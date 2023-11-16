Royal insiders are unsurprisingly super-salty about Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’

I’ve seen a lot of Sussex Squad grumbling regarding Omid Scobie’s Endgame, which has been exclusively excerpted in People Magazine this week. Not only that, there’s a lot of palace outrage, so Scobie is getting it from “both sides.” Despite the palace briefings, Scobie is not “the Sussexes’ cheerleader” and his sources are not exclusively Sussex insiders. Scobie is not focused on solely telling a purely sympathetic Sussex-exclusive story. The full title of the book is Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. It will be, I hope, a larger view of what we cover here at this blog all the time – the palace leaks and briefings, the poor management and decision-making within the establishment, the clownshow of it all, the fact that the ashy royals are struggling and unpopular, all of which has been thrown into sharp relief within the past four years of the Sussexit. While most of the people reading this post know the ins and outs of what happened, it’s great that at least one “royal reporter” is attempting to tell the larger story in a coherent and gossipy narrative.
As for the palace outrage, notice that not even unnamed royal aides can come up with a specific denial of what Scobie wrote in the excerpts:
Royal courtiers were last night said to be furious over the revelations about Princes William and Harry’s feud that erupted as the Queen lay dying.
Palace insiders tore into author Omid Scobie over a string of claims he made about the pair’s fractious relationship during a time of personal grief for the Royal Family. The writer, who was previously briefed by Megan for another of his books, alleges William ignored Harry’s calls as he desperately tried to get to the late Queen’s bedside. He said there was “no proof” Charles phoned his youngest son during his gran’s dying moments. And his book, Endgame, says of William: “He feels he has lost Harry and doesn’t want to know this version of him.” Scobie also said the Prince is convinced his brother has been brainwashed by an “army of therapists” in America.
A Royal insider said: “It appears no matter what happens behind closed doors, even in a time of such pain and grief, that where the Royal Family are concerned it will one day emerge. Nothing is off limits with William and Kate appearing to be this author’s number one target. It only takes a few months for the knives to come out again and the wounds to be opened up.”
By having an excerpt of his book published, Scobie overshadowed Kate’s launch of a conference on her campaign for children and their families yesterday. Royal fans speculated details from the book had been timed to mar Kate’s work, a point regularly levelled at the Sussex’s over events.
[From The Daily Mirror]
“Scobie overshadowed Kate’s launch of a conference on her campaign for children and their families yesterday” – LMAO. Kate gave a half-assed schoolgirl book report in which she repeated her motto, “the early years are important” and then nothing. The palace should be glad that so few people are talking about that idiocy. As for “It appears no matter what happens behind closed doors… that where the Royal Family are concerned it will one day emerge.” What’s strange about the Windsors’ sudden pearl-clutching about briefings and leaks during a time of grief is that they had no qualms about it in the hours and days after QEII died. King Charles, just hours into the job he had been waiting for his entire life, authorized a series of palace briefings about how he told Harry that Meghan wasn’t welcome in Balmoral, how “no wives” were welcome (a lie). William was on a rampage too. Go back and read my coverage of the palace briefings from the 72 hours after QEII died. Also: I can’t help but remember how William, Kate, Camilla and Charles were all completely GIDDY after QEII died. Kate and Camilla began raiding the jewelry immediately, Kate couldn’t stop laughing, Charles was thrilled.
The bottom line is you can’t help but feel they are rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
I suppose there is a chance I’m projecting given my “burn it all down” opinion of the royals but nothing feels cohesive, like they can’t get out ahead of anything and if they can managd it, no one else in the world really gives a flip about it.
🙌🏽 well said!
The establishment and politics are so ingrained in the UK, the monarchy knows they have little to fear for another 30-40 years. Everyone vies for some knighthood or damehood.. They thirst over an invite to any aristocratic cycle.. it is sick.. and it serves to keep everyone compliant.
So far as people in the squad have said the tea is ice cold. However, the piece in the Mirror was performative outrage because as Kaiser said the Palace spent most of their time briefing against Harry and Meghan after the Queen died. Furthermore, Harry talks about the Queen’s death in his book so either the Palace did not read his book or they’re trying to distract from Kate’s abysmal performance yesterday.
H&M are being blamed for leaking the BD call story to “overshadow” KC’s food launch and Scobie is being blamed for “overshadowing” Kate’s meeting. They needed something to blame for their own boringness and nobody caring about what they do. Sounds a lot like “complaining and explaining”.
@equality: I suspect the Palace Communications team is freaking out that their principals are not garnering enough press attention and the British press are constantly looking at what Harry and Meghan are doing.
It doesn’t get any more absurd than “Scobie timed the release of his book excerpt to overshadow Kate’s dumb speech”. Honestly, overshadowing that nothing 🍔 was the kindest thing Scobie could have done for the poor little sausage. I’m still laughing at a two minute speech being billed as “landmark”.
