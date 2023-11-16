Princess Kate: My son’s expensive private school has a ‘feelings wheel’

Word on the Mean Girl Streets is that Prince William and Kate are worried that they are the “targets” of Omid Scobie’s Endgame, and that Kate is especially upset because Scobie’s Endgame excerpts came out the same day as her big “landmark speech” about Early Years. I can’t stop laughing, because I actually watched Kate’s two-minute speech and there was nothing landmark about it, nor was it anything other than another huge, overhyped embarrassment for the Princess of Wales. I said yesterday that it feels like people are setting her up to fail, but the truth might be even worse: the palace, Kate and the media all feel like Kate’s “speech” was genuinely groundbreaking or important. Meanwhile, at the symposium (lol) Kate talked about what Prince Louis’s “feelings wheel” taught her.
Kate Middleton says Prince Louis is learning to express himself with a cool tool. The Princess of Wales, 41, revealed that her 5-year-old son and his classmates are using a “feelings wheel” at school to help them describe their emotions. Princess Kate shared the update while making her way into the Shaping Us National Symposium at The Design Museum in London on Wednesday morning, where she delivered the keynote speech. Before she entered the auditorium, Princess Kate spoke to host and British radio and TV star Fearne Cotton about the project.
“Louis’ class, they came back with a feelings wheel — it’s really good. These are 5 or 6-year-olds and going with names or pictures of a color that represents how they feel that day, so there is a real keenness in school particularly to get involved in conversations. It’s actually helping continuity across the board and then how does that feed into you, with your mental health — it’s same conversation, so to be able to find a bit of framework to talk about this, is very important,” she continued.
The Princess of Wales then said she was ready for her key speech — but admitted to some jitters!
When Cotton asked how she was feeling ahead of the address, Kate replied, “Good but nervous, but excited too.”
“There is a real keenness in school particularly to get involved in conversations…” Lordy. For £20,997 a year, Lambrook should be doing more than a janky feelings wheel. Anyway, as many have pointed out, Kate constantly uses “feelings” and “mental health” as if they’re interchangeable. As if “feeling a bit down” is the same as clinical depression, or “feeling a bit nervous” is the same thing as clinical anxiety. While feelings wheels are great, I would have hoped that a self-styled early years and mental health expert would know how to speak about these subjects with more nuance and care.
Maybe keen herself should use the feelings wheel. I doubt it would help though.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
I wonder what color is assigned to the stick your thumb on your nose at your mother feeling? I want to guess angry red.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
My goodness she sounds so uneducated when she talks. Does she really have a degree or did uncle Gary buy that too?
As per usual, WORD SALAD!!!
She doesn’t need a degree. Just read some books, studies and talk to tje real experts with genuine interest and a somwhat intelligent person could talk about the subject in general terms without sounding like a 7 yo. Again, she doesn’t have to do this. Just raise funds, give grants, give platform to the real researchers instead of hogging it for yourself. It would be easier and so much more impactful.
Reading a transcript of her words aloud has affected my feelings. Not my mental health, but definitely my feelings. Her convoluted words hurt my brain, but make me laugh. It’s like watching an SNL sketch.
I think it’s good that someone is teaching Louis how to express his feelings with words. We all know his parents aren’t up to that job. Now we can all look forward to a “hot mic” moment from Louis the next time he’s frustrated with his mother.
It is good, but it’s hardly groundbreaking stuff. The colours she refers to are probably from famous children’s book ‘The Colour Monster’ which is used across the UK and probably beyond too. The people in the room with her will probably know all about it already.
For 20 grand a year, I’d want to know what else Louis’ school is doing above and beyond that.
Finally figured out my reaction to the purple suit. It’s not bad but it really just makes me think of a grape popsicle.
My kid’s not-fancy preschool is doing a lot to raise the children’s emotional awareness and give them tools to express and control feelings. It’s super useful…but also industry standard at this point.
Right, she’s supposed to be coming up with other tools like the feeling wheel, I would think. That’s the whole point of research, usually. Informing people about something that’s widely used isn’t much of an awareness campaign.
It would be really great if Kate spent time at daycares and kindergartens. She could work as a teaching assistant for the day. Just repeating the same buzzwords is boring and does nothing to highlight early childhood education.
My kids have had something like that in their classrooms since preschool. My youngest son’s class has had a whole area in the corner of his classroom that allows them to sit and process their feelings along with words and actions to help them. They can take as long as they want to deal with whatever it is they are feeling. Maybe I’m privileged with our public school education but I hardly think this is groundbreaking.
