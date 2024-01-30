Snoop Dogg: ‘I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump’

Snoop Dogg rode the “gangster rap” wave while never preaching the gangster bible. He was always more interested in weed, partying and drinking than guns or violence. That difference probably saved his life many times over, and Snoop was an early adopter of “diversifying” his business interests. He moved into acting, producing, and he created different successful businesses and charities. He raised his family while also managing a public image as the weed-loving party guy. He and Martha Stewart became besties. Snoop just got hired to do commentary at the Olympics. At some point, Snoop became sort of a family-friendly establishment guy. Speaking of, Snoop is currently promoting The Underdoggs, a Prime film based on Snoop’s own work with the Snoop Youth Football League, which is an after-school program he started in 2005. Snoop chatted with the Times of London about the movie and everything else:

People know him rather than his music: “Be honest. More people feel they know Snoop Dogg than like my music. But I break the fourth wall — that was the difference between me and everybody else. I understood that it’s the people who make you the champion, so I wanted to shake hands and kiss the babies — be reachable. I’ve never been a star in the sky, I’ve been a star in your eye. When I was at my peak, I never thought, ‘I’m bigger than God!’ I never wanted to be loud and obnoxious. I couldn’t believe how big I was and my records may have said, ‘I’m the sh-t!’ but that was out of shock rather than cockiness. I didn’t know how to handle success, so I’ve always stayed grounded, no matter how high I got.”

His thoughts on Donald Trump: “Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris.” Harris, the co-founder of Snoop’s first label, Death Row, was in prison for drug offences. “So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.” I mention a post from 2012 in which Snoop weighed up reasons to vote for Barack Obama above Mitt Romney. Should we expect similar for Biden v Trump this year? “I may have to. Because there are mixed views on that, so I want to see what the people say …”

The Underdoggs is a comedy: Snoop still has the self-awareness to know that serious does not sell. The rapper plays Jaycen Jennings, a washed-up NFL star who takes on a struggling team — photos shown in the closing credits show the real Snoop coaching American football. How did those kids in real life react to this superstar putting them through training drills? “If one kid said, ‘Hey, I’ve seen you on MTV!’ I’d make him do ten push-ups. They learnt.”

His album Doggyland. “I wanted to write about what life could be like if there was no violence, disease or killing. But nobody liked it because they were so used to rap being, ‘F* that! Shoot a n***! Bitch you ain’t sh-t, blah blah.’ It was like seeing Robert De Niro in Meet the Parents. You were used to him killing people. Sex. Violence. Murder. They were the keys to selling rap in the 1990s. So when I, in the heat of the violent rap era, said, ‘I’m a part of that movement but I want to push peace, positivity and love,’ the industry said, ‘Get him out before everyone else starts doing that sh-t!’

His friendship & business partnership with Martha Stewart: “It’s growth. If I stayed in the old mindset, I’d not be attractive enough for Martha to have a conversation with. Now we’ve learnt so much from each other.” Snoop’s love of cannabis even persuaded Stewart to get into the CBD (cannabis oil) game, selling upmarket gummies flavoured with kumquat and blood orange.

He even makes an educational cartoon for preschool kids. “Look. I’ve been a grandfather for nine years but I was hanging out with them thinking, ‘Why are y’all watching f***ing CoComelon for hours? I’m talking to you! I thought, I should make a show like that so I can get their attention.”