Snoop Dogg: ‘I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump’

Snoop Dogg rode the “gangster rap” wave while never preaching the gangster bible. He was always more interested in weed, partying and drinking than guns or violence. That difference probably saved his life many times over, and Snoop was an early adopter of “diversifying” his business interests. He moved into acting, producing, and he created different successful businesses and charities. He raised his family while also managing a public image as the weed-loving party guy. He and Martha Stewart became besties. Snoop just got hired to do commentary at the Olympics. At some point, Snoop became sort of a family-friendly establishment guy. Speaking of, Snoop is currently promoting The Underdoggs, a Prime film based on Snoop’s own work with the Snoop Youth Football League, which is an after-school program he started in 2005. Snoop chatted with the Times of London about the movie and everything else:
People know him rather than his music: “Be honest. More people feel they know Snoop Dogg than like my music. But I break the fourth wall — that was the difference between me and everybody else. I understood that it’s the people who make you the champion, so I wanted to shake hands and kiss the babies — be reachable. I’ve never been a star in the sky, I’ve been a star in your eye. When I was at my peak, I never thought, ‘I’m bigger than God!’ I never wanted to be loud and obnoxious. I couldn’t believe how big I was and my records may have said, ‘I’m the sh-t!’ but that was out of shock rather than cockiness. I didn’t know how to handle success, so I’ve always stayed grounded, no matter how high I got.”
His thoughts on Donald Trump: “Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris.” Harris, the co-founder of Snoop’s first label, Death Row, was in prison for drug offences. “So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.” I mention a post from 2012 in which Snoop weighed up reasons to vote for Barack Obama above Mitt Romney. Should we expect similar for Biden v Trump this year? “I may have to. Because there are mixed views on that, so I want to see what the people say …”
The Underdoggs is a comedy: Snoop still has the self-awareness to know that serious does not sell. The rapper plays Jaycen Jennings, a washed-up NFL star who takes on a struggling team — photos shown in the closing credits show the real Snoop coaching American football. How did those kids in real life react to this superstar putting them through training drills? “If one kid said, ‘Hey, I’ve seen you on MTV!’ I’d make him do ten push-ups. They learnt.”
His album Doggyland. “I wanted to write about what life could be like if there was no violence, disease or killing. But nobody liked it because they were so used to rap being, ‘F* that! Shoot a n***! Bitch you ain’t sh-t, blah blah.’ It was like seeing Robert De Niro in Meet the Parents. You were used to him killing people. Sex. Violence. Murder. They were the keys to selling rap in the 1990s. So when I, in the heat of the violent rap era, said, ‘I’m a part of that movement but I want to push peace, positivity and love,’ the industry said, ‘Get him out before everyone else starts doing that sh-t!’
His friendship & business partnership with Martha Stewart: “It’s growth. If I stayed in the old mindset, I’d not be attractive enough for Martha to have a conversation with. Now we’ve learnt so much from each other.” Snoop’s love of cannabis even persuaded Stewart to get into the CBD (cannabis oil) game, selling upmarket gummies flavoured with kumquat and blood orange.
He even makes an educational cartoon for preschool kids. “Look. I’ve been a grandfather for nine years but I was hanging out with them thinking, ‘Why are y’all watching f***ing CoComelon for hours? I’m talking to you! I thought, I should make a show like that so I can get their attention.”
I don’t like what he says about Trump but I also understand the personal side of it for him, plus he knew Trump years before the Trump White House years. Still, I would have hoped that Snoop would at least come up with some criticism of Trump? It makes me long for Eminem, who is still waiting for Trump to mention him because Em has ALL of the rhymes ready and waiting. As for the rest of it… he seems like a peaceful stoner, but that’s an image he’s cultivated over three decades as he’s quietly built an empire with his business savvy. Also: I had no idea that he’s already a grandfather!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
And that right there– the good ole boys club– is how corruption is possible.
Being good to you friends doesnt make a person worthy of office considering allllll the other unconstitutional offenses he is guilty of (in addition to criminal).