My children had a “feelings” chart in preschool they are currently in their mid to late thirties. This isn’t new or groundbreaking.
It’s really not but it seems to be new and groundbreaking to Kate.
Let’s all be honest Karen most likely doesnt really want to do this stuff, its part of the reason she’s so bad at it. I always get the feeling that she would rather just be like an old school royal and just show up when they tell her to for 30 mintues or so smile, wave, learn about the charity and then go home. Its her dumb husband who keeps on insisting they be “social change” makers and she can’t just piggy back off his issues so here we are! If she were smart, she would just go to buckingham palace and say listen I’ll up my work level to 3 exhausting days a week, and take holidays whenever you go abroad. In exchange for you reigning in my balding dummy of a husband, letting me grab his ass whenever I want, and taking care of the Middelton clan. They most likely would accept her offer as she meets their criteria of being white, british, dumb, and someone who easily falls in line when told!
We used something similar in my class when I was teaching 1st grade. What’s concerning is that I think any of my 6- or 7-year-old students would probably have been able to explain it more coherently than Kate just did. If she were just stumbling over a few words while trying to simplify the concept for a lay audience, that would be one thing, but it seems far more likely that she just doesn’t really know what she’s trying to say.
It seems she thinks she discovered the importance of childhood mental health via her children/their school and now she’s letting society know…without realizing that the importance of childhood mental health was well established, then made its way into education, and then her children’s school. She’s sort of the last to know.
Exactly, this is only new to her in that room.
It’s great that schools are teaching kids to recognize their feelings, but I don’t think this is as groundbreaking as she thinks it is. My kids’ school has a “calm down corner” where kids go (by their own choice, they are never sent) to have a few minutes to calm down (every room has this, it usually has a bean bag chair, a few fidget toys, etc.) and in K they had a feelings chart I think.
I dont know, just something when she talks makes it sound like everything her kids do is so unique and groundbreaking and privileged, and sometimes its not – but its a mark of privilege to me because she is in such a bubble that she thinks everything they have is unique.
that makes little sense, I know, lol.
And these things have been in place for decades. Things like a quiet room have existed in some Canadian schools since the 80s.
But Kate wouldn’t have a clue because she is ignorant in pedagogy. Had she taken any psych courses in the early 2000s she would have learned about these things over 20 years ago.
This is a make work project to pretend that she isn’t a useless empty headed mannequin. But her own words or lack thereof consistently confirm that she really has nothing of value to say.
So many thoughts. First, why is she still, after 20 years and 10 campaigning for the role, taken aback and nervous about addressing the public? Second, it’s really sad that it all falls flat when this is a really good subject to explore and bring attention to. It seems that she really loves this, but it’s constantly and consistently underwater. How is it that she can’t harness more… I don’t know what she’s lacking, but it’s something.
Perhaps Incandescent Bill and manic Kate could have their own Wheel of Feelings to help both cope with everyday life?
William’s feelings wheel:
Rage at Harry = Black
Rage at Meghan = Midnight black
Rage at CRex = Purple
Rage at a football loss = Dark Red
Rage at Kate = Royal blue
Warm fuzzies = Rose
Does Keen listen to her speeches afterwards? That might help her speak better, if she were serious about her job.
VaKate has a lot of empty space in her head. Considering her family’s very common and council housing background and relatives still there, it is unbelievable how she pretends she is totally clueless about life outside of the royals and the upper classes. A monotone drone, mumbled, barely understandable was the groundbreaking speech, inspiring nothing other than pure boredom. Plus the fake upper class accent that constantly seems to get worse need to go. It is a joke. Someone please teach her how to speak. Everything is still only about her and finding more personal photo opportunities, not about helping others. . The feelings/emotions wheel was invented by American psychologist Dr. Robert Plutchik who died in 2006, it is used in many places including Betterup the company where Harry is chief impact officer in USA.
I never had a feelings wheel in school and wish we’d had one!
And I dunno, I lived in the UK and people… never talked about their feelings (broad generalization, obviously). It was all banter, and taking the piss, and just talking around subjects. I was constantly being told I was “very straightforward” or blunt” or “honest”, which I guess looking back was thinly veiled criticism. So maybe for British people this is a big deal? *shrugs*
But Kkkate always sounds so superficial while talking about ANYTHING.
Considering the state of Early Years education in the UK (lack of funding, lack of workers, fees through the roof), focusing on this issue could really be life-changing for loads of children. But that would need actual commitment, practical solutions and well-directed funding… the kind of money that was spent on this symposium, for instance.