“Brittany Mahomes changed her wardrobe after watching ‘Suits'” links

Brittany Mahomes completely changed her wardrobe after watching Suits. [Just Jared]
Colman Domingo is the moment! [LaineyGossip]
Review of Love Lies Bleeding (the latest Kristen Stewart movie). [Pajiba]
Britney Spears’ “Selfish” tops the charts after Justin Timberlake dropped his new single with the same exact name. LMAO. [Hollywood Life]
Would you drink Emma Watson’s espresso martini? [OMG Blog]
The GOP accidentally admits there are more than two genders. [Jezebel]
Naomi Watts’ fashion tour through New York. [RCFA]
This print is too busy on Lily Gladstone. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jojo Siwa replaced Nigel Lythgoe on So You Think You Can Dance. [Seriously OMG]
Who is Southern Hospitality’s Joe Bradley? [Starcasm]
Take this quiz if you want to feel ancient. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Ameerah M says:
    January 29, 2024 at 12:37 pm

    Naomi has been looking amazing lately. Both of those looks are fire!

