaper item (bananas) for a more expensive one (steak), scanning counterfeit barcodes attached to their wrists or properly scanning everything and then walking out without paying.
Solutions are still causing problems: Stores have tried to limit losses by tightening self-checkout security features, such as adding weight sensors. But additional anti-theft measures also lead to more frustrating “unexpected item in the bagging area” errors, requiring employees to intervene.
I guess it’s more profitable to hire (and underpay) employees after all. It’s funny, though, because as I read through that article, I found myself nodding along with a lot of the issues they were talking about with the self-checkout process. There have been plenty of times when I put a reusable bag down and had to get an employee to clear the screen for me because it triggered the weight or my transaction was held up for a minute or so because someone needed to come over and check my ID to buy beer.
Personally, I really don’t mind self-checkout because I actually like the impersonalness of it. I listen to podcasts while I shop and feel rude going up to the registers with earbuds, even if I’ve pressed pause. The lines also tend to move a little quicker since there are anywhere between four and ten machines, depending on the store. I think the mobile pickup orders are a good compromise for people like me and keeping workers employed. I do find it amusing, though, that the same companies that complained post-2020 that “nobody wants to work anymore” are now getting bit in the butt by measures they implemented for the purpose of not having workers anymore. Oh well, too bad, so sad.
I didnt know just how willfully and gleefully people steal in these stores. I was reading a thread and people were just giving each other tips on how they get away with all sorts of theft.
@Nubia, during the George Floyd protests Target put on it’s official sm not to worry about their stores. They are insured. These companies will be absolutely fine
@Steph – are you trying to make the argument that because they’re insured, it’s okay to steal?
@fran – not necessarily ok, but I don’t care either. When you look at what’s being stolen, it’s basics. I’m more concerned about why there is a black market for necessities than I am about a company losing what amounts to chump change for them.
the companies are always going to be fine because they pass along the costs to those who actually pay. you’re not sticking it to the man when you steal, you’re just sticking it to honest people who may be hurting just as much.
I am firmly in the mindset of “if someone is stealing essentials and you see it, no. You didn’t”. If someone is willing to risk potential prosecution over a gallon of milk, loaf of bread, eggs, or infant formula, I will either pay for it myself or turn a blind eye. I’m not about to go all Inspector Javert.
But this also begs the question…HOW IN THE HELL ARE PEOPLE STEALING FROM COSTCO?!?!?! My local one has four or more people checking carts against receipts on your way out. Unless there is some internal collusion, I think retailers doth protest too much.
I guess these corporations found out that greed is not always good.
Unfortunately, corporations never learn anything that doesn’t enrich CEOs or stockholders. I am just glad that some are getting rid of or limiting self-checkout. I have always refused to use them. Hurray! maybe some prayers ARE answered.
Theres’s nothing not funny and ironic about this. Poor overpaid CEOs thinking shifting work to the consumer wouldn’t backfire. In the words of Nelson Muntz: Ha-ha!
Exactly. And a part of me feels bad, but serves them right and I have no sympathy for them.
I like them when I CHOOSE to use them for my convenience, not when forced to because there are no other options. Walmart is notorious for that. They were idiots to think loss was not going to happen.
This right here. I quit shopping altogether at a local grocery chain because they quit staffing their checkout lines altogether until 9 am. I have children, I shop early in the day and I buy a lot of food; I don’t mind a self checkout for a few things, but self checkout for an entire family’s cart of food is a pain. And I *liked* the checkers. I’d seen and chatted with them for years.
So I shop at other grocery stores now.
I’m in the exact same situation and did the exact same thing. The stores that don’t have cashiers but/for a few hours around here are spiraling down. They have implemented gates at the entrances and they just look awful and run down. The only people who work there are packing up groceries for pick-up.
I had to stop using the self checkout at my local grocery store for the disposable bag trigger and other issues. Just about everything causes the attendant to have to come over, and some of them are snippy. The worse reason other than the handle of the bag touching the machine is scanning too quickly. I mean, come on. I’ve actually pretty much stopped going to that one store because they only have like two human cashiers and the rest are self checkout.
Same is happening in the Netherlands.
My go-to supermarket used to have 8 registers. Now it’s 5, I think, and never seen them all manned. Clearly they want to save costs.
However, due to losses another chain is already stopping with it. With the amount they pay cashiers, it’s probably much cheaper to pay them than what they lose in inventory.
Also, they need to have someone standing there anyway to check nobody buys alcohol under 18 and there are random, computer generated checks, where people are told to wait until someone comes to check they scanned everything.
These employees always seem stressed as customers tend to be much more annoyed at self check outs than at a registry, especially if they are stopped by the system because of those tests or because they buy alcohol and they have to wait because that employee is helping someone else or called away for something or simply MIA.
@Rosie what did Shawn have to do with this?! 😂
Anywho, I’m down for me people working. I’ve managed to not get vivid so far so I’m not too worried about dealing with more people. Plus I’m single and live alone. I don’t need the big box does.