Came here to express similar views but you guys have well taken care of it! I’ll just add that apparently he isn’t a “Whatever you did for one of the least of these , you did for me” kind of guy but his philosophy is ‘What you did for me, you did for ME’ . Good for him in his business acumen and taking care of his family but he seems to not see beyond his own circle.
So correct. This is “the Trump effect.” Is Martha a MAGAT, too?
Don’t know how she feels about him now, but Martha and Trump had some sort of feud going on after Celebrity Apprentice failed.
What Snoop said sums up clearly why SO MANY support him, he had never done anything to them personally…the issues that are important to some are totally irrelevant to others, unfortunately
I sincerely doubt it.
Martha is a Democrat. She loved both Clintons and Obama.
Mr. Dogg is a wealthy businessman. Trump cut taxes for the wealthy.
Just sayin’.
Yes this exactly- it’s how corruption stays in power. And I’m sorry, anyone who knew Trump BEFORE his presidency knew what a grifter he was. Anyone from NY will tell you he was and is a sexist pig who didn’t pay employees and pretends to have way more money than he has. Total crook.
It’s when he got on reality tv that he duped people around the rest of the country.
Pretty sure Snoop was a pimp. Not saying that people don’t make mistakes and change, but not sure he’s ever apologized for that or otherwise made it right.
Also he probably still has to adhere to the gang party line, so if Trump pardoned that guy and he was a member of Snoop’s gang, he probably has to stick to the gang’s party line / talking points about it. There’s probably no getting out of that is my guess.
He’s never done anything bad to MEEEE so he must be fine! 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤦♀️
@Beenie – Ugh, right?!?! It is SO insular and narcissistic of Snoop Dogg, like there’s no bigger picture going on beyond his own concerns. Hitler could treat his followers well too.
I’m sure I’m wrong, but I don’t see what Snoop said as an endorsement of Trump. It sounded more like a refusal to engage. I’d love to hear what he has to say later when the election is hotter.
The epitome of selfishness.
If “I, me, mine” are taken care of then, I’m good. I guess it will suck to be the rest of you if this fascist gets back into office.
The fact that he said what he said is enough of an endorsement. Awful!
Snoop Dogg is an idiot. He could have said, even though Donald tRump pardon my friend he harmed the country and the citizens of these United States. Living in his rich bubble he was not affected. He does not give a f**k about the millions of lives lost and destroyed.
Well, he’s not a woman so, I guess, Trump hasn’t done anything wrong to him. Way to show any concern for others Trump HAS harmed.
This is the guy who rolled up to award shows with women on leashes, who cheats on his wife and she doesn’t care because the bills are paid. That’s probably what he thinks women are for.
No, no, no! Trump before the White House years was a rapist. Before the White House years, he took out a full page ad calling for the murder of the men now exonerated for the Central Park rape. Before the White House, he had lawsuits for racial discrimination against Black folks.
Snoop is rich, not astronomically by any means, and money talks.
Knowing Trump before the White House years just means you have no excuse if you ever supported him. And it’s commendable that Snoop condemns violence and killing. But has he ever seen video from January 6th?
Whelp, Snoop, I am thinking he may have harmed a few other people, our constitution, our national safety, but you do you.
Omg he is so dissappointing. We are on the verge of a dictatorship and this is what comes out of his mouth. So much stupidity in this country. It’s heartbreaking.
Wasn’t he convicted for drugs and guns more than once in the 90s? And also was charged with murder for driving the car his ‘bodyguard’ shot a rival gang member from? He just stopped when he got older and had more money. And it looks like money is why he thinks Trump is somehow fit for office. That’s my guess anyway.
Thank you for your perspective. You’re absolutely dead on.
Snoop is the same man who made fun of Meg Thee Stallion when she was shot. The same man who stood back and what Dre beat women back in the day. He can take a seat right in Trump’s lap.
Black twitter is slowly ramping up on this and it’s not in Snoop’s favor. It will be interesting to see how long before he backtracks and clarifies his statement.
It’s a disappointing take. Some people put serious blockers up when it comes to politics, either going all in on party or person, beyond all reason. Hell, Trump gave Amanda Knox money to help her get out of prison (probably because he thought she was cute and not because he thought she was innocent) and she still wouldn’t support him.
I’m sure Trump had dirt on snoop, hence the flattery.