Right?! A cup of two day old tea could have overshadowed that mess of a “landmark” “speech.” She should be sending Omid a thank you card.
The “speech” was only announced on Sunday after we were told excerpts would be printed. It’s not like People magazine changed their print schedule that quickly.
Besides no one in the US cares about her vanity project.
They have to keep pushing the idea that people existing on the same planet as them is purposeful ” overshadowing “, because they can’t say no one is interested in anything that we do so it has to be someone else has taken attention away from us. The idea that successful people can exist at the same time and we see that all the time with celebrities releasing movies, memoirs, going on tour just has to be ignored as evidence. I mean it’s not like we didn’t just spend the entire summer watching two incredibly successful tours break records, nope definitely not.
I saw a number of comments yesterday that ‘none of this is new’ but I very much agree with the commentary here; we’re all paying attention to the ins and outs but most people don’t. Many to most of the people who read this book will not be that close to the stories so laying them all out in a (hopefully) coherent narrative is important.
Agree. There are so many royal books that come out from a royalist perspective with very little critique, especially in regards to the family’s relationship with the press. So I’m really interested to see how the narrative gets laid out.
I agree. I find that CB is the only place where it all gets fully laid out and spoken about–the good, the bad, and the ugly. The writers here are the truth tellers. Even people like Scobie, who has gone out on a limb to attempt to stick up for H&M, still falls short when it comes to truly telling it like it is. None of the RR’s, or any other journalists out there apparently, have the cajónes to call the RF out for their behavior. That’s why this little corner of the internet is my favorite place. That’s also why the tea is cold. It’s only cold to us, those of us here, because we already knew.
@L84Tea, I think, we also need to point out that someone like Omid faces more dangers when they tell the truth about RF than CB writers. Omid was getting threats and being targeted by tabloids even when all he did was talking positive about H&M.
That’s the thing about these royal leakers and courtiers and reporters – none of them ever deny the content of what Harry (and now Omid) is saying. All they do is complain that the stories are being told to the general public. For example, not one of them denied that Pegs is a violent bully, but instead they all just call him an incandescent rage monster in their own reporting. So they are, in essence, confirming the truth of Harry and Omid’s stories.
It’s also wild to me that they literally don’t see their leaking to the press as leaking and telling tales out of turn. They really somehow can say with a straight face that king Chuckles and Pegs never complain or explain…as their “palace sources” or “friends” are complaining and explaining about everything under the sun via constant leaks to the press. WTAF?!
Let’s face it a fly hitting a windshield would over shadow Cants landmark speech and symposium. Yes they are completely worried about what Omid will say about ALL of them because it’s about the WHOLE royal cult. Yes they have put out things that are already known but that’s just a few sentences. Let’s hope that he will spill new tea. I will reserve judgement until the book is out.
Now that The Crown is limping toward the finish line, they apparently intend to train all their outrage on Scobie who will probably be happy for the free promotion.
I hate that “overshadowing” argument because they’re literally THE MONARCHY. That’s a decision the press makes, to not cover or to not pay attention to their “endeavors”. Why is that excuse so readily available? Shouldn’t it be a source of shame? How is it that Meghan buys a burger from In-N-Out and that swallows England whole?
This is it, right here. KC3 gave his speech last week, Wills did ES in Singapore, Kate did her early years thing, and Camilla even had a literature event. This should have been one of their big weeks for royal work, but there just isn’t any buzz around these people at all. They should be ashamed. What a boring, low energy, jealous, and spiteful group of people.
I kind of love it how the Sun reiterated the quote about William thinking that harry has been brainwashed by an army of therapists — even though it tries to shut it down, the Rota, obviously don’t mind a bit of Streisand effect.
I don’t care if the tea is hot or cold… this book is going to churn the waters for the Royal family – and I just love that for them. Keep them reacting like everyone plans their press and PR strategies according to the King’s ribbon cutting or the Princess of Wales book report — its just going to underscore how utterly useless and uninteresting they are. The press story around them is more interesting, and that be what is happening and why we still keep them around.
Yeah, we’ve heard this for awhile now – that William doesn’t “recognize” his brother anymore and blames therapists for “brainwashing” him. Not a great look for someone who likes to pretend to be a mental health advocate.
It’s weird to me that there are no news stories calling William out on this when there were some outraged stories when William was trying to blame African countries for global overpopulation and blame Africans for having children even though European colonizers were largely the source of today’s environmental issues over whole continent.
A fart in the wind could overshadow these self-important dullards. Kate’s “landmark” book report on baby brains was a flop, the Rota knows it, but Omid set up Harry and Meghan to take the blame by trickling out excerpts of the same things the Rota have been saying for years and lifting Harry’s words from Spare.
I’m not going to buy his book but I do hope he goes in HARD on W&K. He gave them way too much grace in FF. He is banned from W&K engagements (according to Omid) so hopefully he will tell the truth about them . I hate how the rota tiptoe around W&K because they want the access. Omid no longer has it so I hope the truth comes out.