CBers: how big of a concern is civic to you when it comes to self check out?
I used to manage the cashiers at a Target. They would divert my scheduling budget to the truck unload and sales floor teams, so according to our (eerily accurate) schedule modeling, we were chronically understaffed with cashiers before we even started the week.
We were judged on surveys that included checkout wait time so we were asked to call for backup from the sales floor (which made their managers mad) or shove more people through Self Checkout. 30 percent of our customers went through Self Checkout; generally one attendant serviced four kiosks.
It was a known issue for YEARS that people would steal over there. I’d sit with Loss Prevention and watch endless video footage of people stealing and receive criticism about why we didn’t catch it. “Why didn’t they catch that guy on Kiosk 4?” “Well, as you can see, they were helping someone at Kiosk 1.”
The attendant could use attentive service to prevent stealing but couldn’t ever confront. If they stood too close, customers screamed at them. If they stood too far back, management accused them of being jazy and negligent.
Retail created this mess years ago. Folks, be kind to those cashiers – and please be especially kind to that poor Self Checkout attendant, whose shift is more mentally demanding than their peers and is likely being held accountable for way too much.
I’m very much in favour of businesses hiring enough staff for all their/my needs and I like the self-checkout option for a number of reasons.
That said, I shoplifted from Waitrose a couple of weeks back! Or at least I’m 99% sure I did. I was using a small trolley as I had a couple of other bags with me already. When I returned the trolley there was something in it not in a bag (soft cheese I think) so I put it in the bag and went on my way. Then during my walk home it hit me that I probably hadn’t taken it out to scan. I rarely get a receipt so couldn’t check. By that time I wasn’t going to walk all the at back and ask them if they could check for me. I consumed the evidence of my crime asap.
Just remember every time you paid for an item and forgot it in the corner of the cashier’s desk, or in the trolley, by accident. That evens it out.
I don’t mind interacting with people. It’s just a few minutes out of my day, not like I’m going to marry them or anything.
Every time I have used self checkout, I hit the wrong thing or put something where I shouldn’t and have to turn on the blinking light to have the attendant come over. Every time! Last time I used one, I inadvertently came home with a free bag of pasta–I thought I had scanned everything! To be fair, I had way too many things to use the self-checkout. Good idea for a few things, not a cart full! However, the self-checkout had no one else in line, so I opted for that.
Also, totally not surprised that there is a huge shrinkage problem with them.
What’s that you say? Some customers are taking the opportunity of having to scan their own items to intentionally steal from the store?!?
FAFO.
We are in golden days of FAFO.
I mean I’ve seen people stealing right in front of the cashier’s nose and they didn’t notice it – so no wonder that’s gonna happen with self-checkouts. I honestly thought they already calculated that risk in.
I was at Walmart yesterday and went to the self checkout line. I was waiting in line for about 10 minutes and then the person who was at the front line realized that there were about six or seven open machines. Very frustrating. As I was leaving, I literally saw People just putting stuff in their cart and only paying for like two or three items out of 10. The system really doesn’t work.
What’s funny is that my mother has had cashiers at Aldi misidentify fruits and vegetables. It’s not just the customers.
When I first started as a cashier I rang up heads of garlic as onions. I had never seen a head of garlic before! We were strictly a garlic powder family, and not much of that.
Yeah – produce and items you have to pick a code? I find the closest one to “oranges” and call it a day. I’m not going through five screens to find the specific type of produce – an Anjou pear? An Asian pear? Who knows! – if I’m forced to use self checkout. The whole point is to get in and out of the store and I don’t support not paying cashiers who could do it right. I think most people get frustrated and aren’t going to take that time, either.
I like the self checkouts because I dislike standing in line behind full grocery carts when I only have a few items. Since we have retired and are empty nesters, I rarely do a big shopping. I go every few days and pick up a few things for dinners plus a couple of staples, at times. I can get through self checkout in a minute and be on my way. Fruits and veggies have numbers on them which are easy to enter. I also don’t care for the habit of some checkout staff having a full conversation with someone while scanning my items without paying attention. There have been too many errors entered that caught my eye but not hers, only to be told to go to the service counter and get a refund. Nope. I’ll stay with self checkout where I can see what’s been scanned and the correct price.
I think I accidentally took meat once when self checking. I scanned everything, was surprised the total was lower than expected, and was in a hurry so bagged up and left. After I unpacked everything I realized the total was probably without the meat, but didn’t have the receipt and didn’t really want to go through the whole thing to return/pay for a pack of raw chicken. I shop there all the time, they’ll make it back.
Unpopular opinion I guess, but I prefer self-check outs. I hardly ever have to wait in line, I don’t have to interact with anyone, and I can take my time to load my shopping bag the way I like. And in Germany: I don’t have to deal with anyone standing aggressively close behind me! :-p That being said, I am a single person, and would find it inconvenient to use them for a full trolley.
However, I have used many self-check outs in many countries, and generally find them trouble-free BUT EVERY TIME I use one in the UK it f^%ks up. I think they have super sensitive settings or something.