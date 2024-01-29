“Brittany Mahomes changed her wardrobe after watching ‘Suits'” links

Brittany Mahomes completely changed her wardrobe after watching Suits. [Just Jared]

Colman Domingo is the moment! [LaineyGossip]

Review of Love Lies Bleeding (the latest Kristen Stewart movie). [Pajiba]

Britney Spears’ “Selfish” tops the charts after Justin Timberlake dropped his new single with the same exact name. LMAO. [Hollywood Life]

Would you drink Emma Watson’s espresso martini? [OMG Blog]

The GOP accidentally admits there are more than two genders. [Jezebel]

Naomi Watts’ fashion tour through New York. [RCFA]

This print is too busy on Lily Gladstone. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jojo Siwa replaced Nigel Lythgoe on So You Think You Can Dance. [Seriously OMG]

Who is Southern Hospitality’s Joe Bradley? [Starcasm]

Take this quiz if you want to feel ancient. [Buzzfeed]