Omid gave Will and Kate grace in his last book, “Finding Fiction,” because one of his “credible sources” was Jason Knauf, Will and Kate’s employee who was working with them to destroy Meghan, the architect of the bullying smear.
I’m hoping that Omid remembers how Knauf and by extension W and K threw him under the bus by pretending FF had anything to do with the letters, even though it came out a year after the letters were published.
The final line strikes me – not just that the excerpts were timed to overshadow Kate, but that his has happened with H&M’s “other” events – like the excerpts are another of H&M’s events. The insiders are determined to paint this book as “Spare: Part Two.”
Hopefully Omid has a good laugh over him being promoted to the same threat level as H&M themselves!
The tabloids decide what coverage each story gets – then blame everyone else when they give little coverage to the royals who regularly make a big show of doing very little.
Scobies book release was scheduled around twelve months ago and well publicised as being in November 2023. Vakate scheduled her symposium to clash. BooHooHoo…. no body cares that mumbles read some words in a monotone voice. Subtitles as well as caption cards should be used to interpret her whenever she speaks. Solving unemployment at the same time, a new job or maybe two jobs created as the personal caption card holder and interpreter for the Princess of Wales. Watched her boring speech, it was a waste of everyones time being forced to sit there and experience this dummy being touted as intelligent and offering any type of intelligent commentary. .
Actually, one thing that has surprised me so far is that the “working” royals are *not* really trying to distract from Scobie’s book release. As you say, we’ve known that this book would be released at this time for a year. You might think that the RF would have a full court press of engagements already scheduled in order to distract, but so far they’ve barely shown up.
If it were me, I would trot out the whole Wales family looking as normal and loving as possible, preferably doing some kind of charity event together. Instead, so far we have the King celebrating himself, four days of drama over whether Harry called his dad on his birthday, and what feels like a last minute arly yars speech from Kate. So far, the court circular just lists the usual Anne and the Duke of Gloucester bread and butter engagements and the king hosting a dinner. Now, maybe they are going to surprise me and roll out some blockbuster stuff next week, but I doubt it.
It would not hurt incandescent William if he got therapy. He probably feels he is too special to get therapy.
Waity overshadowed her own vapid speech by being uninterested and unprepared. I cannot wait for this book, and preordered 2 copied from my indie bookstore, one for me, one to share. I feel like there was already some pretty hot tea yesterday. Hopefully more of Willie denigrating America and California. I suspect this may be a real nail in the coffin to his plans to conquer America.
If the BaRF is so easily overshadowed by things like days-old photos of Meghan that the Fail held back for maximum impact, only then to deflect the blame in the general direction of Montecito and specifically to Meghan – or by Omid’s pre-arranged serialization of book excerpts, then they don’t have anything remotely important to offer for the hundreds of millions £££ of taxpayer funds they receive and need abolishing.
Why though hasn’t anyone of the 🐀🐀🐀 ever criticised Willnot the Incandescent for repeatedly, willingly overshadowing CRex III? See Keenshot Earthflop in Singapore on the same day as the opening of Parliament.
Too bad they’re mere third-rate entertainers with no substance, no brains, and no charisma.
Let’s hope Harry’s court cases, Omid’s book with all of its stale tea, and organisations like Republic and the Campaign to abolish the Monarchy manage to put a huge dent in all things royal, 🐀🐀🐀 included, and that the UK will do away with the RF eventually and will be made to pay substantial reparations and will have to restitution stolen art, jewels etc.
The tea is very old and stale much like the Windsors. Harry told us what happened from his perspective in Spare. Then in the Netflix documentary with Meghan. So I don’t need Omid for that part of the story. If he wants to reveal things about Willy go ahead but keep the Sussexes tea is old. I get it they get the clicks but come with something fresh.
Agreed.
“It appears no matter what happens behind closed doors, even in a time of such pain and grief, that where the Royal Family are concerned it will one day emerge.”
Nobody there is suggesting that Peg did *not* ignore his brother’s texts and exclude him from reaching Balmoral (cold AF) … yet pissed anyone dare speak of it.
Yikes. The cold spots in hell reservations are filling up…
I think this is saying the quiet part out loud – the RF does, in fact, dread that the things they have said and done to Harry will one day emerge, because they know how damaging it is. They know exactly what they did!
All the tabs were gleefully reporting royal sources rundown on how MH were being treated from th moment Chuckles told his own son over the phone that Meghan wasn’t welcome as the Queen was dying. Who do Daily Fail readers and co believe is authorising Royal sources to give out 24/7 updates about just how Chuckles and Co are cold shouldering their own flesh and blood? How can any RR state with a straight face that Palace does not regularly brief against MH?
Dear tabloids: there is no overshadowing unless the media covers it. The overshadowing is your own journalistic practice.