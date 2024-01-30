Queen Camilla had an event at Windsor Castle today involving a dollhouse

King Charles left the London Clinic on Monday and reportedly spent Monday evening in London. I have my doubts as to whether Charles will stay in London (at Clarence House) or whether he’ll move to one of his other castles, palaces or mansions. My guess is that he’ll go to Highgrove soon, if he’s not there already. Curiously, Queen Camilla spent several hours at Windsor Castle today, doing an event with the Royal Collection Trust, having to do with Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House.

Queen Camilla returned to work the day after King Charles was discharged from the hospital after undergoing surgery to treat an enlarged prostate. On Tuesday afternoon, Queen Camilla, 76, hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for contributors to the new Miniature Library collection displayed beside Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House as it celebrates its centenary year. Queen Camilla welcomed authors, illustrators and binders involved in the Modern-Day Miniature Library project to the royal reception — including her son, Tom Parker Bowles. The Royal Collection Trust touts the display as the “largest and most famous dolls’ house in the world” and was completed as a gift to King Charles’ great-grandmother Queen Mary, “who loved all things small and decorative,” in 1924. A treasure of the replica of an Edwardian residency — which 1,500 craftspeople worked on — is its library, which includes tiny volumes by some of the era’s leading writers like Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, A.A. Milne and Thomas Hardy. As the doll house celebrates its 100th year, the Royal Collection Trust revealed that Queen Camilla has championed the Modern-Day Miniature Library initiative. The pitch commissioned 20 leading writers and illustrators to produce new miniature books to complement the existing collection as a representation of contemporary British literature. The hand-bound texts, which are less than two inches high, include short stories, poetry, plays and more, some inspired by the Dolls’ House or created originally for the anniversary. Queen Camilla’s son Tom, a food writer, fittingly penned “A Recipe Fit for a Queen.”

Okay, full disclosure: I think dollhouses are cool and I would love nothing more than to spend several hours looking at everything in this dollhouse. I don’t even hate the idea of a “modern-day miniature library,” although I do have to ask: who is this for? Is this a real exhibition which is open to the public? Can you buy tickets and will the ticket sales just be folded into the royal coffers? It’s also endlessly amusing to me that Camilla’s big cause these days is just “books.” Given that the heir is not intellectually curious or a “reader”, Camilla and Charles will be the last “readers” for a while.

It’s also funny to me that Camilla is probably the only working royal for the next month or longer, yet she keeps drawing attention to the Wales weirdness. Of course she had an event at Windsor Castle, with Adelaide Cottage just a stone’s throw away. Maybe Camilla will even check in on Kate. Maybe Camilla will even call up one of her press allies and tell them what’s really going on.