Ignoring the fact that Trump took out a full-page ad calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, only to have them exonerated decades later, AND still refusing to apologize for that as President is the definition of cognitive dissonance.
I am appalled and disgusted. The personal side of things?? Ummm no..
CANCELLED.
Nooo that’s how we humanize him and he will undo democracy once again. I cannot believe how short Americans memories are. He will win again. Do not ever underestimate the damage he will do.
I still have some hope he won’t win. Majority of people I know hates the guy, and there’s the loud few who absolutely loves him.
I used to find Snoop mellow and funny.
Used to.
Bye, Felicia.
Snoop one more rich guy who supports Trump.
Tiresome.
Never mind how he lies, treats others.
Hey, he hasn’t done anything to ME that makes him OK.
No. Never Trump.
A lot of Black men like Trump. I’m not surprised by this.
Used to like SD until he became a sell-out. Now, that I know he supports DT, screw him. I’m about to cancel his butt.
I’m sure your “cancellation” will greatly affect him
TBF, during Snoops heyday, 45 was THAT dude in hip hop culture. He was mentioned in numerous rap songs, made cameos in music videos and movies. The rap industry was and is built on misogyny so his take on 45 isn’t surprising. Snoop specified his personal feelings about what 45 did for him and his friend but refused to endorse him (for now). He says he’s waiting to see what the people say (Im guess he means the Black community). He’s not stupid. He saw the fierce backlash from the Black community when singer Chrissete Michele and rapper/actor/producer Ice Cube publicly endorsed 45. Unfortunately Chrisette’s promising career never recovered (she has a beautiful voice) and Ice Cube is still bitter about being somewhat cancelled. Unfortunately a lot of these rap artists, past and present are all too willing to look past all of 45s numerous crimes. Its truly disappointing and disgusting.
Snoop continues to disappoint me, first the Curaso crap in LA now this. Like great Trump didn’t do anything to YOU but what about all the other people he has hurt. Don’t they matter?
Hell I am a white woman, Rick Curaso and his lets add more cops to harass poor neighborhoods would not have impacted me but I KNEW it was wrong and going to endanger lives of POC so I actively voted against him and campaigned to stop him. I also knew his real estate background would hurt those in the low income bracket. Sometimes you have to think of others before yourself.
Sorry Snopp Gin and Juice isn’t that great of a song to ignore all this.
Yeah, you’re right, Snoop. I thought I knew you. I was wrong. Unfollowing. Trump stands for all I loathe about America and current cultural trends.
+1
Gross. I can’t stand when people can’t see beyond their own life like that. He was cool to me so whatever? No. Just NO.
He stood trial for murder (he was acquitted). He probably didn’t have to preach violence because he had enough mystique during the “gangsta rap” era from that alone.
My heart. Snoop, noooo 🙁
I’m just surprised the Times didn’t ask him for his opinion of Meghan.
They’re tracking him down to ask about Biden’s age. /s
I couldn’t believe it when my husband told me this. I am so disappointed in Snoop. I thought more of him. I can’t even look at his social media now. Big bummer.
Disappointed. I would advise Snoop the same as what Howard Stern mentioned on his radio show years ago , go to Mar a Lago and see if there’s people there that’s like him. Those guests are the only people that Trump gives the time of day for.
Rich people love Trump. I wouldn’t be surprised if most celebs are secretly voting for him. They love the tax cuts he gives them.
Eh. He’s a rich man over the age of 50. Disappointing but not a surprise.
My husband recently pointed out that there are a number of Black men who represent a solid block of support for the Orange Menace. I don’t get it. I’m a Black woman and I’m well aware of the hate that he spews.
There’s nothing like pardoning a friend who was convicted of drug trafficking and attempted murder to persuade Snoop to sell out your community and endorse an dictatorial, unhinged psychopath. Didn’t his buddy boy proclaimed that drug dealers should be put to death? But that doesn’t matter as long as you get your buddy back.
I hate the “he did nothing wrong to me” attitude.
So what if you are personally fine when countless others are being harmed?
I saw the headline of this post and literally said out loud “Oh NO!”
nooooooo snoop this is not the take I was hoping for.